Coronavirus
Delta coronavirus variant believed to have 60% transmission advantage: UK epidemiologist

People play a card game while queueing outside a vaccination centre at the Hunter Street Health Centre in London. (File/Reuters)
Updated 09 June 2021
Reuters

  • Johnson has said that England’s full reopening could be pushed back due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant
  • Public Health England has shown that the Delta variant reduces the effectiveness of Pfizer and AstraZeneca shots among those who have only received one shot
LONDON: The Delta coronavirus variant of concern, first identified in India, is believed to be 60 percent more transmissible than the Alpha variant which was previously dominant in Britain, a prominent UK epidemiologist said on Wednesday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that England’s full reopening from COVID-19 lockdown, pencilled in for June 21, could be pushed back due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant.
Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London told reporters that estimates of Delta’s transmission edge over Alpha had narrowed, and “we think 60 percent is probably the best estimate.”
Ferguson said that modelling suggested any third wave of infections could rival Britain’s second wave in the winter — which was fueled by the Alpha variant first identified in Kent, south east England.
But it was unclear how any spike in hospitalizations would translate into a rise in deaths, as more detail was needed on how well the vaccine protects against serious illness from Delta.
“It’s well within possibility that we could see another third wave at least comparable in terms of hospitalizations,” he said.
“I think deaths probably would be lower, the vaccines are having a highly protective effect... still it could be quite worrying. But there is a lot of uncertainty.”
Britain has seen over 127,000 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, but has given more than three-quarters of adults a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Public Health England has shown that the Delta variant reduces the effectiveness of Pfizer and AstraZeneca shots among those who have only received one shot, though protection is higher for those who have received both doses.
Ferguson said that up to a quarter of the Delta variant’s transmissibility edge over Alpha might come from its immune escape from vaccines, saying it was “a contribution but not an overwhelming contribution” to its advantage.

Updated 21 min 11 sec ago
AP

  • Ultra-rightist groups are considered increasingly dangerous despite their small following and are on the radar of authorities
  • Macron stressed the incident a day earlier was “an isolated act by a violent individual”
PARIS: Bubbling beneath France’s political landscape is an assortment of ultra-right groups, a subculture that shot to the nation’s attention when a young man slapped President Emmanuel Macron and blurted out a centuries-old royalist cry.
Ultra-rightist groups are considered increasingly dangerous despite their small following and are on the radar of authorities. Numerous arrests have been made and several groups banned. Challenges to the French identity are often at the center of their ideologies.
During Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, Macron stressed the incident a day earlier was “an isolated act by a violent individual” that wouldn’t stop his direct contact with the population.
“No violence can be considered banal in the country,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal said.
The town of Tain-l’Hermitage, where the assault occurred, was the president’s most recent stop on a tour designed to “feel the pulse of the country” that’s been laid low by the coronavirus and trying to get back on its feet.
Damien Tarel, 28, the man who slapped the president, and a second man, identified only as Arthur C., also 28, were quickly arrested. Neither had police records, the local prosecutor said.
Tarel told investigators he struck out without thinking, the prosecutor’s office said. He is to appear in court Thursday on a charge of violence against a person invested with public authority.
While Tarel’s motives remained unclear, it was his Medieval-era cry “Montjoie! Saint Denis!” as he slapped Macron’s cheek, that pointed to the aggressor’s potential interest in the tiny royalist fringe movement. Social media posts showed he followed royalist TV channels and a smattering of extreme-right figures.
At the home of Arthur C, police found weapons, old books on the art of war, a copy of Adolf Hitler’s manifesto “Mein Kampf,” and two flags, one symbolizing Communists and another of the Russian revolution, the prosecutor’s office said. He is to be summoned to court next year for illegal possession of arms.
Tarel told investigators he was close to the Yellow Vest movement for social and economic justice, but also held right- or ultra-right political convictions without being a member of a party or group, according to a statement by the prosecutor’s office.
“Testimony of witnesses and (Tarel’s) companion do not add clarity to what motivated” the suspect to slap Macron, the prosecutor’s office said.
In 2018, the royalist call-to-arms dating to Medieval times was cried out by someone who threw a cream pie at the far-left lawmaker, Eric Coquerel. The extreme-right pro-monarchist group Action Francaise took responsibility. Action Francaise did not claim a role in Tuesday’s slapping incident, but hours later tweeted, “Vive la tarte a Tain,” a play on words combining the slang for “slap” (tarte), the French apple desert, tarte tatin, and Tain-l’Hermitage, where the incident occurred.
Far-right leader Marine Le Pen was among political chiefs to quickly condemn the assault. Le Pen, a candidate in 2022 presidential elections, has spent years working to rid her National Rally party of extremist elements who gravitated around her father’s National Front party, which she renamed.
Obscure to most of France, ultra-right movements are a priority on the radar of investigators.
A probe into an alleged plot uncovered in 2018 against Macron by a mini-group whose members were scattered around France is still in progress. The group, known as Les Barjols, was ordered disbanded.
Mediapart, an online investigative outlet, reported last month that investigators are on alert for the eventual return of ultra-right terrorists. It cited a confidential report from the prosecutor’s office detailing the professionalism and ability to obtain weapons by some groups. It said 17 deaths can be attributed to the ultra-right between 2016-2019, and quoted investigators as counting about 1,000 militants and 2,000 followers of the ultra-right.
In March, France banned Generation Identity, citing its ideology “inciting hate, violence or discrimination of individuals ... based on origins, race or religion.” The organization was known for spectacular actions to get out its anti-migrant message in what it claimed was a mission to preserve French and European civilization.
Tarel’s social media profile showed an interest in medieval combat and martial arts, confirmed by a friend in an interview on BFMTV. The friend, identified only as Loic, said he was “stunned” by the slap. In October 2018, Tarel put out a call on a social media platform for funds for an association of Medieval martial arts in the town where he and Arthur C. were born and live, Saint-Vallier, with a population of under 4,000.
Four hours before Tuesday’s assault, a TV news show, Le Quotidien, broadcast a brief clip of Tarel, Arthur C. and another man waiting to see Macron. Neither Tarel nor Arthur C. spoke, but the third person said: “There are things that should be said, but unfortunately cannot be said.”
Among the issues, he said, was “the decline of France.”

Daesh-linked group says Boko Haram leader in Nigeria is dead

Daesh-linked group says Boko Haram leader in Nigeria is dead
Updated 09 June 2021
AP

  • Boko Haram’s Abubakar Shekau, one of Africa’s most wanted men, blew himself up to evade capture by ISWAP fighters
  • Shekau was asked to surrender in order to be pardoned or reinstalled as a leader
MAIDUGURI: The leader of Nigerian extremist group Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, has killed himself, according to a jihadi organization linked to the Daesh group.
An audio recording purportedly from Abu Musab Al-Barnawi, the leader of the Islamic State West Africa Province, or ISWAP, said Shekau detonated explosives killing himself after a battle between the two groups.
The audio message follows media reports last month that Shekau, one of Africa’s most wanted men, blew himself up to evade capture by ISWAP fighters.
Neither Nigerian authorities nor Boko Haram have confirmed Shekau’s death.
There had been several false reports about Shekau’s death in the past, with Shekau later appearing in videos to refute them.
Al-Barnawi, a son to the founding leader of Boko Haram, the late Mohammed Yusuf, made the statement in an audio message heard this week by The Associated Press in the native Kanuri language.
The audio message, which last about 28 minutes, had what is reportedly Al-Barnawi’s voice, lacing his speech with quotes from the verses of the Qur’an. The audio was obtained from a former jihadist who provides intelligence to the government and is familiar with Al-Barnawi’s voice.
“He never thought this would happen to him even in his dream, but by the power of God we destabilized him; he became confused and fled to forest where he spent five days, wandering and stranded,” he said. “We followed him again where we faced him with heavy fire. He ran away, then our troops called on him to surrender so that he would be punished.”
Shekau was asked to surrender in order to be pardoned or reinstalled as a leader.
“We kept assuring him that we were not out to kill him, but he refused. To him it’s better to die than to surrender,” he said.
He went out to describe Shekau as “a defiant and corrupt leader” whose fighters were celebrating instead of mourning his death.
“This was someone who committed unimaginable terrorism. How many has he wasted? How many has he killed? How many has he terrorized?” he said.
ISWAP broke off from Boko Haram in 2016 following a dispute between Shekau and Al-Barnawi. Both jihadi groups have also been fighting each other over territory since they fell out.
The Nigeria-based Boko Haram has been waging a bitter war against Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger and Chad since 2009.
Boko Haram under Shekau’s leadership has carried out numerous suicide bombings targeting markets, crowded bus stations, churches, mosques and media houses. A Boko Haram bombing in 2011 at the UN building in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, killed 21 people and wounded 60 others.
Boko Haram attacks on towns and villages mainly in northeast Nigeria have left tens of thousands of people dead and displaced more than 2.3 million others.
In February 2014, Boko Haram killed 59 male students in an attack at the Federal Government College Buni Yadi. Two months later, the group shocked the world when it abducted 276 teenage schoolgirls from the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State. Shekau appeared in a video saying that the girls would be forced into marriage because girls as young as 9 are suitable for marriage. While many of the girls have either escaped or been released, 112 of them are still missing.
The Boko Haram leader was notorious for using underage boys as child soldiers, while underage girls and young women have been used as suicide bombers in recent years.
Some gruesome Boko Haram videos have shown captives, including security personnel, aid workers and others, executed — sometimes by beheading.
Shekau had bounties on his head, with a reward of up to $7 million offered by the United States in 2012.
If indeed Shekau, the driving force behind Boko Haram, has died, that will likely weaken Boko Haram and make it possible for ISWAP to take over vast territories under Boko Haram control in Nigeria’s northeastern states of Yobe, Borno and Adamawa.
A stronger ISWAP will be bad news for the Nigerian military, as the group appears to constitute a greater threat against the Nigerian army, carrying out attacks on highly fortified military bases.
Many attribute ISWAP’s recent successes to new tactics of buying over the local population with food and money.

Biden to announce major COVID-19 vaccine sharing plan ahead of G7

Biden to announce major COVID-19 vaccine sharing plan ahead of G7
Updated 44 min 7 sec ago
AFP

  • Biden arrived on board the presidential plane at Mildenhall Air Force Base and is due to speak to members of the US Air Force in the evening
MILDENHALL, England: President Joe Biden will announce a major new initiative to vaccinate the world against Covid-19 ahead of a G7 summit, showcasing his brand of US leadership before going into a difficult meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin next week.
Biden landed in England on Wednesday for the start of his first foreign trip as president - which features the G7 meeting, summits with NATO and the European Union in Brussels, and finally talks with Putin in Geneva.
On the way, Biden's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, told reporters aboard Air Force One that the president would kick things off with news of a major vaccine sharing initiative.
Sullivan would not give full details, but according to US media reports, the Biden administration is set to buy 500 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for international distribution.
Doses will be aimed at developing countries, Sullivan said.
"The president is focused on helping to lead the world because he believes it's the right thing to, it's what Americans do in times of need," he said.
"We were the arsenal of democracy in World War II. We're going to be the arsenal of vaccines."
The Group of Seven will make a further joint declaration on "a comprehensive plan to help end this pandemic as rapidly as possible," Sullivan said.
The 78-year-old president was headed first to the G7 gathering in a Cornish seaside resort from Friday to Sunday, alongside the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.
From there, in rapid succession, he will visit Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle and fly to Brussels for summits with the NATO military alliance on Monday and the European Union on Tuesday. He will finish in Geneva to meet Putin next Wednesday, holding talks in an elegant villa overlooking Lake Geneva, a US official who asked not to be named told AFP.
With the world still crawling out from under the wreckage of Covid-19, Biden has cast his diplomatic marathon as a return to badly needed US leadership.
Boarding Air Force One outside Washington earlier Wednesday, Biden said his trip would make "clear to Putin and China that Europe and the United States are tight."
Biden's pitch marks a return to traditional US diplomacy after four years during which Donald Trump flirted with autocrats and recast multilateralism as a dirty word.

South Asian nations turn to China, Russia for vaccine help

South Asian nations turn to China, Russia for vaccine help
Updated 09 June 2021
AFP

  • Stock of AstraZeneca shots and Chinese Sinopharm jabs ran short in some South Asian countries
KATHMANDU: Sri Lanka began injecting pregnant women with a Chinese coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday and Nepal resumed inoculations with a China-made jab as India’s neighbors turn to Beijing and Moscow for help with supplies.
Nepal halted inoculations at the end of May after its stock of AstraZeneca shots and Chinese Sinopharm jabs ran short.
The program resumed on Tuesday after a million more Sinopharm doses arrived from China, the only country that has so far responded to its appeals for help.
India had previously supplied Nepal with the AstraZeneca vaccine from its manufacturer Serum Institute but in March froze vaccine exports as infections soared domestically.
“Nepal has sent requests to many countries including both neighbors, US, Russia and other countries but no additional vaccine has arrived yet,” health ministry official Samir Kumar Adhikari told AFP.
Barely two percent of the country’s people are fully vaccinated.
Around 1.3 million people received one AstraZeneca dose in March but have since been unable to get a second.
Sri Lanka meanwhile has been aggressively rolling out China’s Sinopharm jab after receiving two million doses in the past week.
On Wednesday the program was opened to pregnant women.
The island, in the middle of a ferocious third wave of infections, announced last month it was also buying 13 million Sputnik V vaccines from Russia.
The head of Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 response, army chief Shavendra Silva, said Wednesday that Colombo hopes to vaccinate the entire adult population by early next year.
The country has also asked Japan for 600,000 AstraZeneca jabs so it can offer a second dose to people who received a first shot, the president’s office said Wednesday.
Elsewhere in the region, Bangladesh has been giving only second doses of the AstraZeneca shot since late April as supplies dwindle.
Health minister Zahid Maleque last month said the country wants to buy 50 million doses from Sinopharm.
It also wants to buy five million Sputnik doses, foreign minister A.K. Abdul Momen said this week after meeting the Russian ambassador.
Momen said his country has sought two million AstraZeneca doses from the United States, which has announced it plans to export 80 million vaccine doses around the world.
A Pfizer consignment also reached Dhaka last week under the Covax initiative, a program backed by the World Health Organization to distribute vaccines to poorer nations.
India has not said when exports might resume. On Tuesday it said it had ordered 440 million doses from Serum and local producer Bharat Biotech for use in India.
It has also made an advance order for 300 million doses of a vaccine — yet to be approved — made by Hyderabad-based Biological E.

Belarus opposition leader wants international tribunal to probe Lukashenko

Belarus opposition leader wants international tribunal to probe Lukashenko
Updated 09 June 2021
Reuters

  • Lukashenko extended crackdown by signing legislation on tougher punishment, including prison sentences, for protests or insult state officials
  • Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said only solution to the situation in Belarus was holding free elections with international monitors
PRAGUE: Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya called on Wednesday for an international tribunal to be set up to investigate what she called the “crimes” of President Alexander Lukashenko’s “dictatorship.”
Lukashenko has kept a tight grip on Belarus since rising to power in 1994, and has cracked down on street protests that began last year over a presidential election which his opponents say was rigged so that he could retain power.
Lukashenko, who denies electoral fraud and dismisses criticism of his human rights record, extended the crackdown on Tuesday by signing legislation on tougher punishment, including prison sentences, for people who take part in protests or insult state officials.
“I call for an international tribunal to be set up which would investigate the crimes of Lukashenko’s dictatorship in the past and during the election in 2020,” Tsikhanouskaya, who is now based in Lithuania, told the Czech Senate.
Tsikhanouskaya, who met Czech President Milos Zeman and Prime Minister Andrej Babis during her visit to the Czech Republic, gave no other details of her proposal.
She said the only solution to the situation in Belarus was holding free elections with international monitors.
Tsikhanouskaya was visiting Prague before a summit of the Group of Seven advanced economies in Britain this week at which Belarus is expected to be discussed.
The former Soviet republic outraged Western countries last month by ordering a Ryanair flight to land in the capital Minsk and arresting a dissident journalist who was on board.
Lukashenko has dismissed Western criticism over the incident, and accused Western countries of waging a “hybrid war” against him. The United States and the European Union are preparing to tighten sanctions on Belarus over the plane incident.

