You are here

  • Home
  • Younger shoppers drive Burberry sales rebound

Younger shoppers drive Burberry sales rebound

Younger shoppers drive Burberry sales rebound
Hadad sisters Bella and Gigi featured in Burberry's spring 2020 campaign. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6kmbj

Updated 42 sec ago
Reuters

Younger shoppers drive Burberry sales rebound

Younger shoppers drive Burberry sales rebound
  • Retail revenue for the 13 weeks to June 26 rose 86 percent
  • Burberry said it had strong growth in mainland China and Korea
Updated 42 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Burberry, the British brand seeking to replace departing boss Marco Gobbetti, said its like-for-like sales had risen above pre-pandemic levels, driven by new, younger customers and demand for handbags and trench coats.
The 165-year-old group said on Friday retail revenue for the 13 weeks to June 26 rose 86 percent to 479 million pounds ($662 million), with comparable store sales rising 90 percent on the same period last year and 1 percent ahead of the period two years ago.
Gobbetti, who has sought to elevate Burberry in the luxury sector, is returning home to Italy to lead Ferragamo, the two companies said last month. The news sent Burberry’s shares tumbling 10 percent.
Chief Financial Officer Julie Brown said Gobbetti’s announcement had come as a surprise, but it was “very much a personal decision.”
Riccardo Tisci, the designer who Gobbetti brought in to revitalize the brand, remained committed, she told reporters. Investors had feared he could follow the CEO out of the door.
“(Tisci) remains very excited by the opportunity to continue to inspire our customers with his imprint on Burberry’s identity, reinforced by the response to his latest collection,” she said. “We’re very, very confident of Riccardo’s position.”
Brown said Gobbetti would remain until the end of 2021. She declined to say if she would apply to be his replacement.
Shares in Burberry reversed initial gains to trade down 4 percent in early deals on Friday.
Citi said the update would normally be sufficient to reinforce investor sentiment on the turnaround, but uncertainty around senior management was likely to persist.

CHINA STRENGTH
Burberry adds to evidence that luxury has rebounded from the pandemic. Cartier maker Richemont said on Friday its sales had more than doubled in the latest quarter.
Gobbetti said full-price sales accelerated as Burberry’s collections attracted new, younger luxury customers.
Burberry said it had strong growth in mainland China and Korea, helping comparable store sales in Asia Pacific rise 27 percent.
In March, the brand faced calls for a consumer boycott in China related to Xinjiang cotton.
Brown said the issue had “relatively limited impact,” although she declined to confirm if Burberry was still a member of the Better Cotton Initiative, a group that promotes sustainable cotton production.
The Americas were a stand out in other markets, with comparable sales up 341 percent on a year ago and 34 percent up on two years ago, driven by a new and younger clientele.
Stores in Europe, however, continued to be hit by lockdowns and weaker tourist footfall, it said.

Topics: #retail #fashion #burberry

Related

Burberry Mideast sales bounce back — but don’t look for big discounts
Business & Economy
Burberry Mideast sales bounce back — but don’t look for big discounts
Palestinian rap group BLTNM stars in Burberry’s new campaign    
Lifestyle
Palestinian rap group BLTNM stars in Burberry’s new campaign    
Dubai artist pays tribute to city’s desert with sand art for Burberry campaign
Lifestyle
Dubai artist pays tribute to city’s desert with sand art for Burberry campaign
Hadid sisters, Ugbad Abdi storm Burberry runway
Lifestyle
Hadid sisters, Ugbad Abdi storm Burberry runway

Saudi Arabia steps up efforts to boost private-sector employment for citizens

Saudi Arabia steps up efforts to boost private-sector employment for citizens
Updated 41 min 5 sec ago
Jana Salloum

Saudi Arabia steps up efforts to boost private-sector employment for citizens

Saudi Arabia steps up efforts to boost private-sector employment for citizens
  • Hadaf supported employment of 142,000 citizens in the private sector during H1
  • Saudi Logistics Academy inaugurated by Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Aljasser
Updated 41 min 5 sec ago
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is increasing opportunities for training and employment of nationals as it seeks to meet the goals of Vision 2030.

The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) said it supported the employment of 142,000 citizens in the private sector during the first half of 2021. Among the beneficiaries of Hadaf’s support, 59 percent were women, it said on its official Twitter account on Thursday.

Medium-sized enterprises benefited the most from employment support, with 67,000 employees.

Recent initiatives to help boost skills in the national workforce include the inauguration, this week, of the Saudi Logistics Academy in Riyadh by Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Aljasser.

The academy is dedicated to qualifying Saudis in seven sectors, namely postal logistics services, maritime and ports transport, international trade, shipping and export, land transport, e-commerce, warehouse management and air transport.

Aljasser said that the ministry has signed agreements with a number of companies in the private sector, which have committed to employing 350 trainees from the graduates of this academy, Al Eqtisadiah reported.

Another initiative seeks to localize operation and maintenance contracts in public entities and companies in which the state contributes at least 51 percent of its capital.

Over 71,000 citizens were employed in the sector’s establishments since the initiative was launched two years ago until the end of May 2021, SPA reported citing data and reports of the initiative.

Earlier this month, Saudi employment officials set minimum salaries for operations and maintenance roles under a broader localization push.

Senior managers working in public operations and maintenance are entitled to a minimum salary of SR9,000 ($2,399), the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said on July 7.

Topics: #saudi #saudization #labormarket #employment

Related

Special New Saudi employees entering the private sector reached 121,000 in the first quarter of 2021, according to a report issued by the Human Resources Development Fund. (AFP/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia
How Saudization is harnessing Kingdom’s local talent to private-sector expansion
Saudization rate in the private sector accelerates
Business & Economy
Saudization rate in the private sector accelerates
Saudization program Nitaqat gets overhaul with launch of 2nd version
Saudi Arabia
Saudization program Nitaqat gets overhaul with launch of 2nd version

India’s June oil imports hit their lowest in 9 months

India’s June oil imports hit their lowest in 9 months
Updated 16 July 2021
Reuters

India’s June oil imports hit their lowest in 9 months

India’s June oil imports hit their lowest in 9 months
  • June imports fall about 7 percent on-month to 3.9 million bpd
  • High fuel inventories curb India's crude imports
Updated 16 July 2021
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s crude oil imports in June fell to their lowest in nine months, as refiners curtailed purchases amid higher fuel inventories due to low consumption and renewed coronavirus lockdowns in the previous two months.
India, the world’s third-biggest oil importer and consumer, shipped in about 3.9 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude last month, about 7 percent down from May, but 22 percent higher from year-ago levels, tanker arrival data obtained from trade sources showed.
India is the second major importer in Asia, after China, to post a slump in last month’s crude imports.
After an uptick in India’s fuel demand in February and March, the country’s refiners cranked up crude processing and oil imports, said an Indian refining official who declined to be named as he is not authorized to speak to media.
However, fuel demand fell sharply in April and May after the government imposed restrictions to curb a second wave of coronavirus, leaving refiners with high fuel inventories.
“We had enough inventory of refined fuel so there was little scope to raise crude imports,” the source said, adding that the export market was unattractive as profits were low.
India’s crude imports between April and June, however, rose 11.7 percent year-on-year to 4.1 million bpd as the lockdown curbs were not as severe as last year when COVID-19 first hit the nation, according to the data.
Last month, Iraq stayed as the top oil supplier to India, followed by Saudi Arabia. The United Arab Emirates climbed four notches to emerge as third-biggest supplier while Nigeria rose to No.4 from No.5 in May.
The United States was at No.5, followed by Canada.
The share of oil from the Middle East in India’s imports rose to about 59 percent in June from 53 percent in the prior month, while that of other regions declined, data showed.

Topics: #India #oil #crudeimports

Related

Oil drops, heading for biggest weekly fall in months
Business & Economy
Oil drops, heading for biggest weekly fall in months
Fitch lifts Saudi outlook to stable on higher oil prices, improved state finance
Business & Economy
Fitch lifts Saudi outlook to stable on higher oil prices, improved state finance

Paris Club creditors to cancel $14bn owed by Sudan

Paris Club creditors to cancel $14bn owed by Sudan
Updated 16 July 2021
Reuters

Paris Club creditors to cancel $14bn owed by Sudan

Paris Club creditors to cancel $14bn owed by Sudan
  • Remaining $23 billion owed to Paris Club restructured
  • Sudan owes $56 billion to foreign creditors
Updated 16 July 2021
Reuters

PARIS: The Paris Club of official creditors has agreed to cancel $14 billion owed by Sudan and restructure the rest of the more than $23 billion it owes, Paris Club chairman Emmanuel Moulin said on Friday.
Speaking after the deal was reached on Thursday, Moulin urged Sudan’s other private and public creditors to grant the country debt relief on the same terms.
Sudan became eligible for relief after the International Monetary Fund accepted it last month into the Highly Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative based on a commitment to macroeconomic reforms.
The Paris Club agreement cancels $14.1 billion outright and reschedules $9.4 billion with grace periods long enough that Sudan does not have to make payments before 2024, Moulin said.
“This significant effort demonstrates the international community’s support to Sudan’s democratic transition and will help Sudan to re-engage with the international financial community, pursue its reform policies and fight poverty,” Moulin said.
At $23.5 billion, Sudan’s Paris Club debt — much of it consisting of arrears and late payment penalties — makes up a large chunk of the more than $56 billion the country owes to foreign creditors overall.
“We will seek similar or better results with creditor countries outside the Paris Club. This is a successful start,” Sudan’s Finance Minister Gebreil Ibrahim said on Twitter.

Topics: #sudan #parisclub #debtrelief

Related

Sudan minister expects investment deals with Saudi Arabia this year
Business & Economy
Sudan minister expects investment deals with Saudi Arabia this year
Sudan increases fuel prices after subsidies removed
Business & Economy
Sudan increases fuel prices after subsidies removed

Saudi Arabia to expand duty free outlets beyond airports

Saudi Arabia to expand duty free outlets beyond airports
Updated 16 July 2021
Jana Salloum

Saudi Arabia to expand duty free outlets beyond airports

Saudi Arabia to expand duty free outlets beyond airports
  • Duty free stores to be allowed at land, sea ports, on ships and planes
  • Proposals open for public consultation until Aug. 12
Updated 16 July 2021
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia intends to expand its duty-free stores beyond airports to land and sea ports, and to ships and planes, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority said.

A plan to update the rules for duty-free shops will be on the Kingdom’s Public Consultation Platform (Istitlaa) until August 12, 2021. Previously, duty-free outlets were limited to departure halls at international airports, the Authority said.

The draft rules also include canceling the requirement that store owners provide a SR200,000 ($53,323) bank guarantee, but they will need to hold third-party insurance policies for goods in warehouses and halls for potential risks such as fire.

Products manufactured in the Kingdom will receive a 20 percent subsidy, according to the draft rules. Sales of all products will be limited to the quantities allowed for each passenger as defined by the customs system.

Topics: #aviation #retail #saudi

Related

Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review plans to activate the Tourism Development Council in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh governor briefed on tourism strategy for the Saudi capital
Volunteer work aims to boost Saudi tourism
Saudi Arabia
Volunteer work aims to boost Saudi tourism
Saudi Arabia plans new national airline as it diversifies from oil
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia plans new national airline as it diversifies from oil

China steps up climate fight with launch of emissions trading scheme

China steps up climate fight with launch of emissions trading scheme
Updated 16 July 2021
AFP

China steps up climate fight with launch of emissions trading scheme

China steps up climate fight with launch of emissions trading scheme
  • Deep questions remain over the limited scale and effectiveness of emission trading scheme
  • China aims to reach peak emissions by 2030, neutrality by 2060
Updated 16 July 2021
AFP

BEIJING: China launched its long-awaited emissions trading system on Friday, a key tool in its quest to drive down climate change-causing greenhouse gases and go carbon neutral by 2060.
The scheme was launched with China, the world’s biggest carbon emitter, seeking to take a global leadership role on the climate crisis in the lead up to a crucial UN summit in November.
China has hailed it as laying the foundations for what would become the world’s biggest carbon trading market, forcing thousands of Chinese companies to cut their pollution or face deep economic hits.
The program was launched just days after the European Union unveiled its detailed plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
However deep questions remain over the limited scale and effectiveness of China’s emission trading scheme, including the low price placed on pollution.
More broadly, analysts and experts say much more needs to be done if China is to meet its environmental targets, which includes reaching peak emissions by 2030.

'Long way to go'
China’s economic and energy policies are becoming more aligned with the government’s environment goals, according to Zhang Jianyu, vice president of Environmental Defense Fund China.
“But there is a long way to go,” he said.
China first announced plans for a nationwide carbon market a decade ago, but progress was slowed by the influential coal-industry lobby and policies that prioritized economic growth over the environment.
The scheme will set pollution caps for big-power businesses for the first time, and allows firms to buy the right to pollute from others with a lower carbon footprint.
The market will initially cover 2,162 big power producers that generate about a seventh of the global carbon emissions from burning fossil-fuels, according to data from the International Energy Agency.
Those power producers account for 40 percent of the 13.92 billion tons of Earth warming gases belched out by Chinese factories in 2019.
Citigroup estimates $800 million worth of credits will be bought for this year, rising to $25 billion by the end of the decade.
That would make China’s trading scheme about a third the size of Europe’s market, currently the biggest in the world.

Limited scope
The scheme was originally expected to be far bigger in scope, covering seven sectors including aviation and petrochemicals.
But the government “pared down ambitions” as economic growth took precedence amid the pandemic-induced slowdown, according to Lauri Myllyvirta, lead analyst at the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air.
“China’s coal, cement and steel production have all gone up as the government pours in billions of dollars to energy-intensive sectors to boost growth after the pandemic,” Myllyvirta said.
“Rules to limit emissions will disrupt this growth model.”
Another concern for environmentalists is the low price China is placing on pollution.
Opening trade at the market in Shanghai started off at 52.7 yuan ($8) per ton of carbon on Friday morning.
The average carbon price in China is only expected to hover around $4.60 this year — far below the average EU price of $49.40 per ton, Citic Securities said in a recent research note.
Free pollution permits given out at the start and token fines for non-compliance would keep prices low, according to analytics company TransitionZero.
However, China has characterised Friday’s launch as just the first step.
The scheme will expand to cover cement producers and aluminum makers from next year, Zhang Xiliang, chief designer of the scheme, said last week.
“The goal is to expand the market to cover as many as 10,000 emitters responsible for about another 5 billion tons of carbon a year,” Zhang said.
Chinese state media have also pointed out the current version is already the world’s largest market when assessed by the amount of greenhouse gas emissions covered, rather than trading value.
Other concerns about the scheme include that a lack of technical know-how and continued pressure from powerful coal and steel lobbies could slow down progress.
Local officials and companies know little about accounting for emissions or even the basics of climate science, said Huw Slater from China Carbon Forum.
And regions that rely on coal and carbon-intensive industries for growth have been slow to join the scheme.
“Officials are afraid that if they curb pollution too quickly it could cut jobs and lead to social unrest,” Slater said.

Topics: #environment #climate #china #emissionstrading

Related

Europe’s climate masterplan aims to slash emissions within a decade
World
Europe’s climate masterplan aims to slash emissions within a decade
Saudi scientists testing cryogenic technology to freeze carbon emissions
Business & Economy
Saudi scientists testing cryogenic technology to freeze carbon emissions
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has endorsed a long-term plan to have zero emissions of public transport in Dubai by 2050. (WAM)
Business & Economy
Dubai to remove all public transport carbon emissions by 2050
IEA issues ‘dire warning’ on CO2 emissions as it predicts 5% rise
Business & Economy
IEA issues ‘dire warning’ on CO2 emissions as it predicts 5% rise

Latest updates

Younger shoppers drive Burberry sales rebound
Younger shoppers drive Burberry sales rebound
Megan Fox dons Arab designer for new shoot 
Megan Fox dons Arab designer for new shoot 
One in two Covid hospital cases develop complications: study
One in two Covid hospital cases develop complications: study
Italy sends medical aid to Tunisia to combat COVID-19
Italy sends medical aid to Tunisia to combat COVID-19
Saudi Arabia steps up efforts to boost private-sector employment for citizens
Saudi Arabia steps up efforts to boost private-sector employment for citizens

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.