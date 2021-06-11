India’s Bihar state revises COVID-19 death count, up by 70 percent

You are here

Health experts say many COVID-19 fatalities remain unrecorded in India, more so during the latest surge in April and May, when hospitals ran unbearably full and oxygen supplies were low. (Reuters)
Updated 17 sec ago
AP

  • Officials says that 3,951 unreported fatalities had occurred in May
  • Overall, India’s cases and deaths have fallen steadily in the past weeks
NEW DELHI: The Indian state of Bihar has increased its COVID-19 death toll after the discovery of thousands of unreported cases, raising concerns that many more fatalities were not officially recorded.
The health department in Bihar, one of the poorest states, on Thursday revised its COVID-19 fatality count to more than 9,429 from 5,424 – a jump of more than 70 percent.
Officials said the 3,951 unreported fatalities had occurred in May and reflect “deaths reported at private hospitals, in transit to health facilities, under home isolation and those dying of post COVID-19 complications.”
Health experts say many COVID-19 fatalities remain unrecorded in India, more so during the latest surge in April and May, when hospitals ran unbearably full and oxygen supplies were low.
India’s federal ministers from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party have dismissed reports of undercounting as exaggerated and misleading. In the past, states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have also recalibrated death numbers.
Overall, India’s cases and deaths have fallen steadily in the past weeks.
The 91,702 cases added in the past 24 hours pushed India’s total to more than 29.3 million on Friday, second only to the United States. The Health Ministry also reported 3,403 fatalities in the past 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 363,079.

TOKYO: Japan’s relations with Taiwan are non-governmental and practical, based on the “one country, two systems” policy that recognizes China as the sole legitimate government, a top Japanese official said Friday, following Beijing’s protest over a recent reference to the island as a country.
As China flexes its muscle in the Taiwan Strait and the Asia-Pacific region, the issue of Taiwan is a sensitive topic, especially as Japan, the United States and other democracies develop closer ties with the self-ruled island that Beijing regards as a renegade territory to be united by force if necessary.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a regular news conference Friday that “Japan’s position is to maintain relations with Taiwan as practical and non-governmental,” in line with the 1972 Japan-China Communique, when Tokyo switched the diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China. “That’s our basic policy and there is no change to that.”
Kato’s remark came a day after China protested Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s reference to Taiwan as a country during a parliamentary debate on Wednesday.
Suga, while answering a question about pandemic measures, made a passing reference to Taiwan, New Zealand and Australia as “three countries.”
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Thursday the comment violated Japan’s “solemn promise to not regard Taiwan as a country.”
“We strongly deplore Japan’s erroneous remarks and have lodged solemn complaints with Japan, demanding that Japan immediately make clear clarifications to eliminate the adverse effects caused by relevant remarks, and to ensure that such situations will not happen again,” Wang said.
On Friday, Japan’s upper house of the parliament adopted a resolution calling on the World Health Organization to include Taiwan in its general meetings, saying its expertise on coronavirus measures is indispensable.
China has so far blocked the move, and has increased Taiwan’s diplomatic isolation, leaving it with just over a dozen formal diplomatic allies. Taiwan still operates a network of trade offices around the world that act as de-facto embassies, including in the United States, Japan and most other major nations.
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi carefully referred to Taiwan as “a region” in his brief remark emphasizing the importance of including the island for the benefit of international public health.
Japan also has donated 1.24 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan as it battles its largest outbreak of infections amid a shortage of jabs. Taiwan has blamed China for interfering in a potential deal for another vaccine.

LIMA, Peru: Peru finished tallying votes in the country’s tight presidential contest Thursday but no winner was declared, with electoral authorities saying they were scrutinizing a small number of ballots amid unproven claims of possible vote tampering leveled by the apparent loser.
With votes from rural areas and Peruvian embassies abroad now fully in, leftist Pedro Castillo maintained his narrow lead, with 50.2 percent of the votes against 49.8 percent for conservative Keiko Fujimori. The difference between the candidates was 70,774 votes.
Peru’s electoral tribunal, which was expected to take a week or more to officially declare a winner, was evaluating 631 tally sheets, about half of which had been questioned by campaign representatives.
It was not clear how many votes were still up for grabs, but Fujimori said they could total at least 200,000.
Emotions had been running high even before Sunday’s runoff election over what many people viewed as a cruel choice between two populists — Castillo, an outsider who many feared would upend Peru’s free-market model largely based on mineral exports, and Fujimori, who is fighting allegations of corruption that could land her in jail alongside her father, former President Alberto Fujimori.
A few hundred die-hard Fujimori supporters took to the streets Wednesday to urge the candidate not to throw in the towel in the face of what they called a threat to Peru’s democracy.
A similar number of Castillo supporters also marched in the capital, many of them brandishing pencils — the potent symbol of the elementary school teacher’s unlikely campaign.
But with the passing of every hour, Fujimori’s challenge seemed less likely to succeed, analysts said. Her campaign had yet to substantiate claims of fraud at polling stations.
Peru’s electoral system is considered one of the most robust in Latin America, having been tested in a string of recent elections, including the 2016 vote, when Pedro Pablo Kuczynski defeated Fujimori by an even smaller margin of votes.
All the same, with the exception of fellow leftist leaders in Argentina and Bolivia, few heads of state had congratulated Castillo or recognized him as Peru’s president-elect.
Amid the uncertainty, a Peruvian prosecutor investigating Fujimori for alleged money laundering requested said Thursday that she be jailed again for failing to abide by the terms of her parole granted over a year ago.
Fujimori was released last year after spending more than a year in jail as part of a probe into millions of dollars in illegal campaign contributions she allegedly received from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.
 

LONDON: Pro-Palestinian activists stormed a factory run by a Canadian-owned aerospace company in northern England on Thursday.
The protesters claimed the plant supplies components for an Israeli drone manufacturer.
Three activists from Palestine Action “at 4:30 a.m. stormed, scaled, and occupied the Runcorn Factory of APPH, which manufactures military technology and landing gear for Elbit Systems’ drone,” the group said.
“This is why as Palestine Action we targeted this company...and as part of the campaign growing to #ShutElbitDown, we are now expanding and targeting suppliers who would provide parts for the Israeli weapons, and also the companies who are housing them in their premises, because without these companies Elbit would not be able to operate,” Huda Ammori, co-founder of Palestine Action, told Arab News.
Palestine Action alleges that drones manufactured by Elbit are used to “bombard and surveil Palestinian civilians before entering the global market, sold as battle-tested to repressive regimes across the globe.”
However Héroux-Devtek, which owns APPH, denied that it supplied parts to Elbit, the BBC reported.

The company’s president and CEO Martin Brassard, said Héroux-Devtek had designed and manufactured the nose landing gear for the British Watchkeeper WK450 surveillance drone for use with the British Army.
“Since the initial manufacturing was completed around 2012, Héroux-Devtek has been involved with the low-level maintenance of the NLG to support the ongoing operational use of this aircraft with the British Army via our customer UTACS,” he said.
“The equipment and services we provide for this equipment have never been exported, with EUU (End User Undertaking) statements for UK only.”
Amoori said activists occupying the site are intending to be as disruptive as possible, adding that police arrived at the scene at around 6 a.m.
The protesters were still on the roof late into Thursday evening.
Cheshire police said their role was to impartially allow for protesting, while ensuring that others can continue in their legitimate business activities, or commuting.
“However where offenses are committed we will take action,” the statement added.

Amoori said she expected the activists to remain on the roof for a while.
The storming of APPH Runcorn, near Liverpool, follows a similar protest on Wednesday at the headquarters of LaSalle Investment Management, who are the landlords of Elbit’s London offices.
The group has vowed to continue to target all “complicit suppliers, landlords, shippers, financiers, and more” that Elbit rely on for their operations.
On May 26, Palestine Action occupied the Elbit factory in Tamworth. “We have occupied three factories in the past month, and we have taken action against Elbit’s landlords as well,” Amoori added.

LONDON: A lack of choice in Britain’s halal pensions market poses an existential financial risk to hundreds of thousands of Muslims across the UK, according to one of the nation’s leading Islamic finance experts.

Ibrahim Khan, co-founder of Islamic Finance Guru — an advisory service dedicated to helping Muslims make smart financial decisions — told Arab News that despite wider advances in Britain’s Islamic finance industry, one as-of-yet unsolved problem could scupper the chances of a comfortable retirement for Muslims across the UK.

“Of the Shariah-compliant retirement funds available to British Muslims, there’s just one or two that everyone turns to, and they’re 100 percent equity funds. That means there’s no diversification in that portfolio,” he said.

Equity funds of the nature that Khan is describing rely almost entirely on stocks and shares as a store of wealth.

But this means that as the stock market fluctuates, so too does the amount of money that elderly Muslims have to retire on.

A massive hit to the stock market weeks, months or even years ahead of retirement could have ramifications for retirees that last the rest of their lives.

This is exactly what happened when the coronavirus pandemic turned the global financial system on its head.

“If that HSBC fund — which holds a huge amount of Muslim pensions — if that’s hit, like it was last year, that means 20 percent of the entire Muslim community’s net worth is wiped out,” Khan said.

“A key thing we’re calling for is for there to be more than one option, and more than just an equity option.” 

Given that most pensions in the UK are managed through employers, not only has the issue of Shariah-compliant pensions become a financial one for Muslims, but it is also increasingly being seen as a legal issue.

A legal opinion obtained by Islamic Finance Guru not only made clear that a failure by an employer to provide any Islamic pension option to employees is likely illegal under Britain’s 2010 Equalities Act, but also recommended that Muslim members of staff are treated the same as their non-Muslim colleagues: Provided the opportunity to decide how their money is invested and the level of risk they are comfortable with.

“When considering halal investment choices, it’s important for scheme trustees to offer more than one such fund so as to enable members to diversify their investments,” said Paul Newman of London’s Wilberforce Chambers.

“Trustees who offer only one such fund, and who thereby limit Muslim members to investing in that fund, may expose themselves to claims for maladministration or breach of trust.”

What Muslims need, Khan said, is the ability to decide their own appetite for risk — and this is where companies such as Wahed Invest step in.

Wahed Invest works with mainstream pension providers to offer Shariah-compliant pension funds that give their customers real choice in what to invest in.

Gold, Shariah-compliant bonds — non-interest bearing and known as sukuk — and real estate all feature in its portfolios, giving its customers access to the same level of freedom that the rest of Britain has when deciding their financial future.

Providing British Muslims with equal access to pensions is “not that complicated,” Umer Suleman, head of Wahed Invest’s UK offering, told Arab News.

“Where you may have riskier investments when you’re young, when you approach seniority in age you redress the balance — you start moving into lower-risk, lower-return investments. It’s about having a managed service for your pension and having a risk-based approach to it,” he said.

“Shariah-compliant doesn’t mean just equities. There’s real estate investments, sukuks and commodities,” he added.

“Choice is always good. It’s good from a competition perspective and from a product perspective. Are Muslim consumers missing out by not having more options? Yes.”

LONDON: A terrorist who killed two people and was subsequently shot dead by police in London was lawfully killed, an inquest into his death has found.

Usman Khan, 28, fatally stabbed Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, during a prisoner rehabilitation conference in central London in November 2019.

During the attack he was chased out of the venue, Fishmongers’ Hall, and onto London Bridge where he was later shot dead by police.

The inquest into his death, and that of Merritt and Jones, heard that police feared Khan would detonate a suicide belt he appeared to be wearing. 

Six officers shot 20 bullets at Khan, 12 of which hit him. Police were allowed to carry out a “critical shot” because of concerns that he would blow himself up — however, the suicide belt he was wearing turned out to be a fake.

Khan died from gunshot wounds, but a post-mortem also found he was wounded in several other ways, including suffering from a near-fatal stab wound from a narwhal tusk that one bystander had used against him during the attack. That wound passed within a centimeter of his jugular vein in his neck. 

An anonymous police officer who attended the scene told of the split-second decision he had to make after realising Khan could have been wearing an explosive belt.

“Literally the first second the shot became available, I took it,” the officer told the inquest, “to save myself and to try and save the people around me.”

Jurors in the inquest ruled that Khan had been lawfully killed by anonymous police officers.

They concluded that killing Khan was necessary to protect themselves and others. Police “believed he was trying to find a trigger” on a suicide vest, and that when they opened fire, they feared Khan was moving to detonate the device.

Coroner Mark Lucraft QC praised the work of Jones and Merritt, both of whom were involved in assisting prisoner rehabilitation programs, and whose lives were “tragically cut short.”

The 2019 attack caused additional controversy in the UK because Khan had recently been released from prison before his sentence had ended. The attack prompted stricter controls for released terrorists in the UK, as well as longer sentences. 

Upon his release, Khan was assessed as being more dangerous than when he went into prison, and there was seen to be an imminent risk of him causing serious harm to the public. However, a series of institutional failings appeared to have allowed him to slip through the cracks.

London’s Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu praised the “heroic” actions of police officers.

“But my final words are reserved for Jack and Saskia,” he said. “They were two wonderful and talented young people who already achieved so much in their lives, which were tragically cut short.

“My thoughts and the thoughts of everyone in policing are with the friends, families and loved ones of Jack and Saskia, and they are with everyone who was injured, traumatized or affected by this attack.”

