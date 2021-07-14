You are here

Saudi government signs up to 100m tree-planting scheme to tackle desertification

Saudi government signs up to 100m tree-planting scheme to tackle desertification
The Saudi government has committed to an ambitious scheme aimed at planting 100 million trees in the Kingdom to help tackle desertification. (Shutterstock)
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi government signs up to 100m tree-planting scheme to tackle desertification

Saudi government signs up to 100m tree-planting scheme to tackle desertification
  • Al-Abdulqader said the center was keen to work with partners in the government sector to plant trees
RIYADH: The Saudi government has committed to an ambitious scheme aimed at planting 100 million trees in the Kingdom to help tackle desertification.

As part of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and the National Center for the Development of Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification, the initiative will see the fast-tracking of the planting of 500,000 trees with renewable resources.

The two bodies will also cooperate on developing a long-term strategic plan to address the issue.

The MoU was inked in the presence of deputy minister for mining affairs, Khalid Al-Mudaifer, the ministry’s undersecretary for mining control, Ahmed Faqih, and center CEO, Dr. Khaled Al-Abdulqader.

Faqih said the agreement formed part of a framework of joint cooperation programs with a number of government agencies related to the environment, adding that the mining industry had invested in a range of initiatives and projects to ensure sustainable development.

He noted the common goals of both parties in relation to the MoU, and in collaborating on afforestation, the development, preservation, and sustainability of vegetation, restoring natural vegetation cover, combating desertification, and raising environmental awareness among all sections of society.

The work would also contribute to increasing the efficiency of optimal and sustainable utilization of renewable natural and water resources, and contribute toward achieving Vision 2030 targets, Faqih said.

Al-Abdulqader said the center was keen to work with partners in the government sector to plant trees and encourage investors in the mining industry to participate in afforestation campaigns and associated national projects.

Yamama Cement Co., one of the firms to obtain a mining license, recently signed a deal to plant 300,000 trees.

Meanwhile, the accelerated short-term cooperation track of the MoU will see the planting of 500,000 native trees using renewable water sources while rehabilitating and developing natural vegetation cover and supporting biodiversity.

The ministry would also be contributing to the activities of the annual Environment Week through environmental awareness initiatives.

Under the terms of the MoU’s long-term strategic cooperation agreement, ministry and center officials will set up a joint team to conduct studies at sites in the Kingdom targeted for afforestation to determine renewable water sources, the number of trees to be planted, costings, and timelines for achieving the scheme’s goals.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tree-planting desertification

MAKKAH: A tight security cordon is in place around Makkah and its holy sites to prevent unauthorized people entering the city during Hajj, commanders of the operation said on Wednesday.
They also stressed that pilgrims will not be permitted to travel on foot from the Grand Mosque to Arafat, or between Arafat, Muzdalifah and Mina.
During a briefing at the Unified Security Operations Center (911) in Makkah, Commander of Hajj Security Forces Maj. Gen. Zayed bin Abdulrahman Al-Tuwayan, said people will only be able to move between the sites on buses provided for the purpose.
“These buses are in four colors,” he said. “Each color refers to certain areas within the holy sites. Pilgrims are expected to abide by the instructions in this regard, as they will not be allowed to move on foot.”
All entrances to Makkah are monitored not only by security officers, Al-Tuwayan said, but also by thermal-imaging cameras to prevent people without Hajj permits accessing the holy sites.
“The mountains surrounding Makkah and all its valleys, where people with no Hajj permits might believe they can access the holy sites, are completely monitored by the Mujahideen force and equipped with cameras to foil such attempts,” he added.
He urged all citizens and residents to cooperate with the security forces during this exceptional time of challenges caused by the pandemic, for the well-being of all.
However he pointed out that the force’s planning for Hajj does not only focus on security, health and organizational measures, but also on providing help and assistance when needed.
“Pilgrims’ safety is a top priority but our services also include directing pilgrims who get lost to their destinations, and keeping safe any items they might lose while carrying out their rituals,” said Al-Tuwayan.
Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami, assistant commander of Hajj Security Forces for the security of the Grand Mosque and its surroundings, confirmed that the mosque is now ready to welcome pilgrims.
“With coordination with the Hajj and Umrah Ministry, pilgrims can get to the Grand Mosque, beginning from 6.00 a.m. on the 7th day of Dhul Hijja (July 17),” he said. “With the health preventive measures agreed upon with the concerned authorities, the Mataf can accommodate from 4,000 to 6,000 pilgrims per hour.”
He added that his forces will facilitate and manage entry into the mosque.
The security forces are working closely with health authorities to protect pilgrims and prevent the spread of the coronavirus during Hajj, and Al-Bassami told Arab News that he is very proud of the steps Saudi Arabia is taking to achieve this.
“We have a very high level of coordination with the Ministry of Health, which is always present with us in all our steps and procedures,” he said. “In fact, the whole Hajj plan was built on security, health and organizational bases. There is no doubt the Health Ministry is an essential partner in the overall plan.”
Maj. Gen. Salman Al-Jumai’e, assistant commander of Hajj Security Forces for traffic, said that 2,500 buses have been provided to transport pilgrims wherever the need to go, from the moment they arrive for Hajj until they leave.
“These buses are scheduled to make 26,000 trips inside Makkah, Arafat, Muzdalifah and Mina,” he said. “As part of our duties, we will be monitoring the traffic flow, attending to traffic accidents and managing the checkpoints and shuttle buses.”
Brig. Gen. Ali Al-Qahtani, assistant commander of Hajj Security Forces for security patrols, added that his forces, which include foot patrols, officers on motorbikes and undercover patrols, will serve and help pilgrims and prevent unauthorized vehicles gaining access to the area.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Hajj is restricted to 60,000 pilgrims from within the Kingdom.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed 14 new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,020.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 1,226 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 504,960 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 10,929 remain active and 1,430 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 334, followed by Makkah with 260, the Eastern Province with 158, Asir recorded 140, and Jazan confirmed 93 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 1,128 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 486,011.

The ministry renewed its call on the public to register to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
The ministry also called for the need to take information about the vaccines from official sources, adding that mixing approved vaccines in the Kingdom was safe and effective, according to international research and specialized scientific committees.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened seven mosques in five regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after seven people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 1,842 within 158 days.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 188 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.06 million.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has operated on Wednesday an air bridge to Tunisia to help it cope with its coronavirus outbreak, as infections are rapidly rising and country's health care system is struggling to contain the situation.
The aid was dispatched through the the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) under the directives of Saudi King Salman, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
The first two planes of the air bridge took off in the morning from King Khalid International Airport in the capital, Riyadh, to Tunisia, carrying medical, care treatment, and protective equipment and supplies, as well as and other medical requirements, a statement on Saudi Press Agency said.
The move was in response to a request from Tunisian President Kais Saied during a call with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday.
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of KSrelief, said earlier that the directive “comes as an affirmation of the depth of the strong relations that bind the leaderships of the two countries.”
He said the aid includes one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 190 artificial respirators, 319 oxygen tanks, 150 medical beds, and 50 vital signs monitoring devices with trolleys, as well as 4 million medical masks, 500,000 medical gloves, 180 pulse oximeters, 25 intravenous drug pumps, nine defibrillators, 15 video laryngoscopes, and five electrocardiographs (ECG).

RIYADH: It is safe to mix doses of different COVID-19 vaccines approved in Saudi Arabia, state news agency SPA reported citing the health ministry's official spokesman Dr Mohamed Al-Abdali.

“Incorrect interpretations are being circulated in the media about what was issued by the World Health Organization about mixing vaccines, and we confirm the safety of mixing the vaccines approved in the Kingdom, based on international research and specialized scientific committees, as this procedure is authorized by the World Health Organization and a number of world's countries,” he said.

The country administers an average of 401,937 doses of COVID-19 vaccines each day, the health ministry said, adding that this would increase to 500,000.

Over 20.5 million doses have been administered to date in the Kingdom, and more than 58.9 percent of the Kingdom’s 34.8 million population has received at least one dose.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defense said an explosion has struck an unused ammunition dump in an area southeast of the Kingdom's capital, Riyadh.

Ministry spokesman Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki said the site is used to destroy unusused and damaged munitions, adding that no injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway.

