You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia entices investors to rapidly growing sports economy

Saudi Arabia entices investors to rapidly growing sports economy

The Ministry of Sport has today launched NAFES, a new online licensing platform designed to encourage foreign investment and collaboration in the Kingdom, one of the world’s rapidly growing sports markets. (Supplied)
1 / 3
The Ministry of Sport has today launched NAFES, a new online licensing platform designed to encourage foreign investment and collaboration in the Kingdom, one of the world’s rapidly growing sports markets. (Supplied)
The Ministry of Sport has today launched NAFES, a new online licensing platform designed to encourage foreign investment and collaboration in the Kingdom, one of the world’s rapidly growing sports markets. (Supplied)
2 / 3
The Ministry of Sport has today launched NAFES, a new online licensing platform designed to encourage foreign investment and collaboration in the Kingdom, one of the world’s rapidly growing sports markets. (Supplied)
The Ministry of Sport has today launched NAFES, a new online licensing platform designed to encourage foreign investment and collaboration in the Kingdom, one of the world’s rapidly growing sports markets. (Supplied)
3 / 3
The Ministry of Sport has today launched NAFES, a new online licensing platform designed to encourage foreign investment and collaboration in the Kingdom, one of the world’s rapidly growing sports markets. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nfsr9

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia entices investors to rapidly growing sports economy

The Ministry of Sport has today launched NAFES, a new online licensing platform designed to encourage foreign investment and collaboration in the Kingdom, one of the world’s rapidly growing sports markets. (Supplied)
  • ‘NAFES’ launched to encourage investment and ownership in sports clubs, academies and centers
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is inviting global investors to take full ownership of clubs, academies and centers across 27 of its most popular sports. 

The Ministry of Sport has today launched NAFES, a new online licensing platform designed to encourage foreign investment and collaboration in the Kingdom, one of the world’s rapidly growing sports markets.

“We are inviting the world to partner with us on our journey of sporting transformation. Our country’s incredible passion for sport is well known and, as more get active and take up sport, the economic opportunity is exciting,” said Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal.

He added: “Sport is an integral component of our Kingdom’s transformative Vision 2030, and we would not have achieved these massive strides if it were not for the unconditional support by our Kingdom’s leadership led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and the Crown Prince Prince Mohammed bin Salman.”

NAFES will attract private investment to help increase the number of clubs, academies and centers across sport and to boost competition among athletes. 

The Saudi sports economy has grown 174 percent in the last three years and its contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) has increased by 22 percent.

“NAFES is our invitation to overseas partners to drive our sporting investment to the next level and to collaborate across our sports clubs, academies and centers,” Prince Abdulaziz said, adding: “It is a turning point for the Kingdom’s sports sector. Our message to investors and the private sector both in Saudi Arabia and across the globe is direct and clear, establish your clubs, compete and draw the future path of Saudi sports investment.”

The launch of NAFES falls under Saudi Arabia’s “Quality of Life” sports program, which is part of the country’s Vision 2030 reform plans. 

It has already launched partnerships with some of the world’s biggest sports events and governing bodies.

The investments have resulted in a 37 percent growth in Saudis participating in weekly sport activities between 2015 and 2019, alongside a 149 percent increase in women and girls exercising during the same time period. During the coronavirus pandemic, over four million enjoyed home fitness classes as part of the “Baytak Nadeek” initiative by the Saudi Sports For All Federation.

Saudi Arabia has hosted around 50 international events in the last three years. These have included events in international football, the PGA European Tour golf, WWE, tennis and boxing. The country’s motorsport calendar features the Dakar Rally, Formula E, Extreme E and from December, the first ever Saudi Arabian Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Historically, the Saudi sports industry was wholly reliant on government funding. But following this policy change, the government is aiming to accelerate the growth of the sports industry by increasing the role of the private sector.

NAFES will also aim to raise the percentage share of the sports industry’s contribution towards the Kingdom’s GDP, in addition to increasing and diversifying local and foreign investment opportunities, and ultimately raising the number of competitive clubs across a wide range of sports.

“This was an organic development that falls in line with our efforts to position Saudi at the forefront of the sporting world globally and that is a crucial part in Saudi Vision 2030,” Prince Abdulaziz said. “As our sporting ambitions continue, we seek to collaborate with partners and strike a healthy balance between public and private sector investment.” 

The sports being offered for ownership via NAFES include football, basketball, swimming, equestrian, tennis, electronic sports, gymnastics, cycling and combat sports. 

Investors are urged to visit this website for more information on all the required steps to apply for their license.

Topics: Saudi Arabia sport Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal Investment

Related

Saudi Arabia
First sport investment forum to kick off next week
Saudi sports ministry to reshape sporting sector with major expansion program
Sport
Saudi sports ministry to reshape sporting sector with major expansion program

Leonardo Jardim to run rule over Al-Hilal squad before setting out recruitment strategy

Leonardo Jardim to run rule over Al-Hilal squad before setting out recruitment strategy
Updated 21 June 2021
Arab News

Leonardo Jardim to run rule over Al-Hilal squad before setting out recruitment strategy

Leonardo Jardim to run rule over Al-Hilal squad before setting out recruitment strategy
  • Saudi champions’ new Portuguese coach will land in Riyadh in 10 days’ time before officially taking over his duties
Updated 21 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal announced that new Portuguese coach Leonardo Jardim has postponed any contract negotiations and signings until he has completed studying the players currently at the club, Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah has reported.

Sources at the club said the former Monaco coach will present the board with an extensively researched technical report highlighting the squad’s technical needs and the players — foreign and local — who can satisfy those criteria.

Jardim is set to arrive in Riyadh in 10 days’ time to officially assume his duties. Among his first tasks will be securing his new residence, visiting the club’s headquarters, and finalizing the first team’s preparations for the 2021-22 season.

On June 1, the 46-year-old was offered a one-year contract by the Riyadh club, with the option of an extension for a further 12 months. He had been out of football since leaving Monaco in December 2019.

After stints in charge of Braga, Olympiacos and Sporting Lisbon, he was appointed to take over at Monaco in the summer of 2014, with the club a shadow of the one that had won the French league in 2000 and reached the final of the UEFA Champions League four years later.

In 2016-17, he led Monaco to the Ligue 1 championship as well as the semi-finals of the Champions League.

On his arrival in Saudi Arabia, Jardim is set to hold several meetings with Al-Hilal’s management as he wants to ensure all preparations are scheduled ahead of the players’ return to training on July 5.

Topics: football Al-Hilal

Related

Al-Hilal’s management proposes rebrand of club’s badge and identity
Sport
Al-Hilal’s management proposes rebrand of club’s badge and identity
Al-Hilal management to settle financial matters as club eyes transfer market
Sport
Al-Hilal management to settle financial matters as club eyes transfer market

Oman beat Somalia to book place in 2021 FIFA Arab Cup

Oman beat Somalia to book place in 2021 FIFA Arab Cup
Updated 21 June 2021
Arab News

Oman beat Somalia to book place in 2021 FIFA Arab Cup

Oman beat Somalia to book place in 2021 FIFA Arab Cup
  • Gulf nation will play in Group A alongside Qatar, Iraq in competition that kicks off Nov. 27
Updated 21 June 2021
Arab News

Oman has qualified to November’s FIFA Arab Cup after defeating Somalia 2-1 in their playoff match at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Sunday.

Muhsen Al-Ghassani and Salaah Al-Yahyaei scored first-half goals to confirm that Branko Ivankovic’s side will play in Group A along hosts Qatar, Iraq, and the winners of the playoff between Bahrain and Kuwait that will be played on Friday.

Oman stated the brighter of the two teams, and could have taken the lead at nine minutes when Al-Ghassani cleverly set up Abdulaziz Al-Maqbali, whose shot struck the crossbar.

It was a temporary reprieve for Somalia as Oman broke the deadlock only three minutes later when Al-Maqbali’s shot from the edge of the area was saved by the goalkeeper only for Al-Ghassani to force the ball home.

Oman doubled their advantage in the 35th minute when Mustaf Mohamed fouled Al-Ghassani inside the area and Salah Al-Yahyaei converted the resulting penalty.

The Somalis gave themselves a glimmer of hope when they pulled a goal back in the 54th minute, Mohamed Abdulahi’s cross into the area headed home by Abel Gigli past Oman goalkeeper Faiyz Al-Rusheidi.

Somalia pressed for an equalizer in the closing stages, but Oman held on to seal their place in the finals to be held between Nov. 27 and Dec. 18.

Topics: football

Related

Sudan overcome Libya to reach 2021 FIFA Arab Cup as the first of the qualifiers
Sport
Sudan overcome Libya to reach 2021 FIFA Arab Cup as the first of the qualifiers
Saudi Arabia have been drawn with Morocco in Group C, and will also face another two of Jordan, South Sudan, Palestine or Comoros. (Twitter/@SaudiNT)
Sport
Saudi Arabia to play Morocco as FIFA Arab Cup produces intriguing matchups

10,000-fan cap for Tokyo Olympics: organisers

10,000-fan cap for Tokyo Olympics: organisers
Updated 21 June 2021
AP

10,000-fan cap for Tokyo Olympics: organisers

10,000-fan cap for Tokyo Olympics: organisers
Updated 21 June 2021
AP

TOKYO: The Tokyo Olympics will allow some local fans to attend when the games open in just over a month, organizing committee officials and the IOC said on Monday.
Organizers set a limit of 50% of capacity up to a maximum of 10,000 fans for all Olympic venues.
The decision was announced after so-called Five Party talks online with local organizers, the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee, the Japanese government and the government of metropolitan Tokyo.
The decision contradicts the country’s top medical adviser, Dr. Shigeru Omi, who recommended last week that the safest way to hold the Olympics would be without fans. He had previously called it “abnormal” to hold the Olympics during the pandemic.
The Tokyo Games are set to open on July 23.
Fans from abroad were banned several months ago. Officials say local fans will be under strict rules. They will not be allowed to cheer, must wear masks, and are being told to go straight home afterward.
Organizers say between 3.6-3.7 million tickets are in the hands of Japanese residents.
Having fans in the venues presents a risk of spreading the COVID-19 infections, and not just at the venues, since it causes more circulation on commuter trains, in restaurants and other public spaces.
Tokyo and other areas are under “quasi-emergency” status until July 11. This replaced a tougher full state of emergency that was in effect until last weekend. The new rules will allow restaurants to serve alcohol during limited hours.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has favored allowing fans, said before the official announcement that he would bar fans if conditions change.
“If a state of emergency is necessary, I will be flexible and open to no fans in order to achieve that the games give top priority to safety and security for the people,” Suga said. ”In case of a state of emergency, it is quite possible ... for safe and secure (games) I will not hesitate to have no fans.”
He said he took “seriously” Omi’s recommendations but did not follow them.
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike also said before the the talks that fans may need to be banned if conditions changes.
“Under this COVID-19 pandemic, people in Tokyo, people in Japan, are feeling very uneasy. We have concerns and the experts are also making recommendations about the risk of spreading the infection,” Koike said. “If there should be a major change in the sanitary situation, or infection situation, we need to revisit this matter among ourselves and we may need to consider the option of having no spectators in the venues.”
In recent polls, support seems to be increasing for holding the Olympics, though opposition is strong, depending how the question is worded. An Asahi newspaper poll of June 19-20 of almost 1,500 people showed 62% supported another postponement or cancellation of the games. But about one-third supported holding the Olympics, up from 14% in May in the same poll.
In the same survey, 83% said they “feel uneasy” that the Olympics might spread the virus. The poll said 53% wanted no fans and 42% said attendance should be limited.
The seven-day average for new infections in Tokyo is about 400 daily. The curve has flattened but health officials fear the Olympics and new variants will drive it up.
About 6.5% of Japanese are fully vaccinated, and 16.5% have had at least one shot, according to figures from the prime minister’s office. More than 14,000 deaths in Japan have been attributed to COVID-19.

Topics: 2020 Tokyo Olympics Japan

Hawks head to NBA Eastern Conference finals after beating 76ers

Hawks head to NBA Eastern Conference finals after beating 76ers
Updated 21 June 2021
AP

Hawks head to NBA Eastern Conference finals after beating 76ers

Hawks head to NBA Eastern Conference finals after beating 76ers
  • Hawks to open their first East finals since 2015 against the Bucks on Wednesday night in Milwaukee
  • Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers fined for Game 6 altercation with John Collins of the Hawks
Updated 21 June 2021
AP

PHILADELPHIA: Trae Young and the Hawks are taking their stunning turnaround to the Eastern Conference finals.
Young made a late 3-pointer and scored 21 points to help Atlanta win for the third time in the series in Philadelphia, a 103-96 victory over the top-seeded 76ers on Sunday night in Game 7.
The Hawks will open their first East finals since 2015 against the Bucks on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.
“This team is special, man,” Kevin Huerter said. “Everybody has counted us out all year. For us to make it this far and win in this building in Game 7, it’s huge for us.”
Atlanta had been 0-9 in Games 7s on the road.
But the Hawks ignored their ignominious history and got one in Philly, where they already won in Game 1 and Game 5 and knocked out Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and closed the book on the Process.
Not so deep down, not even the Hawks could have seen this coming, especially in March when they were 14-20, 11th in the Eastern Conference and fired coach Lloyd Pierce.
Under coach Nate McMillan, the Hawks turned into birds of prey and Young led a charge into the postseason for the first time since 2017 that kept rolling with a first-round win over New York.
Embiid, the NBA MVP runner-up, Simmons and a high-priced cast of stars were supposed to put the upstart Hawks in their place. It never happened.
Young shook off an otherwise off night from the floor — 5-for-23 — and kept shooting until he hit that 3 for a 93-87 lead with 2:31 left in the game.

John Collins #20 of the Atlanta Hawks and Tobias Harris #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers reach for a rebound during during Game 7 of their playoff series on Sunday. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images/AFP)

Huerter, who led the Hawks with 27 points, sealed the win with three free throws and the packed house of 18,624 fell as silent as it was when the season opened without any fans.
Sixers fans let the home team have it and booed them off the court and were reprimanded by the public address announcer for throwing trash on the court.
Embiid scored 31 points.
This marked only the second year since 1973 — when the NBA began seeding for the playoffs by conference — when neither No. 1 seed will make the conference finals. West No. 1 seed Utah was eliminated by the Clippers.
Philly was on edge — the public address announcer even noted “it’s a little quiet in here” — having seen two losses in this series already. Playing for the season, Rivers played four reserves over the final minutes of the third that produced little offense and little faith the Sixers could keep pace. Embiid returned but promplty had a pass picked off by Lou Williams for a fastbreak dunk and the Hawks closed the third with a 76-71 lead. The Sixers had 17 turnovers.
Rattled by Game 7 and a packed house on the road? Not these Hawks, who took a 26-point lead in a Game 1 victory in Philly and then rallied from 26 down on the same court to pull out Game 5.
Young, the breakout start of the postseason, was a nonfactor in the first half. He had more pushups (three, after he was knocked to the court by Dwight Howard) than baskets (1 for 12) in the first half. He even got T’d up for arguing over a rescinded foul call on the Sixers.
No matter. Huerter and John Collins picked up the slack and Danilo Gallinari hit consecutive 3s — one of an Embiid turnover — to send the Hawks into halftime with a 48-46 lead.
The Sixers had 10 turnovers in the half and again, Embiid and Curry showed the only signs of life for the offense. Simmons could be playing his way out of Philly with a postseason to forget. The All-Star guard was whistled for his third foul with 25.9 seconds in the first half and took only two shots. The embattled guard had vowed all series he would return to an aggressive style but instead was invisible on offense.
He picked up his fourth foul moments into the third quarter.
Rivers said before the game there were two big keys to winning Game 7.
“Execution for sure, and trust at the end of the day,” he said. “Trusting what you’ve done all day and not getting away from it.”
The Sixers strayed for what got them this far and now they head into an early offseason with a summer full of questions.

 Joel Embiid is restrained after he and John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks had an altercation during Game 6 on June 18, 2021. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/AFP)

Embiid fined for Game 6 altercation
Meanwhile, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was fined $35,000 by the NBA for escalating an on-court altercation in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against Atlanta.
Embiid fell on top of John Collins on the court in Game 6. Collins then shoved Embiid before both rose to their feet. Embiid had his arms stretched out wide with Collins’ hands around his neck as both walked off the court under the basket.
Officials reviewed the altercation and called technical fouls on each player with no free throws awarded.
The NBA said Sunday Embiid also failed to comply with an NBA Security interview following the incident.
Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando was suspended for Sunday’s Game 7 for leaving the bench area during the spat.

TIP-INS
Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic played after leaving Game 6 with right knee soreness.
76ers: Embiid was fined $35,000 by the NBA for escalating an on-court altercation in Game 6. The NBA said Embiid also failed to comply with an NBA Security interview following the on-court incident. .. Ryan Howard, Brian Westbrook and Bernie Parent rang the ceremonial bell.

GAME 7
Rivers is 6-9 in Game 7s.
 

Topics: NBA Playoffs 2021 Atlanta Hawks

Related

Booker pours in 40 points as Suns draw first blood against Clippers in NBA West finals
Sport
Booker pours in 40 points as Suns draw first blood against Clippers in NBA West finals
Bucks edge Nets in OT in Game 7, withstand Durant’s 48
Sport
Bucks edge Nets in OT in Game 7, withstand Durant’s 48

Booker pours in 40 points as Suns draw first blood against Clippers in NBA West finals

Booker pours in 40 points as Suns draw first blood against Clippers in NBA West finals
Updated 21 June 2021
AFP
AP

Booker pours in 40 points as Suns draw first blood against Clippers in NBA West finals

Booker pours in 40 points as Suns draw first blood against Clippers in NBA West finals
  • Clippers advanced to the conference finals for the first time in their 51-year history
  • Suns' making their 9th trip to the Conference finals as they seek their first title in their 53-year history
Updated 21 June 2021
AFP AP

LOS ANGELES: Devin Booker delivered a 40-point triple double as the Phoenix Suns shook off some playoff rust to beat the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers 120-114 in the opening game of the Western Conference finals.
Booker also had 13 rebounds and 11 assists for his first career triple double as the Suns won on Sunday despite the absence of all-star guard Chris Paul, who has been placed in the NBA’s Covid-19 health and safety protocols.
“I’m just going out there to win every game possible,” said Booker. “I’ve been saying this since the start of the playoffs — every next game is the biggest game.”
Suns’ Jae Crowder said it was fitting that Booker stole the show in front of the crowd of 16,583 at Phoenix Suns Arena.
“I expect it. I know the type of player he is,” Crowder said.
Game two is scheduled for Tuesday night in Phoenix.
This is an unexpected NBA final four matchup between two franchises trying to cap their storybook seasons by winning their first NBA titles. The Clippers have never been to the Conference finals before and the Suns last made it in 2010.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, left, beats Los Angeles Clippers guard Rajon Rondo to a rebound during Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals on June 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

This was the Suns’ first game since last Sunday when they completed a four game sweep of the Denver Nuggets in the second round.
It is their ninth trip to the Conference finals as they seek their first title in the 53-year history.
Deandre Ayton scored 20 points with nine rebounds while Mikal Bridges (14 points), Jae Crowder (13 points) and Cameron Johnson (12 points) scored in double digits for the Suns.
Both teams were missing star players Sunday as Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard suffered a knee injury in game four of the second round against the Jazz.
Leonard did not join the Clippers on the trip to Phoenix. Coach Tyronn Lue said he wasn’t sure of his availability.
The Clippers beat the Jazz in epic fashion, ending one of the league’s most infamous droughts by advancing to the conference finals for the first time in their 51-year history.
Paul George scored 34 points, Reggie Jackson had 24 points and DeMarcus Cousins added 11 points off the bench in the loss for the Clippers.
“I have no excuse,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “I thought we played hard and competed. A little credit — they were making shots and we didn’t. But I loved our fight. I loved what I saw.”

Topics: NBA Playoffs 2021 Phoenix Suns David Booker los angeles clippers

Related

Hawks head to NBA Eastern Conference finals after beating 76ers
Sport
Hawks head to NBA Eastern Conference finals after beating 76ers
Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during Game 4 of the Bucks-Nets second round playoff series on June 13, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images/AFP)
Sport
Bucks tie Nets 2-2 with 107-96 win; Suns sweep Nuggets

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia entices investors to rapidly growing sports economy
The Ministry of Sport has today launched NAFES, a new online licensing platform designed to encourage foreign investment and collaboration in the Kingdom, one of the world’s rapidly growing sports markets. (Supplied)
UAE public schools to fully reopen with remote learning option
UAE public schools to fully reopen with remote learning option
Facebook launches Clubhouse-like live audio rooms and podcasts
Facebook is also working on a project with Spotify to share and listen to music on the platform. (Facebook)
Saudi small traders can accept payment with their phones
Saudi small traders can accept payment with their phones
UN experts urge Tehran to release female human rights defender
UN experts urge Tehran to release female human rights defender

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.