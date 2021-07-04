You are here

Weightlifter becomes latest Saudi to book place at Olympics

Weightlifter Siraj Al-Saleem will represent Saudi Arabia in the 61 kg category at the Tokyo Olympics. (Arriyadiyah)
Weightlifter Siraj Al-Saleem will represent Saudi Arabia in the 61 kg category at the Tokyo Olympics. (Arriyadiyah)
Updated 04 July 2021
Arab News

  • Competing in the 61kg category, Siraj Al-Saleem is the Kingdom’s 10th individual athlete to qualify for Tokyo 2020
RIYADH: Weightlifter Siraj Al-Saleem on Sunday became the latest Saudi athlete to book his place at this summer’s Olympic Games, the Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah has reported.

Al-Saleem, who will be taking part in the 61kg category in Tokyo, received a message of congratulations from Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, minister of sports, after confirming the Kingdom’s 11th spot at games.

Al-Saleem is the 10th individual Saudi to qualify for Tokyo 2020, joining Youssef Bouarish (swimming), Ali Khadrawi (table tennis), Husein Alireza (rowing), Saeed Al-Mutairi (shooting), Tarek Hamdi (karate), Sulaiman Hamad (judo), Yasmine Al-Dabbagh and Mazen Al-Yassin in athletics, and fellow weightlifter Mahmoud Al-Ahmeed.

The 10 individuals will be joined in Japan by the Saudi Under-23 national football team, who will face Brazil, Germany and the Ivory Coast in Group D of the men’s tournament.

Meanwhile, in the Paralympic Games, Abdel-Rahman Al-Qurashi, Fahad Al-Junaidel, Ali Al-Nakhli, Hassan Doshi, Sarah Al-Jumaah and Al-Hanouf Abu Hamed qualified in athletics events, while Maryam Al-Muraisel will compete in table tennis and Ahmed Al-Sharbatly in the equestrian section.

The Olympic Games in Tokyo will begin on July 23 and run until Aug. 8.

Topics: weightlifting Saudi Arabia Olympics tokyo olympics Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Max Verstappen wins in Austria to pull clear of Lewis Hamilton in F1 title race

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AP)
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AP)
Updated 04 July 2021
AFP

  • Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas took second with McLaren's Lando Norris in third
SPIELBERG, Austria: Red Bull's Max Verstappen reeled off his third win in a row from pole in the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday to consolidate his world championship lead over Lewis Hamilton who finished fourth.
Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas took second with McLaren's Lando Norris in third.
Verstappen's latest step towards ending Hamilton's hold on the drivers' title triggered a carnival atmosphere in Formula One's first capacity crowd since the coronavirus pandemic struck with most of the 100,000 in attendance decked out in his Dutch orange colours.
"To see so much orange in the stands is incredible, it's an extra motivation, thank you" he told his cheering congregation at the Red Bull-owned Spielberg circuit.
"The car was unreal," added the 21-year-old threat to Hamilton's bid for an unprecedented eighth world crown who was following up his win at the track last week.
"On every tyre set we put on, it was really enjoyable to drive. A great effort by the whole team. These two weeks here have been incredible."
Verstappen moved on to 182 points in the standings, 32 clear of Hamilton ahead of the seven-time world champion's home British Grand Prix at Silverstone on July 18.
Hamilton, without a win since Barcelona in early May, had forecast after qualifying Saturday that beating Verstappen looked unlikely.
Aside from his Red Bull rival's superior pace, damage to Hamilton's car late on in the race cost him a likely second place.
"We're miles away from them (Red Bull). They've brought a lot of upgrades and we haven't so we've got to bring some," he said.

Topics: Motorsport Max Verstappen Red Bull Austria Austrian Grand Prix Formula One Formula 1 F1

Luke Shaw shows Jose Mourinho who’s boss in Rome as England roll on to Euros semis

Ukraine’s Mykola Shaparenko, center, fights for the ball with England’s Declan Rice, right, and Luke Shaw during the Euro 2020 quarterfinal match between Ukraine and England at the Olympic stadium in Rome. (AP)
Ukraine’s Mykola Shaparenko, center, fights for the ball with England’s Declan Rice, right, and Luke Shaw during the Euro 2020 quarterfinal match between Ukraine and England at the Olympic stadium in Rome. (AP)
Updated 04 July 2021
AFP

  • English defender suffered at the hands of Portuguese for three seasons at Manchester United
  • The Three Lions have never even reached the final of a major tournament since winning the 1966 World Cup
LONDON: At Jose Mourinho's new home, the Stadio Olimpico, Luke Shaw chose the perfect setting for his latest riposte to his former boss with two assists in England's 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine to reach the Euro 2020 semi-finals.
Shaw suffered at the hands of Mourinho for three seasons at Manchester United, a string of public criticism not a patch on what was said behind closed doors, the 25-year-old admitted this week.
Mourinho's arrival at Old Trafford came hot on the heels of a horrible double leg fracture Shaw suffered in September 2015.
The former Southampton defender revealed in 2018 there had even been fears his right leg would have to be amputated because of blood clots that required emergency surgery.
His career never got back on track during Mourinho's tempestuous time at United, where he was far from the only player the Portuguese did not take kindly to.
At one point Mourinho even remarked he was the "brain" controlling Shaw's body by having to coach him through games.
"I don't think any of you realise the two or three years I had with him and how bad it was then, what it was like then," Shaw told reporters this week.
"What he says now is nothing compared to how it used to be. I am being totally honest. I am so past it now. I have grown up a lot."
Newly installed as Roma boss, but working as a pundit at the Euro, Mourinho's latest barb was to criticise Shaw's set-piece delivery after England's 0-0 draw with Scotland.
"Clearly I am in his head a lot and he clearly thinks about me a lot," added Shaw in a withering critique of his former boss.
There was no problem with Shaw's delivery in Rome on Saturday as two pinpoint crosses picked out Harry Maguire and Harry Kane early in the second half as England romped to their biggest ever win at a European Championship.
Shaw was also the creator for the vital opening goal, scored by Raheem Sterling, in a 2-0 win over Germany in the last 16 which ended a 55-year wait for a knockout victory over the four-time world champions in a major tournament.
Another 55-year milestone is now England's target as they return to Wembley with 60,000 in attendance for a semi-final against Denmark on Wednesday.
The Three Lions have never even reached the final of a major tournament since winning the 1966 World Cup, but will scarcely get a better chance with momentum and home advantage on their side.
"We won't win the game because we're at home. We've got to play well and we've got a fabulous opportunity," said England boss Gareth Southgate.
"It's a chance to make history. We've never been to a European Championship final, it's not so much pressure but it's another challenge for these players to take on."
Southgate's calm and caring relationship with his squad is in stark contrast to Mourinho's old-fashioned method of encouraging his players to prove him wrong.
There is no doubt which gets the best out of Shaw and England are reaping the rewards.
"Of course I could go through a lot of people to thank but I think the most important one is obviously Gareth for trusting me and putting me in the squad and picking me and playing me," added Shaw.
"A lot of people maybe will have doubted me to be in the squad and to play maybe.
"But I've kept my head down, kept working hard and hopefully I can keep this responsibility up for the manager."

Topics: football soccer England Ukraine EURO 2020 UEFA Euro 2020 Luke Shaw Jose Mourinho

How two young Saudis aim to bring skateboarding into the mainstream

How two young Saudis aim to bring skateboarding into the mainstream
Updated 04 July 2021
Caline Malek

  • Best friends Abdullah Fageeh and Ali bin Mahfouz set up their store in Jeddah just before the pandemic struck and are on a mission to change attitudes across the Kingdom
Skateboarding is not one of Saudi Arabia’s most popular pastimes. At least, not yet.

But it could be only a matter of time before it takes off if the efforts of two Saudi skaters receive the attention they deserve.

Abdullah Fageeh and Ali bin Mahfouz, now 27 and 24, became friends when they met on Jeddah’s Corniche while skateboarding, and now their life’s mission is to spread the word about it as a sport and lifestyle across the Kingdom.

The two best friends decided the best way to do that was by launching Siteen Street, a skateboarding shop that provides affordable equipment across Saudi Arabia.

“I was unemployed for quite some time and Ali was supporting me, and we would skateboard together,” Fageeh told Arab News. “The first thing I did after I got a job is get a loan to invest for future purposes. One of the investments was for this store, because Ali wanted to start a business, so I had the money and we started small.”

The pair received help from different Saudi clothing brands — CRKD Guru and Urbn Lot — which supported them by designing a logo for their brand. They also came up with the creative name of Siteen Street, which represents a street they both like in Jeddah.

A few months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Saudi Arabia, Fageeh and bin Mahfouz launched their store. They spent the next few months of lockdown building the base of their business with the help of their third partner, Sultan Majaly.

The pandemic did not stop them from reaching their peers, as they continued delivering to their customers during the quarantine period. “Ali was driving his own car to deliver skates to people,” Fageeh said. “He has so much love for the sport to the point where he sacrifices his time, because the skate scene in Saudi Arabia is not really developed and it’s underrated, there’s a stigma that people think it’s for children.”

Fageeh inherited the love of skateboarding from his father, who had taken it up when he lived in Oklahoma. It wasn’t long before the son was following in his father’s footsteps.

“He was interested in it and he wanted me to skate, so I skated for a year or two and then I quit during middle and high school,” Fageeh explained. “The first board I got from the United States was in 2014 when I got back into the sport as a hobby, and my love and passion for it returned.”

While studying computer science in Alabama, Fageeh witnessed a thriving skating scene around him. After coming back to Saudi Arabia in 2014, he began to notice that love for the sport was growing among locals, compared to only expatriates at first.

But to become a professional skater, or even just a regular one, you need dedicated locations to develop your skills, and according to Fageeh there are only one or two skate parks across the Kingdom. “It’s really frustrating,” he said. “I hope they will build more.”

Another obstacle facing skaters in Saudi Arabia, at least until Siteen Street opened, was a lack of skate shops.

“Whenever our board breaks, we get really disappointed and frustrated because we want to keep skating but parts need to be changed,” he said.

Fixing broken parts of a skateboard is not as straightforward in Saudi Arabia as it is in countries such as the US. But it is a necessity for those who wish to turn the hobby into a professional career. For Fageeh, retaining a consistent level of skating requires regular, single-minded training and, with that, a reliable board throughout practice.

“When boards start to wear off, you have to change them,” he said. “Only professionals have sponsorships where they get a free supply of decks so they can change them any time.”

For young skaters, access to sponsorship is tricky. And, as such, Siteen Street aims to make parts more accessible to the Saudi community, selling products at affordable prices because, Fageeh says, “this is the culture of skating.”

However, skating has some way to go before it is fully embraced by Saudi society. Many young skaters still get fined or arrested for skating in certain spots and for Fageeh, such restrictions are disappointing.

“It’s frustrating because they don’t know about the sport,” he said. “It’s new to them and anything new to humanity is rejected. We want to spread the sport out of our love for it, we’re not just seeking money, we want people to know what skateboarding is.”

The pair hope to change the skating scene in Saudi Arabia and transform attitudes across the Kingdom, one step at a time. Fageeh believes such a change will take time but hopes they will manage to build a generation of Saudi skaters through their shop.

“A lot of people don’t know how to order online from the US so we have this opportunity to give this to people around us in Saudi Arabia and spread the culture among the new generation so they fall in love with the sport,” he said. “Skating is not a crime and we hope to build an army of skaters.”

And with skateboarding making its debut at the Tokyo Olympics later this month, and having received provisional approval by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to be included in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the young Saudis are even more ambitious with their targets of representing their country abroad.

Fageeh believes Siteen Street’s mission, coupled with the love for the sport, is what will help push young Saudi skaters toward the Olympics and other competitions, while becoming the main distributor of skate parts in the Middle East.

For him, skateboarding is more than just a sport, it is a therapeutic and healthy lifestyle.

“It teaches you how to deal with life,” he said. “The mentality that comes with boarding is the best you could ever have because you can skate and fall so many times until you achieve a trick, and this is what life is about, we fall but we get up again.”

Fageeh also spoke of documentaries he watched of drug addicts who used skateboarding to heal themselves. It is a life-changing activity.

“If there is any sport that I would recommend for all people to do it’s this because it’s really healthy for the brain, and it helps to cope with anxiety, depression and all mental disorders,” he said. “I hope Saudis will be able to take part in the Olympics in the future and I know it will happen. Skating is a beautiful sport and if you don’t skate, you’re missing out. It’s about ‘dream it, believe it, achieve it’.”

Dramatic improvement under Bert van Marwijk leaves UAE dreaming of a World Cup return

Dramatic improvement under Bert van Marwijk leaves UAE dreaming of a World Cup return
Updated 04 July 2021
Wael Jabir

  • After several false starts, the Emirati team is once again a solid, cohesive unit as it prepares to face Iran, South Korea, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon in the third stage of qualification for Qatar 2022
It has been more than three decades since Emirati commentator Adnan Hamad uttered the famous words “I can see the lights of Rome” as the UAE, led by national hero Adnan Al-Talyani, stunned the continent to qualify to the 1990 FIFA World Cup.

Following Thursday’s draw for the last round of the Asian Qualifiers, there is every reason to believe those glorious lights of the grand stage are closer than ever for the UAE, and not just geographically as we edge towards Qatar 2022, but also as the national team has made huge strides over the past year.

Elimination in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup semi-final on home soil might have been UAE’s third best performance in the competition after 1996 and 2015, but it was seen as a major disappointment considering the nature of the 4-0 defeat to Qatar, and it cost manager Alberto Zaccheroni his job.

Bert van Marwijk was appointed in the aftermath, but he too was gone 10 months later after another humiliating result, a 4-2 loss to Qatar in the 2019 Gulf Cup producing a group stage exit.

In the 12 ensuing months, the revolving door at UAE FA headquarters saw two managers come and go without playing a single competitive match due to the pandemic. Ivan Jovanovic lasted six months and zero games while his successor Jose Luis Pinto was deemed the wrong appointment after five months and three friendly matches, and it was back to Van Marwijk.

A shaky start to the qualifiers campaign saw doubts mount in the minds of many an Emirati football supporter as the Whites fell to unexpected away defeats against Thailand and Vietnam, finding themselves languishing in third place of their group by the time the road to Qatar was disrupted by the global pandemic.

But progress was being made as a new generation emerged in a side that blended youth and experience.

Then came June 2021, a summer of dreams for the UAE as the nation hosted the remainder of Group G matches. The weight of expectations was high, but Ali Mabkhout and team put in one exemplary performance after another to surpass the expectations of even the most optimistic UAE fan. In four matches, the Whites bagged 15 goals and conceded just three (including two late goals when they were leading Vietnam 3-0 in the final match) to take maximum points.

In Thursday’s draw the Whites were drawn in Group A alongside Iran, South Korea, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon. Two teams will advance directly to the FIFA World Cup next year while the third placed team will face its counterpart from Group B in a play-off.

Looking at the group, Iran and South Korea are the immediate favorites, both having made the previous World Cup and the Koreans having never missed out since 1986. However, Iran were beaten twice in the previous round, going down to Bahrain and Iraq. They needed a win in the reverse fixture against Iraq on the last day to seal progress to this round. South Korea remained undefeated but were held to draws by Lebanon and North Korea as their talisman Son Heung-min struggled for form, contributing just three goals, two of which came from the penalty spot.

Avoiding Saudi Arabia, Japan and Australia, all of whom were at Russia 2018, was a huge boost, but the biggest cause for optimism comes from within. In Van Marwijk, the UAE has an experienced manager who led Saudi Arabia through the qualifiers last time out, bringing them back to the World Cup after a 12-year absence. Most notably, he led his native Netherlands to the 2010 World Cup final, their first in 32 years.

Since his return to the helm, the 69-year-old has demonstrated his abilities, shoring up the defense by recalling the experienced Shahin Abdulrahman and Waleed Abbas, both captains at their respective clubs Sharjah and Shabab Al-Ahli. Their presence alongside the tenacious Ali Salmeen allowed full-backs Mahmoud Khamis and Bandar Al-Ahbabi to flourish, romping up and down the flanks.

In 24-year-old Abdullah Ramadan, Van Marwijk found a central midfielder who could both run miles in the middle of the park and deliver exquisite passes to feed his attacking teammates. The result was that the trio of Mabkhout, Fabio Lima and Caio Canedo were able to chip in with 11 of the country’s 15 goals since the restart of the qualifiers.

With a solid bench to fall into, including the likes of Sebastian Tagliabue, Majed Hassan and Khalil Ibrahim, and the potential availability of 2015 Asian Player of the Year Omar Abdulrahman, who moves closer to returning from injury, the Whites can hope the lights of Doha are visible on the horizon.

Topics: football UAE

Saudi Arabia defeat hosts Egypt to reach final of 2021 Arab Cup U-20

Saudi Arabia defeat hosts Egypt to reach final of 2021 Arab Cup U-20
Updated 04 July 2021
Arab News

  • The young Saudis will face either Tunisia or Algeria in Tuesday’s final at Cairo International Stadium
CAIRO: Saudi Arabia has reached the final of the Arab Cup U-20 Cup, after defeating host nation Egypt 3-2 in the semi-finals in Cairo on Saturday night.

The Saudis dominated the first half, running up a 2-0 lead before the hosts stormed back into the match.

The young Green Falcons opened the scoring through Abdullah Redif in the 26th minute, and just two minutes later Abdulaziz Al-Alyowa doubled the lead.

That lead was halved just before the break when Ahmed Sherif headed in Egypt’s first of the night.

Having been pegged back to parity just six minutes into the second half, the young Saudi team regained its composure and once again took the lead through Suhaib Al-Zaid in the 69th minute. This time there would be no slip-ups as a hard-fought victory was confirmed.

Saudi Arabia will meet the winner of the other semi-final match, between Tunisia and Algeria, with the final taking place in Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday.

The Saudis beat Senegal, the defending champions, in a penalty shootout in the quarter-finals.

Topics: Saudi Arabia football

