You are here

  • Home
  • Djokovic, Federer and teenage hope top Wimbledon bill on final ‘Manic Monday’

Djokovic, Federer and teenage hope top Wimbledon bill on final ‘Manic Monday’

Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his third round match against Denis Kudla of the US on July 2, 2021. (REUTERS/Paul Childs)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his third round match against Denis Kudla of the US on July 2, 2021. (REUTERS/Paul Childs)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yfq4x

Updated 05 July 2021
AFP

Djokovic, Federer and teenage hope top Wimbledon bill on final ‘Manic Monday’

Djokovic, Federer and teenage hope top Wimbledon bill on final ‘Manic Monday’
  • World number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia chasing a sixth Wimbledon
  • Eight-time champion Federer is in the Wimbledon last 16 for the 18th time
Updated 05 July 2021
AFP

LONDON: Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer headline the final ‘Manic Monday’ at Wimbledon with the two Grand Slam heavyweights looking to edge closer to a dream title showdown.
World number one Djokovic, chasing a sixth Wimbledon and record-equalling 20th major, is already halfway to becoming just the third man to complete a calendar Grand Slam.
“I look to peak at the biggest tournaments in our sport. At this stage of my career, Grand Slams are the ones that matter the most,” said Djokovic who can reach the quarter-finals of a Slam for the 50th time.
The Serb faces Chilean 17th seed Cristian Garin who had never previously won a main draw match at the tournament before this year.
Eight-time champion Federer, who takes on Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego, can become the oldest quarter-finalist at Wimbledon in the Open era.
Federer, just five weeks shy of his 40th birthday, is in the Wimbledon last 16 for the 18th time.
In all, it will be his 69th appearance in the fourth round of a Slam but he was quick to salute Djokovic’s achievements.
“It’s just very, very impressive to see what he’s doing this year,” said Federer whose third round win over Cameron Norrie gave him the 1,250th victory of his career.
’Manic Monday’, when the entire men’s and women’s fourth round is played out, will not exist from next year as Wimbledon will stage matches on the middle Sunday.
There will be a further tweak in the schedule this week with the All England Club announcing that they will move to full capacity crowds from Tuesday’s quarter-finals onwards.
Meanwhile, second seed Daniil Medvedev, who staged a comeback from two sets down for the first time in his career to beat 2017 runner-up Marin Cilic, faces Hubert Hurkacz.
Polish 14th seed Hurkacz is the only player in the fourth round not to have dropped serve.
Sebastian Korda, whose father Petr made the quarter-finals in 1998, celebrates his 21st birthday on Monday.
He can reach the quarter-finals of a Slam for the first time by beating Russian 25th seed Karen Khachanov.

Denis Shapovalov, the Canadian 10th seed who put out two-time winner Andy Murray in the last round, faces Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut, a semifinalist in 2019.
Meanwhile, Italy will have two men in the last 16 for just the third time and first time since 1955.
While Sonego faces Federer, seventh seed Matteo Berrettini faces Ilya Ivashka of Belarus, the 27-year-old world number 79 who had only previously won one match at a major before this Wimbledon.
Women’s world number one Ashleigh Barty, trying to win the title 50 years on from fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley’s maiden crown, tackles French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova.
The only British player left in the singles draw is 18-year-old Emma Raducanu who has defied her ranking of 338 to make the second week where she meets Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.
Raducanu has only just completed her final school exams and has attracted a host of new fans, including rock star Liam Gallagher, the former frontman of Oasis.
“BIBLICAL,” Gallagher tweeted in response to Raducanu’s third round win over Sorana Cirstea.
Germany’s Angelique Kerber, the only former champion left in the women’s event, takes on Coco Gauff.
Gauff, 17, is bidding to become the youngest woman to reach a Wimbledon quarter-final since Maria Sharapova in 2004.
Big-hitting will be a feature of the lower half of the women’s last 16 draw.
Belarus second seed Aryna Sabalenka faces 18th seeded Elena Rybakina.
Sabalenka, yet to make a quarter-final of a Slam, had 21 aces over three rounds, one fewer than Russian-born Rybakina.
Rybakina has won a tournament-leading 96 percent of her service games in the opening three rounds.
Former world number one Karolina Pliskova, the eighth-seeded Czech has also fired 22 aces and faces unseeded Russian Liudmila Samsonova.
Samsonova, ranked 65, has made the most of her wild card to register her best ever performance at a Slam.
Having won the Berlin grass court tournament as a qualifier in the run-up to Wimbledon, the 22-year-old is on a 10-match win streak.
Former French Open champion Iga Swiatek, the seventh seed who had won just one match in grass on the main tour before Wimbledon, takes on Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, the 21st seed.
Jabeur can become the first Arab woman to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals with victory.

Topics: Wimbledon 2021

Related

Roger Federer glides into last 16 at Wimbledon
Sport
Roger Federer glides into last 16 at Wimbledon
Djokovic eyes 75th Wimbledon win as Jabeur beats sickness to make last 16
Sport
Djokovic eyes 75th Wimbledon win as Jabeur beats sickness to make last 16

Saudi Arabia ready to take on Algeria in 2021 Arab Cup U-20 final

Saudi Arabia ready to take on Algeria in 2021 Arab Cup U-20 final
Updated 23 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia ready to take on Algeria in 2021 Arab Cup U-20 final

Saudi Arabia ready to take on Algeria in 2021 Arab Cup U-20 final
  • Assistant coach of Saudi team aware of opponent’s abilities, confident in his team’s strength ahead of Tuesday’s clash
Updated 23 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: The assistant coach of the Saudi youth football team has congratulated upcoming opponents Algeria on reaching the final of the Arab Cup U-20 tournament.

Majed Al-Tufail said that the young north African players were technically and physically strong and would provide tough opposition in Tuesday’s showdown.

The final will take place at Cairo International Stadium after Saudi Arabia defeated hosts Egypt and Algeria overcame Tunisia in the semi-finals.

“I congratulate the two teams on reaching the final, and undoubtedly they deserve it after the outstanding levels of performances they have displayed in recent rounds. The Algerian national team is strong and possesses excellent qualities at all levels, technically and physically.

“Our team is also strong and deserved to reach the final. We have played strong matches throughout the tournament, and achieved good and positive results, and in the end we hope to be on the podium as champions,” he added.

Algeria’s coach Mohammed Lassat was expecting a fiercely competitive match and praised the Saudi team for overcoming Egypt in the semi-final.

He said: “Everyone has benefited from participating in this tournament. All the teams have gained a lot of experience. Our goal is to win the cup, and in the end, we will offer our congratulations to the winning team.”

Topics: football

Related

Saudi’s young footballers to face Tunisia and Yemen in 2021 Arab Cup U-20
Sport
Saudi’s young footballers to face Tunisia and Yemen in 2021 Arab Cup U-20
Saudi footballers reach quarter-final of 2021 Arab Cup U-20 tournament in Egypt
Sport
Saudi footballers reach quarter-final of 2021 Arab Cup U-20 tournament in Egypt

AFC confirms centralized venues, single-leg knockout stages for 2021/22 club competitions

AFC confirms centralized venues, single-leg knockout stages for 2021/22 club competitions
Updated 55 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

AFC confirms centralized venues, single-leg knockout stages for 2021/22 club competitions

AFC confirms centralized venues, single-leg knockout stages for 2021/22 club competitions
  • Enforced changes to format due to COVID-19 safety concerns to continue for current, next year’s campaign: AFC officials
Updated 55 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

KUALA LUMPUR: The Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) executive committee has confirmed that knockout ties for the AFC Champions League 2021 and AFC Cup 2021 will, from the quarter-finals onwards, be played in centralized venues and changed from their current home and away format to single-leg matches.

The 2022 club competitions will also apply the same formats, the AFC official website reported.

Taking into consideration the existing uncertainties related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic as well as ongoing travel restrictions throughout the continent, the committee approved the AFC competitions committee’s recommendations to minimize travel for participating clubs to ensure the safety and wellbeing of players and officials.

The executive committee also approved a proposal for the AFC Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals to be played in one centralized venue for the east and west regions respectively and agreed to open the bidding process for the AFC Champions League 2021 single-leg final – which has been rescheduled to be held on Nov. 23 (from the two-legged final on Nov. 21 and 27) – to the participating member associations from the west region.

At the same time, it was agreed that the competition will continue with the remaining matches and groups as much as possible, while games across all stages that could not be played due to COVID-19-related matters would be cancelled and treated as a force majeure.

In addition, the executive committee approved the new club competitions calendar for the 2022 AFC Champions League and AFC Cup seasons.

Taking into consideration the ongoing risks and uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure participating clubs were given sufficient preparation time, it was decided that the 2022 season would draw on the successful and safe staging of the 2020 club competition season as well as the ongoing 2021 edition.

Therefore, the 2022 AFC Champions League and AFC Cup seasons will continue to be played in centralized venues, with the knockout stages also following the single-leg format of the current edition of both club competitions.

Topics: football AFC

Related

Saudi to face AFC heavyweights Japan and Australia in tough 2022 World Cup qualifying group
Sport
Saudi to face AFC heavyweights Japan and Australia in tough 2022 World Cup qualifying group
AFC left with questions to answer ahead of draw for final 2022 World Cup qualifying round
Sport
AFC left with questions to answer ahead of draw for final 2022 World Cup qualifying round

Title-hungry upstart Suns and Bucks meet in NBA Final

The Phoenix Suns team celebrate after a 130-103 final game victory against the Los Angeles Clippers on June 30, 2021. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
The Phoenix Suns team celebrate after a 130-103 final game victory against the Los Angeles Clippers on June 30, 2021. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
Updated 05 July 2021
AFP

Title-hungry upstart Suns and Bucks meet in NBA Final

The Phoenix Suns team celebrate after a 130-103 final game victory against the Los Angeles Clippers on June 30, 2021. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
  • The Milswaukee Bucks won their only title in 1971 when legendary center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sparked a sweep over the Baltimore Bullets
  • Phoenix Suns dropped the 1976 NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics and then again to the Michael Jordan-sparked Chicago Bulls in 1993
Updated 05 July 2021
AFP

PHOENIX, US: Two long-frustrated franchises, the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks, will meet in the NBA Finals starting Tuesday and one of them will put an end to an epic title drought.
The Bucks captured their only title half a century ago while the Suns have never claimed the crown since the club began play in 1968.
With star guard Chris Paul reaching the best-of-seven championship series for the first time in his 16-season career, the Suns have reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993.
A Charles Barkley-led Suns squad lost to the Michael Jordan-sparked Chicago Bulls 28 years ago and the Suns also dropped the 1976 NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics.
Many thought Paul, an 11-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic champion, was too far past his prime at 36 to spark a title run.
Instead, the poised veteran leader averaged 16.4 points, 8.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals a game for the Suns after arriving in a trade from Oklahoma City last November.
“I’ve wanted to be part of this all of my career,” said Paul, who writes “Can’t give up now” on his shoes before every game.
The Bucks had not reached the NBA Finals since 1974 and won their only title in 1971, when legendary center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — still known then as Lew Alcindor — sparked a sweep over the Baltimore Bullets.
Greek superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks’ new dominating big man, has reached the NBA Finals after taking NBA Most Valuable Player honors the previous two seasons only to suffer playoff disappointment.
Whether or not the 26-year-old will be able to play, however, is another question. Antetokounmpo missed the last two games of the Eastern Conference finals after hyperextending his left knee in game four against Atlanta.
The Bucks went a league-best 60-22 in the 2018-19 campaign and won a playoff series for the first time since 2001. They reached the Eastern Conference finals and grabbed a 2-0 lead only to drop the next four games and fall to eventual NBA champion Toronto.
The next season, Antetokounmpo sparked the Bucks to a league-best 56-17 mark, but suffered a right ankle injury and missed most of the last two games as the Bucks lost to Miami in five games in the second round.
While they didn’t produce the league’s best record this season, the Bucks did reach the final despite Antetokounmpo’s injury.
“Certainly any time you lose you’ve got to be honest with yourself,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.
“When this group hasn’t been able to advance it has hurt, it has been hard and the off-season the guys have put the work in — but there’s still more to be done.”

The Bucks and Suns outlasted teams with more wins to reach the final, but only one fairy tale run is going to have a happy ending.
“This is like a storybook, going somewhere I’ve never been,” Suns star Devin Booker said. “It has been a long time coming to get to this moment. This is nice right here, but we still have work to do.”
Suns coach Monty Williams, who says he likes Booker’s “fearlessness” and killer instinct, is enjoying seeing Paul and others revel in the moment.
“I’m enjoying watching our players enjoy this moment,” Williams said. “I know how badly (Paul) wants to win.”
Booker is averaging 27.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists a contest in the playoffs while Paul is contributing 18.1 points, 8.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds a game in the post-season to make the Suns bright.
Bahamas big man Deandre Ayton has 16.2 points and 11.8 rebounds a game.
The Suns will enjoy five days off before the NBA Finals opener while the Bucks will have only two.
“We’ve had kind of long, extended pauses between each round and I’m kind of excited to try it without one,” Budenholzer said. “Maybe we can be the team that’s in a rhythm. It’s a quick turn, but we’ll be ready.”
Antetokounmpo has averaged 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists a game but has had great support from Khris Middleton — with 23.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals a game — and Jrue Holiday with 17.6 points, 8.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds a game.
“To get to the finals is amazing,” Holiday said. “It’s a feeling I’ve never felt before.”
“Everybody stays ready. Everybody plays together. Everybody stays locked in,” Middleton said. “That’s all you can ask for.”
Phoenix won both regular-season games against Milwaukee but only by one point each time.

Topics: NBA Playoffs 2021 Suns vs. Bucks Phoenix Suns Milwaukee Bucks

Related

Bucks beat Hawks, head to NBA Finals for 1st time since 1974
Bucks beat Hawks, head to NBA Finals for 1st time since 1974
Chris Paul leads Suns past Clippers 130-103, into NBA Finals
Sport
Chris Paul leads Suns past Clippers 130-103, into NBA Finals

Weightlifter becomes latest Saudi to book place at Olympics

Weightlifter Siraj Al-Saleem will represent Saudi Arabia in the 61 kg category at the Tokyo Olympics. (Arriyadiyah)
Weightlifter Siraj Al-Saleem will represent Saudi Arabia in the 61 kg category at the Tokyo Olympics. (Arriyadiyah)
Updated 04 July 2021
Arab News

Weightlifter becomes latest Saudi to book place at Olympics

Weightlifter Siraj Al-Saleem will represent Saudi Arabia in the 61 kg category at the Tokyo Olympics. (Arriyadiyah)
  • Competing in the 61kg category, Siraj Al-Saleem is the Kingdom’s 10th individual athlete to qualify for Tokyo 2020
Updated 04 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Weightlifter Siraj Al-Saleem on Sunday became the latest Saudi athlete to book his place at this summer’s Olympic Games, the Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah has reported.

Al-Saleem, who will be taking part in the 61kg category in Tokyo, received a message of congratulations from Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, minister of sports, after confirming the Kingdom’s 11th spot at games.

Al-Saleem is the 10th individual Saudi to qualify for Tokyo 2020, joining Youssef Bouarish (swimming), Ali Khadrawi (table tennis), Husein Alireza (rowing), Saeed Al-Mutairi (shooting), Tarek Hamdi (karate), Sulaiman Hamad (judo), Yasmine Al-Dabbagh and Mazen Al-Yassin in athletics, and fellow weightlifter Mahmoud Al-Ahmeed.

The 10 individuals will be joined in Japan by the Saudi Under-23 national football team, who will face Brazil, Germany and the Ivory Coast in Group D of the men’s tournament.

Meanwhile, in the Paralympic Games, Abdel-Rahman Al-Qurashi, Fahad Al-Junaidel, Ali Al-Nakhli, Hassan Doshi, Sarah Al-Jumaah and Al-Hanouf Abu Hamed qualified in athletics events, while Maryam Al-Muraisel will compete in table tennis and Ahmed Al-Sharbatly in the equestrian section.

The Olympic Games in Tokyo will begin on July 23 and run until Aug. 8.

Topics: weightlifting Saudi Arabia Olympics tokyo olympics Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Related

Saudi weightlifter Mahmoud Al-Ahmeed confirms qualification to Tokyo Olympics
Sport
Saudi weightlifter Mahmoud Al-Ahmeed confirms qualification to Tokyo Olympics
First woman weightlifter to represent Lebanon at the Olympics: ‘My dream has become a reality’
Sport
First woman weightlifter to represent Lebanon at the Olympics: ‘My dream has become a reality’

Max Verstappen wins in Austria to pull clear of Lewis Hamilton in F1 title race

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AP)
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AP)
Updated 04 July 2021
AFP

Max Verstappen wins in Austria to pull clear of Lewis Hamilton in F1 title race

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AP)
  • Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas took second with McLaren's Lando Norris in third
Updated 04 July 2021
AFP

SPIELBERG, Austria: Red Bull's Max Verstappen reeled off his third win in a row from pole in the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday to consolidate his world championship lead over Lewis Hamilton who finished fourth.
Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas took second with McLaren's Lando Norris in third.
Verstappen's latest step towards ending Hamilton's hold on the drivers' title triggered a carnival atmosphere in Formula One's first capacity crowd since the coronavirus pandemic struck with most of the 100,000 in attendance decked out in his Dutch orange colours.
"To see so much orange in the stands is incredible, it's an extra motivation, thank you" he told his cheering congregation at the Red Bull-owned Spielberg circuit.
"The car was unreal," added the 21-year-old threat to Hamilton's bid for an unprecedented eighth world crown who was following up his win at the track last week.
"On every tyre set we put on, it was really enjoyable to drive. A great effort by the whole team. These two weeks here have been incredible."
Verstappen moved on to 182 points in the standings, 32 clear of Hamilton ahead of the seven-time world champion's home British Grand Prix at Silverstone on July 18.
Hamilton, without a win since Barcelona in early May, had forecast after qualifying Saturday that beating Verstappen looked unlikely.
Aside from his Red Bull rival's superior pace, damage to Hamilton's car late on in the race cost him a likely second place.
"We're miles away from them (Red Bull). They've brought a lot of upgrades and we haven't so we've got to bring some," he said.

Topics: Motorsport Max Verstappen Red Bull Austria Austrian Grand Prix Formula One Formula 1 F1

Related

Max Verstappen's latest pole was on his team's home track at the Red Bull ring, where he won from pole last weekend. (AFP)
Sport
Max Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton 4th
Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen drives ahead of Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton during the French Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit Paul-Ricard in Le Castellet, southern France, on June 20, 2021. (AFP)
Sport
Max Verstappen, Red Bull deny Lewis Hamilton in French Grand Prix thriller

Latest updates

Turkish inflation hits two-year high with surprise jump to 17.5 percent
Turkish inflation hits two-year high with surprise jump to 17.5 percent
Cyprus says huge forest blaze fully ‘under control’
Cyprus says huge forest blaze fully ‘under control’
Saudi issues new customs rules to boost local, GCC production
Saudi issues new customs rules to boost local, GCC production
Saudi Arabia ready to take on Algeria in 2021 Arab Cup U-20 final
Saudi Arabia ready to take on Algeria in 2021 Arab Cup U-20 final
Saudi Arabia's PIF eyes $1 trillion assets by end of 2025, says deputy governor
Saudi Arabia's PIF eyes $1 trillion assets by end of 2025, says deputy governor

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.