Morata scores as Spain beats Croatia 5-3 in extra time

Morata scores as Spain beats Croatia 5-3 in extra time
Spain's Alvaro Morata celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during Euro 2020 round 16 match against Croatia, at Parken stadium in Copenhagen. (AP)
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

Morata scores as Spain beats Croatia 5-3 in extra time

Morata scores as Spain beats Croatia 5-3 in extra time
  • Alvaor Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal scored in extra time Monday to give Spain a 5-3 win over Croatia
  • It was the second-highest scoring game in the history of the European Championship
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

COPENHAGEN: Spain first gifted Croatia a bizarre own-goal, then threw away a late 3-1 lead. Alvaro Morata made sure it didn’t matter in the end.
Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal scored in extra time Monday to give Spain a 5-3 win over Croatia and a place in the European Championship quarterfinals after a wildly entertaining see-saw match at Parken Stadium.
It was the second-highest scoring game in the history of the European Championship, trailing only Yugoslavia’s 5-4 win over France in the opening game of the inaugural tournament in 1960.
And it had nearly as many momentum shifts as goals.
After Croatia midfielder Mario Pasalic equalized in injury time to cap an improbable late comeback, the much-maligned Morata scored what proved the winner in the 100th minute.
The Spain striker controlled a cross with one deft touch and then sent a rising shot past goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic for his second goal of the tournament.
Oyarzabal doubled the lead three minutes later.
Morata had received a torrent of online abuse — including death threats — after a string of misses during the group stage. But his fierce finish from a tight angle proved decisive on Monday.
Spain had led 3-1 in the 85th minute but Mislav Orsic pulled one back after a goalmouth scramble and Pasalic equalized with a header in injury time.
Spain had dominated the first 20 minutes but goalkeeper Unai Simon was at fault for his team’s early deficit after a massive blunder when he failed to control a long back pass. The ball bounced over Simon’s foot and trickled into the net behind him.
“We know that’s football and that those things happen,” Spain captain Sergio Busquets said. “The most important thing is to pick yourself up and show a strong mentality. And I think both Unai and the whole team did that today.”
Spain quickly recovered and Pablo Sarabia equalized in the 38th. Right back Cesar Azpilicueta then made it 2-1 with a header in the 57th and Ferran Torres doubled the lead when he finished off a quick counterattack with a low shot past Livakovic in the 77th.
Croatia’s late surge allowed both Simon and Morata to redeem themselves.
The goalkeeper made a crucial save to deny Andrej Kramaric at the start of extra time, then got up and punched the air in celebration before Morata put in the winning goal.
“We have complete confidence in (Simon),” Busquets said. “He was unlucky with that own-goal but Unai has a very laid-back mentality. He’s very ambitious at the same time and I think he showed that with his reaction, and with the saves he made.”

SEVILLE: Medical tests for Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard ruled out any serious injuries on Monday, and Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said there is a 50/50 chance they will play in Friday’s European Championship quarterfinal match against Italy.
There had been concern about the extent of the injuries after both players had to be replaced in the second half of Belgium’s 1-0 victory over Portugal on Sunday in the round of 16.
“I can communicate that the initial information that we have from the medical department is quite positive for both,” Martinez said. “Eden and Kevin will remain with the squad.”
He said neither player sustained “structural damage” but cautioned there may not be enough time for them to recover in time to face Italy in Munich. He initially said it would be “very difficult to see them fully fit,” though their progress would be evaluated daily.
“We hope that over the next few days we will recover them pretty quickly,” Martinez said. “Now, the game is on Friday, so that could be probably too close.”
De Bruyne, who turned 30 on Monday, is nursing a bruised left ankle after being tackled from behind by Portugal midfielder João Palhinha early in the second half at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville.
Martinez said De Bruyne is “very strong mentally” and was in a “very good mind frame.”
“Obviously we were all a bit anxious before we got the news from this morning’s scan,” Martinez said. “Now he is relieved, he is very happy that he can be in the camp. We are all delighted that we can work with him.”
The Manchester City playmaker had to leave the Championship League final after a facial injury sustained in a collision with an opponent. He had missed Belgium’s first match at Euro 2020.
“I just hope he can be fully fit for the next game, because when Kevin De Bruyne is on the pitch, we are a stronger team,” Martinez said.
Hazard, who was marred by injuries with Real Madrid this season, was replaced late in the game against Portugal with a hamstring issue.
“After the images today we’ve seen that there was no structural damage,” Martinez said.
The coach said reserve goalkeeper Simon Mignolet will have to leave the squad because of a knee injury sustained during the warm-up before Sunday’s match. He will be replaced by Blackburn goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.
Belgium is trying to win a major tournament for the first time. The team finished in third place at the 2018 World Cup.

LONDON: When you train on the Sir Bobby Charlton Pitch, it’s hard to escape the burden of past glory.
And when Gareth Southgate is your coach, it’s even harder for the England players to escape the anguish that can come from playing Germany at a tournament.
It was Southgate’s penalty miss in a shootout against Germany that prevented England from reaching the 1996 European Championship final at the old Wembley Stadium.
There had already been the loss to Germany on penalties at the 1990 World Cup. Twenty years later came more World Cup agony against Germany, laced with the injustice of a wrongly disallowed goal.
No wonder the renewal of the rivalry with Germany on Tuesday in the round of 16 at this year’s European Championship is rousing so many memories of past meetings in England.
But it can seem to be a lopsided rivalry.
There’s little sense in Germany about righting any wrongs of the past, despite the still inconclusive debate over whether Geoff Hurst’s decisive goal really did cross the line before Charlton and Co. lifted the World Cup in 1966 at Wembley. Even though Uwe Seeler did say ahead of Tuesday’s 33rd England-Germany match “this wound will always be there” from the 1966 team he captained.
That final produced what remains England’s only major international trophy and a reference point in the history of the nation, beyond sports. Germany had already won the World Cup by that point — in 1954 — and has won another three titles since then pre- and post-unification. Add a trio of European Championship wins on top of that and you see that Germany has many glory-filled memories, while England clings to the nostalgia of 1966 and the subsequent heartache often inflicted by its foe.
But it can seem largely former players and fans feeling the weight of history.
“We’ve got boys born into the 2000s, which is obviously scary,” Southgate said. “It’s of no consequence to them … what happened in 1990 and so on. Of course, they’re watching that stuff.”
Southgate played the squad clips of him missing that penalty in the Euro ‘96 semifinals when they met up for this European Championship.
“It isn’t nice for him but it is nice to get the experience from your coach,” England midfielder Kalvin Phillips said. “You don’t really want to talk too much about it to Gareth in case it is too much of a touchy subject.”
Like Phillips, Germany wing back Robin Gosens wasn’t born in 1996.
“I obviously heard a lot about it,” he said. “Thinking about it gives you a good feeling and we want to repeat that.”
Ask many current England players about their first memories of a match against Germany and it’s the 2010 World Cup when Frank Lampard’s shot crossed the line but was ruled out, sparking the introduction of goal-line technology.
Thomas Müller scored twice in Germany’s eventual 4-1 victory and the forward is part of Germany’s old guard of 2014 World Cup champions still part of the squad at Euro 2020.
“That has nothing to do with Tuesday’s game,” Müller said. “Some people will be able to draw some motivation from that.”
There’s much more familiarity between England and Germany these days in the club game. There are German coaches in the Premier League with Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool and Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea, who have been quickly embraced in England for their tactical intelligence and affable public engagement in English.
“The charisma he has got, a lot of people love him even if you’re a neutral fan,” England midfielder Jordan Henderson said of Klopp, his coach at Liverpool. “He’s had a big part in English football.”
Six of Germany’s European Championship squad play in the Premier League, including Chelsea’s recent Champions League-winning duo Kai Havertz and Timo Werner. Another member of Joachim Löw’s squad, Bayern Munich teenager Jamal Musiala, only switched his national eligibility this year after playing for both Germany and England youth teams.
“A lot of focus is placed on technical training at a young age in England,” Musiala said. “We did special skills exercises at least once a week. When I came to Germany, it was more about beating your competition and winning.”
In Germany, they wonder about the Bundesliga player in Southgate’s squad not starting. Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho’s only appearance so far was as a late substitute in the group-stage win over the Czech Republic.
“When I get my chance to play,” he said. “I’ll show everyone what I can do. I know quite a lot of the players in Germany. I play against them week in, week out.”

LONDON: Novak Djokovic overcame an early scare before getting his bid for a sixth Wimbledon and record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title off to a winning start on Monday.
Meanwhile, rain brought havoc to the schedule, one year after the tournament was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Defending champion and world number one Djokovic, looking to become just the third man in history to complete a calendar Grand Slam, claimed a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 win over Britain’s 253rd-ranked Jack Draper.
However, the 34-year-old Serb struggled on the slippery Center Court surface with the roof closed above it due to the rain.
Left-handed Draper, playing just his fifth match on the main tour, saved seven of seven break points in the opener to stun the top seed.
But Djokovic soon snuffed out any danger of him becoming only the third defending champion to lose in the first round, by sweeping through the remainder of the tie.
He finished with an impressive 25 aces and 47 winners as his 19-year-old opponent, who grew up just six miles (9.5km) from the All England Club, wilted.
“He’s a youngster and I hadn’t seen him play too much prior to Queen’s and he played pretty well, won matches against high-ranked players,” said Djokovic.
“Walking onto Wimbledon Center Court for the first time, he’s done extremely well.”
Next up for Djokovic will be either former runner-up Kevin Anderson or Chilean qualifier Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera.
It was the 34-year-old Djokovic’s first match on the court since his epic five-set win over Roger Federer in the 2019 final, the longest title match in tournament history and where he saved two championship points.
His match on Monday was preceded by a standing ovation for Professor Sarah Gilbert, one of the key scientists behind the Oxford Asra-Zeneca Covid-19 vaccine who was a special guest in the Royal Box.
Wimbledon looks very different with Covid-19 protocols in place and a 50 percent capacity until finals day, but one familiar feature was the summer rain.
Play on the outside courts started five hours late with 16 of the day’s scheduled 64 matches canceled until Tuesday.
Belarus second seed Aryna Sabalenka had the honor of being the first winner at the tournament in two years when she downed Romanian qualifier Monica Niculescu 6-1, 6-4 under the roof of Court One.
Sabalenka fired 48 winners past Niculescu.
Elsewhere on Monday, Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas, promoted to third seed in the absence of Rafael Nadal, has a tough opener against 57th-ranked Frances Tiafoe of the United States.
Tiafoe won a second-tier grass court Challenger event in Nottingham this month before making the quarter-finals at Queen’s Club.
Tsitsipas, who lost a five-set final to Djokovic at the French Open two weeks ago, made the last 16 at Wimbledon in 2018.
However, he was a first-round loser two years ago and comes into Wimbledon with just 15 matches on grass in his career.
Two-time champion Andy Murray is on Center Court against Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili, a semifinalist in Halle.
Murray, now ranked at 118, is playing his first singles match at Wimbledon since 2017 after a lengthy battle with hip and groin injuries.
Petra Kvitova, the 2011 and 2014 champion, starts against former US Open winner Sloane Stephens.
Players are confined to a hotel ‘bubble’ in central London this year.
However, there have already been two virus-related withdrawals.
Britain’s Johanna Konta was identified as a close contact of a positive coronavirus case and will have to self-isolate.
The world number 31, a semifinalist at the tournament in 2017, had been drawn to face Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic.
The 30-year-old’s place will be taken by 123rd-ranked lucky loser Wang Yafan of China.
On Saturday, former men’s doubles champion Frederik Nielsen was forced to withdraw after also being identified as a close contact.
“This is not unexpected,” said All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton.
“It’s terribly sad for the players but it’s something we plan for. We have protocols in place.”

SEVILLE: Cristiano Ronaldo was slowly walking off the field when Romelu Lukaku came over to give him a hug.
The two embraced for a few moments, with Lukaku speaking into the Portugal great’s ear.
Ronaldo politely thanked him, but quickly made his way back to the tunnel.
He wasn’t in much of a chatting mood.
While Lukaku was moving on to the European Championship quarterfinals with Belgium, Ronaldo was heading home after a disappointing end to his tournament — and to his season.
There was no repeat European title. There was no world scoring record. And there probably won’t be a player of the year award, either.
The 36-year-old Ronaldo capped a lackluster season in Portugal’s 1-0 loss to Belgium in the round of 16 at Euro 2020 on Sunday.
Even though he scored more than 40 goals with his club and his country, his numbers were far from impressive by his standards. He failed to win the Italian league with Juventus, where his future remains uncertain with his contract ending next year. His only titles in 2021 came in the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup.
Ronaldo got off to a fantastic start at Euro 2020, though, scoring five goals in the first three matches to move level with former Iran striker Ali Daei as the men’s all-time top scorer with 109 goals.
If he kept scoring, and if Portugal stayed on track for another title, he could have been back in the conversation for player of the year.
It didn’t happen.
Ronaldo threw his captain’s armband to the ground after the final whistle against Belgium, then was one of the first to walk off. Portugal had several chances throughout the match at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, but Ronaldo himself wasn’t much of a threat. He had a few chances off free kicks in each half, and with a shot from inside the area near the end of the match.
Ronaldo was backed by a talented Portugal squad that included Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota, among others. But they also faltered in attack on Sunday, and Thorgan Hazard’s first-half goal ended up being enough to send Belgium to the quarterfinals.
Portugal lost at the same stage at the 2018 World Cup, two years after winning its first major title at Euro 2016. The team’s other triumph was winning the inaugural Nations League in 2019.
“It’s a big disappointment for us because we believed we could win, like we did in 2016,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos said. “But there are things to look forward to. In 2018, we were eliminated as well but then in 2019 we won the Nations League. Now we will try to win the World Cup (in 2022).”
Ronaldo will be 37 by then, and most likely will already have broken the international scoring record.
For now, he could still take solace from having a chance to finish as the top scorer at Euro 2020. He remains the tournament’s leading scorer with five goals, one more than Patrick Schick of the Czech Republic, who has advanced to the quarterfinals.

Saudi Sports for All Federation partners with Arabian Centers Co. to turn malls into walking destinations

Saudi Sports for All Federation partners with Arabian Centers Co. to turn malls into walking destinations
Updated 28 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi Sports for All Federation partners with Arabian Centers Co. to turn malls into walking destinations

Saudi Sports for All Federation partners with Arabian Centers Co. to turn malls into walking destinations
  • Memorandum will see federation launch events at Arabian Centers malls across Kingdom in months ahead
Updated 28 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Arabian Centers Co. to turn their malls into walking destinations for visitors in their latest initiative to promote a healthier lifestyle in the Kingdom.

The signing ceremony took place at Al-Nakheel Mall in Riyadh and was attended by SFA President Prince Khaled bin Al-Waleed bin Talal Al-Saud and SFA Managing Director Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, alongside Arabian Centers CEO Faisal Abdullah Al-Jedaie and the working teams of both entities.

The agreement will see the SFA host a program of walking events and campaigns at Arabian Centers malls across Saudi Arabia, helping turn the shopping venues into hubs of health and wellbeing for the 109 million annual visitors the malls attract every year.

“Partnering with Arabian Centers to turn their malls into walking destinations is an important move forward for wellness in Saudi Arabia,” said Prince Khaled. “This partnership allows for the SFA to bring physical activity to the places where people will already be, rather than expecting them to always have the time and opportunity to go exercise at dedicated venues. It also demonstrates how easy it can be to incorporate physical activity into your daily routine, whatever your personal circumstances.

“This collaboration is also a fine example of the private sector partnering up for the benefit of the nation, helping to build a healthy and active community through on-ground engaging initiatives,” he added.

A walking track has been installed at Al-Nakheel Mall as part of the initiative, making it easy for people to take part in and enjoy the events, while the SFA app will feature a dedicated challenge for users who visit the mall.

“Arabian Centers’ strategy is based on transforming its shopping venues into fully integrated destinations that meet all the needs and aspirations of society,” said Al-Jedaie. “Our partnership with the SFA is a positive and effective step in promoting a healthier lifestyle. We at Arabian Centers aspire to become an effective contributor to building a healthier and more vibrant society.”

The SFA app makes it easier for Saudi Arabia’s active community to stay fit and healthy by allowing users to explore, join, create and manage fitness challenges, as well as track their progress by syncing up to devices including Apple Watch, Google Fit and Fitbit.

The aim of the walking initiative is to promote an active lifestyle among residents no matter their age, ability, background or gender, helping them build healthy habits that they can integrate into their daily lives.

The initiative will also provide people with a way to stay active during the summer, with outdoor opportunities limited due to high temperatures.

In addition to launching popular programs and events such as Step Together, Move to Game, the National Cricket Championship and more, the federation has entered partnerships with the likes of Nike; the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing; the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence; and the World Health Organization. All of these have helped more than 350,000 people take part in SFA virtual and in-person initiatives in 2020 alone.

