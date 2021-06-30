You are here

China certified malaria-free after 70-year fight

China certified malaria-free after 70-year fight
China becomes the 40th territory certified malaria-free by the Geneva-based WHO. (Shutterstock)
AFP

  • China is the first country in the WHO's Western Pacific region to be awarded a malaria-free certification in more than three decades
AFP

GENEVA: China was certified as malaria-free on Wednesday by the World Health Organization, following a 70-year effort to eradicate the mosquito-borne disease.
The country reported 30 million cases of the infectious disease annually in the 1940s but has now gone four consecutive years without an indigenous case.
"We congratulate the people of China on ridding the country of malaria," said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
"Their success was hard-earned and came only after decades of targeted and sustained action. With this announcement, China joins the growing number of countries that are showing the world that a malaria-free future is a viable goal."
Countries that have achieved at least three consecutive years of zero indigenous cases can apply for WHO certification of their malaria-free status. They must present rigorous evidence -- and demonstrate the capacity to prevent transmission re-emerging.
China becomes the 40th territory certified malaria-free by the Geneva-based WHO.
The last countries to gain the status were El Salvador (2021), Algeria and Argentina (2019), and Paraguay and Uzbekistan (2018).
There is a separate list of 61 countries where malaria never existed, or disappeared without specific measures.
China is the first country in the WHO's Western Pacific region to be awarded a malaria-free certification in more than three decades.
The only others with certified status are Australia (1981), Singapore (1982) and Brunei (1987).
The WHO's World Malaria Report 2020 said global progress against the disease was plateauing, particularly in African countries bearing the brunt of cases and deaths.
The annual report, published in November, said that after steadily tumbling from 736,000 in 2000, the disease claimed an estimated 411,000 lives in 2018 and 409,000 in 2019.
Meanwhile in 2019 the global tally of malaria cases was estimated at 229 million -- a figure that has been at the same level for the past four years.
Over 90 percent of malaria deaths occur in Africa, the majority -- more than 265,000 -- in young children.
In the 1950s, Beijing started working out where malaria was spreading and began to combat it with preventative anti-malarial medicines, said the WHO.
The country reduced mosquito breeding grounds and stepped up spraying insecticide in homes.
In 1967, China launched a scientific programme to find new malaria treatments, which led to the discovery in the 1970s of artemisinin -- the core compound of artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACTs), which are the most effective antimalarial drugs available.
In the 1980s, China was among the first countries to extensively test the use of insecticide-treated nets to prevent malaria. By 1988, more than 2.4 million had been distributed nationwide.
By the end of 1990, the number of malaria cases in China had plummeted to 117,000, and deaths had been cut by 95 percent.
"China's ability to think outside the box served the country well in its own response to malaria, and also had a significant ripple effect globally," said Pedro Alonso, director of the WHO's global malaria programme.
From 2003, China stepped up efforts across the board that brought annual case numbers down to around 5,000 within 10 years.
After four consecutive years of zero indigenous cases, China applied for WHO certification in 2020.
Experts travelled to China in May this year to verify its malaria-free status -- and its plans to prevent the disease from coming back.
The risk of imported cases remains a concern, not only among people returning from sub-Saharan Africa and other malaria-hit regions, but also in the southern Yunnan Province, which borders Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam, all struggling with the disease.
China has stepped up its malaria surveillance in at-risk zones in a bid to prevent the disease re-emerging, said the WHO.

US gives cautious welcome to Ethiopian govt cease-fire in Tigray

In this Friday, May 7, 2021 file photo, a woman walks past Ethiopian government soldiers by the side of a road north of Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. (AP)
In this Friday, May 7, 2021 file photo, a woman walks past Ethiopian government soldiers by the side of a road north of Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. (AP)
Updated 4 min 59 sec ago
AFP

US gives cautious welcome to Ethiopian govt cease-fire in Tigray

In this Friday, May 7, 2021 file photo, a woman walks past Ethiopian government soldiers by the side of a road north of Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. (AP)
  • Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray last November to oust the northern region’s former ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF)
Updated 4 min 59 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday gave a cautious welcome to the unilateral cease-fire announced by the Ethiopian government in the war-hit Tigray region, as rebel fighters seized more territory.
The rebels’ gains cast doubt on whether the cease-fire would lead to a pause in the nearly eight-month-old conflict that has killed thousands of people and pushed hundreds of thousands to the brink of famine.
“The Government of Ethiopia’s announcement yesterday of a unilateral cease-fire in the Tigray region could be a positive step if it results in changes on the ground to end the conflict, stop the atrocities, and allow unhindered humanitarian assistance,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
“We call on all parties to commit to an immediate, indefinite, negotiated cease-fire... Our paramount priority is addressing the dire humanitarian situation.”
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray last November to oust the northern region’s former ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).
On Monday his military suffered a dramatic reversal when rebels known as the Tigray Defense Forces (TDF) reclaimed the regional capital Mekele.
In announcing its cease-fire Monday, the federal government said it would last until the end of the current “farming season” to help agricultural production and aid distribution while allowing rebels “to return to a peaceful road.”
The United Nations has warned that 350,000 people face starvation in the region.
The African Union, China, France and the United Arab Emirates have all welcomed the cease-fire announcement, but it was dismissed as “a joke” by a spokesman for Tigrayan forces.

Detectives track down leads on missing from collapsed condo

Search and Rescue teams look for possible survivors in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 29, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. (AFP)
Search and Rescue teams look for possible survivors in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 29, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. (AFP)
Updated 30 June 2021
AP

Detectives track down leads on missing from collapsed condo

Search and Rescue teams look for possible survivors in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 29, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. (AFP)
  • A 12-story oceanfront condominium in Surfside, a neighborhood near Miami, pancaked into rubble in the early hours of Thursday last week
Updated 30 June 2021
AP

SURFSIDE, Florida: In some cases, multiple family members have reported the same relative missing to detectives attempting to hunt down information about those unaccounted for from the condominium building collapse in South Florida last week.
In other cases, family members have given both the Hebrew and English names of the missing, confusing detectives about whether they’re dealing with one or two people.
These are some of the obstacles investigators have encountered as they try to track down information about the 149 people who were unaccounted for, as of Tuesday evening, from the collapse of the Champlain Towers South building, said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.
“We’re getting this information from lots of different sources, and often not complete,” Levine Cava said. “It’s very important that we go through and cull the list.”
Detectives have been working around the clock tracking down leads about the missing from family members and friends, who sometimes provide incomplete information, the mayor said.
“We are sifting through all of this information to determine which of these reports are in fact new and which are duplicates, and this is a slow and methodical process,” Levine Cava said. “These numbers are very fluid and they continue to change.”

Updated 30 June 2021

Experts divided in case against Twitter India chief over ‘wrong map’

Experts divided in case against Twitter India chief over ‘wrong map’
  • Government tightening the noose on Twitter for noncompliance of IT law
  • Others accuse social media platform of ‘deliberate’ mistake
Updated 30 June 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Social media and cyber experts expressed mixed reactions on Tuesday after Twitter India’s chief was booked for publishing an “incorrect map” of the country on the microblogging platform.

On Monday, police in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh named Manish Maheshwari and others in the report for depicting the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as a separate country.

This is the second case filed against the social media platform in Uttar Pradesh, a state ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with some experts saying that social media channels were at the receiving end of the government’s ire after “being misused for years.”

“Starting from 2013, social media platforms were used and abused by supporters of the BJP to spread half-truths, falsehoods, fake news and propaganda,” Pranjoy Guha Thakruta, a political analyst and social media expert, told Arab News.

“Today, after seven years, when Modi seems to me at his weakest, social media is being used to highlight weaknesses, maladministration … and people’s anger against the government’s failure,” added Thakurta, who co-authored the 2019 book “The Real Face of Facebook in India.”

Thakurta said that because Twitter is an international organization, a debate had sparked on whether it needed to follow Indian or international law.

“According to the Indian law, you cannot show a map which does not include … the disputed territory in Jammu and Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh,” Thakurta said.

“If you go outside India and Pakistan, occupied Kashmir or Azad Kashmir is removed from the map of India, but in India, if you show something like this, it will go against the law. This is a bigger problem. Twitter is an international organization. So should Twitter follow Indian law or the US law?” he added.

However, cyber expert and advocate Prashant Mali said that Twitter’s “mistake” was deliberate.

“When Twitter used the map wrongly the first time, it could have been a genuine mistake, but when you do it again, it looks to be on purpose,” Mali told Arab News.

In October, Twitter had wrongly tagged India’s Himalayan territory of Leh as a part of China.

At the time, New Delhi wrote a strong letter to the microblogging company, warning Twitter that any attempt to disrespect the sovereignty and integrity of India was “unlawful and unacceptable.” It also questioned the US-based company’s “fairness” as an intermediary.

“The Indian government wants to tighten the screw as these US companies, over the years, have shown their diplomatic muscle to India as the law was absent. Now, India is in a mood to take legal action within its powers so that other IT companies don’t show eyes to India and its law,” Mali added.

Meanwhile, a leader of the Bajrang Dal — a radical Hindu outfit and an ideological affiliate of the BJP — who filed the case against Twitter accused the platform of “deliberate anti-India activity.”

Praveen Bhati told Arab News: “That’s why … I have lodged cases against them (Amrita Tripathi and Manish Maheshwari) and Twitter and asked the administration to arrest them as soon as possible.”

Last week, Maheshwari was summoned by the Uttar Pradesh police over another case related to a Twitter post concerning a Muslim man being attacked in the Ghaziabad district.

The police complained that the social media platform had deliberately allowed a “false video” of him being tortured and beaten by Hindu men to be circulated, but Maheshwari got temporary relief from arrest from the Karnataka High Court.

The latest incidents add to prevailing tensions between the government and Twitter since February, when New Delhi formulated new rules requiring all social networking websites to have India-based officers and act on complaints of content considered “illegal, offensive or inimical to national interests.”

Twitter has not complied fully with the new laws, resulting in a tussle with the Indian government.

“Social media is a double-edged sword, and BJP supporters are getting the taste of their own medicine,” Thakurta said.

Kabul bans motorcycles in bid to stem targeted killings

Kabul bans motorcycles in bid to stem targeted killings
Updated 30 June 2021

Kabul bans motorcycles in bid to stem targeted killings

Kabul bans motorcycles in bid to stem targeted killings
  • Experts, residents say measure punishes workers and more needs to be done to halt violence
Updated 30 June 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Afghan authorities have imposed an indefinite ban on the use of motorcycles in Kabul in an effort to curb drive-by killings amid a spike in targeted murders in the capital.

The ban, which took effect from Tuesday, follows a string of assaults and murders of officials by armed men on motorbikes. Gunmen often shoot victims from the back of a motorcycle before making a speedy getaway in heavy traffic.

“The ban is indefinite. We will review the security situation and make a necessary announcement when the time comes,” Tariq Arian, an interior ministry spokesman, told Arab News.

Security officials and delivery riders, who are seeing a heavy demand amid Kabul’s coronavirus lockdown, are exempt from the ban provided they carry a special permit.

At least 10 security and civil officials have been killed in targeted attacks by assailants on motorbikes in Kabul in the past two weeks, while dozens of security officers have died in similar incidents in recent months.

“The reason for the ban is security related, and we are trying our best to fully implement it,” Ferdous Farmarz, a Kabul police spokesman, told Arab News.

Strict enforcement measures include confiscation of motorcycles, he said.

Besides Taliban insurgents, individuals and groups have been using similar tactics, with a spike in targeted crimes reported across the country as the government’s control on strongholds declines.

However, officials said the latest restrictions in Kabul are not linked to Taliban advances or the rise in attacks in surrounding areas since Washington began a phased withdrawal of its troops on May 1.

Authorities have placed similar bans on motorcycles in several provinces in recent years, with the most recent — imposed in April last year in the capital of nearly 6 million people — lifted a few months ago.

Experts say that while such measures might prove effective, more needs to be done to curb crimes.

“The ban will have its impact for sure, because many of the targeted attacks and transportation of arms, explosives are conducted on motorbikes,” Wahidullah Ghazikhail, a Kabul-based political analyst, told Arab News.

“But the government has to increase its surveillance and intelligence information, and rely on people to help it with tips and information,” he added.

The ban on motorcycles and scooters has not gone down well with residents, several of whom complained about the government’s decision.

“I am a baker, and I have to come to work from 15 kilometers away before dawn when there are no taxis. If there are, it will cost me more than my daily wage to make it even one way,” Khan Mohammad, a 48-year-old Kabul resident, told Arab News.

“The scooter is the best and cheapest option for me and for thousands of others in Kabul. This ban is not fair,” he added.

Mason Jan Agha, another resident, told Arab News that targeted crime cannot be curtailed by banning motorbikes alone since “some attacks have been carried out by people riding rickshaws or driving cars.”

He said: “The government must ban those, too. Such policies will further upset people while there is deep poverty here already.”

Palestinian refugees flee authorities amid claims of Greek ‘pushback’ policy

Palestinian refugees flee authorities amid claims of Greek ‘pushback’ policy
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

Palestinian refugees flee authorities amid claims of Greek ‘pushback’ policy

Palestinian refugees flee authorities amid claims of Greek ‘pushback’ policy
  • Family say they were only members of 32-strong asylum-seeker group not forced off Greek island of Samos
  • UNHCR, Council of Europe call for full investigation, end to policy
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A Palestinian woman and her three children have become the latest example of refugees being the victims of a “pushback” policy used by the Greek government to turn away migrants arriving at the borders of the EU.
The UK’s Guardian newspaper reported that Aisha (a pseudonym to protect her identity), 31, arrived on the island of Samos as part of a large group on April 21, but was forced to hide in the mountains with her children after authorities arrested and deported other migrants.
“It was a stressful and dangerous journey,” Aisha told the Guardian. “We found out the others had been caught and deported back to Turkey, but I made up my mind to stay on the island at any cost and even live on water for many days. I didn’t want to go back to Turkey.
“We had been living in a tragic situation in Palestine, and I went to Turkey and it was worse, and then I made it to Greece and it was even worse,” she added.
Aisha said that the family was forced to drink from streams and sleep outdoors as they traveled 40 km to the refugee camp at Vathy, Samos’ largest city.
“We were (suffering from) hunger, thirst and the terror of being caught,” she said. 
Once in Vathy, she was told by locals to find a lawyer named Dimitris Choulis, who would be able to help with her case. On April 26, she found him.
Choulis told the Guardian: “She said ‘pushback,’ and I understood what had happened.”
Aisha and her family were the only members of the group — originally numbering 32, according to the NGO Aegean Boat Report — to avoid removal. On April 22, Turkish authorities said they had rescued 28 people stranded in orange life rafts off the coast opposite Samos.
“It’s naturally proof of a pushback,” said Choulis. “I don’t know why we need anything more to prove it.”
According to the Border Violence Monitoring Network, Greece has pushed back 6,230 asylum seekers from its territory since January 2020 — a practice many human rights organizations say is illegal. This was backed up in May this year by the Council of Europe, which asked Greece to end pushbacks and launch an investigation into the practice.
The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said that it believed the events of April 21-22 constituted an illegal pushback. 
Mireille Girard, a UNHCR representative, told the Guardian: “On April 21, UNHCR received a message that a group, including women and children, had arrived on Samos. We sought information multiple times from the local and central authorities but did not receive confirmation of any arrival. Local residents were reporting on social media that new arrivals had been spotted in the wider area of Ormos Marathokampou and that there was activity, and a vessel in the area that subsequently left the port late at night.
“In the following days, UNHCR was informed that a family, reportedly the only one from the group who had arrived at Marathokampou, had remained on the island and was accompanied by a legal representative to the government facility for new arrivals to be registered. 
“These elements are concerning. They are indications of a pushback from Samos and need to be formally investigated by the authorities,” she added.
The Greek coast guard (HGC) denied a pushback had taken place, adding: “While exercising the sovereign rights of the country, the HCG has often become the object of systematic and methodical targeting on social media, in some media, but also from some NGOs. The vast majority of these posts/information are based on unsubstantiated reports and unconfirmed or unreliable sources that cannot be identified.”

