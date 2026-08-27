Supermodel Shanina Shaik announces 2nd pregnancy

DUBAI: Supermodel Shanina Shaik is expecting her second child, it was announced on Wednesday.

The Australian-born model, who is of Saudi, Pakistani and Lithuanian descent, shared the news on Instagram with a series of photographs that showed her cradling her baby bump.

“Ryan and I are so excited to welcome a little one into our world,” she wrote, referring to her partner, US music executive Ryan Press. She said she was looking forward to watching her three-year-old son Zai “become a big brother,” and added: “A new little life, a new chapter, and so much love ahead.” She did not share a due date.

Shaik welcomed Zai on Sept. 16, 2022, with her ex-partner Matthew Adesuyan, announcing the birth at the time with the message “Welcome to the world baby Zai Adesuyan Matthew.” Zai turns four next month.

The former Victoria’s Secret model has spent the year on international runways and at fashion week events. In May, she closed Australian Fashion Week for Sydney label Carla Zampatti, walking hand-in-hand with creative director Tanya Emon Beattie at the end of a show comprising fluid satin separates, feather-trimmed eveningwear, sharp tailoring and sequined gowns in monochrome shades, lilac and metallic tones.

In March, she attended Paris Fashion Week, where she was among the guests at a Victoria Beckham presentation and at a dinner marking a new brand partnership for US cosmetics label Hourglass. In January, she joined Net-A-Porter’s destination style festival in Montana. She also fronted a social media campaign for Victoria Beckham Beauty in 2025.

Shaik has spoken previously about her Saudi roots. In a 2019 interview with Arab News, she said her heritage came from “my dad’s side — he’s Saudi-Pakistani,” and added: “I’ve never been before but I have family there and have such a strong bond and affinity with Middle Eastern culture.”

Appearing with Zai in a 2024 Mother’s Day campaign for Australian label Witchery, she said: “Motherhood has changed me in so many ways … it’s definitely created more patience,” and described the bond between a mother and child as “the purest form of love.”