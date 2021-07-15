‘Feathers’ by Egyptian director Omar Al-Zuhairi wins at Cannes Critics’ Week 

CAIRO: “Feathers” by Egyptian director Omar Al-Zuhairi has won the Nespresso Grand Prize at the Cannes Film Festival's Critics’ Week.
The 115-minute film was among seven movies in the competition and tells the story of a magic trick that goes wrong at a children’s birthday party, with the authoritative father of the family turning into a chicken.
“Feathers” is an Egyptian-French-Dutch-Greek production and Al-Zuhairi’s first feature-length work.
It stars Demyana Nassar, Samy Bassiouny, Fady Mina Fawzy and Abo Sefen Nabil Wesa.
It was co-written with Ahmed Amer and co-produced by Juliette Lepoutre and Pierre Menahem through Still Moving, in partnership with Lagoonie Film Production, as well as Shahinaz Al-Akkad.
The Cairo International Film Festival congratulated Al-Zuhairi on his win, calling it “a great achievement for Egyptian cinema” as it was the first Egyptian film to win the award.
“Omar Al-Zuhairi is a director with a very special cinematic language and the project began around 2015 with an idea for him,” Amer told Arab News. “He had set the basic structure for the project according to his own style and language, and we worked together to develop the script for two years.
“It was my role as the main writer to develop the story and script, and within the framework of the cinematic language that the director seeks, some details were added to the main story. We wrote 10 scripts before Al-Zuhairi reconciled between the script and his directorial vision.”
How America covertly influenced Arab literature during the Cold War
A new exhibition from Syrian collective Fehras Publishing Practices explores this little-known piece of history
Updated 15 July 2021
Iain Akerman
LONDON: At the height of the Cold War, two international organizations – the Congress for Cultural Freedom (CCF) and the Franklin Book Programs – became heavily involved in the literary landscape of the Arab world. Throughout much of the 1950s and 1960s, they published books and magazines, organized conferences, and embedded themselves in the cultural lives of writers, editors and translators. Their work would find its way onto bookshelves and into cafés in Beirut, Cairo and Damascus, before the world they had helped to sustain began to unravel.
Both organizations were revealed to have been covertly funded by the CIA. For years, the Franklin Book Programs also worked with the United States Information Agency, promoting American values to the rest of the world and using cultural diplomacy as a weapon in its ideological struggle with the Soviet Union. The revelations would cause considerable pain to those who had contributed to the organizations’ cultural output, despite warnings from a handful of their peers.
The two organizations are now at the heart of an exhibition taking place at The Mosaic Rooms in London. “Borrowed Faces: Future Recall” is the first UK solo exhibition to be held by the Berlin-based art collective Fehras Publishing Practices and delves into the intriguing world of cultural diplomacy and publishing imperialism. The Syrian artists Sami Rustom, Omar Nicolas and Kenan Darwich, who have been working together since 2015, have delved into one of the most fertile periods in Arab publishing, not only investigating the clandestine infiltration of Arabic literature, but the vibrant world of pan-Arab and anti-imperialist publications.
United by a love of collecting, the trio’s interest in Cold War archival material began in Beirut in 2018. Having been invited to participate in an art residency by Ashkal Alwan (the Lebanese Association for Plastic Arts), the three immersed themselves in the city’s cultural landscape, searching for books, magazines, memoirs and letters from the 1950s and 1960s.
“That was the moment when we began thinking about publishing during the Cold War,” says Rustom, who was born in Aleppo and has a background in journalism. “How Beirut played an integral role in cultural production and how it was a meeting point for Arab intellectuals from different countries.”
They began scouring the city’s flea markets, organizing interviews, and gaining access to private libraries. They met Abboudi Abou Jaoudé, a Hamra-based vintage poster collector who introduced them to “Soviet Union,” an illustrated monthly magazine published in multiple languages, and interviewed the writer and researcher Mahmoud Chreih, who has written extensively about the life of Tawfiq Sayegh, the editor-in-chief of the CCF-funded “Hiwar” magazine. They also visited the library of the Russian Cultural Center in Verdun, the Orient-Institut Beirut, and the American University of Beirut, searching for magazines, publishers, writers and translators who were active during what was also Lebanon’s Golden Age.
In many ways, the research was an extension — or a continuation — of their previous work documenting the private library of the Syrian writer Abdul Rahman Munif, which they undertook as part of a series called “Disappearances.”
“While documenting his library we came across the stories of many publishers who were active in the 60s or early 70s in Beirut, Damascus or Cairo and we started to understand how strong the relation between publishing, politics and ideologies in general was,” says Rustom. It was during this documentation that the collective first became aware of the sheer quantity of Arabic books published by international institutions.
“That was the moment for us to rethink where we wanted to go with our research into the history of publishing, or the modern history of publishing, in our region,” explains Rustom. “And we said, ‘OK. We will go to Beirut and make the focus the Sixties, because Beirut was very open, very dynamic and the place where many of the… what we call actors, were based. It was the city where these actors were playing, whether they were translators, writers, institutions or publishing houses.”
They soon found themselves immersed in a world of literary talent. Amongst the translators of Russian texts were Mawahib Kayali and the Iraqi writer Ghaib Tumah Farman, both of whom eventually moved to Moscow. Meanwhile, the Franklin Book Programs, which opened an office in Cairo in 1953 and Beirut in 1957, worked with many prominent literary figures, including the Palestinian short story writer Samira Azzam and the Palestinian academic Ihsan Abbas. The involvement of such writers and translators, many of whom were involved in cultural resistance against Israel and had no idea the Franklin Book Programs was funded by the US government, triggered a number of questions for the collective, not least those relating to the funding of artistic projects.
“We are trying to see what overlaps, or what common denominators there are between the Sixties and today,” says Rustom. “The Sixties were the beginning of globalization as we know it and we feel there is a lot in common between the Sixties, and how cultural producers were working, and now. The questions of autonomy, your political position, what you want to do, who’s funding you, and how you are producing or working on the margins. What is freedom in this regard? What is political belief? This is something that we have experienced all the time since we started working. The question about where the money comes from, where we are free, where we are (following) the policies of institutions.”
The exhibition, which runs until September 26 and has been made possible by a partnership between the Delfina Foundation, The Mosaic Rooms and the Shubbak Festival, includes three different elements. The first is a photo-novel called “Borrowed Faces,” the second is an interactive presentation of the collective’s archive, and the third is a re-imagining of the CCF’s archive. “We created four big photographic works in which we intervene in, or imagine, the archive of the CCF — an archive that we didn’t even have access to. Not even a picture,” says Nicolas, who is originally from Homs.
One of the main concerns of the exhibition, however, relates to the ownership of archives. It’s not just about collecting the physical material, says Rustom, or about buying and possessing that material, but understanding and questioning it.
“What does it mean in such a time of historical change, in a time of limited mobility, to own an archive?” asks Nicolas. “What does the physicality of the archive and the accessibility of the archive mean? Especially as we are focusing on the CCF, an institution that was globally active in the 60s. What does it mean to own the historical archive or the historical narrative?”
Miss Universe Brazil Julia Gama lands in Dubai for UNHCR seminar
Updated 15 July 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Julia Gama, Miss Universe Brazil and first runner up at the 2020 beauty pageant, arrived to Dubai on Thursday for a seminar in partnership with the United Nations Higher Commission on Refugees (UNHCR).
On Saturday, the model will be one of the panelist speakers at the #UnitedTalk Series and will speak about women empowerment and how her cross cultural exposure helped her empower her fellow women in the workforce.
Saudi-Japanese anime to premiere in 6 European countries
Koch Media is scheduled to begin distributing and showing the much-anticipated film to European audiences
“The Journey” by Manga Productions is the first Saudi film to present a movie experience in 4DX technology
Updated 15 July 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Manga Productions, a subsidiary of the Misk Foundation, announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with Koch Media, a leading film distribution company, to distribute the “The Journey” in Germany and five other European countries: Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Luxembourg and Liechtenstein.
The deal comes as part of the subsidiary’s strategy of becoming a global competitor in the film industry.
The signing took place digitally, in the presence of representatives from the two companies in Riyadh and Berlin.
Koch Media is scheduled to begin distributing and showing the much-anticipated film to European audiences, providing viewers with the opportunity to learn about the culture of the Arabian Peninsula and its rich and inspiring stories.
Dr. Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions, said: “We will continue in our mission to create inspirational content for all audiences and our heroes in the future. Let us reveal our Saudi creativity to the world.”
Stefan Kapelari, managing director of Koch Media and Koch Films in Planegg, Germany, said: “Koch Media always seeks to attract original and high-quality content. From this point, we are happy to release ‘The Journey’ as the first anime from the Arab market, as we view it as a high-quality movie in terms of drawing, animation and story. We hope that this partnership will be the beginning of a long-term relationship with Manga Productions in the creative content industry.”
Manga Productions, a subsidiary under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Charitable Foundation, produces animation projects and video games aimed at conveying the Saudi message globally through professional works that include distinguished creative content.
The company also provides training opportunities for Saudi talent in partnership with Japan’s Toei Animation, with the aim of transferring knowledge and localizing the creative industry in the Kingdom.
“The Journey” is the first Saudi film to present a movie experience in 4DX technology. It is one of the milestones in the journey of Manga Productions, which seeks to be a pioneer and global leader in the production of creative content in the Arab world and beyond.
Directed by Shizuno Kobon, the film tells an epic tale about the ancient civilizations of the Arabian Peninsula and the Middle East, and establishes a historical fantasy for future generations.
‘It’s Not Complicated’ — new compilation album highlights Palestinian cause
‘It’s a musical projection of how we’re feeling. And we’re angry’
Updated 15 July 2021
Bojan Preradovic
BELGRADE: “Few ask the right questions about Palestine, yet they are answered time and time again,” reads the resolute statement in the liner notes of a new compilation album from Ma3azef — the Arabic-language online music magazine that has been picking up steam across the region and beyond over the past decade.
“When your very existence is disputed, negated and denied, you don't learn the answers, you know them […] We offer a sonic tale of occupation, colonial violence and resistance in the face of an attempt to erase a land, a people, a history and a future,” the compilation’s curators declare.
Earlier this summer, as Israel relentlessly bombarded the Gaza Strip, the Ma3azef collective decided to try and help in the most effective way they knew.
“It’s Not Complicated” is a 19-track anthology of both established and upcoming regional underground talent, as well as international heavy-hitters, of whom the most distinguished is Brian Eno, the inimitable English composer, musician, producer and visual artist. The title itself serves as a direct challenge to the often-heard narrative that states there are no easy solutions to what is widely portrayed as a ‘conflict,’ and often implies that both sides share equal responsibility for the decades of oppression, violence and disenfranchisement that Palestinians have suffered.
For Rami Abadir — musician, composer, producer, sound engineer, Ma3azef writer, and curator of the compilation — it’s all much simpler than people like to admit. “In media, academia, and other circles, we always hear about the decolonization of music, of literature. OK. But what about the actual decolonization of Palestine?” he asks. “We want to say that there is no skirting around the issue by calling it too hard to address. It’s not complicated and it never has been.”
Abadir, an accomplished electronic music experimentalist and performer in his own right, has been involved with Ma3azef as a writer since 2013, and then as an editor from the summer of 2018. He labels it “a very important, one-of-a-kind platform that supports both regional and internationals artists from a very wide spectrum of musical styles and genres.”
Aside from its specialized music journalism, artist release premieres and Ma3azef Radio, which have been the primary drivers of the platform’s increasing popularity, Abadir says that compilations have been a natural step forward for the webzine. The first came after the Beirut Port explosion last year. “We were sad and frustrated about what happened and didn’t know what to do,” Abadir explains.
Enter Heba Kadry, the prolific, New York-based mastering engineer whose production portfolio is a diverse, star-studded roster of renowned international indie, alternative and experimental rock acts – including Björk, Garbage, The Black Lips, The Mars Volta, Slowdive and Beach House. Ma3azef had been covering her work with artists from across the Arab world for years when she reached out with an ambitious project last year.
“The Beirut explosion was horrific, but I was also mortified by the fact that an entire music industry was decimated,” Kadry recalls. “I put myself in their shoes; in the Arab world, artists are on the lower end of the totem pole when it comes to any relief efforts. I felt like something needed to be done.”
The result was “Nisf Madeena”, a delightfully varied compilation that Kadry calls “such an incredible showcase of underground, experimental talent from all over the Middle East.” It raised funds for both on-ground relief work and for Beirut’s devastated artistic community. “I was very proud of what we accomplished,” she says.
As tensions in the Occupied Territories and Gaza escalated in May, Ma3azef got back in touch with Kadry. “As a pan-Arab magazine, we believe in this cause,” emphasizes Abadir. “So, we started reaching out to artists we know are supportive of it too, and all of them were very eager to contribute.”
“I’m a believer that music is political and a very strong form of protest,” adds Kadry. “It crosses boundaries and genres, hearts and minds.
“Being silent wasn’t an option,” she says decisively. “The lyrical content of this compilation is dark, very zoned in on the issue. Even the overall tone — it’s heavy, distorted, sonically appropriate. It’s an emotive button, a musical projection of how we’re feeling. And we’re angry, we’re boiling from the inside.”
All proceeds from the compilation will go to Medical Aid for Palestine and Grassroots Al-Quds. But Kadry also recommends “It’s Not Complicated” as a great resource for those interested in music that is genuinely pushing the artistic envelope in the region. “I always get people asking me about the experimental underground artists from our part of the world that they should be listening to — this compilation is basically it.”
Will she collaborate with Ma3azef again? “I sure hope so,” she says enthusiastically. “I think we’ve put our fingers on something unique.”
Highlights from artist Anuar Khalifi’s ‘Palimpsests’
Highlights from Anuar Khalifi’s ‘Palimpsests,’ which runs at Dubai’s Third Line gallery until July 30
Updated 15 July 2021
Arab News
‘Palimpsest’
The exhibition’s title piece is a demonstration of the Catalan artist’s aims with his latest show. The title refers to manuscripts that have been erased and then written over, and as curator Dina Ibrahim writes in the press release, Khalifi’s works contain “versions of himself” that “may be altered or obstructed, but still share visible traces of his original form — such as gender, age, background — thus acting as palimpsests.”
‘Man Chest Can Only Hold One’
Speaking of his works’ resemblance to classical portraits, Khalifi tells Ibrahim how hard it is to find such portrayals of Muslims in classical art. He cites a portrait of Spanish Muslim Juan de Pareja by Velasquez as “probably the most familiar face I can find in a classic museum … so I’m trying to rectify that.”
‘Safi Safari’
“It has a deeper spiritual meaning to it, but it also has lightness and a sense of humor,” Khalifi tells Ibrahim of this 2021 work. “My paintings are conversations I have with myself without taking myself too seriously. The subject matter is sensitive but not that emotional. I want (people) to feel it, but I don’t want to be too in-your-face with spirituality or deeper meaning.”