TikTok back in Pakistan after court revokes ban

Activists of the Jamhoori Wattan Party carry placards during a protest to demand the ban of TikTok social media, in Lahore. (AFP)
Activists of the Jamhoori Wattan Party carry placards during a protest to demand the ban of TikTok social media, in Lahore. (AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

TikTok back in Pakistan after court revokes ban

Activists of the Jamhoori Wattan Party carry placards during a protest to demand the ban of TikTok social media, in Lahore. (AFP)
  • Pakistan court revokes ban over TikTok but orderes the platform to address complaints.
  • This was the third time TikTok was suspended in the country where many use the app to sell goods online.
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

KARACHI: TikTok was running again in Pakistan Saturday after a provincial court lifted suspension of the popular social media service but ordered it to address complaints that it hosted objectionable content.
The Pakistan Telecoms Authority (PTA) blocked access Thursday for a third time after a ruling by a Sindh court hearing a private citizen’s petition against the Chinese-owned app.
Freedom of speech advocates have long criticized creeping government censorship and control of Pakistan’s Internet and media.
TikTok’s suspension was slammed by the video sharing platform’s huge fan base in Pakistan, many of whom use it to market and sell goods online.
But its critics in the deeply conservative Muslim nation say it promotes vulgarity and LBGQT content.
TikTok has been shut down twice before in Pakistan because of alleged “indecent” videos — most recently in March, after which the platform pledged better moderation.
It said Wednesday it had removed more than six million videos from its Pakistan service in the past three months alone — around 15 percent featuring “adult nudity and sexual activities.”
A PTA official told AFP the court had Friday revoked its earlier order banning the app, and users confirmed it was running again.
Still, even senior Pakistan officials appeared confused by the to- and fro-ing.
“I am baffled after reading... verdict on suspension of TikTok,” Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted.

Topics: TikTok Pakistan Ban social media

Updated 13 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

After pressuring telecom firms, Myanmar's junta bans executives from leaving

Telecom firms were told they had to implement intercept technology they had previously been asked to install to let authorities spy on calls and messages (File/AFP).
  • Senior foreign executives of telecommunications firms in Myanmar told by the junta that they must not leave the country without permission.
  • The travel ban comes after intensified pressure from military officials to finish the implementation of the surveillance equipment.
Updated 13 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Senior foreign executives of major telecommunications firms in Myanmar have been told by the junta that they must not leave the country without permission, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
A confidential order from Myanmar’s Posts and Telecommunications Department (PTD) in mid-June said senior executives, both foreigners and Myanmar nationals, must seek special authorization to leave the country, the person said.
A week later, telecom companies were sent a second letter telling them they had until Monday July 5 to fully implement intercept technology they had previously been asked to install to let authorities spy on calls, messages and web traffic and to track users by themselves, the source said. Reuters has not seen the orders.
The directives follow pressure on the companies from the junta, which is facing daily protests from its opponents and a growing number of insurgencies to activate the spyware technology.
A spokesman for the military did not answer multiple requests for comment. The junta has never commented on the electronic surveillance effort, but announced soon after seizing power its aim to pass a cybersecurity bill that would require telecoms providers to provide data when requested and remove or block any content deemed to be disrupting “unity, stabilization, and peace.” It also amended privacy laws to free security forces to intercept communications.
The travel ban comes after intensified pressure from military officials to finish the implementation of the surveillance equipment. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said the ban was meant to pressure telecoms firms to finish activating the spyware technology, although the order itself does not specify a reason.
Three other telecoms sources, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said the authorities had stepped up pressure on the companies to implement the intercept, but declined to elaborate further. Two sources said companies had been warned repeatedly by junta officials not to speak publicly or to the media on the intercept.
Telenor declined to comment. There was no immediate response to requests for comment from Ooredoo, state-owned MPT and Mytel, a joint venture between Vietnam’s Viettel and a Myanmar military-owned conglomerate.
Months before the Feb. 1 coup, telecom and Internet service providers were ordered to install intercept spyware to allow the army to eavesdrop on the communications of citizens, Reuters reported in May.
Reuters was not able to establish how broadly the surveillance technology has been installed and deployed, but four sources said Norway’s Telenor ASA and Qatar’s Ooredoo QPSC had yet to comply in full.
Among the military’s first actions on Feb. 1 was to cut Internet access and it has still not been fully re-established, with telecoms given regular lists of websites and activist phone numbers to block.
The moves have left the future unclear for Myanmar’s telecom sector, which had been one of the fastest-growing globally. Telenor said on Friday it is evaluating the future of its operations in the country, with a source telling Reuters it is eying a sale of its Myanmar unit.

Topics: Myanmar Military Junta Telecom spying Travel ban

Pro-Trump social media app hacked on launch day as half million sign up

Trump was permanently banned from Twitter and remains suspended by Facebook until at least 2023. (File/AFP)
Trump was permanently banned from Twitter and remains suspended by Facebook until at least 2023. (File/AFP)
Updated 05 July 2021
Reuters

Pro-Trump social media app hacked on launch day as half million sign up

Trump was permanently banned from Twitter and remains suspended by Facebook until at least 2023. (File/AFP)
  • A social media app created by former members of the Donald Trump administration was hacked upon its launch.
Updated 05 July 2021
Reuters

A social media site launched on Sunday by Jason Miller, a senior adviser to former US President Donald Trump, was briefly hacked, and more than 500,000 people have registered to use the site, Miller said.

GETTR, a Twitter-style platform with posts and trending topics, has advertised itself on the Google and Apple app stores as “a non-bias social network for people all over the world.”

“The problem was detected and sealed in a matter of minutes, and all the intruder was able to accomplish was to change a few user names,” Miller said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

A writer for Salon posted screenshots on Twitter of several GETTR profiles, including those of former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Miller himself, that were altered to read “JubaBaghdad was here, follow me in twitter :).”

Asked about security on the new social media said, Miller said the situation had been “rectified.”

Miller had teased the Trump team's plans to start a new social media platform for months following moves by Twitter and other sites to block the former president after the Jan. 6 riot where his supporters stormed the Capitol.

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Sunday described GETTR as “the Twitter killer” in a post on the new site.

Trump was permanently banned from Twitter and remains suspended by Facebook until at least 2023 and by Alphabet's YouTube until the company determines the risk of violence has decreased.

Miller told Fox News earlier this week he hoped Trump would join but that the former president was considering a number of options. He said Trump was not funding the platform.

Topics: Twitter Donald Trump United States social media hack

Expo 2020 Dubai announces event’s official broadcaster

Expo 2020 Dubai announces event’s official broadcaster
Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

Expo 2020 Dubai announces event's official broadcaster

Expo 2020 Dubai announces event’s official broadcaster
  • CNN plans to broadcast live from Expo 2020 Dubai
Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Organizers of the delayed Expo 2020 Dubai, due to open in October, have announced CNN as the event’s official broadcaster.

The collaboration was agreed between Reem Al-Hashimy, the UAE’s minister of state for international cooperation and expo director general, and Rani Raad, the president of CNN Worldwide Commercial.

Al-Hashimy said: “As we invite everyone to join the making of a new world, our broadcasters are essential to delivering a message of overcoming adversity, mobilizing the next generation, and sparking innovations that will ignite another 50 years of purposeful progress.”

CNN plans to broadcast live from Expo 2020 Dubai, with shows including its flagship “Connect the World with Becky Anderson,” “Quest Means Business,” and “CNN Talk.” The network was also developing feature programming focused on topics such as innovation and green issues across all global platforms, including CNN Arabic.

The upcoming content follows CNN’s preview “Road to Expo” series and digital initiatives. It will be distributed globally through TV as well as digital and social channels reaching millions of people around the world via CNN as well as its network of affiliate broadcasters and publishers.

CNN is also planning live and interactive activations across its various networks as well as on the ground at the expo to engage visitors.

Raad said: “As the world reconnects after these last 18 months, the way in which we communicate is undoubtedly changing.

“With our unmatched audience reach across multiple media platforms and our award-winning global storytelling skills, CNN will be bringing Expo 2020 Dubai to millions of global citizens in over 200 countries.”

Topics: CNN Expo 2020

US Capitol rioters accused of erasing content from social media, phones

Pro-Trump supporters storm the US Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (File/AFP)
Pro-Trump supporters storm the US Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (File/AFP)
Updated 04 July 2021
AP

US Capitol rioters accused of erasing content from social media, phones

Pro-Trump supporters storm the US Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (File/AFP)
  • Experts say the efforts to scrub the social media accounts reveal a desperate willingness to manipulate evidence once these people realized they were in hot water
  • Only a handful of the more than 500 people across the US who have been arrested in the riot have actually been charged
Updated 04 July 2021
AP

PHOENIX: They flaunted their participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol on social media and then, apparently realizing they were in legal trouble, rushed to delete evidence of it, authorities say. Now their attempts to cover up their role in the deadly siege are likely to come back to haunt them in court.
An Associated Press review of court records has found that at least 49 defendants are accused of trying to erase incriminating photos, videos and texts from phones or social media accounts documenting their conduct as a pro-Donald Trump mob stormed Congress and briefly interrupted the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.
Experts say the efforts to scrub the social media accounts reveal a desperate willingness to manipulate evidence once these people realized they were in hot water. And, they say, it can serve as powerful proof of people’s consciousness of guilt and can make it harder to negotiate plea deals and seek leniency at sentencing.
“It makes them look tricky, makes them look sneaky,” said Gabriel J. Chin, who teaches criminal law at the University of California, Davis.
One such defendant is James Breheny, a member of the Oath Keepers extremist group, who bragged in texts to others about being inside the Capitol during the insurrection, authorities say. An associate instructed Breheny, in an encrypted message two days after the riot, to “delete all pictures, messages and get a new phone,” according to court documents.
That same day, the FBI said, Breheny shut down his Facebook account, where he had photos that he taken during the riot and complained the government had grown tyrannical. “The People’s Duty is to replace that Government with one they agree with,” Breheny wrote on Facebook on Jan. 6 in an exchange about the riot. “I’m all ears. What’s our options???”
Breheney’s lawyer, Harley Breite, said his client never obstructed the riot investigation or destroyed evidence, and that Breheny didn’t know when he shut down account that his content would be considered evidence.
Breite rejected the notion that Breheny might have been able to recognize, in the days immediately after Jan. 6 when the riot dominated news coverage, that the attack was a serious situation that could put Breheny’s liberty at risk.
“You can’t delete evidence if you don’t know you are being charged with anything,” Breite said.
Other defendants who have not been accused of destroying evidence still engaged in exchanges with others about deleting content, according to court documents.
The FBI said one woman who posted video and comments showing she was inside the Capitol during the attack later decided not to restore her new phone with her iCloud content — a move that authorities suspect was aimed at preventing them from uncovering the material.
In another case, authorities say screenshots from a North Carolina man’s deleted Facebook posts contradicted his claim during an interview with an FBI agent that he didn’t intend on disrupting the Electoral College certification.
Erasing digital content isn’t as easy as deleting content from phones, removing social media posts or shutting down accounts. Investigators have been able to retrieve the digital content by requesting it from social media companies, even after accounts are shut down.
Posts made on Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms are recoverable for a certain period of time, and authorities routinely ask those companies to preserve the records until they get court orders to view the posts, said Adam Scott Wandt, a public policy professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice who trains law enforcement on cyber-based investigations.
Authorities also have other avenues for investigating whether someone has tried to delete evidence.
Even when a person removes content from an account, authorities may still get access to it if it had been backed up on a cloud server. People who aren’t involved in a crime yet were sent incriminating videos or photos may end up forwarding them to investigators. Also, metadata embedded in digital content can show whether it has been modified or deleted.
“You can’t do it,” said Joel Hirschhorn, a criminal defense lawyer in Miami who is not involved in Capitol riot cases. “The metadata will do them in every time.”
Only a handful of the more than 500 people across the US who have been arrested in the riot have actually been charged with tampering for deleting incriminating material from their phones or Facebook accounts.
They include several defendants in the sweeping case against members and associates of the Oath Keepers extremist group, who are accused of conspiring to block the certification of the vote. In one instance, a defendant instructed another to “make sure that all signal comms about the op has been deleted and burned,” authorities say.
But even if it does not result in more charges, deleting evidence will make it difficult for those defendants to get much benefit at sentencing for accepting responsibility for their actions, said Laurie Levenson, a professor at Loyola Law School.
Some lawyers might argue their clients removed the content to lessen the social impact that the attack had on their families and show they do not support what had occurred during the riot. But she said that argument has limits.
“The words ‘self-serving’ will come to mind,” Levenson said. “That’s what the prosecutors will argue — you removed it because all of a sudden, you have to face the consequences of your actions.”
Matthew Mark Wood, who acknowledged deleting content from his phone and Facebook account that showed presence in the Capitol during the riot, told an FBI agent that he did not intend on disrupting the Electoral College certification.
But investigators say screenshots of two of his deleted Facebook posts tell a different story.
In the posts, Wood reveled in rioters sending “those politicians running” and declared that he had stood up against a tyrannical government in the face of a stolen election, the FBI said in court records. “When diplomacy doesn’t work and your message has gone undelivered, it shouldn’t surprise you when we revolt,” Wood wrote. His lawyer did not return a call seeking comment.
Even though she is not accused of deleting content that showed she was inside the Capitol during the riot, one defendant told her father that she was not going to restore her new phone with her iCloud backup about three weeks after the riot, the FBI said.
“Stay off the clouds!” the father warned his daughter, according to authorities. “They are how they are screwing with us.”

Topics: US capitol US Capitol riots

Freed American journalist remembers horrors of Myanmar junta jail

Journalist and US citizen Nathan Maung poses for a pictures during an interview with AFP in Fairfax, Virginia on July 2, 2021. (AFP)
Journalist and US citizen Nathan Maung poses for a pictures during an interview with AFP in Fairfax, Virginia on July 2, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 04 July 2021
AFP

Freed American journalist remembers horrors of Myanmar junta jail

Journalist and US citizen Nathan Maung poses for a pictures during an interview with AFP in Fairfax, Virginia on July 2, 2021. (AFP)
  • Myanmar has been rocked by a huge uprising since the February putsch that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi and her government
  • More than 880 people have been killed and almost 6,500 arrested in the crackdown according to a local monitoring group
Updated 04 July 2021
AFP

FAIRFAX, United States: Journalist Nathan Maung turned to meditation when he was jailed for reporting on Myanmar's bloody coup, but even back home in sleepy Virginia, he can't forget those left behind, including a colleague still at the mercy of their jailers.
In March, as the junta moved to crush mass pro-democracy protests on Myanmar's streets, about 45 soldiers arrived at Maung's office in the commercial capital Yangon, he told AFP in an interview.
As the squad battered their way through the gate and a locked door, Maung was frantically sending messages to friends telling them he was about to be arrested, he said.
When the soldiers finally broke through and stormed in with their guns up, "I said, 'Please, don't shoot us'."
Myanmar has been rocked by a huge uprising since the February putsch that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi and her government.
The junta has responded with force -- shooting protesters, arresting suspected dissidents, rounding up journalists and shutting down news outlets.
Maung and his colleague Hanthar Nyein watched the squad take "everything from our office" -- cash, jewelry, and even shoes -- before they were brought to an interrogation center in northern Yangon.
There, he said, he was held "for four days" -- during three of which he was denied food, and for two, water.
"I kept practicing Vipassana meditation to be mindful," said Maung, who is a Myanmar-born US citizen.
And with the first sip of water came hope.
"After I drank my first water, I thought I could live," he said. "I wouldn't be killed."
More than 880 people have been killed and almost 6,500 arrested in the crackdown according to a local monitoring group, although the State Administration Council -- as the junta calls itself -- disputes these figures.
Another group, Reporting ASEAN, says 89 journalists have been detained since the coup.
In March, one journalist livestreamed his own arrest on his employer's official Facebook page, with the chaotic footage showing loud bangs outside his apartment building.
Kamayut Media, which Maung founded, faced similar charges under a colonial-era law that criminalizes encouraging dissent against the military.
As well as brute force, the military has re-tooled a colonial-era law to make spreading "fake news" a crime as it tightens its grip on dissent.
Maung soon found out how brutal the consequences of being brought in could be.
"They hit my eardrums with their bare hands several times, they beat my face and shoulders," he said.
"(They) kicked... my sides."
His phone had been broken by the time he got to the center, and was of no use to his interrogators looking for contacts of dissidents and other journalists.
But Hanthar Nyein's was still working, and they needed his password.
"They put his legs on the ice block for hours, burnt his skin with a cigarette," Maung said.
He refused to tell them until they threatened to rape him, Maung said, and when they found pictures of him with Suu Kyi and other political figures, he was beaten again.
The junta's information team says all investigations and interrogations are being carried out according to the law.
Maung believes US diplomacy was one of the factors in all charges against him being dropped, and his release in June.
It is a freedom not yet afforded to fellow US citizen and journalist Danny Fenster, who has been held since May 24, the only foreign reporter remaining in junta custody.
In Fredericksburg, Virginia, Maung said he is committed to continuing his work and a "free Burma" -- using a previous name for Myanmar -- and to work to free other imprisoned journalists, such as his colleague Hanthar.
Until then, he has demons to live with.
"I contacted our lawyers when I arrived in the States, and I was told that he was crying in the court when I left him behind," he said.
"It broke my heart... I do not enjoy my freedom at all."

Topics: Nathan Maung US Myanmar

