You are here

  • Home
  • El-Sisi welcomes US petroleum company’s investment plans in Egypt

El-Sisi welcomes US petroleum company’s investment plans in Egypt

Egypt's Oil Minister Tarek el Mulla, left, and Apache Corporation chairman John Christmann meeting in Cairo earlier this month. (Egypt's State Information Service photo)
Egypt's Oil Minister Tarek el Mulla, left, and Apache Corporation chairman John Christmann meeting in Cairo earlier this month. (Egypt's State Information Service photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wf5h7

Updated 16 July 2021
Yassen Mohammed

El-Sisi welcomes US petroleum company’s investment plans in Egypt

El-Sisi welcomes US petroleum company’s investment plans in Egypt
  • Apache, the largest oil producer in Egypt, targets investment plans for the coming years in the fields of research, exploration, and production
  • Egyptian president said joint cooperation would enhance the country’s efforts to become a center for energy trading in the region
Updated 16 July 2021
Yassen Mohammed

CAIRO: The largest oil producer in Egypt wants to enhance its investment in the country and president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is optimistic about the proposed expansion.

American company Apache is specialized in the field of petroleum research and exploration. The company’s CEO, John Christmann, met with El-Sisi in Cairo this week, according to the president’s spokesman Bassam Rady. 

During the meeting, they discussed joint cooperation and also reviewed the company's existing business position and targeted investment plans for the coming years in the fields of research, exploration, and production in Egypt.

El-Sisi welcomed the agreement between the company and the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum to expand activities in the country. He also said the deal would enhance Egypt’s efforts to become a center for energy trading in the region.

Apache has a long history in Egypt as both El-Sisi and Christmann said they want to build on that working relationship. 

Christmann said Egypt is at the forefront of countries that Apache eyes for further investment considering the positive investment climate in the North African state. In addition, Egypt features an attractive geographical location, discoveries in the fields of oil and gas, and advanced infrastructure.

Topics: Apache Corporation Egypt

Related

Egypt eyes its first nuclear plant in El-Dabaa
Business & Economy
Egypt eyes its first nuclear plant in El-Dabaa
Egyptian food ordering platform raises $10m in funding
Business & Economy
Egyptian food ordering platform raises $10m in funding

Pacific Rim leaders discuss economic way out of pandemic

Pacific Rim leaders discuss economic way out of pandemic
Updated 41 min 46 sec ago
AP

Pacific Rim leaders discuss economic way out of pandemic

Pacific Rim leaders discuss economic way out of pandemic
Updated 41 min 46 sec ago
AP

CANBERRA, Australia: US President Joe Biden, his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Russian President Vladimir Putin are among Pacific Rim leaders gathering virtually to discuss strategies to help economies rebound from a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will chair the special leaders’ meeting Friday of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.
But the pandemic and vaccine diplomacy have proved to be divisive issues among members of a forum that says its primary goal is to support sustainable economic growth and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region.
Biden’s participation at the meeting demonstrates US leadership in the Indo-Pacific region and the United States’ commitment to multilateral institutions, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.
“As the president’s first engagement with many of the APEC leaders, particularly those in Southeast Asia, he will also emphasize the importance he places on the region as well as his vision for free and open Indo-Pacific,” Psaki said.
Biden would also update leaders on what the United States was doing to “serve as an arsenal of vaccines for the region” and to support all those suffering from COVID-19, she said.
China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the “important meeting” came at a critical time as the world was facing a resurgence in COVID-19 infection numbers and international cooperation against the pandemic had entered a new stage.
“We hope all parties can uphold the vision of an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future, carry forward the Asia-Pacific partnership, send a positive message of fighting the coronavirus with solidarity and deepen economic recovery and cooperation,” Zhao said.
Suga will speak about his determination to hold a safe and secure Olympics when the games start in Tokyo on July 23, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said.
Suga will also emphasis Japan’s determination to secure fair access to vaccines for all countries and regions to support the global effort toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic, and Tokyo’s vision to expand a free and fair economic bloc, Kato said.
Ardern said APEC’s first leaders’ meeting outside the usual annual summits “reflects our desire to navigate together out of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis.”
“APEC economies have suffered their biggest contraction since the Second World War over the past year, with 81 million jobs lost. Responding collectively is vital to accelerate the economic recovery for the region,” said Ardern, whose South Pacific island nation has been among the most successful in the world in containing the virus.
The pace of a global vaccine rollout and conditions attached to international vaccine deals are vexed issues among APEC members.
The United States has been accused by some of hoarding vaccines. Biden came up well short on his goal of delivering 80 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the rest of the world by the end of June as a host of logistical and regulatory hurdles slowed the pace of US vaccine diplomacy.
Although the Biden administration has announced that about 50 countries and entities will receive a share of the excess COVID-19 vaccine doses, the US had shipped fewer than 24 million doses to 10 recipient countries by July 1, according to an Associated Press tally.
Taiwan, an APEC member that China claims as a renegade territory, has accused Beijing of tying the delivery of coronavirus vaccines to political demands. The government of the self-ruled island says China has intervened to block vaccine deliveries to Taiwan from fellow APEC members Japan and the United States.
China has accused Australia of interfering in the rollout of Chinese vaccines in former Australian colony Papua New Guinea. Both Australia and Papua New Guinea are also APEC members.
Sino-Australian relations plummeted last year when Australia called for an independent investigation into the origins of and responses to the pandemic.
China said that by May it was providing COVID-19 vaccines to nearly 40 African countries, describing its actions as purely altruistic.
The vaccines were donated or sold at “favorable prices,” a Chinese Foreign Ministry official said.
The online leaders’ meeting that is chaired from the New Zealand capital Wellington and straddles 11 time zones comes before the scheduled annual summit in November.
New Zealand’s pandemic response has been among the most effective in the world and the isolated nation of 5 million people has recorded just 26 COVID-19 deaths. But its vaccination campaign has been far slower than in most developed countries.
Ardern said leading a regional response to the pandemic was one of New Zealand’s highest priorities when it took over as APEC’s chair from Malaysia in an annual rotation among the 21 members.
“I will be inviting discussion on immediate measures to achieve more coordinated regional action to assist recovery, as well as steps that will support inclusive and sustainable growth over the long term,” she said. “APEC leaders will work together to get through the pandemic and promote a sustainable and inclusive recovery, because nobody is safe until everyone is safe.”

Topics: Pacific Rim APEC New Zealand Jacinda Ardern

Related

Asia-Pacific trade ministers mull pandemic, recovery
Business & Economy
Asia-Pacific trade ministers mull pandemic, recovery
Investors discuss ways to back global shift to green economy
Business & Economy
Investors discuss ways to back global shift to green economy

Egypt’s nuclear project on target, minister says

Egypt’s nuclear project on target, minister says
Updated 16 July 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt’s nuclear project on target, minister says

Egypt’s nuclear project on target, minister says
  • The first El-Dabaa nuclear power plant will consist of four power units with a capacity of 1,200 megawatts each
Updated 16 July 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s El-Dabaa nuclear plant project is proceeding according to the schedule agreed with Russian company Rosatom, Electricity and Renewable Energy Minister Mohammed Shaker said, as the head of Rosatom visited Egypt to inspect the site.

Shaker confirmed that the plant is not facing any obstacles and aims begin operation in 2026.

Work is underway on the project in the city of El-Dabaa in Matrouh governorate on the Mediterranean coast. 

The first El-Dabaa nuclear power plant will consist of four power units with a capacity of 1,200 megawatts each.

These plants will be equipped with the third generation VVER-1200 reactor (GEN3+), the latest technology designed for nuclear power plants.

It is expected that 25,000 workers will be employed on the construction of the plant, 80 percent of them Egyptian.

Egyptian officials have been invited to attend a ceremony in Russia next month to mark the start of the first phase construction.

Egypt signed the agreement with Rosatom to establish its first nuclear power plant, which is expected to cost around $4 billion.

Shaker said that Egypt is seeking to become a regional energy hub through electrical interconnections with many countries, including Saudi Arabia.

He said that the capacity of the connection with Saudi Arabia will reach between 2,000 megawatts and 3,000 megawatts.

The ministry is keen to increase the electrical interconnection capacities with Sudan, Libya and Jordan.

It has signed electrical interconnection agreements with the three countries, which currently amount to between 3,500 to 4,000 megawatts.

The electrical interconnection capacity with Sudan is set to increase to 300 megawatts within 16 months. it is expected to increase to 2,000 megawatts with Jordan.

Topics: Egypt El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant Rosatom Mohammed Shaker

Related

Egypt eyes its first nuclear plant in El-Dabaa
Business & Economy
Egypt eyes its first nuclear plant in El-Dabaa
Special Fission accomplished: El-Sisi hails progress of Egypt’s first nuclear plant
Middle-East
Fission accomplished: El-Sisi hails progress of Egypt’s first nuclear plant

ESG no longer a ‘niche’ approach, says Saudi sovereign wealth fund exec

ESG no longer a ‘niche’ approach, says Saudi sovereign wealth fund exec
Updated 16 July 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

ESG no longer a ‘niche’ approach, says Saudi sovereign wealth fund exec

ESG no longer a ‘niche’ approach, says Saudi sovereign wealth fund exec
  • The first phase of the project is expected to begin producing electricity during the second half of 2022
Updated 16 July 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: The focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) programs is no longer a “niche” approach, but it needs to be made easier for investors to embrace the right platforms, a senior executive from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund said this week.

“ESG is moving to a norm market, rather than a niche market, and we need to make it easier for investors to choose ESG platforms,” Fahad Al-Saif, head of corporate finance at the Public Investment Fund (PIF), told delegates at the UK/Saudi Sustainable Investment Forum 2021 this week.

The PIF in April launched the Sudair Solar Energy project in Sudair Industrial City, one of the largest solar parks in the country. The first phase of the project is expected to begin producing electricity during the second half of 2022 and Al-Saif said this was evidence of the Kingdom’s embracing of new forms of energy sources, in line with its wider ESG goals.

“Energy production is focused on green energy. Balance should be in every area and it is critical, consistency is important.”

PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan said in April that he believed ESG programs made solid business sense. This became clear when it was reported earlier this month that the fund could sell bonds as soon as the fourth quarter as it seeks to develop a new ESG framework.

PIF has asked banks to help it develop an ESG framework, Reuters reported, citing four sources, in a move that could allow it to expand its funding base to attract ESG-focused investors.

ESG investing is set to become a major theme of this year’s Future Investment Initiative (FII), Saudi Arabia’s flagship investment forum planned for October.

“We have a moral responsibility as the FII Institute to own this global conversation about ESG, because it is becoming a very hot topic,” Richard Attias, the institute’s CEO, told Arab News in an interview this month.

Topics: ESG Public Investment Fund niche Future Investment Initiative (FII)

Related

ESG framework may pave way for first Saudi PIF green bond sale
Business & Economy
ESG framework may pave way for first Saudi PIF green bond sale
Saudi Electricity agrees $500m green credit facility in ESG push
Business & Economy
Saudi Electricity agrees $500m green credit facility in ESG push

What’s at stake in WTO talks on fishing rules?

What’s at stake in WTO talks on fishing rules?
Updated 15 July 2021
Reuters

What’s at stake in WTO talks on fishing rules?

What’s at stake in WTO talks on fishing rules?
  • Environmentalists want subsidies that promote unsustainable fishing axed
Updated 15 July 2021
Reuters

GENEVA: Negotiators at the World Trade Organization have been trying for 20 years to agree how to cap subsidies that contribute to the overfishing of the world’s seas and oceans.

They missed a deadline of December 2020 fixed by the United Nations to clinch a deal, although they did finally agree last year on the definition of “fish.”

The portion of fish stocks within biologically sustainable levels has plunged from 90 percent in 1990 to less than 66 percent in 2017, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, with some regions such as the Mediterranean significantly lower.

Environmentalists say knocking out subsidies that promote unsustainable fishing is the single most important thing governments can do to help reverse the decline.

A deal would also help dispel doubts about the usefulness of the WTO itself.

Governments have been subsidising their fleets for centuries for reasons ranging from food security or pressure from industry lobbies to simple national pride.

Global marine catches kept growing after World War 2, peaked at 86 million tons in 1996 and have stayed around that level ever since.

Without government intervention, a reduction in catches would put some fishermen out of business. But subsidies that reduce their operating costs, for instance for fuel, mean they can continue.

This is creating what fisheries biologist Daniel Pauly at the University of British Columbia describes as a “race to the bottom,” with countries that have depleted stocks in their own waters travelling further to compete for those that remain.

The Pew Charitable Trusts estimates that an ambitious deal at the WTO could boost the amount of fish in the world by 12.5 percent by 2050, based on a model it shared with negotiators. 

However, the measures contained in a recent draft were only projected to produce an increase of less than 2 percent.

Among the biggest losers from the current subsidies are developing countries such as Senegal whose economies rely heavily on fishing but who do not have resources to develop large industrial fleets to compete with those entering their waters.

This can deprive locals of both livelihoods and a vital source of protein. A fall in stocks of predator fish including white groupers has forced Senegalese fishing boats to switch to smaller sardinella.

The environmental impact of subsidies is also being felt on the high seas, beyond nations’ territorial waters.

Some activists point to the Indian Ocean as a key example, where 94 percent of yellowfin tuna stocks are overfished and the biggest single fleet is from the EU, according to the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission.

There are also concerns that hundreds of Chinese squid jiggers that come to fish near the Galapagos Islands each year will deplete stocks and rob other species such as tuna, fur seals and hammerhead sharks of their prey.

Global subsidies are estimated at $35.4 billion according to a 2019 study published in Marine Policy.

The top five subsidisers are China, the EU, the US, South Korea and Japan, it said. However, not all subsidies are considered “harmful” and some would not be covered by any WTO agreement.

Without subsidies, much high-seas fishing would not be profitable, including damaging deep-sea bottom trawling, a 2018 article in Science Advances said.

A previous round of talks ended in discord at the last WTO ministerial meeting in Buenos Aires in 2017. But analysts warn that coming away empty-handed again would be a major blow to an organisation that has not landed a multilateral deal in years.

In this round of talks, led by Colombia’s Santiago Wills, five draft versions of the agreement have been produced.

Negotiators say the most vexed outstanding issue is the size of exemptions for developing countries, with countries including India pushing for big carve-outs.

Alongside that, Beijing opposes attempts to limit subsidies for fishing on the high seas. And some delegates see proposals such as one made by Washington in May to address the use of forced labour - a hidden subsidy - as unhelpful since they are unlikely to be agreed by all 164 members.

Many negotiators see the virtual format of the July meeting, made necessary by coronavirus measures, as a handicap.

Topics: WTO fishing

Related

WTO chief says vaccine inequity ‘unacceptable’
World
WTO chief says vaccine inequity ‘unacceptable’
New WTO director-general arrives for 1st day on job
Business & Economy
New WTO director-general arrives for 1st day on job

Fitch lifts Saudi outlook to stable on higher oil prices, improved state finance

Fitch lifts Saudi outlook to stable on higher oil prices, improved state finance
Updated 16 July 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI
Jana Salloum

Fitch lifts Saudi outlook to stable on higher oil prices, improved state finance

Fitch lifts Saudi outlook to stable on higher oil prices, improved state finance
  • If oil averages $63 a barrel this year, the agency predicts the Kingdom’s budget deficit will fall from 11.2 percent of GDP last year to 3.3 percent
Updated 16 July 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI Jana Salloum

RIYADH: Ratings agency Fitch on Thursday revised its outlook for Saudi Arabia to stable from negative, citing rising oil prices and the government’s continuing efforts to adjust its finances. Fitch maintained the Kingdom’s sovereign rating at “A.”

“The outlook revision reflects prospects for a smaller deterioration in key sovereign balance-sheet metrics than at the time of the previous review, owing to significantly higher oil prices and continued government commitment to fiscal consolidation,” the agency said.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, was hit last year by the twin shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic and record-low oil prices. However a rebound in demand for crude and the easing of coronavirus restrictions have helped to lift the economy in recent months.

Most of the improvement in oil prices came as Saudi Arabia worked with Russia and other allied producers to balance the market through voluntary cuts in production. The alliance, known as OPEC+, is in discussions to extend this agreement until the end of 2022.

The speed of recovery in the Saudi economy was evident in the first quarter of 2021, as real non-oil output grew by 2.9 percent and the private sector recorded growth of 4.4 percent, Fahad Al-Mubarak, governor of Saudi Central Bank, said on Wednesday. Private final consumer spending rose by 1.3 percent.

Mazen al-Sudairi, the head of research at Al Rajhi Capital, told Arab News that with government reforms helping to support economic recovery in the Kingdom at a time when other economies worldwide are still suffering as a result of the pandemic, the improved Fitch rating was not a surprise.

“With the non-oil economy continuing to grow and the budget deficit falling on the back of higher oil prices, ratings agencies are expected to positively change their outlook,” he added.

Saudi Arabia’s budget deficit jumped to 11.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) last year, from 4.5 percent in 2019, but Fitch said the increase was less pronounced than the one that followed the 2014-2015 oil-price shock, due to Saudi fiscal reforms.

The Kingdom last year introduced a range of austerity measures, including the tripling of the value-added tax rate and the withdrawal of a cost-of-living allowance.

It also transferred $40 billion from the central bank to the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund at the center of plans to transform the Saudi economy, to spur investment.

Assuming Brent prices average $63 a barrel this year, Fitch forecasts the Kingdom’s budget deficit will narrow to 3.3 percent of GDP this year, an improvement on the 4.9 percent deficit projected by the government.

Net foreign assets at the central bank recently dropped to about $433 billion, their lowest level in more than a decade. Fitch expects reserves at the Saudi central bank to increase to $470 billion in 2022-2023 as the current account switches to a surplus and PIF increases domestic investments.

Topics: Fitch Saudi economy

Related

Agencies affirm Kingdom’s strong credit rating and predict stability despite global crisis
Business & Economy
Agencies affirm Kingdom’s strong credit rating and predict stability despite global crisis
OPEC sees world oil demand reaching pre-pandemic level in 2022
Business & Economy
OPEC sees world oil demand reaching pre-pandemic level in 2022

Latest updates

Pacific Rim leaders discuss economic way out of pandemic
Pacific Rim leaders discuss economic way out of pandemic
WhatsApp tests breaking free from smartphones
WhatsApp tests breaking free from smartphones
Where We Are Going: Dukanoo
Where We Are Going: Dukanoo
US calls resignation of Lebanon PM-designate ‘disappointing’
US calls resignation of Lebanon PM-designate ‘disappointing’
First Saudi soccer team for disabled women lands sponsorship deal
First Saudi soccer team for disabled women lands sponsorship deal

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.