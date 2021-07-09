You are here

  Lebanese minister denies request to quiz security chief over Beirut blast

Lebanese minister denies request to quiz security chief over Beirut blast

Lebanese minister denies request to quiz security chief over Beirut blast
Posters depicting security chief Abbas Ibrahim seen on a road leading to Beirut airport on Monday. Caretaker interior minister Mohamed Fahmy rejected Friday Judge Tarek Bitar’s request to question Ibrahim, General Security’s head. (Reuters)
Lebanese minister denies request to quiz security chief over Beirut blast

Lebanese minister denies request to quiz security chief over Beirut blast
  • Nearly one year after the Aug. 4 explosion many ordinary Lebanese are furious that no senior officials have been held to account
  • Judge Tarek Bitar’s request to question Abbas Ibrahim, head of General Security agency, was rejected by caretaker interior minister Mohamed Fahmy
BEIRUT: A Lebanese minister has denied a request by the judge probing the Beirut port explosion to question a top security official, a document seen by Reuters on Friday showed.
Meanwhile attempts to deliver justice over the catastrophe continue to flounder.
Nearly one year after the Aug. 4 explosion, which killed more than 200 people, wounded thousands more and devastated swathes of the capital, many ordinary Lebanese are furious that no senior officials have been held to account.
The blast was caused by a massive quantity of explosive chemicals that had been stored unsafely at the port for years.
The request from Judge Tarek Bitar to question Major General Abbas Ibrahim, head of the powerful General Security agency, was rejected by caretaker interior minister Mohamed Fahmy in a letter to the justice minister.
In a statement, Ibrahim said he was subject to the law like all Lebanese. But he said the probe should take place “far away from narrow political considerations.”
Bitar became the lead investigator into the blast after his predecessor, Judge Fadi Sawan, was removed in February following requests from two former ministers he had charged with negligence over the blast.
Sawan had charged three ex-ministers and the outgoing prime minister Hassan Diab with negligence. But they refused to be questioned as suspects, accusing him of overstepping his powers.
A parliamentary committee convened on Friday to study a request by Bitar for immunity to be lifted from former Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil, former Public Works Minister Ghazi Zeaiter and former Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk.
Families of the victims protested nearby, some clutching photos of their relatives.
After being charged by Sawan, Diab said his conscience was clear, Khalil said he had no role in the blast and Zeaiter called the charges “a blatant violation.” Machnouk has also denied any responsibility.

Pharmacies in crisis-hit Lebanon strike over shortages

Pharmacies in crisis-hit Lebanon strike over shortages
Pharmacies in crisis-hit Lebanon strike over shortages

Pharmacies in crisis-hit Lebanon strike over shortages
  • The central bank on Monday said it would earmark $400 million to support key products including medicine and flour
BEIRUT: Pharmacies in crisis-hit Lebanon began an indefinite strike on Friday over medicine shortages as the cash-strapped state struggles to afford subsidies on key imports.
The country is facing what the World Bank has called one of the world’s worst economic crises since the 1850s, and its foreign currency reserves are fast depleting.
Drug importers warned on Sunday that they were running out of hundreds of drugs, and that the central bank had failed to pay suppliers abroad millions of dollars in accumulated dues under a subsidy scheme.
The association of pharmacy owners announced there would be a “general open-ended strike across Lebanon” from Friday morning.
Ali Safa, a member of the association, said 80 percent of pharmacies had stayed closed in Beirut and other big cities, and around half had done so in other areas.
An AFP photographer said most pharmacies had closed along the densely populated coastline north of Beirut, while another said many remained shut in the capital’s southern suburbs.
Some medicines have disappeared from the shelves in recent months, forcing many people to appeal on social media for help in finding them, including from friends and family abroad.
Beirut resident Elie, 48, said he had visited five pharmacies earlier in the week to find medicine to treat high uric acid.
“They kept telling me there was none left, or that the suppliers had not delivered” the medicine, he told AFP.
Medicine importers’ syndicate head Karim Gebara told AFP on Sunday that some drugs to treat cardiac diseases, high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer and multiple sclerosis were already out of stock.
He said this was because the central bank was not releasing dollars, and importers could no longer open lines of credit.
Pharmacy owner Safa said that over the past two months suppliers had gradually stopped deliveries.
He said he and others wanted the health ministry to approve a list of medicines that would continue being subsidized according to priority, and then be sold at a fixed rate.
Suppliers could then sell all the other drugs according to the black market exchange rate to the dollar, he said, in order not to make a loss.
The central bank on Monday said it would earmark $400 million to support key products including medicine and flour.
Gebara said the central bank had promised $50 million a month in subsidies for medicine, which would cover just half of importers’ current bills.

Widow of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat dies in Egypt

Widow of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat dies in Egypt
Widow of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat dies in Egypt

Widow of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat dies in Egypt
  • The Egyptian press reported that Sadat had been in an Egyptian hospital and battling cancer
  • President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s office said she had been a role model for Egyptian women
CAIRO: Jehan Sadat, widow of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, the first Arab leader to make peace with Israel, died in Egypt on Friday. She was 87.
In recent weeks, the Egyptian press reported that Sadat had been in an Egyptian hospital and battling cancer. Last year, she received medical treatment in the United States but shortly after she returned home, and her condition had deteriorated, her family told Egyptian media. No further details about her illness were made available.
On Friday, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s office said she had been a role model for Egyptian women, and granted her a national award posthumously. They also announced the naming of a key highway in Cairo after her.
In August 1933, Jehan Safwat Raouf was born in Cairo to an Egyptian middle-class father and a British mother. In 1949, she married Anwar Sadat, a military officer at the time who later on served as Egypt’s president from 1970 until his assassination in 1981. The couple had four children, daughters Noha, Gihan, Lobna and a son, Gamal.
Sadat had consistently defended her husband’s decision to sign a peace agreement with Israel in 1979 after nearly three decades of war— a move that was controversial domestically and regionally.
During her husband’s tenure, Sadat established herself as a staunch advocate of women’s rights by pushing for a set of laws that granted women the right to alimony and custody of children in the case of divorce. She also made headlines with her volunteer work and charitable activities. Her high visibility in the 1970s drew criticism from observers who accused her of exploiting her husband’s position to gain political leverage for herself.
In 1977, Sadat graduated with an BA in Arabic literature from Cairo University. In 1986, she completed her PhD in comparative literature at the same university.
She authored two books: her autobiography “A Woman OF Egypt” and “My Hope for Peace,” about the Arab-Israeli conflict and the rise of Islamic extremism.

Egypt will defend its citizens with 'all means available' if their livelihoods are threatened by GERD: Sameh Shoukry

Egypt will defend its citizens with 'all means available' if their livelihoods are threatened by GERD: Sameh Shoukry
Egypt will defend its citizens with 'all means available' if their livelihoods are threatened by GERD: Sameh Shoukry

Egypt will defend its citizens with 'all means available' if their livelihoods are threatened by GERD: Sameh Shoukry
  • Egypt and Sudan called on the UN Security Council to intercede in the decade-long dispute over Ethiopia’s dam, telling diplomats in New York that negotiations under the African Union have failed
  • Shoukry called on council members to adopt a Tunisian draft resolution that calls for resumption of talks geared toward a legally binding agreement on the dam.
NEW YORK: Egypt Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Thursday that his country, “a nation of 100 million souls,” was facing an existential threat from the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the River Nile.

Shoukry said that while Egypt is committed to the principles of the UN and will continue to demonstrate flexibility and to support the negotiating process, he warned that, if the interests and livelihoods of its citizens are threatened, Cairo will defend them “with all means available.”

At a Security Council meeting, Shoukry described the massive hydroelectric dam as “a colossal wall of iron and steel (that) has arisen along the banks of a great and ancient river and has cast a long and dark shadow over the future and fate of the people of Egypt.”

The meeting came days after Addis Ababa began the second stage of filling the reservoir behind the dam.

The downstream nations of Egypt and Sudan have brought the decade-long dispute to the council, with Shoukry asking the 15-member body “to intercede expeditiously and effectively to prevent an escalation of tensions and to address the situation which could endanger the maintenance of international peace and security.

“We have come to this chamber out of an abiding faith in the value of international law and an unwavering belief in the virtue of multilateralism as a vehicle for promoting peace and preventing conflict and strife.”

Ethiopia opposes any UN involvement in the water dispute and insists that the talks should resume only under the auspices of the African Union (AU).

The Ethiopian minister of water and irrigation called the session “a waste of the Security Council’s time.”

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council that the solution to the dispute begins with the urgent resumption of negotiations which “should be held under the leadership of the African Union, the most appropriate venue to address this dispute.”

However, Shoukry told the diplomats that a year of AU-led talks have failed, calling Ethiopia’s filling of the reservoir a “blatant act of unilateralism (that) is not only a manifestation of Ethiopia’s irresponsibility and its callous indifference to the damage that this dam could inflict upon Egypt and Sudan, but it also illustrates Ethiopia’s bad faith and its attempt to impose a fait accompli in defiance of the collective will of the international community.”

Shoukry urged council members to consider the matter “not from the narrow lens of your national interests but in light of your collective responsibility to act on behalf of the international community to preserve peace and uphold the principles of equity and justice.”

He called on the council to adopt the draft resolution circulated by Tunisia that requests Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia to resume negotiations, brokered by the AU chairman and UN Secretary-General, with a view to finalizing a legally binding agreement on filling the reservoir and operating the dam.

The draft resolution, seen by Arab News, says the deal must ensure Ethiopia’s ability to generate hydropower without inflicting damage on the water security of Egypt and Sudan.

It urges Ethiopia “to refrain from continuing to unilaterally fill” the dam’s reservoir and calls on the three nations to refrain from making inflammatory statements or taking any action “that may jeopardize the negotiation process.”

Shoukry asserted that Egypt “remains committed to Ethiopia’s stability and prosperity,” but said that any legally binding agreement “must include provisions to mitigate the adverse effects of this dam, especially during periods of drought. It must prevent the infliction of significant harm on the riparian interests of Egypt and Sudan. And must ensure that Egypt’s water security is not imperiled.”

This is not “insurmountable, nor is it beyond reach.”

Battle for the Nile
How will Egypt be impacted by Ethiopia filling its GERD reservoir ?
Enter
keywords
Roots of Lebanon's crisis lie in the country and so do the solutions, experts say

Roots of Lebanon's crisis lie in the country and so do the solutions, experts say
Roots of Lebanon's crisis lie in the country and so do the solutions, experts say

Roots of Lebanon's crisis lie in the country and so do the solutions, experts say
  • International assistance can only effect change if the people of Lebanon seize the opportunity, warns the UN’s special coordinator
  • Reforms are vital but the electricity sector has the greatest multiplier effect and should be tackled first, says World Bank’s regional director
NEW YORK: The severity of the economic and financial crisis in Lebanon is the result of “a lack of any policy action whatsoever by those who are responsible for taking policy action,” according to Kumar Jha, regional director of the Mashreq department at the World Bank Group.
In June the World Bank published a report titled “Lebanon Sinking to the Top 3,” in which it ranked the Lebanese crisis in “the top 10, possibly top 3,” most-severe global crises since 1850.
“Crisis does impact many countries but if there is adequate response to the crisis in terms of mitigation, prevention, preparedness and taking the economy on a forward path, we can face (those) challenges,” said Jha. He lamented the “sheer lack of governance, and corruption in every sector” in Lebanon.
He was speaking at the UN High Level Political Forum on the progress of the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Set by the UN in 2015, with the aim of achieving them by 2030, the 17 global goals were designed as a “blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.”
During a discussion of SDG 16 — which relates to peace, justice and strong institutions — Jha said that the World Bank warned of the economic depression in Lebanon more than seven months ago but “there has been no response pretty much since then, and as a result you will continue to see Lebanon sinking.”
He added: “The situation in Lebanon is purely self-inflicted; it is man-made.”
Of all the crises afflicting the country, Jha in particular highlighted the “very serious learning crisis.” He said Lebanese children participating in international assessment tests are “not doing well at all. They are pretty much at the bottom of the Arab region now, compared with a time when Lebanon was at the top.”
This human dimension to the crisis is compounded by extreme levels of poverty, unemployment and deprivation. “Lebanon has never seen this level of destitution,” Jha added.
The nation is facing multiple crises: in addition to the financial and economic collapse, it is struggling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and still reeling from the devastating explosion at Beirut’s port on Aug. 4 last year.
Nearly a year after the blast — which claimed more than 200 lives, injured more than 6,000 and left many more homeless, and cost the country up to $4.5 billion in damages — experts from the UN and the World Bank discussed the prospects for the country.
Joanna Wronecka, the UN’s special coordinator for Lebanon, highlighted the international assistance that is being provided, from the establishment of the International Support Group for Lebanon in 2013 to the ongoing Crisis Response Plan in cooperation with the UN, EU and the World Bank.
But she said the ability of international help to effect change ultimately depends on the people of Lebanon seizing the opportunity.
“When you have friends, opportunities should not be wasted,” Wronecka said. She called on the Lebanese authorities to immediately activate structural reforms, reiterating that “a new government should be formed but putting the people of Lebanon first is a top priority.”
Another high priority is the protection of the vulnerable, including the sick, the elderly and children, she added.
The session’s moderator, Nadim Ladki, editor-in-chief of the Lebanese Daily Star newspaper, said that not even during the prolonged Lebanese Civil War had there been such a level of despair and hopelessness as exists now.
A new, “inclusive” vision for the future of Lebanon that enshrines a culture of accountability could offer renewed hope to the Lebanese, Wronecka suggested.
Turning to specific reforms, Jha said it would be unfair to produce a long list of reforms and expect them all to be implemented at once.
“If everything is important, nothing is important,” he said.
Instead, he called for a single reform to be prioritized as a matter of urgency: “Let us just agree: electricity, electricity, electricity.”
The electricity sector accounts for a large portion of the Lebanese debt.
“This will help solve fiscal issues, attract new investment, and there are ways to do it,” Jha added. “You can go big time on solar and wind, you can go big on renewable energy, you can clean up the sector, focus on governance, an independent regulator, a much more commercially viable utility, and bring more of the private sector into generation, distribution and transmission.
“This is all doable. Lebanese themselves have produced these reform papers many times over the past 30 years.
“I am picking one sector because that sector has the greatest multiplier effect, in terms of addressing the fiscal deficit, reducing the total debt … and helping create jobs in the economy by attracting new investment.
He concluded with a message to Lebanese political groups and stakeholders: “Let’s agree on a national dialogue. Let’s work in the next 12 months on the electricity sector and fix it. We can look at other issues later.
“And we are more than happy to provide any support needed. We have said that so many times — but we got to address this immediately.”
The World Bank’s efforts in Lebanon currently target the health sector and its response to the pandemic, education, support for small businesses, and an emergency social program that provides monthly cash transfers in dollars for extremely poor households.

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon calls on leaders to put differences aside

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon calls on leaders to put differences aside
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon calls on leaders to put differences aside

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon calls on leaders to put differences aside
  • Al-Rahi: Saudi Arabia ‘has not violated Lebanon’s sovereignty or its independence’
  • US, French ambassadors hold talks with Saudi officials in Kingdom on situation in Lebanon
BEIRUT: Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari said on Thursday that the depth of the relationship between the Kingdom and the Maronite Patriarchate “represents a real guarantee to preserve a free, sovereign and independent Lebanon.”

He also stressed that “there is no legitimacy for the discourse of strife and division, nor for one that goes against Lebanon’s Arab identity.”

Political observers in Lebanon told Arab News that “the timing of the Saudi stance is extremely important, especially since it reassured concerned parties that the Kingdom will not abandon Lebanon in its political, financial and economic crises.”

Saudi Arabia “will not leave Lebanon to face a dark fate alone nor will it involve it in axes far from its Arab identity,” said the observers.

The envoy was speaking at a celebration held in Bkirki, the headquarters of the Maronite Patriarchate, on the occasion of the publication of the book “The Maronite Patriarchate’s Relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” by Father Antoine Daou.

His remarks came as the US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea and her French counterpart Anne Grillo were visiting Saudi Arabia for meetings with Saudi officials.

Their visit comes in the wake of the June 29 tripartite meeting on Lebanon between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan. They met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Matera, Italy.
Bukhari on Thursday also called on political parties “to prioritize Lebanon’s national interest to confront the attempts of some to harm Lebanon’s close relationship with its Arab depth.”

The constitution’s preamble “states with complete clarity that Lebanon is an ultimate homeland for all its sons; Lebanon has an Arab identity and belonging; there is no legitimacy to any authority contradicting the charter of coexistence,” he said.

Bukhari added: “Based on the importance of the national and all-embracing role of Patriarch (Bechara Boutros) Al-Rahi, we recommend preserving diversity and coexistence, whose foundations were laid by the Taif Agreement, which is entrusted with national unity and civil peace.

The envoy added that the Kingdom “does not allow Lebanon’s identity to be compromised for any reason.”

He said that both Christians and Muslims “are essential components of this authentic Eastern Arab identity.”

A presidential representative and a gathering of political, military, union, religious and diplomatic figures attended the event.

Al-Rahi said: “This inclusive meeting will be a heartfelt call for a comprehensive national meeting that leads to saving Lebanon.”

He said the government “shall be formed, and parliamentary and presidential elections shall be held on time per the constitution; only then will we walk the path of salvation.”

Al-Rahi added that Saudi Arabia “has always understood the meaning and value of Lebanon’s existence in the heart of the Arab world, and it never attempted to stir conflicts. On the contrary, it sought to preserve Lebanon’s neutral position and ensure its sovereignty and independence.”

Al-Rahi said Saudi Arabia “did not harm Lebanon’s sovereignty, did not violate its independence, did not violate its borders, and did not involve it in wars. It did not disrupt its democracy and did not ignore its state.”

He said the Kingdom “supported Lebanon in Arab and international forums, provided it with financial aid and invested in its economic and urban regeneration projects.”

He added that the Kingdom “sponsored reconciliations and solutions, welcomed the Lebanese and provided them with residencies and job opportunities.”

Al-Rahi pointed out: “With Saudi Arabia, Arabism unfolded openness, moderation, respecting the specifics of each country, people and group, and committing to the concept of sovereignty and independence.

“With Saudi Arabia, Arabism emerged as an emotion, not an ideological project that challenges national feelings and characteristics and minimizes nationalities and identities.”

A statement from the US Embassy said that Shea “will discuss the gravity of the situation in Lebanon during her meetings in Saudi Arabia.”

It added that the ambassador “will emphasize the importance of humanitarian assistance to the Lebanese people, as well as increased support for the Lebanese armed forces and the Internal security forces.”

In partnership with her French and Saudi counterparts, Shea will also continue to develop “our trilateral diplomatic strategy focused on government formation and the imperative of undertaking urgent and essential reforms that Lebanon so desperately needs,” the statement continued.

The French Embassy said that Grillo’s visit “is an extension of the joint meeting in Italy.”

It said Le Drian and Blinken “had previously pointed out in Paris on June 25 the inability of the Lebanese political leaders, so far, to give priority to the public interest of Lebanon over their own interests, and agreed on the need for France and the US to work together to get Lebanon out of the crisis.”

During her meetings, the French ambassador “will stress the urgent need for Lebanese officials to form an effective and credible government that works to achieve the necessary reforms in the interest of Lebanon, in accordance with the aspirations of the Lebanese people,” added the statement.

Along with her US counterpart, Grillo will express the desire of France and the US to cooperate with their regional and international partners to put pressure on those responsible for the disruption.

She “will stress the need for French humanitarian aid to be provided directly to the Lebanese people, to the Lebanese Armed Forces, and to the Internal Security Forces, which France and the US will continue to support,” the statement added.

During a meeting with diplomats on Tuesday, Grillo responded to Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab, who accused the international community of besieging Lebanon.

“The Lebanese crisis is the result of mismanagement that lasted for decades and not the result of an external siege,” Grillo said.

“The political class is responsible; you are besieging yourselves by not forming a government,” said Grillo.

