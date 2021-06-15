You are here

US Navy says carrier group operating in South China Sea

US Navy says carrier group operating in South China Sea
US Navy aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan is seen during its visit to Hong Kong, China November 21, 2018. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • China frequently objects to US military missions in South China Sea saying they do not help promote peace or stability
  • US warships have passed through the South China Sea with increasing frequency in recent years
TAIPEI: A US aircraft carrier group led by the USS Ronald Reagan has entered the South China Sea as part of a routine mission, the US Navy said on Tuesday, at a time of rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, which claims most the disputed waterway.
China frequently objects to US military missions in the South China Sea saying they do not help promote peace or stability, and the announcement follows China blasting the Group of Seven nations for a statement scolding Beijing over a range of issues.
“While in the South China Sea, the strike group is conducting maritime security operations, which include flight operations with fixed and rotary wing aircraft, maritime strike exercises, and coordinated tactical training between surface and air units,” the US Navy said.
“Carrier operations in the South China Sea are part of the US Navy’s routine presence in the Indo-Pacific.”
The carrier is being accompanied by the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh and the guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey, it added.
China has ramped up its military presence in the South China Sea in recent years, including building artificial islands and air bases.
The South China Sea has become one of many flashpoints in the testy relationship between China and the United States, with Washington rejecting what it calls unlawful territorial claims by Beijing in the resource-rich waters.
US warships have passed through the South China Sea with increasing frequency in recent years, in a show of force against the Chinese claims.

France to continue to use nuclear power for years to come, says minister

France to continue to use nuclear power for years to come, says minister
France to continue to use nuclear power for years to come, says minister

France to continue to use nuclear power for years to come, says minister
  • ‘We will use nuclear power for years to come,’ Energy Minister Barbara Pompili tells France Inter radio
PARIS: France will continue to use nuclear energy for many years to come, said French Environment Minister Barbara Pompili, as power group EDF examined a potential issue linked to a build-up of inert gases at its nuclear power station in China.
Pompili said that nuclear power accounted for more than 70 percent of the electricity generated in France.
“We will use nuclear power for years to come,” the minister told France Inter radio on Tuesday.
Nevertheless, Pompili said nuclear energy was not necessarily a green energy given its generation of waste material.
EDF said on Monday it had been informed of the increase in the concentration of certain noble gases in the primary circuit of reactor no 1 of the Taishan nuclear power plant in China.

Biden seeks EU support on China, but trade battles persist

Biden seeks EU support on China, but trade battles persist
Biden seeks EU support on China, but trade battles persist

Biden seeks EU support on China, but trade battles persist
  • Senior US official: ‘This speaks to President Biden’s fundamental strategy of managing competition with China’
BRUSSELS: US President Joe Biden will seek the EU’s backing on Tuesday to face the rise of China, but Brussels wants a swift end to lingering trade rows and a clean break from Donald Trump.
After the European enthusiasm that followed Biden’s election, the president of the European Council Charles Michel, representing the 27 EU leaders, and the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will sound out Biden for more detail on his “America is back” pledge.
Biden’s two-hour stopover at EU headquarters, tucked between a NATO summit and his sitdown with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, “is not going to settle everything but diplomacy is back,” a senior EU official said on Monday.
After the crisis in the transatlantic relationship under Trump, who considered the EU a bitter economic rival, Biden wants to “defuse the disputes ... in order to focus on his priority, China,” said Eric Maurice of the Schuman Foundation.
A senior US official traveling with Biden told reporters: “This speaks to President Biden’s fundamental strategy of managing competition with China by coordinating closely with and developing common approaches with like-minded democratic partners and allies.”
The Europeans will be trying to clear the slate of trade disputes in order to enter a more friendly phase and jointly tackle other issues, which also include curbing big tech and handling Russia.
The European official said both sides had been “sweating” to find common ground on trade ahead of the meeting and give a clear sign that Trump-era battles will soon be behind them.
A row over Airbus and Boeing goes back 17 years, with each side accusing the other of illegally subsidising their domestic champions. A deal is hoped for next month.
The more difficult bone of contention is a tariff of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum that Trump slapped on Europe and other close partners in 2018.
Brussels hit back with counter-tariffs on 2.8 billion euros worth of iconic US products, including bourbon whiskey, jeans, and Harley-Davidson motorbikes.
The final statement will attempt to offer a clear timeline for resolving the dispute, but US diplomats have been reluctant to write an actual end date on paper.
Trump and Brussels also quarrelled over taxing big tech platforms after France led a group of several EU states by hitting Google, Facebook and others with a special levy.
Washington fought back with a wave of counter-tariffs that Biden has frozen, as both sides await a worldwide deal on how to better tax big tech companies.
A final statement from the meeting in Brussels will allude to these battles, with diplomats behind the scenes trying to find the right language to display good intentions, but without giving too much ground.
Washington will also express concern over the controversial agreement reached in December between the EU and China that would open the Chinese market to European companies.
The implementation of the deal, however, is currently frozen following EU sanctions over Uyghur rights violations and counter-sanctions from Beijing.
Biden and the EU chiefs will also agree to cooperate in something called a Trade and Technology Council that will attempt to write joint rules for artificial intelligence and other innovations over the coming years.
The senior US administration official described the council as an important initiative that would serve as a platform for cooperation for years ahead.
“The notion here is that the United States and Europe laid the foundation for the world economy after World War II and now have to work together to write the rules of the road for the next generation, particularly in the areas of economics and emerging technologies,” the official said.
Though unnamed, China is the important backdrop for the idea, which will set the ground for “new technologies based on our shared democratic values, including respect for human rights,” the draft communique says.Both sides will also set up an EU-Russia forum in order to exchange ideas on facing increasingly disruptive moves by Moscow, with a special focus on fighting disinformation and other flagrant misuses of technology.
Brussels and Washington will also set up a joint forum about Russia in order to exchange ideas on facing increasingly disruptive moves by Moscow, with a special focus on fighting disinformation and other flagrant misuses of technology.
The model is based on an existing forum on China that meets to find ways to more closely align the EU-US stance toward Beijing’s growing global influence.
“Transatlantic unity is essential for maximum pressure” on Moscow, a European official acknowledged.
“This is just the beginning of a conversation — it’s the beginning of a process, a first reset of the relationship,” said Ricardo Borges de Castro of the European Policy Center.

Australia reports two new COVID-19 cases in Melbourne

Australia reports two new COVID-19 cases in Melbourne
Australia reports two new COVID-19 cases in Melbourne

Australia reports two new COVID-19 cases in Melbourne
  • The two new cases were recorded after the midnight cut-off and will be added to Wednesday’s data
SYDNEY: Australia’s Victoria state on Tuesday reported two new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the state capital Melbourne, both linked to an existing cluster that prompted renewed social distancing measures in the city.
Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state, had earlier in the day reported no new local cases, using data for the 24 hours to midnight on Tuesday, fueling hopes that movement restrictions would be eased later in the week.
The two new cases, both primary contacts of prior cases, were recorded after the midnight cut-off and will be added to Wednesday’s data.
Victoria state Health Minister Martin Foley said the cases were both traced to infections reported from a residential townhouse complex in Melbourne, raising the cluster to six. Hundreds of residents were urged to undergo testing and to self-isolate.
Melbourne ended a two-week hard lockdown late last week but some restrictions on travel and gatherings remain, including rules that require its five million residents to stay within 25 km (15 miles) of their homes. The current restrictions are in place until Thursday night.
Victoria has reported daily new cases in low single digits for more than a week, allaying fears of a major spike in infections after the highly contagious Delta variant was detected. Around 100 new infections have been reported in the state since May 24.
Swift contact tracing, snap lockdowns and internal border restrictions have helped Australia to suppress all prior outbreaks and keep its COVID-19 numbers relatively low, with just over 30,250 cases and 910 deaths.
The latest outbreak has spurred a surge in people getting inoculated for COVID-19. The rise prompted Victorian health officials to pause administering Pfizer vaccines as a first dose to ensure all second dose orders could be fulfilled.
“There should be no anxiety here, no fear here. People who have got their first Pfizer dose should be confident ... that they will get their second dose,” state COVID-19 testing commander Jeroen Weimar said.

Philippines’ Duterte will not cooperate with ICC probe: Spokesman

Philippines' Duterte will not cooperate with ICC probe: Spokesman
Philippines’ Duterte will not cooperate with ICC probe: Spokesman

Philippines’ Duterte will not cooperate with ICC probe: Spokesman
  • Rodrigo Duterte was elected in 2016 on a campaign promise to get rid of the country’s drug problem
MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will “never cooperate” with an International Criminal Court probe into the country’s deadly drug war, his spokesman said Tuesday, branding the process “legally erroneous.”
Outgoing ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda on Monday asked judges at the world’s only permanent war crimes court to authorize an investigation into allegations that Philippine police unlawfully killed as many as tens of thousands of civilians between 2016 and 2019.
Duterte was elected in 2016 on a campaign promise to get rid of the country’s drug problem, and he openly ordered police to kill drug suspects if their lives were in danger.
“The president will never cooperate until the end of his term on June 30, 2022,” Harry Roque told reporters, repeating a previous assertion that the ICC has no jurisdiction in the Philippines because it pulled out of the tribunal.
The Philippines left the ICC in 2019 after the court launched a preliminary examination into the war on drugs. Bensouda said it could still investigate crimes committed while the country was a member.
“The available information indicates that members of the Philippine National Police, and others acting in concert with them, have unlawfully killed between several thousand and tens of thousands of civilians” during the period under investigation, said Bensouda, in one of her last acts before stepping down this week.
But Roque rejected her findings and said it was “an insult to all Filipinos” to suggest the country’s justice system was not working.
“We will be compared to countries like Darfur, areas where there is no functioning government. It’s not right,” he said.
“If killings occurred, appropriate force and violence were observed.”
The crackdown is Duterte’s signature policy initiative and he defends it fiercely, especially from critics such as Western leaders and institutions which he says do not care about the Philippines.
More than 6,000 people have been killed in over 200,000 anti-drug operations conducted since July 2016, according to official data.
Human rights groups estimate the number of dead could be several times higher.
Many suspects have been put on “drug watch lists” by local officials and then visited by police at their homes – a situation which often ends in a deadly shooting that officers claim was self-defense.
Rights groups welcomed Bensouda’s request, with Amnesty International describing the ICC investigation as a “landmark step.”

Islamophobic British teenage extremist wanted to ‘bring about revolution,’ court hears

Islamophobic British teenage extremist wanted to 'bring about revolution,' court hears
Islamophobic British teenage extremist wanted to ‘bring about revolution,’ court hears

Islamophobic British teenage extremist wanted to ‘bring about revolution,’ court hears
  • Matthew Cronjager alleged to have provided instructions for manufacture of firearms using 3D printer
  • He told online group: ‘Not sure which kind of racism you’re into but I’ll do all of them’
LONDON: A British teenage extremist who “hated Jews and Muslims” hoped to spark a revolution based on his racist ideology, a court in central London has heard.

Matthew Cronjager, 18, was alleged to have produced plans for a storage bunker and provided instructions for the manufacture of two firearms using a 3D printer.

He transferred funds to help purchase materials to build weapons between Oct. 31 and Dec. 19, 2020, the court was told.

“He wanted to bring about a change of government by violence,” said Alistair Richardson for the prosecution. “He wanted to bring about his own revolution based on his own racist ideology. To that end, he sought to produce a firearm using a 3D printer.”

Among a collection of far-right material, Cronjager allegedly uploaded violent manuals that gave instructions on how to seriously maim and murder people.

In one online group, he wrote: “Not sure which kind of racism you’re into but I’ll do all of them.” He added: “May dreams of Hitler and swastikas guide you to sleep.”

In another group, Cronjager said: “I’d prefer pure whiteness in our country but if we had to compromise I’d want segregation.”

He was then added to another messaging group on Telegram, a platform popular with terrorists. The new group was hosted by a user called Bull based in Spain.

Richardson said: “There was then discussion of what skills would be most useful — those, for example, of an electrician or a welder.

“Bull explained that welding was one of the most important skills. A welder could fix metal, create ammunition and weapons.”

The prosecutor added: “The defendant offered his own view that they ‘should all be able to at least put together the parts and also be able to reload our own ammo’.”

The court was told that Bull asked the group who would be willing to be its UK division leader as he would need to start organizing training and conducting recruitment.

Richardson said an undercover police officer “asked whether anyone wanted to be leader. The defendant immediately replied that ‘I wouldn’t mind being the leader’.” Bull confirmed that Cronjager was the leader of the UK outfit.

Richardson said: “He then told everyone they must not talk about the group and must not leave their phones open with their screens on the group messages.

“The defendant then went on to explain that he was going to begin construction of an underground hideaway nearby. He was preparing a bunker in which to store the firearms he was seeking to obtain.”

Jurors heard that Cronjager posted a sketch plan of an underground bunker in October 2020 along with two posts on how to carry out the “revolution.”

He told the group: “Here are my bunker plans. Nothing special. It’ll work tho. I’ll use pallets for the walls, ceilings and floors.”

Richardson said the undercover policeman and the teenage extremists discussed producing weapons.

Cronjager told the officer: “I don’t want to start anything too soon, but I want to conduct at least one offensive action within two years.”

Cronjager has denied preparing for terrorist acts and disseminating terrorist propaganda. He rejected four counts of collecting information likely to help others preparing for terror acts.

