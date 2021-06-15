You are here

  • Home
  • First NFT digital Islamic art agency to launch in Middle East

First NFT digital Islamic art agency to launch in Middle East

First NFT digital Islamic art agency to launch in Middle East
In 2016, Behnood Javaherpour, founder and creative director at Behnoode, launched the foundation. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6g3bx

Updated 16 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

First NFT digital Islamic art agency to launch in Middle East

First NFT digital Islamic art agency to launch in Middle East
  • A NFT is essentially a unique digital unit that cannot be replicated
Updated 16 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are all the rage in the art world.

A NFT is essentially a unique digital unit that cannot be replicated. While the high prices that NFT art has commanded have perplexed some, others take pride in owning a unique digital asset that gives them exclusive and permanent rights.

The NFT art market has grown more than 800 percent in just the first four months of 2021, from $52 million in January to a whopping $490 million by the end of April, according to a Business Insider report.

As a result, more artists are looking to create NFT artworks with several agencies and galleries launching specialized divisions to manage digital art.

Dubai-based Behnoode Foundation is due to launch the first-ever NFT digital Islamic art agency in the Middle East, Behnoode Art.

In 2016, Behnood Javaherpour, founder and creative director at Behnoode, launched the foundation, which supports charities in Nepal and Iran. Behnoode Art will partner with the foundation to donate a portion of all auctioned digital artwork to help out-of-school children.

The new agency aims to modernize the artworks of talented Middle Eastern artists and sell its unique digital footprints through live auctions to fine art collectors around the world, Javaherpour told Arab News.

“Art is universal, and my agency allows Middle Eastern, European, and Asian artists to showcase their work all around the world and to shine a spotlight on their incredible talent,” he said.

Behnoode Art is currently working with more than 100 artists who are creating NFT artwork. Its ambition is to make NFT art easy to understand and promote for artists.

“Most of the artists under my current project are not into digital technology, but they have the best talents in the world,” Javaherpour added.

Behnoode Art will serve as a platform for artists who want to make their art available digitally and participate in the agency’s activities throughout the year such as private auctions, collaboration projects, gala events, and other gatherings to sell and promote artwork.

Javaherpour said the agency was working to set up links with Islamic banks and other financial institutions in the region to “create a community that values fine art while integrating modern technology.”

Behnoode Art was expected to officially launch in July.

Related

'Charlie Bit My Finger' video fetches $760,000 at NFT auction
'Charlie Bit My Finger' video fetches $760,000 at NFT auction
Dubai-based 3F Music buys iconic memes for nearly $1m
Business & Economy
Dubai-based 3F Music buys iconic memes for nearly $1m

EU court backs national data watchdog powers in blow to Facebook, big tech

EU court backs national data watchdog powers in blow to Facebook, big tech
Updated 2 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

EU court backs national data watchdog powers in blow to Facebook, big tech

EU court backs national data watchdog powers in blow to Facebook, big tech
  • EU court supports national data watchdogs to pursue big tech firms.
  • The ruling could encourage national agencies to act against US tech companies such as Google, Twitter and Apple.
Updated 2 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

BRUSSELS: Europe’s top court on Tuesday endorsed the power of national data watchdogs to pursue big tech firms even if they are not their lead regulators, in a setback for Silicon Valley companies such as Facebook.

The EU Court of Justice (CJEU) ruling could encourage national agencies to act against US tech companies such as Google, Twitter and Apple, which all have their European Union headquarters in Ireland.

Many national watchdogs in the 27-member European Union have long complained about their Irish counterpart, saying that it takes too long to decide on cases.

Ireland has dismissed this, saying it has to be extra meticulous in dealing with powerful and well-funded tech giants.

The CJEU got involved after a Belgian court sought guidance on Facebook’s challenge against the territorial competence of the Belgian data watchdog’s bid to stop it from tracking users in Belgium through cookies stored in the company’s social plug-ins, regardless of whether they have an account or not.

“Under certain conditions, a national supervisory authority may exercise its power to bring any alleged infringement of the GDPR before a court of a member state, even though that authority is not the lead supervisory authority with regard to that processing,” the EU Court of Justice (CJEU) said.

Under landmark EU privacy rules known as GDPR, Facebook faces oversight by the Irish privacy authority because it has its European head office in Ireland.

The case is C-645/19 Facebook Ireland & Others.

Topics: European Union (EU) Facebook Big Tech Apple social media

Related

Tech giants face hefty fines under UK online safety bill to protect children
Media
Tech giants face hefty fines under UK online safety bill to protect children
Samsung enters Europe with Vodafone 5G network deal in Britain
Media
Samsung enters Europe with Vodafone 5G network deal in Britain

YouTube bans masthead ads for politics, alcohol and bets

YouTube said the change built on its move last year to retire all full-day masthead ads. (File/AFP)
YouTube said the change built on its move last year to retire all full-day masthead ads. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

YouTube bans masthead ads for politics, alcohol and bets

YouTube said the change built on its move last year to retire all full-day masthead ads. (File/AFP)
  • Youtube will no longer allow political, election, alcohol, gambling and prescription drugs ads at the top of the site's homepage.
  • The change to its most prominent ad unit was effective immediately, said Google.
Updated 14 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

Alphabet Inc’s YouTube will no longer allow political or election ads in its coveted masthead spot at the top of the site’s homepage nor ads for alcohol, gambling and prescription drugs, it said on Monday.

In an email to advertisers, seen by Reuters, YouTube said the change built on its move last year to retire all full-day masthead ads. It said it has retired these full-day reservations, like the one then-President Donald Trump reserved to dominate its homepage on Election Day 2020, and replaced them with more targeted formats.

“We regularly review our advertising requirements to ensure they balance the needs of both advertisers and users,” a Google spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “We believe this update will build on changes we made last year to the masthead reservation process and will lead to a better experience for users,” they added.

Google said that the change to its most prominent ad unit, which was first reported by Axios, was effective immediately.

Google paused political ads altogether around the US presidential election and again ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January this year, citing its policy over sensitive events.

Topics: Youtube Advertisement United States #politics alcohol drugs

Related

New YouTube research highlights viewing trends in Saudi Arabia
Media
New YouTube research highlights viewing trends in Saudi Arabia
YouTube cancels Myanmar military-run channels, pulls videos
Media
YouTube cancels Myanmar military-run channels, pulls videos

New news channel launches in UK and wants to shake things up

Observers have drawn comparisons between the US-based Fox News and GB News. (Twitter)
Observers have drawn comparisons between the US-based Fox News and GB News. (Twitter)
Updated 40 min 41 sec ago
AP

New news channel launches in UK and wants to shake things up

Observers have drawn comparisons between the US-based Fox News and GB News. (Twitter)
  • GB News launched on Sunday with the aim of changing the current media landscape in the UK.
  • A rival to BBC and Sky News, GB News wants to offer viewers a more opinionated service.
Updated 40 min 41 sec ago
AP

LONDON: A new news channel launched on British television on Sunday evening with the aim of shaking up a media landscape that it claims has become an echo chamber for metropolitan elites.

GB News, which is positioning itself as a rival to the BBC and Sky News, denies it will be the British equivalent of Fox News.

However, the channel, which has been backed by New York-based Discovery and British investor Paul Marshall, among others, clearly wants to do things differently, offering viewers a more opinionated service than they are used to.

“We are proud to be British,” veteran broadcaster Andrew Neil said during the launch. “The clue is in the name.”

Neil, the new channel’s chairman who has previously edited the Sunday Times newspaper and was a long-standing political interviewer for the BBC, told viewers that GB News will “expose the growing promotion of cancel culture” and will give a voice “to those who feel sidelined or silenced.”

Neil, 72, launched the channel with an hour-long introduction to the presenting line-up, many of whom have been enticed away from the BBC and Sky News.

In his opening monologue, Neil said GB News would cover “the stories that matter to you and those that have been neglected” and would deliver “a huge range of voices that reflect the views and values of our United Kingdom.”

GB News, he added “will not slavishly follow the existing news agenda” and would not be “another echo chamber for the metropolitan mindset that already dominates so much of the media.”

The launch was not without technical issues, including a microphone glitch when Neil was chatting with one of the channel’s presenters, Neil Oliver.
GB News will broadcast seven days a week across the UK and Ireland and will be available globally on digital platforms.

Topics: News United Kingdom (UK) media Fox News

Related

Fox News commentators clash over Israeli attacks on Gaza
Media
Fox News commentators clash over Israeli attacks on Gaza
Russian-linked groups were accused of a huge hacking attack on the party of centrist French President Emmanuel Macron in 2017. (File/AFP)
Media
France to set up agency to combat foreign fake election news

iKew brings ‘edutainment’ to the Middle East

iKew brings ‘edutainment’ to the Middle East
Updated 49 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

iKew brings ‘edutainment’ to the Middle East

iKew brings ‘edutainment’ to the Middle East
  • Najahi Events launches interactive online education platform
Updated 49 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Najahi Events, which specializes in entertainment and educational — or edutainment — content, has launched iKew, an online Video-On-Demand (VOD) platform featuring motivational speeches, training sessions, specific courses and other edutainment content.

The rise of e-learning and the increasing time spent on online platforms reassured the team at Najahi that it was the right time to launch iKew, which stands for information, knowledge, education and workshops.

In the past six years, the number of online students has grown by 900 percent with a 50 percent increase in 2020, the company said.

The global online education market is forecast to reach $319 billion by 2025, with an average growth of 9.2 percent per year, according to a report by Research & Markets. The global Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) market is estimated to reach $21 billion by 2025, according to the report.

“As a business, this was the natural progression for our offering as we anticipated a shift in demand due to the global digitization trends and increased internet access across the Middle East,” said Awfa Mustafa, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Najahi Events.

The company’s research found that 50 percent of online learners were not satisfied with the quality of online courses and felt disconnected from presenters, coaches or trainers. Moreover, 90 percent of classes are skipped or dropped due to the content being boring or too expensive.

The new platform was designed to be interactive by allowing community members to connect with each other. Its content includes courses and sessions from celebrities and well-known speakers such as John Assaraf, John Demartini and Lisa Nichols, and live event recordings of Prince Ea, Jay Shetty, Les Brown and Nick Vujicic.

Although the VOD platform was in the pipeline prior to the pandemic as part of Najahi Events’ growth strategy, its development was accelerated by the events of the past year.

“Our vision has always been to create events with speakers who are known to make a positive impact in people’s lives. However, now more than ever, we realize that the pandemic has made people look inward and seek content that will help them deal with the emotional after-effects of the pandemic and the changes in their lifestyles,” said Mustafa.

The platform is available on mobile devices now, but will soon be on Smart TV applications, as well. Subscribers can access courses for a monthly membership fee of $27. Users can also purchase individual recorded content and video courses, which are available at a discount to members.

Mentors and coaches can feature on the platform by paying a monthly membership fee to be listed on iKew.

Mustafa said the platform plans to increase partnerships with prominent speakers, add more localized content, create more benefit opportunities for mentors and expand globally.

It will also translate and/or subtitle all videos in English, Arabic, French, Spanish, Mandarin and Hindi, and has plans to launch a state-of-the-art virtual reality (VR) experience in the future.

Topics: iKew

Related

OSN partners with leading Arabic children’s edutainment platform, Lamsa
Corporate News
OSN partners with leading Arabic children’s edutainment platform, Lamsa
Jeddah Season introduces new edutainment events
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Season introduces new edutainment events

Germany seeks to fine operators of Telegram messenger app

Telegram, which was founded by Russian brothers Nikolai and Pavel Durov, has grown in popularity in Germany in recent years. (File/AFP)
Telegram, which was founded by Russian brothers Nikolai and Pavel Durov, has grown in popularity in Germany in recent years. (File/AFP)
Updated 38 min 51 sec ago
AP

Germany seeks to fine operators of Telegram messenger app

Telegram, which was founded by Russian brothers Nikolai and Pavel Durov, has grown in popularity in Germany in recent years. (File/AFP)
  • Germany launches proceedings against Telegram for failing to abide by laws requiring social media sites to cooperate with authorities.
  • The company could face fines of up to 5.5 million euros ($6.7 million) if it doesn’t comply with the requirements.
Updated 38 min 51 sec ago
AP

BERLIN: German authorities have launched proceedings against Telegram that could see the messenger app’s operators fined for failing to abide by laws requiring social media sites to police their users’ actions.

German magazine Der Spiegel reported over the weekend that officials believe use of the Telegram app has reached a threshold where it can be treated in the same way as Facebook, Twitter and TikTok when it comes to requiring cooperation with German authorities.

A Justice Ministry spokeswoman confirmed Monday that authorities have written to Telegram’s operators in the United Arab Emirates over its failure to provide a channel for raising complaints and a contact person in Germany.

“The company now has the opportunity to respond,” the spokeswoman, Rabea Boennighausen, told reporters in Berlin.

Der Spiegel reported that the company could face fines of up to 5.5 million euros ($6.7 million) if it doesn’t comply with the requirements.
Telegram didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Telegram, which was founded by Russian brothers Nikolai and Pavel Durov, has grown in popularity in Germany in recent years, including among right-wing groups and those opposed to the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Germany parliament passed the Network Enforcement Act in 2017 with the stated goal of ensuring that the country’s existing limits on speech, including the long-standing ban on Holocaust denial, can be enforced online.

Opponents have argued that the law risks stifling free speech.

Topics: Telegram Germany social media Fine Data

Related

Abu Dhabi funds invest $150m in Telegram messaging app
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi funds invest $150m in Telegram messaging app

Latest updates

First NFT digital Islamic art agency to launch in Middle East
First NFT digital Islamic art agency to launch in Middle East
EU court backs national data watchdog powers in blow to Facebook, big tech
EU court backs national data watchdog powers in blow to Facebook, big tech
Ex-Daesh wife Shamima Begum pleads to return to UK
Ex-Daesh wife Shamima Begum pleads to return to UK
YouTube bans masthead ads for politics, alcohol and bets
YouTube said the change built on its move last year to retire all full-day masthead ads. (File/AFP)
Morocco’s Casablanca to stage physical show at Paris Fashion Week 
Morocco’s Casablanca to stage physical show at Paris Fashion Week 

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.