DiplomaticQuarter: Japanese envoy, Saudi minister discuss enhancing sports ties

Japanese Ambassador Fumio Iwai and Sports Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal discuss ways to develop bilateral relations in sports. (Supplied)
Japanese Ambassador Fumio Iwai and Sports Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal discuss ways to develop bilateral relations in sports. (Supplied)
  • Saudi Arabia is fielding contestants in 9 events in the forthcoming Olympics Games in Tokyo
RIYADH: Japanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Fumio Iwai and Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal met virtually to discuss ways to develop bilateral relations in sports.

“I had the pleasure of meeting His Excellency Japanese Ambassador Fumio Iwai, and we discussed ways for our two countries to cooperate on sports,” tweeted Prince Abdul Aziz.

The new Japanese envoy has a long history of service in the Middle East and is looking forward to cooperating with Saudi Arabia.

After visits to Japan by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in September 2016 and King Salman in March 2017, the “Japan-KSA Vision 2030” was launched as a way of strengthening ties between the two countries.

Prince Abdul Aziz, who is also chairman of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, wished Japan a successful hosting of the Olympics this year.

Japan will be hosting the 2020 Summer Olympics, branded as Tokyo 2020, from July 23 to Aug. 8, 2021.

Originally scheduled to take place from July 24 to Aug. 9, 2020, the event was postponed in March 2020 as a result of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

A limited number of spectators will be allowed at venues in Fukushima, Miyagi, Shizuoka, Ibaraki and Hokkaido.

Saudi Arabia has made history by sending the largest-ever delegation of participants in the history of the Olympics.

Prince Abdul Aziz celebrated this historic occasion with a statement on his Twitter account: “With the blessing of God … the largest-ever mission of Saudi Arabia in the history of the Olympics will be present for Tokyo 2020.”

The Saudi team will participate in nine games: Football, karate, weightlifting, archery, rowing, swimming, athletics, judo and table tennis.

Saudi Arabia participated for the first time in the Olympics in Munich, Germany in 1972.

Saudi Arabia completes latest virus vaccination program to reduce severe cases, deaths

Saudi Arabia completes latest virus vaccination program to reduce severe cases, deaths
  • 70 percent of adults had taken the first vaccine dose
  • Rollout of second dose now going on
JEDDAH:  Saudi Arabia had completed its latest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination program aimed at slashing the number of severe cases and virus-related deaths, the government announced on Wednesday.

Dr. Abdullah Mufarrih Assiri, assistant deputy minister for preventive health, said targets had been achieved by giving 70 percent of adults a first vaccine dose while limiting second jabs to high-risk groups.

“Now, we are entering a new stage: A second dose for everyone and continuing to provide the first dose to those who have not yet had it. This is the most successful strategy globally,” he added.

The minister noted the “pandemic equation” that showed “vaccines need time and high coverage to break the chain of infection in society.”

But Assiri warned that complacency over adherence to COVID-19 precautionary measures, especially social distancing and the wearing of masks, “leads to the spread of infections among the unvaccinated, and the large number of cases results in mutants (COVID-19 variants) that affect the vaccinated as well.”

INNUMBERS

504,960 - Total COVID-19 cases In Saudi Arabia

486,011 - Total number of recoveries

8,020 - Total number of coronavirus deaths

10,929 - number of active cases

The Kingdom on Wednesday reported 14 more COVID-19-related deaths, taking the overall toll to 8,020.

There were 1,226 new cases, meaning that 504,960 people in the country had now contracted the disease. A total of 10,929 cases remained active, of which 1,430 patients were in critical condition.

Of the newly recorded cases, 334 were in Riyadh, 260 in Makkah, 158 in the Eastern Province, and 56 in Madinah.

In addition, the Saudi Ministry of Health said that 1,128 patients had recovered from the disease, increasing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 486,011.

Saudi Arabia had so far conducted 23,314,798 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 104,307 carried out in the past 24 hours.

Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Meanwhile, 20,809,153 people in the country had to date received a jab against COVID-19, 1,407,542 of them elderly.

Saudi Arabia’s first Airbus A320neo simulator lets Saudi talent fly high

Saudi Arabia’s first Airbus A320neo simulator lets Saudi talent fly high
  • New aircraft deliveries have already commenced and are being inducted into Saudia and flyadeal airline fleets
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s first Airbus A320neo simulator, used to train pilots and first officers at its headquarters in Jeddah, aims to develop and grow aviation talent by offering the latest state-of-the-art facilities and full-range training services.

The simulator, which was recently inaugurated by the Prince Sultan Aviation Academy (PSAA), comes ahead of the arrival of 65 Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft, and will ensure that the PSAA is prepared and well positioned.

The new aircraft deliveries have already commenced and are being inducted into the Saudia and flyadeal airline fleets.

With the new simulator, the PSAA now operates a total of nine simulators, including Airbus models (A320neo, A320, A330 and A340), and Boeing models (B777-200, B777-300, B747-400 and B787).

Each year, the new A320neo simulator, manufactured by L3 Harris Technologies, is scheduled to train 3600 pilots and first officers.

The launch of the new simulation device will enhance the PSAA’s world-class training and capabilities, and comes in line with the newly announced National Transport and Logistics Strategy and its mission to develop the country’s transport system, said Ibrahim Al-Omar, director general of Saudi Arabian Airlines.

The Transport and Logistics Strategy announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier in June aims to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting three continents, and is expected to generate SR550 billion ($150 billion) in investment by 2030.

Moreover, the crown prince also announced plans to launch a second national airline as part of a broader strategy to catapult Saudi Arabia into the fifth rank globally for air transit traffic.

“A year ago, we started an important project to integrate all the training activities of the General Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation and all its strategic units and companies within the tasks and responsibilities of the PSAA,” said Captain Mohammad Waqas, general manager of air operations and training at the academy.

The merger helped to identify the right direction of growth for the PSAA, Waqas said, adding that the academy aims to become a center for knowledge in all areas of the region’s aviation industry and provide full-scale training in aviation safety and security, ground operations, customer services, aviation science, English language in aviation, air service, training and aircraft maintenance.

Since its inception 60 years ago, the PSAA has helped support best practices in the aviation transport industry in accordance with both local and international safety standards.

Its training courses cover all aspects of the flight deck and aircraft maintenance, and offer the latest fixed and mobile simulators, as well as training systems.

“The PSAA plays a vital role in qualifying pilots and air navigators in Saudi Arabia, which has helped to achieve 100 percent localization of co-pilot jobs, and we will celebrate localizing all pilot jobs soon, too,” Al-Omar said.

Furthermore, the PSAA has also achieved complete localization of its training staff.

The launch event was attended by esteemed guests including British consul general Seif Usher, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, CEO of L3Harris Hogan Wilson, managing director of PSAA Captain Ismael Al-Koshy, as well as Saudia executives and members of the media.

The PSAA is a strategic business unit of Saudi Arabian Airlines Cooperation and the only advanced aviation training center in the Kingdom. It is a round-the-clock training facility with 14 airline clients and 255 trainers and administrators, and has trained more than 14,000 pilots and air navigators.

The academy is certified by the International Air Transport Association and the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Saudi human rights chief meets with US, EU envoys in Riyadh

Saudi human rights chief meets with US, EU envoys in Riyadh
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Human Rights Commission (HRC) chief Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad met with US Embassy's chargé d'affaires, Martina Strong, at his office on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they discussed the Kingdom’s improved ranking in the US State Department’s annual Human Rights Reports for the second year in a row and the efforts of the National Committee for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings, as well as exploring mutual cooperation in this field.

Al-Awwad also highlighted the Kingdom’s efforts, under the leadership of King Abdullah and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to protect and promote human rights.

Al-Awwad also met separately with the European Union’s ambassador to the Kingdom, Patrick Simonnet to discuss areas of cooperation in terms of human rights.

Al-Awwad again stressed the Kingdom’s efforts and desire to protect human rights, citing some of the pioneering reforms it has adopted as part of Saudi Vision 2030.

 

Saudi Arabia assigns 135 imams to provide Hajj guidance

Saudi Arabia assigns 135 imams to provide Hajj guidance
  • The imams will be available to answer inquiries related to the pilgrimage
  • A phone line has also been set up to provide queries in 10 languages
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs has assigned 135 scholars and imams to offer religious guidance to pilgrims during the upcoming Hajj.
The imams will be available to answer inquiries related to the pilgrimage.
The move is “in line with the directives of the Saudi leadership to provide all services for pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease and peace of mind,” the ministry said.
A phone line has also been set up to provide automated responses to pilgims queries in 10 languages: Arabic, English, French, Turkish, Hindi, Urdu, Hausa, Indonesian, Bengali, Amharic.

Who’s Who: Muteb Nasser Al-Abbas, director at Saudi Arabia’s Alsalam Aerospace Industries

Who’s Who: Muteb Nasser Al-Abbas, director at Saudi Arabia’s Alsalam Aerospace Industries
Muteb Nasser Al-Abbas has been the director of corporate communications at Alsalam Aerospace Industries since January.

He had previously held a number of different roles at the company including head of corporate communications, manager of corporate communications, and assistant manager of public relations (PR).

Prior to that, he served as a PR manager at the Landmark Group between November 2013 and February 2014. He joined the Riyadh municipality in 2011 as a media coordinator, worked as a journalist at Al-Hayat newspaper from 2004 to 2013, and was a supervisor, trainees’ adviser, and media coordinator with the Saudi Electricity Co.

In addition, he has written numerous press articles, conducted interviews during his time with Al-Hayat newspaper, and was in charge of the Janadriyah Festival media committee in 2008 and 2009.

Al-Abbas is a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma organization, an international business honor society, and he has been recognized as one of the top-performing students in the world.

In 2019, he published a book titled, “Secrets of Administration in the Workplace,” highlighting stories and incidents related to the admin work environment.

He said: “The success of any organization is based on a fundamental pillar, corporate communications, because it is a renewable science that requires effort and follow-up and keeps abreast of developments taking place in it.”

Al-Abbas gained a master’s degree in marketing from Texas A and M University, in the US, in 2013, and a bachelor’s degree in political sciences from King Saud University, in Riyadh.

