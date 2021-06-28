You are here

Unprecedented: US northwest heat wave builds, records fall

Two people jump from a pedestrian bridge into the water in the US city of Seattle on June 27, 2021 amid a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Two people jump from a pedestrian bridge into the water in the US city of Seattle on June 27, 2021 amid a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Firefighters and civilians head out to a row of boats Lake Washington in Seattle on June 26, 2021 during a heat wave. (REUTERS/Karen Ducey)
Firefighters and civilians head out to a row of boats Lake Washington in Seattle on June 26, 2021 during a heat wave. (REUTERS/Karen Ducey)
People cool off at Lake Union Park in Seattle on June 27, 2021 amid a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
People cool off at Lake Union Park in Seattle on June 27, 2021 amid a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
AP

Unprecedented: US northwest heat wave builds, records fall

Unprecedented: US northwest heat wave builds, records fall
  • Sizzling temperatures were expected to get even hotter Monday before beginning to cool Tuesday
  • Scorching weather caused by extended “heat dome” parked over the Pacific Northwest, says National Weather Service
AP

PORTLAND, Oregon: Intense. Prolonged. Record-breaking. Unprecedented. Abnormal. Dangerous.
That’s how the National Weather Service described the historic heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, pushing daytime temperatures into the triple digits, disrupting Olympic qualifying events and breaking all-time high temperature records in places unaccustomed to such extreme heat.
Portland, Oregon, reached 112 degrees Fahrenheit (44.4 Celsius) Sunday, breaking the all-time temperature record of 108 F (42.2C), which was set just a day earlier.
In Eugene, Oregon, the US track and field trials were halted Sunday afternoon and fans were asked to evacuate the stadium due to extreme heat. The National Weather Service said it hit 110 F (43.3 C) in Eugene, breaking the all-time record of 108 F (42.2 C).
Oregon’s Capital city, Salem, also recorded the highest temperature in its history on Sunday: 112 F (44.4 C), breaking the old mark by 4 degrees.
The temperature hit 103 F (39.4 C) at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Sunday. The NWS said that tied an all-time record and was the first time the area recorded two consecutive triple digit days since records began being kept in 1894.
Records were being broken across the region, and the sizzling temperatures were expected to get even hotter Monday before beginning to cool Tuesday.
There were also some power outages. Portland General Electric said about 3,000 customers were without electricity in the greater Portland area Sunday afternoon. Puget Sound Energy reported 3,400 customers down in the greater Seattle area.
The heat wave stretched into British Columbia, with the temperature in Lytton, a village in the Canadian province, reaching 115 F (46.1 C) Sunday afternoon, marking a new all-time high recorded in Canada.
A heat warning is in effect for most of Western Canada and the country’s weather agency says numerous daily temperature records have been shattered across British Columbia, which is directly north of Washington state.
It got so hot in Seattle Sunday the city parks department closed a community pool in the southern portion of the city because of “unsafe, dangerous pool deck temperatures.”
King County closed several COVID-19 testing sites because of the heat. Seattle opened additional public library branches Sunday, and will again Monday, to provide additional cooling centers, The Seattle Times reported.
Seattle’s light rail trains may have to operate at reduced speeds because of excessive heat on the tracks, causing delays that could continue into the work week, Sound Transit said Sunday.
The heat wave also moved into Idaho, where temperatures above 100 F (38 C) are forecast in Boise for at least seven days starting Monday. Ontario, Oregon — a city near the Idaho border — could see at least a week of triple-digit temperatures, including a high of 109 F (42.8 C) Wednesday, forecasters said.
Cities were reminding residents where pools, splash pads and cooling centers were available and urging people to stay hydrated, check on their neighbors and avoid strenuous activities.
Still, about 3,000 athletes participated in an Ironman Triathlon in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Sunday. The race start was moved up to 5 a.m. The event includes a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile marathon run (a 3.9-kilometer swim, a 180-kilometer bike ride and a 42-kilometer run).
Race organizers said they had 62,000 pounds (28,000 kilograms) of ice at hydration stations, misting stations and chilled towels to hand out to athletes, KHQ-TV reported.
The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department brought in extra firefighters and paramedics because they usually see extra dehydration calls during the event. Rather than a crew of 17 firefighters, they had a crew of 60 on Sunday, KREM-TV reported.
Ironman medical tent coordinator Stan Foster said 525 people were in the medical tent during the 2015 Ironman, when temperatures also rose into the 100s. Five people went to the hospital, he told KREM-TV.
“The biggest thing that we tell people is, No. 1, don’t try to set a record on your race. Go slow. Enjoy your day. It’s going to be hot,” he said. “And then don’t just drink water.”
The National Weather Service in Coeur d’Alene said this week’s weather “will likely be one of the most extreme and prolonged heat waves in the recorded history of the Inland Northwest.”
The scorching weather was caused by an extended “heat dome” parked over the Pacific Northwest. Kristie Ebi, a professor at the University of Washington who studies global warming and its effects on public health, says the dayslong heat wave was a taste of the future as climate change reshapes global weather patterns.
The high temperatures were forecast to move into western Montana beginning Monday.

 

 

Afghanistan defends move to arm people against Taliban territorial gains

Afghanistan defends move to arm people against Taliban territorial gains
Afghanistan defends move to arm people against Taliban territorial gains

Afghanistan defends move to arm people against Taliban territorial gains
  • ‘Spontaneous local uprising forces’ will operate under scrutiny of security sectors, says Interior Ministry spokesman
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Afghanistan on Sunday defended its controversial decision to arm nearly 30,000 people to help troops limit the Taliban from making more territorial gains, which began with the phased withdrawal of US-led forces from the country on May 1.

“These are spontaneous local uprising forces to help national security and defense forces against the Taliban because these terrorists have committed brutalities in captured areas,” Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, told Arab News on Sunday.

He said these armed groups were not militia forces and would operate “under the scrutiny” of security sectors.

“We are not concerned that they will change into a threat but, if they act against the spirit of security forces, we will prevent that.”

Government resources for those wishing to join the “national mobilization” initiative are being channeled through factional and ethnic leaders, some of whom are accused of heinous crimes.

Factional militia bosses have repeatedly challenged past governments, including the administration led by President Ashraf Ghani, who pushed for the establishment of a “united front” and supporting local forces to strengthen peace and “safeguard the republic system" during a meeting with former anti-Soviet and anti-Taliban figures last week.

Arian added that 30,000 locals had either “unearthed their arms” or been given weapons and resources by Kabul. They belong to various regions where the predominantly ethnic Pashtun Taliban have captured several dozen districts from troops in recent weeks.

Defense Ministry spokesman Fawad Aman said that most “volunteers” were from the north, where ethnic Hazara and Uzbek loyalists of warlords blocked the Taliban from capturing the area over two decades ago.

Thousands of militants were massacred, and an equal number of Taliban were reportedly left to suffocate in shipping containers after surrendering to the militias during a US-led invasion in 2001.

“The number of these people keeps rising,” Aman told Arab News.  “These are educated people who have picked up arms against the Taliban, and we can call them volunteers.”

Both officials said that the process of providing arms and resources to the locals “was not unchecked” and would not lead to another era of civil war similar to the 1990s after Soviet forces withdrew from Afghanistan.

The Taliban were unavailable for comment when contacted by Arab News on Sunday.

They have intensified their attacks in recent months, taking advantage of the reduced number of foreign forces amid an ongoing drawdown process which ends on Sept. 11.

The Taliban have overrun some strategic districts in the north, including in Kunduz where nearly 5,000 Afghan families fled their homes after days of fighting between the Taliban and government forces, according to media reports. There were also reports of an escalation in attacks in the provinces of Kandahar and Baghlan.

Ghani replaced his security chiefs last week amid increased Taliban gains, with newly appointed Defense Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi calling on “patriots and people everywhere to stand alongside their security and defense forces,” while assuring of the government's support to “provide all equipment and resources.”

Some parliamentarians backed the move to arm locals, while others expressed concern about providing them with resources through militia bosses.

Mohammad Ibrahim Gheshtelai, an MP from southeastern Paktia province, explained why the initiative was a win-win for all.

“The nation had the desire to defend the country,” he told Arab News. “That is why they picked up arms by welcoming the government’s proposal. The government found a good source for defending the system. This is good for the survival of the system. Majority in the parliament support this, and there is no serious concern about it.”

However Ghulam Wali Afghan, a legislator from southern Helmand province, told Arab News that Kabul needed to make sure that the resources were not “misused by thieves, human rights abusers and criminals” as, otherwise, it would be civilians who suffered the most.

Some critics warned that relying on former ethnic militia leaders and informal local fighting groups could further weaken Kabul’s control over the military's effort and risk a revival of “abusive and predatory behavior by warlords” against whose narrative Ghani came to power in 2014.

“It is solidly clear that the immediate and long-term threat that militias will pose is for sure,” Zabihullah Pakteen, a political affairs analyst based in northern Afghanistan, told Arab News. “However, the government has no option but to opt for militias to stand against the Taliban. Genuine public uprising and militias are two different things, yet we do not see a mass public movement to counter the Taliban.”

Others pointed to the “dangerous” precedent being set by the government including ethnic leaders.

“The uprising movement, or making of militias, is very dangerous for now and the future of Afghanistan,” said Nasratullah Haqpal, a Kabul-based expert in political affairs, as several ethnic leaders had committed brutalities during the civil war in the past. “The public is concerned about this. Leaders benefit from this process, and it may stoke ethnic tension, and this has to stop,” he added.

In recent weeks, the Taliban have fiercely criticized the deployment of local groups by the government, referring to them as “arbakis” or former local militias who were notoriously abusive, and accusing them of “fanning the flames of war” to maintain a grip on power.

They also warned that such groups would receive “stern” treatment from Islamic authorities.

India investigates 'terror' drone strike on Kashmiri air force base

Indian paramilitary officials come out of the Jammu air force station after two suspected blasts were reported early morning in Jammu, India, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP)
Indian paramilitary officials come out of the Jammu air force station after two suspected blasts were reported early morning in Jammu, India, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP)
India investigates 'terror' drone strike on Kashmiri air force base

Indian paramilitary officials come out of the Jammu air force station after two suspected blasts were reported early morning in Jammu, India, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP)
  • Jammu and surrounding areas put on high alert
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian security forces launched an investigation on Sunday into a drone strike which police said was a “terror attack” on the country's air force base in Kashmir.

Two explosive-laden drones hit and damaged the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Jammu city on Sunday morning. Media reports said the explosions were so loud they could be heard over one kilometer away.

Jammu and the surrounding areas have been put on high alert.

“The attack at the IAF station in Jammu is a terror attack,” Jammu and Kashmir Police director general Dilbag Singh told reporters, as India's counterterrorism agency started searching the site.

“Police have registered an FIR (First Information Report) and (the) investigation is on,” Singh said. “Use of drones with payload in both the blasts at Jammu airfield suspected to drop the explosive material.” The drones were operated from a site near the scene of the attack, he added.

“Two low-intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station," the IAF tweeted. “One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area. There was no damage to any equipment. Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies.”

While early media reports suggested that two IAF personnel were injured, Defense Ministry spokesperson Lt. Col. Devender Anand told reporters in Jammu there were no casualties.

“There is no injury to any personnel or any damage to any equipment,” he said. “Investigation is on and further details are awaited.”

The Jammu airbase is a dual-use facility under IAF control. It also operates passenger flights.

“Jammu is not a big air base, it has only helicopters,” former Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak told Arab News. “It is located just 15 kilometers away from the Line of Control that divides India and Pakistan. The possibility is that somebody from our side, maybe a person from across, but he has come over and launched his drones from Indian territory. There is an uncertainty, fluidity in Kashmir today, whether that has caused the drone attack I cannot say right now.”

 

Search teams persevere as death toll in Florida condo collapse rises to 9

Search teams persevere as death toll in Florida condo collapse rises to 9
Reuters

Search teams persevere as death toll in Florida condo collapse rises to 9

Search teams persevere as death toll in Florida condo collapse rises to 9
  • A smoldering fire beneath the rubble that hindered the work of rescuers has abated, officials said
  • The searchers — including experts sent by Israel and Mexico — are using dogs, sonar, drones and infrared scanners
Reuters

SURFSIDE: As the death toll rose to nine with more than 150 people still missing, rescue teams on Sunday kept picking through the rubble of the Florida condo building that collapsed three days ago, as questions swirled about the tower’s structural integrity.
Officials in Surfside, the shore town near Miami where the building stood along the oceanfront, said hope remained that search teams would discover survivors in air pockets that may have formed in the pancaked debris.
Even so, Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said on Sunday crews had yet to find any signs of life.
“The biggest thing now is hope,” Cominsky said. “That’s what’s driving us. It’s an extremely difficult situation.”
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at all times six to eight squads were working on the multi-story pile of shattered concrete and metal wreckage that lay next to the parts of Champlain Towers South that remain standing.
The searchers — including experts sent by Israel and Mexico — are using dogs, sonar, drones and infrared scanners.
“Hundreds of team members are on standby to rotate as we need a fresh start,” Levine Cava said at a briefing in which she announced the death toll had risen to nine. “So we are not lacking any personnel, but we have the best, we have the right people and the right number, and we are getting it done.”
A smoldering fire beneath the rubble that produced thick smoke and hindered the work of rescuers has abated, officials said. The mayor said a trench was dug to separate the areas of smoking debris from the rest of the rubble and rescuers are also using tunnels.
Some families of those missing have provided DNA samples to officials while others recounted narrow escapes. Police released the names of four victims who ranged in age from 54 to 83.
One of the residents, Erick de Moura, considers himself very lucky. He was supposed to be home when the building collapsed, but his girlfriend persuaded him to spend the night at her place less than 2 miles (3 km) away in Miami Beach, likely saving his life.
“Only by God. To me this is a miracle,” the 40-year-old Brazil native told Reuters.
Photographs of the missing were posted on a nearby fence, along with flowers and messages. On Saturday, family members prayed and kept a silent vigil at a barrier erected on the beach by authorities several hundred yards north of the building site. They declined to comment.
Some residents remain in Champlain Towers North, a sister building to the one that collapsed, where only a voluntary evacuation order has been issued. An inspector did not find any immediately obvious problems with the other building.
“Having said that, I don’t know if I’d be comfortable staying in that building,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said, until a comprehensive review was completed.
Officials said on Saturday that Miami-Dade County would audit all buildings more than 40 years old within the next 30 days to ensure their safety.
“Once we understand, legislation will be taking place so that this will never happen again,” County Commissioner Pepe Diaz said.
Surfside officials have released documents including an engineer’s report from 2018 that found major structural damage beneath the pool deck and “concrete deterioration” in the underground parking garage of the 12-story condominium.
The report was produced for the Champlain Towers South condominium board in preparation for a major repair project set for this year.
Donna DiMaggio Berger, a lawyer who works with the condo association, said the issues outlined in the 2018 report were typical for older buildings in the area and did not alarm board members, all of whom lived in the tower with their families.
The report estimated it would cost $9.1 million to make the recommended repairs. Berger said the board had taken out a $12 million line of credit to pay for the repairs and asked owners to pay $80,000 each. Work had started on replacing the roof, but the pandemic slowed the project, she said.
Satellite data from the 1990s showed the building was sinking 1 to 3 millimeters per year, while surrounding buildings were stable, according to Florida International University professor Shimon Wdowinski.
Gregg Schlesinger, a lawyer and former general contractor who specializes in construction-failure cases, said other factors could have contributed to the collapse, but it was clear to him that the structural issues identified in the 2018 report were the main cause.
He said investigations and the inevitable lawsuits will eventually paint a full picture of what caused the disaster.
“But we do know one thing: there was a structural failure,” he said. “We know another thing: The structural failure should not have occurred.”
He said all seaside buildings in the area should be inspected every five years to ensure they have not been degraded by the corrosive salt air, not just those over 40 years old.

Pakistan will shut border if Taliban take over Afghanistan: FM

Pakistan will shut border if Taliban take over Afghanistan: FM
AP

Pakistan will shut border if Taliban take over Afghanistan: FM

Pakistan will shut border if Taliban take over Afghanistan: FM
  • Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan has already taken in 3.5 million Afghan refugees over the years
  • “We can’t take more, we will have to shut our border, we have to safeguard our national interest,” he said
AP

MULTAN: Pakistan’s foreign minister said Sunday that violence and lawlessness could reign in Afghanistan after the United States' withdrawal, and that Pakistan would shut its border to the country if the Taliban takes control of it.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan has already taken in 3.5 million Afghan refugees over the years, but would not accept any more. He was speaking in a weekly media briefing held in the central city of Multan.
“We can’t take more, we will have to shut our border, we have to safeguard our national interest,” he said, adding that Pakistan will continue its diplomatic efforts for peace in the country, and welcome its democratically elected leadership.
Millions of Afghans fled to Pakistan from infighting between Mujahideen groups after the Soviet withdrawal in 1989.
The Taliban ruled Afghanistan until they were ousted by a US-led coalition after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in America. In recent weeks, Taliban fighters have overrun several districts in south and northern Afghanistan, convincing government security forces to surrender and seizing their weapons and military vehicles.

Modi urges India to get COVID-19 shots amid Delta variant concerns

Modi urges India to get COVID-19 shots amid Delta variant concerns
Reuters

Modi urges India to get COVID-19 shots amid Delta variant concerns

Modi urges India to get COVID-19 shots amid Delta variant concerns
  • India must administer 10 million doses a day to achieve its aim of inoculating all adults by December, experts say
  • The country has fully vaccinated fewer than 6 percent with two doses
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people on Sunday to overcome their hesitancy and get COVID-19 vaccinations as soon as possible, as concerns grow about the highly infectious Delta variant being detected in some states.
After a fall in infections from May’s daily peak of 400,000, India has redoubled its efforts to inoculate the country’s 940 million adults amid supply constraints and fears of a third wave of pandemic.
“Get vaccinated,” Modi said in his monthly radio address, urging the public to adhere to social distancing and wear masks. “That is a good safety shield. Think about that.”
India must administer 10 million doses a day to achieve its aim of inoculating all adults by December, experts say. But the country has fully vaccinated fewer than 6 percent with two doses.
Interacting with some villagers in a virtual meeting, Modi asked community leaders to foster awareness among villagers about the benefits of vaccination and curb rumors about ill effects.
He said this month the government would buy 75 percent of all vaccines from drugmakers and distribute them for free to states, which along with private hospitals had been buying shots for people aged 18 to 45.
India’s daily COVID-19 infections rose by 50,040, while the death toll rose by 1,258, including 511 deaths in the state of Maharashtra, health ministry data showed.
The country has scaled back its estimate of vaccine supplies to 1.35 billion doses between August and December from an earlier estimate of nearly 2 billion doses, according to an affidavit filed with the Supreme Court on Saturday.
However, the government told the court it was committed to its vaccination target and was in talks with global suppliers like Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna Inc. for additional supplies.
New variants are a particular concern in India, where more than half the population has not had even a single vaccine dose.
At least 20 cases have been found linked to the Delta variant, which India last week designated a variant of concern, according to the health ministry.
India’s official death count is now 395,751, but experts and global health agencies such as the World Health Organization believe the toll may be much higher. Of the 35.51 million people infected, 29.25 million have recovered.
State governments eased lockdown restrictions this month after a fall in cases, but scientists fear that the presence of the Delta variant, which was first detected in India, and the slow pace of vaccination could trigger another wave of infections.

