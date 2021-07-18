You are here

US warns companies about doing business in Hong Kong

The US issued an advisory to warn US businesses about risks to their operations in Hong Kong. (Reuters)
The US issued an advisory to warn US businesses about risks to their operations in Hong Kong. (Reuters)
Updated 32 sec ago
AP
Reuters

US warns companies about doing business in Hong Kong

The US issued an advisory to warn US businesses about risks to their operations in Hong Kong. (Reuters)
  • Hong Kong’s government responded with a statement calling the US advisory “totally ridiculous and unfounded fear-mongering” driven by ideology
Updated 32 sec ago
AP Reuters

WASHINGTON/HONG KONG: The Biden administration issued a blanket warning Friday to US firms about the risks of doing business in Hong Kong.
Four Cabinet agencies — the departments of state, treasury, commerce and homeland security — released the nine-page advisory that alerts companies about the shifting legal landscape in Hong Kong and the possibility that engaging with Hong Kong business could incur reputational and legal damages.
At the same time, Treasury announced sanctions against seven Chinese officials for violating the terms of the 2020 Hong Kong Autonomy Act, which calls for asset freezes and other penalties against those who participate in the crackdown.
“Businesses, individuals, and other persons, including academic institutions, research service providers, and investors that operate in Hong Kong, or have exposure to sanctioned individuals or entities, should be aware of changes to Hong Kong’s laws and regulations,” said the notice, which is titled “Risks and Considerations for Businesses Operating in Hong Kong.”
“This new legal landscape ... could adversely affect businesses and individuals operating in Hong Kong. As a result of these changes, they should be aware of potential reputational, regulatory, financial, and, in certain instances, legal risks associated with their Hong Kong operations,” it said.

Chinese reaction
China’s Foreign Ministry branch in Hong Kong said new US sanctions on Chinese officials and its updated business advisory on the city are “extremely rude” and “extremely unreasonable” bullying acts with “despicable intention.”
A spokesperson for the Commissioner of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong in a statement late on Friday strongly condemned the US actions, saying they were blatant interference in Hong Kong and China’s internal affairs.
Hong Kong’s government responded with a statement calling the US advisory “totally ridiculous and unfounded fear-mongering” driven by ideology. “The main victims of this latest fallout will sadly be those US businesses and US citizens who have taken Hong Kong as their home,” the statement said.
The American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, meanwhile, responded to the advisory by acknowledging the business environment “is more complex and challenging” but saying that it would continue its work.
“We are here to support our members to navigate those challenges and risks while also capturing the opportunities of doing business in this region,” it said in a statement.

Topics: Hong Kong

Aramco's Wa'ed aims to double its support to startups by 2023

Last year, Wa’ed tripled the amount of money loaned to startups in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Last year, Wa'ed tripled the amount of money loaned to startups in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Updated 38 min 53 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

Aramco’s Wa’ed aims to double its support to startups by 2023

Last year, Wa’ed tripled the amount of money loaned to startups in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
  • Since its establishment, Wa’ed has helped around 90 companies with loans, investments
Updated 38 min 53 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Supporting Saudi entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is a core goal of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program, with the government aiming to increase the contribution that SMEs make to the gross domestic product (GDP) to 35 percent by 2030, up from 20 percent in 2016.

One of the organizations helping to achieve this target is the Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Center (Wa’ed), which is a subsidiary of the world’s largest oil company.
Established in 2011, Wa’ed has so far helped around 90 companies with loans and venture capital investments. It aims to double that number by 2023, with around 20 deals forecast during 2021.
Last year, amid the pandemic, Wa’ed tripled the amount of money loaned to startups in the Kingdom as part of its bid to support the SME sector. But Wassim Basrawi, Wa’ed’s managing director, said he wanted to do even better.
“We were given the privilege to support entrepreneurship in the Kingdom, and when you most need entrepreneurship is in times of necessity when jobs and opportunities are scarce,” he told Arab News. “Our stakeholders and decision-makers increased the targets. They said whatever we did in 2020 is not enough.”
Wa’ed regularly invests in companies which identify a gap in the local market. Some of its recent investments have included funding for a digital mapping startup, a sports and fitness app, a language software platform for teachers of students with disabilities, a farming technology company, an AI-powered traffic management system, and a drone operator. Basrawi said his preference was for business ideas that had the potential to scale up. “The bigger the gap, the greater the impact,” he added.
He said they had seen a high success rate among the companies they had invested in, currently around 83 percent, and that Wa’ed aimed to maintain this rate going forward.
The wider ecosystem has seen positive advances. According to this year’s Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report, total entrepreneurial activity in Saudi Arabia increased in 2020 by 24 percent compared to 2019.
It also showed that more than 90 percent of adults saw entrepreneurship as a favorable career choice, while a third of Saudis surveyed said they were keen on launching a business within the next three years.

HIGHLIGHTS

● Total entrepreneurial activity in Saudi Arabia increased in 2020 by 24 percent compared to 2019.

● Wa’ed last month launched its first roadshow event to find and fund the next generation of Saudi entrepreneurs with up to SR100 million.

● Saudi Arabia recorded a 35 percent year-on-year increase in the number of investment deals in the technology startup sector in 2020.

“The entrepreneurship environment in Saudi Arabia is growing so fast to the point that you (have) got to hold on to your seat, it is growing exponentially,” Basrawi said. “I think what we are going to see next year is different from what we saw last year, it is so fast that it does not compare to the last 10 years, not even close.”
Wa’ed last month launched its first roadshow event to find and fund the next generation of Saudi entrepreneurs with up to SR100 million ($27 million), including loans and venture capital investments, to support game-changing ideas through a series of events in six Saudi cities from September to December.
“We are the only entity in the world that has a complete spectrum of services from the very beginning to the end, including the phases between before, during, and after investment support,” Basrawi said, adding that “by having the end-to-end service, you increase the likelihood of success.”
One of the challenges often cited by SMEs for their lack of success is funding. As part of Vision 2030, the government wants to increase the amount of funding that financial institutions allocate to SMEs to 20 percent by 2030, up from just 5 percent. Basrawi believed the advances in financial technology in the Kingdom had already begun to address this, with new sources and forms of funding.
“One of our incubated companies, not even ready for venture capital, got SR3 million equity investment through a crowd-funding source in the Kingdom. Technologies are making a huge difference for us in the Kingdom, to better our lives, (and) our income for our families.”
Saudi Arabia recorded a 35 percent year-on-year increase in the number of investment deals in the technology startup sector in 2020, while the value of deals soared 55 percent year-on-year to $152 million, according to a study in January by data research platform Magnitt.
Wa’ed is the Arabic word for promising, and Basrawi hoped the upcoming roadshow would entice young Saudis to embrace entrepreneurship.
“Entrepreneurs are going to make a difference.”

Topics: Aramco Wa'ed

Nick Ogden joins board of Geidea

Nick Ogden. (Supplied)
Nick Ogden. (Supplied)
Updated 47 min 23 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Nick Ogden joins board of Geidea

Nick Ogden. (Supplied)
  • Founded in 2008 in Riyadh, Geidea has around 500 employees
Updated 47 min 23 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Geidea, the largest financial technology (fintech) company in Saudi Arabia by market share, said that industry heavyweight Nick Ogden had joined its board of directors.
“We are proud to have the global financial sector expert Nick Ogden join our board of directors,” Geidea tweeted. “He is the founder @Worldpay_Global and @clear‐bank and other international financial companies, who will be a great addition to our team.”
Ogden has founded several major names within the financial services sector, including Europe’s largest global payment processing company Worldpay and ClearBank, the UK’s first clearing bank to launch in more than 250 years.
Commenting on his appointment, Ogden said: “I am delighted to be joining Geidea at such a pivotal stage in its growth and expansion. Geidea is a dynamic organization that has already made a significant mark on the fintech landscape.”
Abdullah Al-Othman, founder and chairman of Geidea, said: “We are excited to bring Ogden on board to the Geidea family. With his wealth of expertise and knowledge in the payments, e-commerce and rapidly evolving regulatory space, he will be an invaluable addition to the company as we continue to expand across the region and broaden Geidea’s payment solutions.”
Founded in 2008 in Riyadh, Geidea has around 500 employees. It services over 60,000 merchants and 200,000 payment terminals in the Kingdom.

Topics: Nick Ogden

Talks on Sunday to end oil output stalemate

Talks on Sunday to end oil output stalemate
Updated 17 July 2021
Frank Kane

Talks on Sunday to end oil output stalemate

Talks on Sunday to end oil output stalemate
  • Members canceled a meeting on July 5 that was supposed to overcome an impasse over crude output levels
  • Meeting is expected to agree to raise oil production by about 400,000 barrels per day from August
Updated 17 July 2021
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Ministers from OPEC+, the alliance of oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, will hold a special meeting on Sunday to end the stalemate over the next phase of output increases.

The meeting is expected to agree to raise oil production by about 400,000 barrels per day from next month, although exact terms will be finalized at the talks.

The UAE this month rejected plans to increase output, which were endorsed by the rest of the 23-member alliance, unless there was an increase in the baseline level from which its output is calculated. It is not known if the special meeting will discuss baseline levels.

Saudi Arabia wants to extend the terms of the next phase of OPEC+ supply increases, at least until the end of the year and possibly beyond the end of the current OPEC+ arrangement next April.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman has consistently advocated caution in the next round of increases, in view of the continuing threat from COVID-19 and its possible effect on the global economy and oil demand.

Although demand has recovered strongly in recent months, and global inventories are near the five-year average OPEC+ holds as a benchmark, Saudi Arabia and other producers remain concerned about possible shocks to the global market from new lockdowns, as well as a possible return of Iranian oil to the market.

Topics: OPEC output Oil

Ethereum co-founder to exit crypto industry, set up philanthropy venture

Ethereum co-founder to exit crypto industry, set up philanthropy venture
Updated 17 July 2021
Arab News

Ethereum co-founder to exit crypto industry, set up philanthropy venture

Ethereum co-founder to exit crypto industry, set up philanthropy venture
  • Philanthropic venture to be funded from own wealth
Updated 17 July 2021
Arab News

Ethereum co-founder Anthony Di Iorio will sell his current venture Decentral and cut ties with other crypto firms as he seeks to set up a philanthropic foundation.

The venture will be funded from his own wealth and the proceeds from the sale of Decentral, a digital wallet business, he told CoinDesk. Decentral is worth “a few hundred million dollars,” he said. In 2018, Forbes said his personal fortune was as much as $1 billion; Etherium has doubled in price since then.

He will use principles he developed as a crypto entrepreneur and maybe blockchain technology to tackle what he described as “large problems,” he said in an interview.

About 20 percent of his motivation for leaving the industry was personal security concerns, he said.

Topics: #crypto #ethereum #philanthropy

Tesla launches subscription service for advanced driver assistance software

Tesla launches subscription service for advanced driver assistance software
Updated 17 July 2021
Reuters

Tesla launches subscription service for advanced driver assistance software

Tesla launches subscription service for advanced driver assistance software
  • Full Self-Driving capability will cost subscribers $199 per month
  • Customers were previously charged $10,000 upfront
Updated 17 July 2021
Reuters

CALIFORNIA: Tesla Inc. said on Saturday it has introduced an option for some customers to subscribe to its advanced driver assistance software, dubbed “Full Self-Driving capability,” for $199 per month, instead of paying $10,000 upfront.
Tesla has previously said its subscription service would generate recurring revenue and expand the customer base for pricy features including lane changing on highways and parking assistance.
But the US electric carmaker reiterated on Saturday that the current features “do not make the vehicle autonomous,” adding they “require a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel.”
“FSD capability subscriptions are currently available to eligible vehicles in the United States. Check your Tesla app for updates on availability in other regions,” Tesla said on its website.
Tesla’s CFO Zachary Kirkhorn said in April that its planned subscription service would generate recurring revenue for the company, although “there could be a period of time in which cash reduces in the near term.”
“If ... you look at the number of customers who did not purchase FSD upfront or on a lease and maybe want to experiment with FSD, this is a great option for them,” he said during an earnings call in April.
Tesla said the subscription service is available in vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving computer 3.0 or above. It told customers that upgrading to the new hardware will cost $1,500.
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk forecast in 2019 that robotaxis with no human drivers would be available in some US markets in 2020. In March, Tesla told a California regulator that it may not achieve full self-driving technology by the end of this year.
Tesla has been testing its new semi-autonomous driving software for city streets and last week released “FSD Beta v9” to a limited number of customers. 

Topics: #tesla #selfdrivingcars #autonomousvehicles

