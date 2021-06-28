You are here

Egypt signs cooperation protocol with South Sudan to build Wau Dam 

Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry. (AFP)
Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry. (AFP)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt signs cooperation protocol with South Sudan to build Wau Dam 

Egypt signs cooperation protocol with South Sudan to build Wau Dam 
  The ministry said that it had prepared integrated technical and economic studies for the project with the help of experts from the National Water Research Center
CAIRO: The Egyptian and South Sudanese ministries of water resources and irrigation signed a cooperation protocol that includes a project to prepare feasibility studies for the construction of the multipurpose Wau Dam in South Sudan.
The project is located on the Siwi River, one of the main branches of the Jur River in the Bahr Al-Ghazal Basin, 9 km south of the city of Wau in southern Sudan.
In addition to producing electricity, a statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Irrigation said, “this cooperation aims to solve drinking water problems and protect people from the dangers of floods.”

The project is located on the Siwi River, one of the main branches of the Jur River in the Bahr Al-Ghazal Basin, 9 km south of the city of Wau in southern Sudan

The ministry said that it had prepared integrated technical and economic studies for the project with the help of experts from the National Water Research Center.
Mamdouh Antar, head of the Nile Water Sector at the ministry, said that Egypt’s relationship with South Sudan extends over many years, during which Cairo has supported many development projects.
He said that the Minister of Irrigation, Mohamed Abdel-Aty, promoted bilateral ties during his meeting with South Sudanese leaders.

US strike near Syria-Iraq border kills 5 militia fighters: monitor

US strike near Syria-Iraq border kills 5 militia fighters: monitor
US strike near Syria-Iraq border kills 5 militia fighters: monitor

US strike near Syria-Iraq border kills 5 militia fighters: monitor
  • Since the start of the year there have been more than 40 attacks against US interests in Iraq
  • One of the facilities targeted was used to launch and recover the drones, a defense official said.
BEIRUT/WASHINGTON: US strikes on eastern Syria near the border with Iraq killed at least five Iran-backed militia fighters on Monday, a war monitor reported.
"At least 5 Iran-backed Iraqi militia fighters were killed and several others were wounded in an attack by US warplanes," said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The US Defense Department on Sunday said it carried out another round of air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq and Syria, this time in response to drone attacks by the militia against US personnel and facilities in Iraq.
In a statement, the US military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq. It did not disclose whether it believed anyone was killed or injured but officials said assessments were ongoing.
The strikes came at the direction of President Joe Biden, the second time he has ordered retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed militia since taking office five months ago. Biden last ordered limited strikes in Syria in February, that time in response to rocket attacks in Iraq.
“As demonstrated by this evening’s strikes, President Biden has been clear that he will act to protect US personnel,” the Pentagon said in a statement.
The strikes came even as Biden’s administration is looking to potentially revive a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. The strikes appear to show Biden’s efforts to compartmentalize defensive strikes to protect American personnel, while simultaneously engaging Tehran in diplomacy.
His critics say Iran cannot be trusted and point to the drone attacks as further evidence that Iran and its proxies will never accept a US military presence in Iraq or Syria.
Biden and the White House declined comment on the strikes on Sunday.
US officials believe Iran is behind a ramp-up in drone attacks and periodic rocket fire against US personnel and facilities in Iraq, where the US military has been helping Baghdad combat the remnants of Islamic State.
Two US officials, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said Iran-backed militias carried out at least five drone attacks against facilities used by US and coalition personnel in Iraq since April.
The Pentagon said the facilities targeted were used by Iran-backed militia including Kataib Hezbollah and Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada.
One of the facilities targeted was used to launch and recover the drones, a defense official said.
The US military carried out strikes with F-15 and F-16 aircraft, officials said, adding the pilots made it back from the mission safely.
“We assess each strike hit the intended targets,” one of the officials told Reuters.
Iraq’s government is struggling to deal with militias ideologically aligned with Iran which are accused of rocket fire against US forces and of involvement in killing peaceful pro-democracy activists.
Earlier in June, Iraq released Iran-aligned militia commander Qasim Muslih, who was arrested in May on terrorism-related charges, after authorities found insufficient evidence against him. (Reporting by Phil Stewart in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Fighting intensifies outside Marib as Hadi flies to US

Fighting intensifies outside Marib as Hadi flies to US
The Yemeni Defense Ministry tweeted that government troops were battling heavy attacks by the Houthis who were trying to push toward the city of Marib. (Reuters/File)
Fighting intensifies outside Marib as Hadi flies to US

Fighting intensifies outside Marib as Hadi flies to US
  Yemen's president travels to America for medical treatment after meeting senior govt officials in Riyadh
ALEXANDRIA: The Yemeni Army and local tribesmen, backed by heavy air cover from Arab coalition warplanes, on Sunday afternoon repelled heavy assaults by Iran-backed Houthis in the province of Marib, as the Yemeni president departed for the US for a routine medical check, official media and military sources said.

Houthis on Saturday night mounted simultaneous heavy attacks on government forces in Al-Kasara and Serwah, near the city of Marib, triggering clashes with loyalists, who claimed that they had killed, wounded and captured dozens of rebels.
“We push them back in Al-Kasara and Serwah,” a military official told Arab News.
At the beginning of the Houthi assaults, the Yemeni Defense Ministry tweeted that government troops were battling heavy attacks by the Houthis who were trying to push toward the city of Marib.
“Our army forces, backed by the coalition warplanes, are fighting heroic battles to repel the attacks of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia,” the ministry said. The Houthi assaults also triggered heavy airstrikes by Arab coalition warplanes that managed to destroy tanks and armored personnel carriers, striking Houthi military positions.
On social media, Yemeni government supporters and officials thanked the Arab coalition for the support to Yemeni forces, mainly through airstrikes, that gave government troops the edge during recent battles.

FASTFACT

Houthis on Saturday night mounted simultaneous heavy attacks on government forces in Al-Kasara and Serwah, near the city of Marib, triggering clashes with loyalists, who claimed that they had killed, wounded and captured dozens of rebels.

“Thanks, hawks of (King) Salman,” said a Yemeni soldier on Twitter. Local army commanders described the Houthi attacks during the last 24 hours as the “most aggressive” since February, when the rebels resumed a major offensive to seize control of the oil-rich city of Marib.
Rabia Al-Qurashi, a Yemeni Army spokesman in Jouf province, told Arab News that government troops liberated several locations west of Al- Khanjer military base after heavy clashes with the Houthis, adding that dozens of rebels — including Brig. Ali Hussein Al-Moayad — were killed in the fighting.
Army troops and tribesmen have been fighting throughout the province of Jouf since the start of this year to recapture strategic locations, including the province’s capital, which fell to the Houthis last year.
Meanwhile, Yemen’s President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi on Saturday night traveled to the US for an annual medical checkup, shortly after holding a meeting with senior government officials in Riyadh, a senior official told Arab News.
“The president is in good health as he traveled to the US for his periodic medical checkups,” the official said, adding: “He usually stays there from 15 days to a month.”
Amid reports that he suffers from a heart problem, Hadi has traveled annually to the US for medical attention since taking power in 2012. On Saturday, the official news agency SABA reported that the president held a meeting with his deputy, Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmer, Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed, and several other senior government officials to discuss the latest developments in Yemen.

Army deployed as protests become riots in Lebanese cities 

Army deployed as protests become riots in Lebanese cities 
Nine soldiers and nine civilians were injured as a result of riots, which erupted in the backdrop of economic crisis. (AFP)
Army deployed as protests become riots in Lebanese cities 

Army deployed as protests become riots in Lebanese cities 
  Ruling class reaching out to steal depositors' money and has failed to form a govt: Al-Rahi
BEIRUT: The Lebanese Army was widely deployed in the streets of Tripoli in northern Lebanon on Sunday after a night of bloody protests. Nine soldiers and nine civilians were injured as a result of riots.

Protesters tried to storm the homes of politicians, including that of MP Mohammed Kabbara, whose guards fired to repel the protesters as demonstrators threw a petrol bomb at the entrance to the building.
Army units were stationed in front of government institutions in Tripoli, while roads were reopened to traffic. Eight people were injured in Sidon. Protesters also crossed the boundaries of the central bank’s offices in the two cities and fired petrol bombs.
According to eyewitnesses in Tripoli, the army used “excessive force” against the protesters, which was recorded by CCTV cameras at the scene. There were reports that the army quickly dispersed the protests due to “fears of an expansion in the spark of the protests.”
On Sunday, tensions simmered, with protests limited to temporarily blocking some roads in the Bekaa region, but the army reopened them. Protesters also blocked some roads in Sidon.
Maher Abu Shakra, the political organizer of the Lihaqqi (For My Rights) organization, told Arab News: “Those who are moving today in the street are the downtrodden class in Lebanon, and we find them in the cities of Tripoli and Sidon.
“In the street, they express their pain, while the middle class, whose livelihood capabilities are dwindling, is looking for alternative solutions to this situation, either through immigration or finding local alternatives.”
Abu Shakra added: “People ... want to bring down those responsible (for the current situation) and hold them accountable.”
Car queues returned on Sunday to some gas stations that were selling the rest of their stock. The stations adhered to the official pricing, which is a condition set by the authorities for the supply of gasoline.
The new official price of gasoline is based on the exchange rate of LBP3,900 to the dollar. Previously, the official subsidy for gasoline was based on the exchange rate of LBP1,507 to the dollar.

FASTFACT

Nine soldiers and nine civilians were injured as a result of riots, which erupted in the backdrop of a ‘hysterical’ rise in the exchange rate of the US dollar, the shortage of basic items, and rising prices.

The caretaker government had agreed to borrow from the Central Bank to purchase fuel, in the absence of any political solution. This financing will be from the mandatory reserves of deposits issued in hard currencies, which the governor of the bank had warned against using.
Meanwhile, during his Sunday sermon, Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi attacked the “ruling class that allows itself to reach out to the people’s money and (still) does not form a government.”
He said: “Here is the political group extending its hand today to steal depositors’ money by withdrawing from the mandatory reserves in the Banque du Liban (Central Bank) as if it wants to finance its electoral campaigns from depositors’ money. This is a prescribed crime. Any government decision or parliamentary legislation approving this withdrawal must be appealed to the competent judicial authority.”
Al-Rahi asked: “Has everything become possible except for the formation of a government? All the alternative measures that the authority resorts to are due to refraining from forming a rescue government that carries out the necessary reforms, making it possible for aid to come from brotherly and friendly countries and international institutions.”
Al-Rahi reiterated his commitment to demanding Lebanon’s neutrality, “with the strict implementation of its constitution and international resolutions.”

Daesh claims responsibility for rocket attack on Iraqi power station

Daesh claims responsibility for rocket attack on Iraqi power station
Daesh claims responsibility for rocket attack on Iraqi power station

Daesh claims responsibility for rocket attack on Iraqi power station
CAIRO: Daesh (Islamic State group) militants claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on a power station in Iraq, the group’s Nasheer News said on its Telegram channel.
Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity said on its Facebook page that Salah Al-Din Power Station in the city of Samarra was targeted with Katyusha rockets, causing severe damage to parts of the generating unit. 

Palestinian labor minister quits amid anti-govt protests

Palestinian labor minister quits amid anti-govt protests
Palestinian labor minister quits amid anti-govt protests

Palestinian labor minister quits amid anti-govt protests
  • Demonstrations continued for a fourth day with protesters calling for 86-year-old President Mahmoud Abbas to quit
  • Nizar Banat, 43 from Hebron, died on Thursday shortly after security forces stormed his house and violently arrested him
RAMALLAH: The labor minister in the Palestinian Authority will resign, a member of his party said Sunday, as protesters marched for a fourth day demanding president Mahmud Abbas step down.
The left-wing Palestinian People’s Party has decided to withdraw from the Fatah-led PA government due to “its lack of respect for laws and public freedoms,” central committee member Issam Abu Bakr said.
Nasri Abu Jaish, the labor minister and the People’s Party representative in the government, will therefore resign on Monday, Abu Bakr told AFP.
Demonstrations against the PA erupted Thursday following the violent arrest and death in custody of activist Nizar Banat and continued Sunday evening.
Banat, a 43-year-old known for social media videos denouncing alleged corruption within the PA, died on Thursday shortly after security forces stormed his house, beat him and dragged him away, his family said.
The PA has announced the opening of an investigation into Banat’s death, but it has done little to appease anger on the streets.
On Sunday evening, protesters defied a heavy deployment of security forces, holding up photographs of the activist as they marched in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, in Banat’s home town of Hebron.
In Ramallah, the seat of the PA, protesters demanded those responsible for Banat’s death be held accountable, while several supporters of the Fatah party of Abbas gathered to shout slogans backing the president.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate called for the dismissal of the PA police chief “due to the police’s failure to protect journalists who were attacked, prevented from reporting and threatened” within view of police officers at the protests.
According to the autopsy, injuries indicated Banat had been beaten on the head, chest, neck, legs and hands, with less than hour elapsing between his arrest and his death, doctor Samir Abu Zarzour said.
On Saturday, protesters in Ramallah hurled rocks at Palestinian security forces, who opened fire with a barrage of tear gas canisters, with reports of several injured.
Palestinian human rights group Al-Haq on Sunday accused security forces of “attacking the participants with batons and rocks” while dragging others to the ground and beating them, adding that some suffered head injuries.
Protesters called for 86-year-old Abbas to quit.
Banat had registered as a candidate in Palestinian parliamentary elections, which had been set for May until Abbas postponed them indefinitely.
The president’s original mandate expired in 2009 and he has since governed by decree.
In April, Abbas declared that legislative and presidential polls set for May and July respectively should not be held until Israel guaranteed voting could take place in annexed east Jerusalem.
Al-Haq warned there had been a “serious regression on public rights and freedoms” since the decision to scrap the elections.
In addition to holding the presidency, Abbas is also head of Fatah and president of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), recognized internationally as representing the Palestinians.
But Fatah faces a growing challenge from its longtime rivals, Hamas, which rules the Palestinian coastal enclave of Gaza.
The PA exercises limited powers over some 40 percent of the West Bank, occupied by Israel since the Six-Day War of 1967.
Israel, which controls all access to the territory and coordinates with the PA, directly administers the remaining 60 percent.

