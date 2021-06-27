You are here

  • Home
  • ‘We have to be very creative moving forward’ post pandemic, says Princess Lamia of Alwaleed Philanthropies

‘We have to be very creative moving forward’ post pandemic, says Princess Lamia of Alwaleed Philanthropies

Short Url

https://arab.news/2tmk9

Updated 18 sec ago
Frank Kane

‘We have to be very creative moving forward’ post pandemic, says Princess Lamia of Alwaleed Philanthropies

‘We have to be very creative moving forward’ post pandemic, says Princess Lamia of Alwaleed Philanthropies
  • Head of Saudi charitable organization says it is time to apply the lessons of COVID-19 humanitarian crisis
  • Appearing on “Frankly Speaking,” Princess Lamia also discussed women’s progress in KSA among other topics
Updated 18 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Alwaleed Philanthropies has ridden the wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and is set to accelerate its strategy of “creative philanthropy” as the global recovery gathers pace, according to the woman in charge of the Riyadh-headquartered Saudi charitable organization.
Princess Lamia bint Majed Al-Saud, secretary-general of the 40-year-old organization set up by Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, told Arab News that the pandemic had been a demanding time for the organization as it faced extraordinary demands on its resources, but that the time had come to apply the lessons learned during the humanitarian and economic crisis.
“The United Nations came out with a very unique name for doing good in the world, which is ‘creative economy.’ So, you have to be very creative moving forward after the pandemic — how you’re going to reach your beneficiaries, and how you can provide support, and how you can empower and do good in general,” she said.
Her comments came in the course of an interview with “Frankly Speaking,” the series of video interviews with leading policymakers and thinkers in the Middle East and the world.
Princess Lamia, who is regarded as a role model for the empowerment of women in Saudi Arabia under the reforms of the Vision 2030 strategy, also spoke of the progress women have made in the Kingdom, the place of art and culture in the global philanthropy scene, and the need to transcend the “clash of civilizations” approach to relations between the Islamic world and its international neighbors.
Alwaleed Philanthropies responded after the outbreak of the virus last year with a $30 million initiative to provide essential medical goods and services to poorer countries around the world struggling with their pandemic response.
This was on top of Alwaleed Philanthropies’ regular commitment to vaccination programs around the world, and its domestic and international program of medical and humanitarian assistance.




Princess Lamia bint Majed Al-Saud, secretary-general of Alwaleed Philanthropies, is pictured in Riyadh. (AN photo by Ziyad Alarfaj) 


“We actually worked in some countries in Africa, we worked in Iraq, we worked in Syria, we worked in Tunisia, we worked in Yemen. We provided economic support — so, for example in Africa, we collaborated with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) to build small factories to produce masks (and improve) sanitation. It was in favor of empowering women and youth,” said Princess Lamia.
“I think the pandemic shows the importance of having a house and to have a roof over your head. All you need to be safe from COVID is only a room and a roof over your head, and that’s why we worked with Habitat (a UN urban organization) in shelters in Yemen, Iraq and Syria.”
This was in addition to Alwaleed Philanthropies’ established collaboration with the World Health Organization, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.
“I’d say it was a quite creative initiative that we covered, and we actually reached over 100 million people around the world,” Princess Lamia said.
Alwaleed Philanthropies works in four main areas — community development, empowering women and youth, providing vital disaster relief and bridging cultures — which combined have benefited close to 1 billion people around the world.
One big learning point from the pandemic was the move to online and digital philanthropic support, with projects in Myanmar and at home in Saudi Arabia going online as lockdowns hit.
“Believe it or not, from a money perspective or a budget perspective, it’s much easier and that’s why maybe this year we reached more people,” Princess Lamia said.




Princess Lamia bint Majed Al-Saud, secretary-general of Alwaleed Philanthropies, is pictured in Riyadh. (AN photo by Ziyad Alarfaj) 


Some observers have been concerned that the intense focus on finding and administering a vaccine against the novel coronavirus might divert attention from other global inoculation programs against infectious diseases such as polio, where Alwaleed Philanthropies has played a big role in vaccination programs in developing countries.
Princess Lamia said there had only been a limited effect. “I agree that at Alwaleed Philanthropies, we transferred some of our funds to COVID-19 due to the urgency of the pandemic, but I don’t think it will have an effect in the long run,” she added. “I believe we’re in a good place now, after having the vaccine against COVID and doing much more research.”
She said Prince Alwaleed varied his contribution to the overall budget “if he sees it’s necessary.” Alwaleed Philanthropies works alongside other big global philanthropies such as the Gates Foundation as well as UN agencies, but is not in competition with them, she insisted.
“I wouldn’t say compete. I’d say we learn from each other, the methodology of this foundation, or the core spirit of this foundation. It’s built on partnership, and this is what Prince Alwaleed believes in — partnership,” she said.
Alwaleed Philanthropies’ international connections have direct benefits for its work in Saudi Arabia. “Maybe what differentiates us from a domestic perspective more than any other foundation in Saudi Arabia is that we have the international experience and expertise, and that’s what we’re trying to do in our projects in Saudi Arabia — transferring knowledge from what we did outside,” she said.
One example is the Turquoise Mountain initiative, backed by the UK’s prince of Wales, which seeks to encourage and promote traditional crafts in various parts of the world, including Saudi Arabia, where some 1,000 mainly female artisans are employed in craft workshops producing high-end goods, most recently under the Mizwada brand.
“We’re upscaling their knowledge. We’re taking the crafts from a very modest or very humble craft to a luxury brand,” Princess Lamia said.




Princess Lamia bint Majed Al-Saud, secretary-general of Alwaleed Philanthropies, speaks to Frank Kane. (Screenshot) 


Female empowerment has been one of the main themes of Alwaleed Philanthropies in the Kingdom, and she believes great strides have been made for women in recent years, with the freedom to drive, the relaxation of guardianship laws and greater female employment opportunities.
“I don’t think three or four years ago I’d be sitting and talking with you,” she said, adding that Western media had not given the Kingdom credit for the big advances.
The rise to prominence of a number of women in the Kingdom — such as Princess Reema bint Bandar, Saudi ambassador to Washington, and Sarah Al-Suhaimy, chairperson of the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) — is further evidence of female empowerment, Princess Lamia said.
Alwaleed Philanthropies is run by a 10-strong team of women appointed by Prince Alwaleed, and it has programs to cultivate the skills necessary for women to enter employment in the private and public sectors.




Secretary-general of Alwaleed Philanthropies Princess Lamia bint Majed Al-Saud. (Screenshot) 


“It was very clearly announced from the government that we want to support women and we want to empower women. I think some of the entities or the companies took it to a next level in which they literally discarded the men, but I believe that we should empower humans,” she said.
One big part of Alwaleed Philanthropies’ work is the effort to promote better understanding between the Islamic world and other belief systems, which has been controversially called a “clash of civilizations.”
Pointing to the global confrontations after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the US in 2001, Princess Lamia said: “I believe this clash isn’t that easy to resolve.” She spoke of how Prince Alwaleed — a well-known investor on Wall Street — was in New York at the time of the tragedy, and decided to do something to help ease long-term tensions.
“That’s why we collaborated with six of the most prominent, I’d say important, universities around the world. We actually created centers for research and promotion of tolerance and understanding,” she said.
There are now Alwaleed centers in six of the most prestigious universities in the US, Europe and the Middle East, part of what she called a “soft power” initiative to reconcile misunderstanding between people of different faiths around the world.
The other angle is Alwaleed Philanthropies’ promotion of art and culture as a bridge between religions. It has established partnerships with the Louvre in Paris and the Pergamon Museum in Berlin to showcase works of Islamic art, but with a universal message.
“That’s how you create awareness of how Islamic cultures were — leaning toward art and beauty,” Princess Lamia said.
Twitter: @frankkanedubai

Topics: Saudi Arabia Frankly Speaking Princess Lamia bint Majed Al-Saud Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Alwaleed Philanthropies COVID-19 Editor’s Choice

Related

Special Pulitzer Prize-winning historian of the oil industry Daniel Yergin, who is also vice chairman of the IHS Markit consultancy, gave his views on Frankly Speaking. (Screenshot) video
Business & Economy
Frankly Speaking: Saudi role in OPEC+ contributed to ‘strong global economy recovery,’ says Daniel Yergin
Frankly Speaking: Saudi Sports Minister on efforts to make the kingdom more athletic, and a destination for global competitions
Sport
Frankly Speaking: Saudi Sports Minister on efforts to make the kingdom more athletic, and a destination for global competitions

Saudi Cinema Nights tell compelling stories

The Red Sea International Film Festival has celebrated Saudi filmmaking talent with the ‘Saudi Cinema Nights’ event at Muvi theaters in Mall of Arabia, Jeddah. (Supplied)
The Red Sea International Film Festival has celebrated Saudi filmmaking talent with the ‘Saudi Cinema Nights’ event at Muvi theaters in Mall of Arabia, Jeddah. (Supplied)
Updated 2 min 21 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi Cinema Nights tell compelling stories

The Red Sea International Film Festival has celebrated Saudi filmmaking talent with the ‘Saudi Cinema Nights’ event at Muvi theaters in Mall of Arabia, Jeddah. (Supplied)
  • The screenings are breaking barriers and showcasing the progress made by the Saudi talents on the big screens
Updated 2 min 21 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Storytellers across the Kingdom have received massive support in recent years, and the rewards are being shown on big screens near you.

The Red Sea International Film Festival has celebrated Saudi filmmaking talent with the “Saudi Cinema Nights” event at Muvi theaters in Mall of Arabia, Jeddah, where they screened several short films made in the Kingdom. The screenings were a celebration of creative minds, breaking barriers and showcasing the progress made by Saudi talents on the big screens.
The cinematic event screened “Carnival City” along with four short films: “... And when do I sleep?” (2020), “Ongoing Lullaby” (2020), “The girls who burned the night” (2020), and “Goin’ South” (2019).
“Carnival City,” tells the story of a couple, Massoud and Salma, and their whirlwind of a journey when their car breaks down on a road trip. Searching for a mechanic in a shady small town, Massoud’s wife waits for him in the desert and the couple’s separation makes the characters go on their “own rides” in life until they meet again.

The Saudi-Japan relationship is further strengthened through our partnership in the field of culture and entertainment.
Dr. Essam Bukhari
CEO of Manga Production Company

Wael Abu Mansour, the director, told Arab News that he intended to ensure that viewers interpret the story subjectively as the movie tells a random story.
“We didn’t want to force ideas on the audience or make them think in a certain way, we wanted them to interpret it in their way; we wanted to question things or try to raise questions — it is open for interpretation from different audiences,” he said, adding that the finale’s twist will have viewers questioning their initial thoughts of the main characters.
Plot twists are welcoming and fresh, “this is a smart take because the whole idea of the movie is to have a story that doesn’t have meaning to it, it is a random story. The mechanic was evil, but he wasn’t that evil. He told him he would return Massoud’s car in a day, but then returned it in about three days,” Abu Mansour told Arab News.
“It wasn’t a big deal in his point of view, but in Massoud’s point of view, he’s trying to break away from his past or life, so every minute counts for him. He doesn’t want anybody to jeopardize his journey, dream or decision. That scene, in the end, was intended because it’s a random story. If he decides to stay with Salma in the desert, it’s going to take the same amount of time to get his car back.”


Nada Al-Mojadedi, who played Salma, said she related to the character personally.
“I think it’s very relatable to a big percentage of women because a lot of women are used to being the underdog or the follower in the relationship,” she told Arab News.
“They don’t have a say on how the journey goes, although they have the spirit to handle so much and create a world within whatever circumstance they end up in. This is what women have been doing for centuries,” she added.
Al-Mojadedi explained that the separation between the two characters was a good thing.
“It’s the essence of the film to part ways. We see them at the beginning of the relationship in the car together and then they part ways and you see how each person deals with their reality, however harsh or uncomfortable it is or how much it could shake them.
“But then you see how each character embraced their journey and then you see them back again together.”
Mohammed Salama, who played Massoud, explained the character’s development through the negative events, with him starting off as arrogant before the harshness of the story breaks down his stubborn character.
Salama told Arab News that the separation between the characters was neither good nor bad. “It is a random event and it shows you that some things in life don’t have meaning and are just random.”


The event also boasted the screening of “The girl who burned the night,” where director Sarah Mesfer chose to cast her main characters as 13 and 14, “because of the strong characteristics of early teens.”
She said the movie is not derived from a personal experience, but she felt the emotions in parts of her life.
Through the imagined scenario, “the most felt feelings in the film are anger, boredom, madness, questions, rebellion. I felt all these feelings,” she told Arab News.
“The narrative of the story needed the girls to be this age, I love this age because most of the girls and boys then always believe they’re right. They think ‘what I say is right, either you have a valid answer to my question or I’m right’ and they’re always very angry and confident. This age is where you think you can change the world,” she added.
Another addition to the list was director Hisham Fadel’s “Ongoing Lullaby.” The director chose the script to be a monologue because the character is being spoken to by her inner critic, a phenomenon that everyone experiences, with scenarios playing out alongside the critic’s comments.
“The whole thing about an inner monologue is something everyone goes through and this is what some of the audience relates to. It’s something I experience — not as clear as the film with the words — but the inner monologue, the inner critic inside of us is something I experience personally. I wanted to talk about that in a film and express and communicate it to the audience,” Fadel said.
In the film, one of the characters badly injures herself, breaking the connection of the inner critic, “for that moment, the inner critic wanted to survive, it didn’t want to die. Even though things can be really bad and depressing, we have an instinct to survive, that we want to live, and that life is always better than nothing,” he said.
“Life is a gift and that’s what the inner critic faced, survival instincts kicked in, choosing life over death.”

Topics: Saudi cinema

Related

Set about 1,500 years ago, the film presents the ancient civilizations in the Arabian Peninsula and Middle East. (SPA)
Offbeat
Saudi cinemas to release Saudi-Japanese anime move 'The Journey' on June 17
Saudi cinema chain announces $218.6m expansion plan
Business & Economy
Saudi cinema chain announces $218.6m expansion plan

Saudi anime movie ‘The Journey’ premiers in Tokyo

Saudi anime movie ‘The Journey’ premiers in Tokyo
Updated 23 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi anime movie ‘The Journey’ premiers in Tokyo

Saudi anime movie ‘The Journey’ premiers in Tokyo
  • The film involved a team of 300 Saudi specialists worked alongside their Japanese counterparts
  • The company had already screened the film in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, Jeddah and Dubai
Updated 23 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi-Japanese anime film “The Journey” had its Japanese premiere at the Hamarikyu Asahi Hall in the Japanese capital, Tokyo, on Sunday.
The film by Manga Production Company, a subsidiary of the Mohammed bin Salman Charitable Foundation (MiSK), was made in cooperation with the Japanese Toei Animation. Actors Toru Furiya, Hiroshi Kamiya and Takaya Kuroda, who dubbed the film in Japanese, joined director Kobun Shizuno and executive producer Shinji Shimizu at the premier. Several Japanese MPs and company heads also attended the event, along with a large media presence.
The company had already screened the film in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, Jeddah and Dubai. It is now being shown in cinemas in nine Arab countries. It is also available with 4DX technology — the first Saudi movie to present this experience to audiences.
The film, which was shot using anime-style animation and took two and a half years to make, involved a team of 300 Saudi specialists worked alongside their Japanese counterparts.
Set about 1,500 years ago, it presents the ancient civilizations in the Arabian Peninsula and Middle East. It follows the story of Aws and the people of Makkah who are forced to take up arms to liberate themselves and their city from enslavement by a ruthless general.
“I was delighted to watch this epic tale that presents our ancient civilization in the Arabian Peninsula in an attractive form that supports the journey of rapprochement between the two peoples since 1955,” the Kingdom’s ambassador to Japan, Nayef Al-Fahadi, said, adding the Saudi government “welcomes everything that would support the relationship between the two friendly peoples at all levels, based on the firm belief that we have partnerships that support further cooperation.”
Dr. Essam Bukhari, CEO of Manga Production Company, said: “The Kingdom and Japan have built their relationship through trade in oil and other goods, and today this relationship is further strengthened through our close partnership in the field of culture and entertainment.” He said the film is the company’s first cinematic collaboration with Toei Animation.

HIGHLIGHT

The film, which was shot using anime-style animation and took two and a half years to make, involved a team of 300 Saudi specialists worked alongside their Japanese counterparts.

Teruhiko Mashiko, MP and former deputy minister of economy, industry and trade, said: “Japan was able to achieve high economic growth by importing oil from Saudi Arabia. I think that economic growth alone is not enough for development, (and) what we need now is to find additional opportunities and content to take root in people’s minds.
“Today’s show was fantastic, and I think this is a great opportunity for both our countries to invest in animation and in various other resources. If we can strengthen our friendship, we can make a huge contribution to the world. Let us all work together for the development of our two countries.”
“The Journey” is being shown in both Tokyo and Osaka and has been well received by Japanese audiences.
The Manga Production Company is keen to produce animation and video games projects aimed at communicating the Saudi message globally. It has focused on transferring content-making techniques from developed countries in this field, fostering a keenness among young Saudi and Arab animation talents to instill values and morals in the younger generation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia anime Saudi-Japanese anime ‘The Journey’ Manga Production Company Toei Animation Kobun Shizuno manga Manga Productions Japan Tokyo Hamarikyu Asahi Hall Toru Furiya Hiroshi Kamiya Takaya Kuroda Dr. Essam Bukhari Teruhiko Mashiko Nayef Al-Fahadi 4DX technology Mohammed bin Salman Charitable Foundation (MiSK) MISK

Related

Special Saudis flew to Tokyo to work closely with Japanese experts to learn the skills and techniques needed to bring “The Journey” to life. (Supplied)
Media
A deeper look into ‘The Journey’ the first Saudi-Japanese anime
Set about 1,500 years ago, the film presents the ancient civilizations in the Arabian Peninsula and Middle East. (SPA)
Offbeat
Saudi cinemas to release Saudi-Japanese anime move 'The Journey' on June 17

Saudi Arabia’s Islamic studies center seeks to write new chapter with Philippines

Saudi Arabia’s Islamic studies center seeks to write new chapter with Philippines
Photo/Twitter
Updated 59 min 23 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Saudi Arabia’s Islamic studies center seeks to write new chapter with Philippines

Saudi Arabia’s Islamic studies center seeks to write new chapter with Philippines
  • King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies is looking to enhance academic collaboration with Filipino students, Malacanang says
Updated 59 min 23 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: An Islamic studies and research center in Saudi Arabia is “opening its doors” to Filipinos seeking to pursue scholarly work as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

In a statement on Saturday, Malacanang said that the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies (KFCRIS) had “conveyed its readiness” for the initiative to Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs and Special Envoy Robert Borje during his recent visit to the Kingdom.

In a meeting with KFCRIS Secretary-General Turki Bin Mohammed Al-Shuwaier, Borje underscored the importance of enhancing academic and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Al-Shuwaier said he “hopes to forge more tie-ups with institutions of higher learning in the Philippines, including those in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM),” the statement said.

Borje visited the KFCRIS to “pay respect to the Kingdom’s Islamic heritage, values and identity” and honor the “enduring ties” between the Philippines and Saudi Arabia, it added.

The visit by President Rodrigo Duterte’s special envoy was an “important opportunity for Saudi Arabia to work with the Philippines,” the statement quoted Al-Shuwaier as saying, while Borje expressed gratitude to the Saudi official for “opening opportunities to Filipino students seeking to study at the center.”

“Enhanced collaboration on education, research and culture between the two countries is part of President Duterte’s thrust for forging multi-dimensional relations with Saudi Arabia,” Borje said.

In comments to Arab News on Sunday, the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh told Arab News that the KFCRIS was “accepting visiting fellows who would like to research topics that are relevant to its thrusts of the center, and is encouraging Filipinos to join its network of academic researchers.”

“The embassy is also working to establish linkages between the center and some universities in the Philippines, particularly in the Bangsamoro, to promote cooperation between Philippine and Saudi academic institutions, among others,” it added.

On when the collaboration between the KFRIC and the Philippines would begin, Filipino ambassador Adnan Alonto told Arab News on Sunday that it was “subject to further talks with the center.”

“The embassy will follow through. We will discuss any future visits,” he added.

Borje’s visit to the KFCRIS was part of a string of activities during his five-day official trip to Saudi Arabia, which ended on June 24 and included a meeting with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajjraf.

During their talks, Borje expressed hope for greater cooperation with GCC and member states, especially as the Philippines rebounded from the pandemic.

He said he was optimistic that a “much deeper collaboration with GCC and member states would help further spur and sustain lasting development in Mindanao particularly in BARMM,” the Malacanang statement said, adding that the Philippines had “instituted reforms to make it a preferred investment destination.”  

Borje explained that GCC members could play the role of “vital partners” as the BARMM proceeds with governance and growth.

Noting that economic development was essential to address long-standing social issues such as peace and security in the southern Philippines, Borje said such support was “vital to realize the development potentials of BARMM.”  
Al-Hajjraf said that he would be “happy to explore greater GCC cooperation with the Philippines,” including the establishment of a formal coordinating mechanism for trade and investments and economic partnership,” the Malacanang statement said.  
The two officials also stressed the importance of continuing cooperation to uphold migrant workers’ rights and combat terrorism and violent extremism.
The GCC is a regional organization comprising Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Established in 1981, the group’s objectives are to enhance coordination, integration and inter-connection among its members.

 

Topics: King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies (KFCRIS)

Related

Rare first edition King James Bible to go on show at Riyadh’s King Faisal Center
Lifestyle
Rare first edition King James Bible to go on show at Riyadh’s King Faisal Center
King Faisal Center for Islamic studies signs agreement with Amazon Kindle
Saudi Arabia
King Faisal Center for Islamic studies signs agreement with Amazon Kindle

Who’s Who: Rania Nashar, compliance and governance chief at Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund

Who’s Who: Rania Nashar, compliance and governance chief at Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund
Updated 27 June 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Rania Nashar, compliance and governance chief at Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund

Who’s Who: Rania Nashar, compliance and governance chief at Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund
Updated 27 June 2021
Arab News

Rania Nashar, a former chief executive of Samba Financial Group, was recently appointed head of compliance and governance at the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Saudi Arabia’s $430 billion PIF is one of the world’s largest and most prominent sovereign wealth funds, and the primary driver of the Kingdom’s economic change in line with its Vision 2030 goals, and it has increased its employees from 40 in 2016 to more than 1,100 employees today.

Nashar joined the fund in January as a senior adviser to its governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan. She has more than two decades of experience in the banking sector.

She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in computer science and information technology from King Saud University in 1997.

Nashar also attended the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business for several finance and risk management programs. 

She began her career with Samba Financial Group after obtaining her bachelor’s degree, working as a private bank technology and quality assurance coordinator for nearly four years, before moving to e-consumerism for another four years.

In 2006, Nashar was promoted to anti-money laundering compliance officer, before she became the head of compliance less than three years after that. In October 2014, she became the chief audit executive, until she rose to CEO in 2017.

She was also the chair of the Women in Business Action Council at B20 Saudi Arabia, the voice of the private sector to the G20.

Nashar is also a board member of the National Center for Performance Measurement (Adaa).

Topics: Who's Who Rania Nashar Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Related

Who’s Who: Abdulnasser Saif Al-Abdullatef, secretary-general of Saudi Council of Engineers
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Abdulnasser Saif Al-Abdullatef, secretary-general of Saudi Council of Engineers
Who’s Who: Dr. Abdullah Hafiz, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Academy for Developing Administrative Leaders
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Abdullah Hafiz, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Academy for Developing Administrative Leaders

Saudia Airline provides computers to needy families as part of ‘Technology Giving’ initiative

Saudia airline joins Awontech Association’s initiative to provide computers to needy families. (Twitter/@AwonTech)
Saudia airline joins Awontech Association’s initiative to provide computers to needy families. (Twitter/@AwonTech)
Updated 27 June 2021
Arab News

Saudia Airline provides computers to needy families as part of ‘Technology Giving’ initiative

Saudia airline joins Awontech Association’s initiative to provide computers to needy families. (Twitter/@AwonTech)
  • Saudia said it has been providing this initiative specifically over the past years with many licensed charities
Updated 27 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudia Airline has contributed to an initiative to collect and distribute second-hand computers to needy families, state-run SPA reported on Sunday.
The initiative, entitled “Technology Giving” by Awontech Association, “aims to collect used computers, maintain, rehabilitate and configure them, and then distribute them to beneficiaries from needy families, to enable them to use them in various fields,” the statement said.
The national carrier said it handed several computers and tablets to the association, as part of the social responsibility programs that Awontech pays special attention to in its national role toward supporting any initiative that has a positive impact on the country and society.
Saudia said it has been providing this initiative specifically over the past years with many licensed charities, especially since it has a specialized sector in information technology that prepares used devices for use by the beneficiaries.
Through this, Saudia aims to revive the spirit of solidarity, cooperation and community partnership, the statement added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudia Technology Giving initiative Awontech Association charity

Related

Saudia Cargo flies biweekly ‘preighters’ to Copenhagen
Corporate News
Saudia Cargo flies biweekly ‘preighters’ to Copenhagen
Saudia transformation in line with Vision 2030, says official photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudia transformation in line with Vision 2030, says official

Latest updates

Center looks to boost support given to Saudi dates sector
Center looks to boost support given to Saudi dates sector
Volkswagen to stop sale of combustion engines in EU by 2035
Volkswagen to stop sale of combustion engines in EU by 2035
Airbus offers to assemble Eurofighter in Switzerland to win $6.5 billion deal
Airbus offers to assemble Eurofighter in Switzerland to win $6.5 billion deal
Tanmiah Food Co. launches order book ahead of IPO
Tanmiah Food Co. launches order book ahead of IPO
Saudi Cinema Nights tell compelling stories
The Red Sea International Film Festival has celebrated Saudi filmmaking talent with the ‘Saudi Cinema Nights’ event at Muvi theaters in Mall of Arabia, Jeddah. (Supplied)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.