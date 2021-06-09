You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Valcour by Jack Kelly

What We Are Reading Today: Valcour by Jack Kelly

What We Are Reading Today: Valcour by Jack Kelly
Short Url

https://arab.news/m4gbj

Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Valcour by Jack Kelly

What We Are Reading Today: Valcour by Jack Kelly
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

Jack Kelly’s Valcour is a wild and suspenseful story of one of the most crucial and least known campaigns of the Revolutionary War when America’s scrappy navy took on the full might of Britain’s sea power.

During the summer of 1776, a British incursion from Canada loomed. In response, citizen soldiers of the newly independent nation mounted a heroic defense. Patriots constructed a small fleet of gunboats on Lake Champlain in northern New York and confronted the Royal Navy in a desperate three-day battle near Valcour Island. 

Their effort surprised the arrogant British and forced the enemy to call off their invasion.

Valcour is a story of people. 

The northern campaign of 1776 was led by the underrated general Philip Schuyler (Hamilton’s father-in-law), the ambitious former British officer Horatio Gates, and the notorious Benedict Arnold. An experienced sea captain, Arnold devised a brilliant strategy that confounded his slow-witted opponents.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Unraveled by Maxine Bedat
books
What We Are Reading Today: Unraveled by Maxine Bedat
What We Are Reading Today: An American Marriage by Michael Burlingame
books
What We Are Reading Today: An American Marriage by Michael Burlingame

What We Are Reading Today: Unraveled by Maxine Bedat

What We Are Reading Today: Unraveled by Maxine Bedat
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Unraveled by Maxine Bedat

What We Are Reading Today: Unraveled by Maxine Bedat
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

In Unraveled, Maxine Bedat chronicles the birth — and death — of a pair of jeans, and exposes the fractures in our global supply chains, and our relationships to each other, ourselves, and the planet.

Take a look at your favorite pair of jeans. Maybe the tag says Made in Bangladesh or Made in Sri Lanka. But do you know where they really came from, how many thousands of miles they crossed, or the number of hands who picked, spun, wove, dyed, packaged, shipped, and sold them to get to you? The fashion industry operates with radical opacity, and it’s only getting worse to disguise countless environmental and labor abuses. It epitomizes the ravages inherent in the global economy, and all in the name of ensuring that we keep buying more.

Told with piercing insight and unprecedented reporting, Unraveled challenges us to use our relationship with our jeans — and all that we wear — to reclaim our central role as citizens to refashion a society in which all people can thrive and preserve the planet for generations to come.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: An American Marriage by Michael Burlingame
books
What We Are Reading Today: An American Marriage by Michael Burlingame
What We Are Reading Today: Home Made by Liz Hauck
books
What We Are Reading Today: Home Made by Liz Hauck

What We Are Reading Today: An American Marriage by Michael Burlingame

What We Are Reading Today: An American Marriage by Michael Burlingame
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: An American Marriage by Michael Burlingame

What We Are Reading Today: An American Marriage by Michael Burlingame
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

An enlightening narrative revealing aspects of the former US president’s life that are often overlooked, An American Marriage tells the tragic story of Abraham Lincoln’s marriage to Mary Todd.

Based on 30 years of research, An American Marriage describes and analyzes why Lincoln had good reason to regret his marriage to Mary. 

This revealing narrative shows that, as First Lady, Mary Lincoln accepted bribes and kickbacks, sold permits and pardons, engaged in extortion, and peddled influence. 

Amy S. Greenberg said in a review for The New York Times that most scholars had approached Mary Lincoln’s shortcomings with compassion, excusing all but the worst of her sins on account of her traumas and mental illness. But Michael Burlingame, a leading expert on Abraham Lincoln and a professor of Lincoln studies at the University of Illinois at Springfield, believes this sympathy is misplaced and has obscured a central truth about Lincoln: That his home life was, as Lincoln’s law partner, William H. Herndon, put it, a “burning, scorching hell.”

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Home Made by Liz Hauck
books
What We Are Reading Today: Home Made by Liz Hauck
What We Are Reading Today: Constructing Community: Urban Governance, Development, and Inequality in Boston
books
What We Are Reading Today: Constructing Community: Urban Governance, Development, and Inequality in Boston

What We Are Reading Today: Home Made by Liz Hauck

What We Are Reading Today: Home Made by Liz Hauck
Updated 06 June 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Home Made by Liz Hauck

What We Are Reading Today: Home Made by Liz Hauck
Updated 06 June 2021
Arab News

Home made is a heartwarming story. It is a tender and vivid portrait of poverty and abundance, vulnerability and strength, estrangement and connection.

Author Liz hauck has written a beautiful memoir about a cooking program in a residential home for teenage boys in state care.

In her absorbing memoir, hauck brilliantly weaves the threads of loss, connection, and belonging throughout the true story of her three years, volunteering to cook weekly at a state-run home for court-involved boys that her father co-founded.

Kate christensen said in a review for the new York time that the book’s structure “is shaped by hauck’s unswerving adherence to the four guiding principles of volunteering, namely “show up when you say you will show up; know your one small task and do it the best you can; be prepared to improvise, because you’ll have to improvise, because inevitably something unforeseen will arise; and the easiest or hardest part — leave when you are supposed to leave, and then come back again.”

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Constructing Community: Urban Governance, Development, and Inequality in Boston
books
What We Are Reading Today: Constructing Community: Urban Governance, Development, and Inequality in Boston
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’

What We Are Reading Today: Constructing Community: Urban Governance, Development, and Inequality in Boston

What We Are Reading Today: Constructing Community: Urban Governance, Development, and Inequality in Boston
Updated 05 June 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Constructing Community: Urban Governance, Development, and Inequality in Boston

What We Are Reading Today: Constructing Community: Urban Governance, Development, and Inequality in Boston
Updated 05 June 2021
Arab News

Author: Jeremy R. Levine

Who makes decisions that shape the housing, policies, and social programs in urban neighborhoods? Who, in other words, governs? Constructing Community offers a rich ethnographic portrait of the individuals who implement community development projects in the Fairmount Corridor, one of Boston’s poorest areas. Jeremy Levine uncovers a network of nonprofits and philanthropic foundations making governance decisions alongside public officials—a public-private structure that has implications for democratic representation and neighborhood inequality.
Levine spent four years following key players in Boston’s community development field. While state senators and city councilors are often the public face of new projects, and residents seem empowered through opportunities to participate in public meetings, Levine found a shadow government of nonprofit leaders and philanthropic funders, nonelected neighborhood representatives with their own particular objectives, working behind the scenes.
Tying this system together were political performances of “community”—government and nonprofit leaders, all claiming to value the community. Levine provocatively argues that there is no such thing as a singular community voice, meaning any claim of community representation is, by definition, illusory. He shows how community development is as much about constructing the idea of community as it is about the construction of physical buildings in poor neighborhoods.
Constructing Community demonstrates how the nonprofit sector has become integral to urban policymaking, and the tensions and trade-offs that emerge when private nonprofits take on the work of public service provision.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’
What We Are Reading Today: It’s Not About You
books
What We Are Reading Today: It’s Not About You

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’
Photo/Supplied
Updated 05 June 2021
AMEERA ABID

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’
Updated 05 June 2021
AMEERA ABID

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” is a book written and illustrated by Charlie Mackesy. Written for children and adults alike, it is a story that follows a boy on a journey in which he makes unlikely friends with a mole, a fox, and a horse.
The book is written as a series of life lessons, sprinkled with subtle and heartwarming humor, as the boy moves through the story. It talks about the values of life and the things that matter, as little conversations between the boy and the friends he meets along the way.
The entire book is handwritten by Mackesy alongside the illustrations, making the experience of reading it feel very personal to the reader. Snippets of him working on the drawings and his writing process can be found on his Instagram.
Given its formats as a collection of quotes and self-contained lessons, it is something that can be read in snippets and returned to, like a friend waiting to pick up where you left off.
Above all, it instills in the reader a sense of warmth and hope, making it a worthwhile read every time you immerse yourself in it. This fact is typified by the mole’s assertion: “We often wait for kindnes … but being kind to yourself can start now.”

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: A History of Biology by Michel Morange
books
What We Are Reading Today: A History of Biology by Michel Morange
What We Are Reading Today: Central Asia: A New History from the Imperial Conquests to the Present
books
What We Are Reading Today: Central Asia: A New History from the Imperial Conquests to the Present

Latest updates

Japan leans toward holding the Olympics Games with local spectators — media
Japan leans toward holding the Olympics Games with local spectators — media
Shake Milton saves Sixers as Philly evens series with Hawks
Shake Milton saves Sixers as Philly evens series with Hawks
Saudi Cabinet reviews new anti-corruption initiative, pandemic progress
Saudi Cabinet reviews new anti-corruption initiative, pandemic progress
Egypt to pay yearly fees of 22 WDO member states
Egypt to pay yearly fees of 22 WDO member states
Alive and kicking: Age no bar for Indonesia’s oldest Pencak Silat icon
Alive and kicking: Age no bar for Indonesia’s oldest Pencak Silat icon

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.