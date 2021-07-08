You are here

Saudi aid agency eyes 2,400 surgeries in fight against blindness in Yemen

KSrelief's medical team in Aden has performed 286 surgeries so far. (SPA)
  • KSrelief medical team has performed 286 eye surgeries so far 
  • Agency's food relief and potable water programs also continuing
ADEN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) is continuing its campaign in Aden to combat blindness and its causes, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

A KSrelief medical team has examined 309 patients, performed 286 surgeries, provided 286 pairs of glasses, and dispensed 286 prescriptions since the campaign was launched. 

The campaign helps families and individuals of limited income who cannot afford treatment costs. It falls within Saudi Arabia’s projects, being implemented through KSrelief, to combat blindness in Yemen. 

The aim is to perform more than 2,400 eye surgeries to combat blindness.




Al-Jaada Health Center clinics in Yemen’s Hajjah governorate have continued providing treatment services for patients with the support of KSrelief.

In one week, the clinics received 1,809 patients with various health conditions, provided them with the necessary medical services, and dispensed 1,288 prescriptions.

KSrelief distributed more than 20 tons of food baskets to displaced and needy families in Al-Mahrah governorate, helping 1,100 individuals and 190 families, and provided services for a child soldier rehabilitation project in Marib governorate.

There were individual and group sessions, as well as activities in psychological, cultural, social, educational, and sports rehabilitation. 

The project falls within the humanitarian inititatives being carried out by KSrelief to rehabilitate children recruited by the Houthis.




KSrelief, in cooperation with the World Health Organization, also held a water quality monitoring training course in Aden governorate.

The two-day course aims to train 30 technicians and engineers from the National Water Authority, and its branches in a number of Yemeni governorates, on the use of water biological testing devices in areas with a high risk of communicable disease and acquiring water purification skills.

KSrelief handed over 11 biological devices to test and purify water and combat cholera to course participants.

