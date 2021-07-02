You are here

  • Home
  • Google reports soaring attrition among Black women

Google reports soaring attrition among Black women

Civil rights groups and activist investors are pressuring companies such as Google to bring more women and racial minorities into leadership. (File/AFP)
Civil rights groups and activist investors are pressuring companies such as Google to bring more women and racial minorities into leadership. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cvz56

Updated 02 July 2021
Reuters

Google reports soaring attrition among Black women

Civil rights groups and activist investors are pressuring companies such as Google to bring more women and racial minorities into leadership. (File/AFP)
  • Black and Latino workers left Google at higher rates in 2020 compared to 2019, annual diversity report indicates.
  • Google last year committed to increasing retention of racial minorities and other groups by increasing support staffing and programs.
Updated 02 July 2021
Reuters

Workers identifying as “Black+” or “Latinx+” left Alphabet Inc’s Google at higher rates last year than in 2019, the company said on Thursday in its latest annual diversity report, highlighting a persistent challenge to growing representation.
What Google calls an attrition index, with 100 as a baseline, registered at 121 last year for Black+ workers in the United States compared with 112 in 2020. For Latinx+ employees, it jumped to 105 last year from 97. Attrition soared to 146 from 110 for Black+ women, though it fell to 81 from 93 for Latinx+ women.
For White+, attrition dropped to 112 from 117, falling across both men and women.
Google last year committed to increasing retention of racial minorities and other groups by increasing support staffing and programs. But some people from underrepresented backgrounds have said they continue to feel unwelcome in the tech industry, and they also remain high in demand elsewhere as companies compete to increase diversity.
Google declined to comment beyond its new report, which noted room for improvement in retaining underrepresented talent but added some new training and practices are showing promising results.
Civil rights groups and activist investors are pressuring Silicon Valley companies such as Google to bring more women and racial minorities into leadership, contending that better business results would follow.
Google did make some strides. The company nearly doubled the number of Black+ people in US leadership to 7.1 percent last year and increased the number of women globally in leadership to 28.9 percent from 26.1 percent.
Last year was its best since it began reporting data in 2014 for hiring of Black+ and Latinx+ US workers, with 8.8 percent of overall hires coming from each of those groups compared with 5.5 percent for Black+ in 2019 and 6.6 percent for Latinx+.
Still, just 1.8 percent of technology hires were Black+ women and an equal share Latinx+ women.

Topics: Google #diversity Minorities Big Tech

Related

Human rights groups said the maps included the private data and addresses of hundreds of people and could put them at risk of violence. (File/AFP)
Media
Google takes down maps targeting hundreds of Thais accused of opposing king
The warning will mostly appear for searches with numerous recent hits, but which come from non-reputable sites. (File/AFP)
Media
Google will warn users if search results are likely to be poor

Facebook set to finance regional Australia newspaper fund

Terms of the deal are not disclosed in the joint statement from CPA and Facebook. (File/AFP)
Terms of the deal are not disclosed in the joint statement from CPA and Facebook. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 July 2021
Reuters

Facebook set to finance regional Australia newspaper fund

Terms of the deal are not disclosed in the joint statement from CPA and Facebook. (File/AFP)
  • Facebook to provide money for an “innovation fund” for 170 regional Australian newspapers.
  • The move comes to exhibit the growing co-operation between the social media giant and local publishers.
Updated 02 July 2021
Reuters

SYDNEY: Facebook Inc. will provide money for an “innovation fund” for 170 regional Australian newspapers as part of a planned licensing deal, the parties said on Friday, calling the move a show of co-operation between the social media giant and local publishers.

The move brings a grassroots element to a string of deals announced by Facebook in Australia since the country legislated to make it and Alphabet Inc's Google negotiate content payments to media outlets or risk government arbitration.

Since the law took effect in February, dominant news providers like News Corp, Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd and the Australian Broadcasting Corp have signed deals or letters of intent with the Big Tech players.

The deal planned by Country Press Australia (CPA) and the tech giant would bring Facebook money closer to mastheads like The Bunyip, circulation 8,750, and Gympie Today, circulation 4,000, since they are among the 170 outlets represented by it.

Terms of the deal including time frame, the amount of money and how it will be divided or spent were not disclosed in a joint statement from CPA and Facebook. The statement said the parties had signed a letter of intent to strike a deal only.

“This funding support will help Country Press Australia's members build their digital businesses and reach new audiences,” said Facebook's news partnership lead for Australia and New Zealand, Andrew Hunter.

“It's part of our continuing investment in Australian journalism and our collaboration with the news industry to build sustainable business models,” he added.

CPA President Andrew Manuel said the Facebook funding would "help sustain original public interest journalism in the multitude of regional and local communities" where the body's member newspapers were published.

Before the Australian laws were passed, Facebook and Google campaigned against them including a move by Facebook to cut all content from newsfeeds in the country briefly. The US firms have since unveiled numerous deals, although some smaller publishers have said they still have not been able to get to negotiating tables

Topics: Facebook Australia newspaper social media publishers

Related

The knockback could present the first test of a controversial mechanism unique to Australia’s effort to claw back advertising dollars from Google and Facebook. (File/AFP)
Media
Facebook rejects talks with Australia publisher, may test online law
Facebook shares surged after the decision, lifting the company’s market valuation above $1 trillion for the first time. (File/AFP)
Media
Facebook wins antitrust dismissal, surges to $1 trillion value

Spain looks into antitrust practices by Apple and Amazon

The disciplinary proceedings over unlawful conduct by Amazon could include possible restrictions on the company's website in Spain. (File/AFP)
The disciplinary proceedings over unlawful conduct by Amazon could include possible restrictions on the company's website in Spain. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 July 2021
Reuters

Spain looks into antitrust practices by Apple and Amazon

The disciplinary proceedings over unlawful conduct by Amazon could include possible restrictions on the company's website in Spain. (File/AFP)
  • Spain launches anti-trust investigation against Apple and Amazon regarding online sales.
  • Amazon said it will fully cooperate with the Spanish authorities, Apple did not immediately comment.
Updated 02 July 2021
Reuters

MADRID: Spain’s competition watchdog CNMC is investigating possible anti-competitive practices in Spain by Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. regarding online sales of electronic products.
The CNMC said in a statement on Thursday that it had opened disciplinary proceedings over possible unlawful conduct by both companies that would include possible restrictions on the Amazon website in Spain.
“(Restrictions) would affect the retail sale of Apple products by third parties and the advertising of competing Apple products, leading to a reduced competition in the Internet retail market for electronic products,” the CNMC said.
In addition, they could strengthen Amazon’s position in the sector of providing marketing services to third-party retailers through online platforms in Spain.
Amazon said in a statement it was fully collaborating with the authority on this issue, while Apple in Spain was not immediately available to comment.
The CNMC’s proceedings open a maximum period of 18 months for the investigation and resolution of the case.

Topics: Amazon Apple Spain antitrust Lawsuit

Related

Tech giants including Amazon, Facebook, Google and Apple face antitrust investigations in Germany, France and the US. (File/AFP)
Media
Germany opens antitrust probe against Apple
Google faces EU anti-trust fines over Android: Sources
Media
Google faces EU anti-trust fines over Android: Sources

TikTok to roll out option to create longer videos of up to three minutes

The success of TikTok has prompted many social media companies to add short-video services to their platforms. (File/AFP)
The success of TikTok has prompted many social media companies to add short-video services to their platforms. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 July 2021
Reuters

TikTok to roll out option to create longer videos of up to three minutes

The success of TikTok has prompted many social media companies to add short-video services to their platforms. (File/AFP)
  • TikTok introduces new feature that allows users to create videos of up to 3 minutes long.
Updated 02 July 2021
Reuters

Short-form video app TikTok said on Thursday it will introduce an option over the next few weeks to let users on its platform create longer videos of up to three minutes.
TikTok, which allows users to record short mobile-friendly videos that can last up to 60 seconds and add special effects as well as soundtracks pulled from a music library, has become wildly popular with teenagers in recent years.
“Over the coming weeks, we’ll be rolling out the option to create longer videos to everyone on TikTok, giving our global community the flexibility to film, upload and edit videos up to three minutes in length directly within TikTok,” the social media company said in a blog post.
The success of TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, has also prompted many social media companies to add short-video services to their platforms, with Facebook Inc’s Instagram launching short video clips, known as reels, as well as Snap Inc’s Snapchat rolling out “Spotlight” last November.

Topics: TikTok videos social media

Related

TikTok said its automated systems detect and remove the vast majority of offending content. (File/AFP)
Media
TikTok removed 7 million underage users and 62 million videos
The competition has been designed to encourage this creativity. (TikTok)
Media
TikTok launches regional creative competition Rock the Tok

Myanmar court extends pretrial detention of US journalist

The US Embassy arranged to have the detained journalist speak by phone with his wife, Julianna, in Yangon. (AFP PHOTO / COURTESY OF THE FENSTER FAMILY)
The US Embassy arranged to have the detained journalist speak by phone with his wife, Julianna, in Yangon. (AFP PHOTO / COURTESY OF THE FENSTER FAMILY)
Updated 02 July 2021
AP

Myanmar court extends pretrial detention of US journalist

The US Embassy arranged to have the detained journalist speak by phone with his wife, Julianna, in Yangon. (AFP PHOTO / COURTESY OF THE FENSTER FAMILY)
  • Myanmar court extends the pretrial detention of US journalist Danny Fenster who was arrested in May.
  • Fensert is reportedly in good health but appeared to have lost some weight at Thursday’s hearing at the special court at Yangon’s Insein Prison, where he is being held.
Updated 02 July 2021
AP

BANGKOK: A court in Myanmar on Thursday extended the pretrial detention of Danny Fenster, a US journalist employed by an online news magazine in the military-led Southeast Asian nation who was arrested in May on an incitement charge that carries a penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment.
Fenster, who is the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, was detained at Yangon International Airport on May 24, as he was trying to board a flight to go to the Detroit area in the United States to see his family.
Fenster’s lawyer, Than Zaw Aung, told The Associated Press that the 37-year-old journalist was in good health but appeared to have lost some weight at Thursday’s hearing at the special court at Yangon’s Insein Prison, where he is being held. He asked that his wife send him medicine and food. Two consular officials from the US Embassy also attended the hearing, the lawyer said.
The next hearing is scheduled for July 15, but the case will not come to trial then because the court has too many cases backed up, he said.
Fenster’s court appearance came a day after authorities began a release of about 2,300 prisoners who were charged in connection with protests that erupted after the military overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February. The new government has tried to silence independent news media by withdrawing their licenses and by arresting journalists.
Those released included protesters as well as journalists. Most were being held on the same charge as Fenster. Because there is no official list of freed detainees and the releases are taking place over several days, the exact number of journalists freed is not known.
An unofficial tally kept by Myanmar journalists says of 88 journalists who were arrested after February’s military takeover, 49 have been released, including 14 on Wednesday.
In June, a court released US journalist Nathan Maung, who was arrested in March while working for Kamayut Media, a local online news platform. The charges against him were dropped, his case dismissed and he was deported to the United States.
“The Myanmar junta’s continued detention of journalist Danny Fenster is outrageous and unacceptable. Independent reporting of what’s happening on the ground in Myanmar should not be considered a crime,” Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch, said in an emailed statement.
“The authorities should immediately drop all charges against Fenster, and permit him to leave the country if that is what he wants to do. The junta should also unconditionally free the more than 50 Burmese journalists who are still in detention and lift the license revocation orders imposed against numerous local media outlets,” Robertson said. Myanmar is also known by its old name, Burma.
Than Zaw Aung said Fenster is charged in connection with his work at a previous job, as a reporter and copy editor for the online news site Myanmar Now.
Myanmar Now, along with several other media outlets, had its license revoked in early March, banning it from publishing on any platform. However, it has continued to operate online.
Fenster resigned from Myanmar Now in July last year and joined Frontier Myanmar a month later, so it is unclear why he was arrested, his lawyer said.
“I don’t know in detail. What I can say is that he was accused as a staff member of Myanmar Now. I’m not clear if it concerns a story posted on Myanmar Now or not.”
Fenster’s family in the United States, led by his parents and brother Bryan, have rallied support for his release with a website, an online petition and contacts with their representatives in Congress to keep pressure on the State Department to push Myanmar on the case. The US government has made repeated pleas for media freedom in Myanmar and for Fenster’s release.
The Irish rock band U2, which has long taken an interest in the fight for democracy in Myanmar, on Wednesday tweeted its support for Fenster’s release.
“Journalism is not a crime. We join @RepAndyLevin and @bryanfenster in urging the immediate release of journalist Danny Fenster from detainment in Myanmar and thank heroic organizations like @pressfreedom for fighting to protect journalists everywhere — #BringDannyHome,” it said.
“This is what we want. We want champions of human rights and social justice in a connected world to take on our cause,” Bryan Fenster said Thursday. “And what better example of that than all the guys in U2?”
Bryan Fenster said he was able to speak to his brother on the phone this week — their first conversation since Danny Fenster was detained.
The US Embassy arranged to have the detained journalist speak by phone with his wife, Julianna, in Yangon. “Then, they were able to get in touch with me on another phone and kind of held them up to each other so we could hear each other and talk to each other,” Bryan Fenster said.
“To finally hear his voice, you know, we could finally exhale, sink into the back of the couch for a little bit,” he said. “He sounded good. We were able to crack a few jokes that made me feel really good, in particular, because he’s got a great sense of humor. And happy he has his wits about him given the circumstances.”

Topics: Mynamar Danny Fenster journalist The United States Arrest

Related

The parents of detained journalist Danny Fenster, Buddy Fenster and Rose Fenster and brother Bryan Fenster gather in Huntington Woods, Michigan. (AFP)
Media
Myanmar extends detention of US journalist Danny Fenster
About 90 journalists have been arrested since the army’s takeover, according to Myanmar’s Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. (AFP)
Media
Myanmar court frees one of two detained US journalists

Facebook partners with ‘Assassin’s Creed’ maker in cloud-gaming push

In October, Facebook had launched a free-to-play cloud gaming feature on its social media platform. (File/AFP)
In October, Facebook had launched a free-to-play cloud gaming feature on its social media platform. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 July 2021
Reuters

Facebook partners with ‘Assassin’s Creed’ maker in cloud-gaming push

In October, Facebook had launched a free-to-play cloud gaming feature on its social media platform. (File/AFP)
  • Facebook partners with creators of the video-game Assassin's Creed to push its cloud-gaming platform.
Updated 02 July 2021
Reuters

Facebook Inc. has teamed up with French videogame maker Ubisoft Entertainment SA to bolster its cloud-gaming platform with popular titles such as “Assassin’s Creed,” the social media giant said on Thursday.
Facebook Gaming currently has more than 25 games including “Roller Coaster Tycoon Touch” by Atari, and “Lego Legacy Heroes Unboxed” and “Dragon Mania Legends” by Gameloft.
With the Ubisoft tie-up, Facebook said its users will now have access to titles including “Hungry Shark Evolution,” “Hungry Dragon” and the blockbuster “Assassin’s Creed” franchise.
The San Francisco-based company also said its cloud-streamed games are now available to more than 98 percent of the population in the United States, adding that the roll-out has begun in Canada and Mexico, and will reach Western and Central Europe by early next year.
In October, Facebook had launched a free-to-play cloud gaming feature on its social media platform, allowing users to stream and play games without downloading them.

Topics: Facebook gaming Online gaming Video Games

Related

Facebook said it would introduce personalized ads in its Shops service based on users' shopping behavior. (File/AFP)
Media
Facebook expands Shops to WhatsApp, Marketplace in commerce push
Facebook is also working on a project with Spotify to share and listen to music on the platform. (Facebook)
Media
Facebook launches Clubhouse-like live audio rooms and podcasts

Latest updates

Saudi runners Mazen Al-Yassin and Yasmine Al-Dabbagh reserve spots at Olympic Games
Saudi runners Mazen Al-Yassin and Yasmine Al-Dabbagh reserve spots at Olympic Games
Saudi airport officials foil attempt to smuggle more than 1.7 kg of cocaine in Riyadh
The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority at King Khalid International Airport in the capital, Riyadh found the cocaine hidden in a parcel. (SPA)
Draghi confirms Italy’s support for Iraqi government’s fight against terrorism
Draghi confirms Italy’s support for Iraqi government’s fight against terrorism
Saudi Arabia confirms 16 COVID-19 deaths, 1,338 new cases
Saudi Arabia confirms 16 COVID-19 deaths, 1,338 new cases
‘A new chapter:’ Merkel aims for UK-Germany relations reset
‘A new chapter:’ Merkel aims for UK-Germany relations reset

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.