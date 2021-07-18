You are here

Earth’s richest man Bezos, 3 others, to blast off into space

Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos addresses the media about the New Shepard rocket booster and Crew Capsule mockup in Colorado Springs, US, on April 5, 2017. (REUTERS/file photo)
Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos addresses the media about the New Shepard rocket booster and Crew Capsule mockup in Colorado Springs, US, on April 5, 2017. (REUTERS/file photo)
Updated 18 July 2021

WASHINGTON: Jeff Bezos, the richest person in the world, is set to join the astronaut club Tuesday on the first crewed launch by Blue Origin, another key moment in a big month for the fledgling space tourism industry.
The mission comes days after Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson crossed the final frontier, narrowly besting the Amazon magnate in their battle of the billionaires.
Blue Origin’s sights are, however, set higher: both literally in terms of the altitude to which its reusable New Shepard craft will ascend compared to Virgin’s spaceplane, but also in its future ambitions.
Bezos founded Blue Origin back in 2000, with the goal of one day building floating space colonies with artificial gravity where millions of people will work and live.
Today, the company is developing a heavy-lift orbital rocket called New Glenn and also a Moon lander it is hoping to contract to NASA under the Artemis program.
“They’ve had 15 successful New Shepard uncrewed flights and we’ve been waiting years to see when they’re going to start flying people,” Laura Forczyk, founder of space consulting firm Astralytical, told AFP, calling it an “exciting time” for enthusiasts.
New Shepard will blast off at 8:00 am Central Time (1300 GMT) on July 20 from a remote facility in the west Texas desert called Launch Site One, some 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of the nearest town, Van Horn.
The event will be live streamed on BlueOrigin.com beginning an hour and a half before.




This undated image shows an illustration of the capsule that will be used to take tourists into space. (Blue Origin via AP)

Joining Bezos on the fully autonomous flight will be barrier-breaking female aviator Wally Funk, who at 82 is set to be the oldest ever astronaut, Dutch teenager Oliver Daemen, the company’s first paying customer, who will become the youngest astronaut.
Rounding out the four-member crew is Jeff Bezos’ brother Mark, a financier who directs the Bezos Family Foundation and works as a volunteer firefighter.
The pair are best friends, and Jeff shared the moment he asked his younger sibling to join him in a viral video on Instagram last month.
Notably absent is the mysterious winner of a $28 million auction for a seat, who had “scheduling conflicts” and will take part in a future flight, and has asked to remain anonymous, the company said.
After lift-off, New Shepard will accelerate toward space at speeds exceeding Mach 3 using a liquid hydrogen/liquid oxygen engine with no carbon emissions.
The capsule soon separates from its booster, and the astronauts unbuckle and begin to experience weightlessness.
The crew will spend a few minutes beyond the Karman line — the internationally recognized boundary between Earth’s atmosphere and space, at 62 miles altitude (100 kilometers), as the spacecraft peaks at 65 miles high (106 kilometers).
They will be able to admire the curvature of the planet — and the inky black of the rest of the universe — from large windows that comprise a third of the cabin’s surface area.
The booster returns autonomously to a landing pad just north of its launch site, while the capsule freefalls back to Earth before deploying three giant parachutes, and finally a thruster, to land gently in the west Texas desert.

Beyond the first flight, relatively little is known about Blue Origin’s future tourism plans.
The company has a history of secrecy, its existence only becoming public knowledge three years after its creation. It then pursued a policy of “self-imposed silence” until 2015.

Unlike Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin hasn’t officially started selling tickets — Daemen won his spot through the auction process. The company wants two more flights this year, then “many more” in 2022, it told AFP.
Forczyk, the analyst, said it will all depend on the level of demand that is generated by these early flights, and how well the industry recovers from accidents “which there inevitably will be, because spaceflight is inherently risky.”
Elon Musk’s SpaceX will enter the fray in September with an all-civilian orbital expedition on its Crew Dragon, and is tying up with another company, Axiom, for visits to the International Space Station.
Beyond tourism, Blue Origin would like to supplant SpaceX as NASA’s leading private sector partner, and sees New Shepard as “sort of the stepping stone and also the way to make money along the way for the greater ambition,” said Forczyk.


Who’s who on Blue Origin’s first crewed flight

Jeff Bezos, 57: The spaceship Blue Origin was built by the company he founded in 2000, when he was still merely a single-digit billionaire. Six years before that, he started a small online bookstore called Amazon.com out of his garage. Bezos’ net worth is today estimated at more than $200 billion.

Mark Bezos: The brother of Jeff is a financier who directs the Bezos Family Foundation and works as a volunteer firefighter. The pair are best friends, and Jeff shared the moment he surprised his sibling, six years his junior, by asking him to join the mission in a video that went viral on Instagram last month.

Wally Funk: At 82, barrier-breaking woman aviator is about to become the oldest ever astronaut, fulfilling a lifelong dream that was thwarted by the sexism of the early space era. Funk, who took her first flying lesson aged nine, excelled in the Mercury 13 project which was intended to train women for space using the same standards as male astronauts, but the program was eventually nixed. She nevertheless had an accomplished career in aviation, becoming the first female air safety investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board, and serving as chief pilot in several flight schools.

Oliver Daemen: At 18, she is set to become the youngest astronaut. He holds a private pilot’s license and is a space enthusiast who will study physics in university this fall. The Dutch teen is flying in place of the still anonymous winner of a $28 million public auction, who asked to pass this time because of “scheduling conflicts,” and will go on a later trip. Daemen’s ticket was paid for by his father, the CEO of a private equity firm, CNBC reported.


How can you become a space tourist?

Thrill-seekers might soon be able to get their adrenaline kicks — and envy-inducing Instagram snaps — from the final frontier, as space tourism finally lifts off.
All you’ll need is a bit of patience. And a lot of money.
Here’s a rundown of where things stand.

Two companies are offering short “suborbital” hops of a few minutes: Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic, founded by Richard Branson.
Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket takes off vertically and the crew capsule detaches and crosses the Karman line (62 miles, or 100 kilometers, in altitude), before falling back to Earth with three parachutes.
Virgin Galactic uses a massive carrier plane, which takes off from a horizontal runway then drops a rocket-powered spaceplane. This in turn soars to over 50 miles altitude before gliding back.
In both cases, up to six passengers are able to unbuckle from their seats to experience a few minutes of weightlessness and take in the view of Earth from space.

Virgin Galactic has said regular commercial flights will begin from 2022, following two more test flights. Their waiting list is already long, with 600 tickets so far sold.
But the company predicts it will eventually run up to 400 flights per year. Two seats on one of the first flights are up for grabs in a prize draw: registrations are open until September 1.
As for Blue Origin, no detailed calendar has been announced.
“We’re planning for two more flights this year, then targeting many more in 2022,” a spokesperson told AFP.
Another way to get to space is via reality television. Space Hero, an upcoming show, says it plans to send the winner of a competition to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2023.

The first tickets sold by Virgin Galactic went for between $200,000 and $250,000 each, but the company has warned that the cost for future sales will go up.
Blue Origin hasn’t announced prices. The anonymous winner of a public auction for a seat on the first crewed flight paid $28 million, but decided to defer their trip.
It’s not known what amount was bid for the seat secured by Dutch teen Oliver Daemen, who will fly in the auction winner’s place.
The more “budget conscious” might consider spending $125,000 for a seat on Space Neptune: a capsule that offers 360 degree windows and is lifted to the upper atmosphere by a balloon the size of a football stadium.
Despite the promise of spectacular views, the balloon ascends only 19 miles — far from the boundary of space, and weightlessness.
The 300 seats for 2024 have all been sold, but reservations are open for 2025.

No — you’re only expected to be in reasonable shape. Virgin Galactic’s training lasts just five days.
Blue Origin promises to teach you everything you need to know “the day before you launch,” and its first crewed flight includes pioneering aviator Wally Funk, who at 82 will become the oldest astronaut.
The company’s requirements include being able to climb seven flights of stairs in under 90 seconds (the height of the launch tower) and being between 5’0” and 110 pounds (152 centimeters and 50 kilograms) and 6’4” and 223 pounds (193 cm and 100 kg).

Elon Musk’s company is also getting into the space tourism game, but its plans involve journeys that are far longer. The costs are also predicted to be astronomical — tens of millions of dollars.
In September, American billionaire Jared Isaacman has chartered a mission called Inspiration4 to take him and three other passengers into orbit around the Earth on a SpaceX Crew Dragon, launched into space by a Falcon 9 rocket.
Then in January 2022, three businessmen will travel to the ISS with an experienced astronaut. The mission, named Ax-1, is being organized by the company Axiom Space, which has signed up for three other future flights with SpaceX.
Elon Musk’s company is also planning a trip to orbit for four people, organized by intermediary Space Adventures — the same company in charge of the flight of the Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa to the ISS in December, aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket.
Maezawa is also supposed to take a trip around the Moon in 2023, this time aboard a rocket that is still under development by SpaceX, called Starship.
He invited eight members of the public to join him — but applications are now closed.

ESG to spur demand for green sukuk as sustainable assets top $40 trillion: Moody’s

ESG to spur demand for green sukuk as sustainable assets top $40 trillion: Moody’s
Updated 28 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

ESG to spur demand for green sukuk as sustainable assets top $40 trillion: Moody’s

ESG to spur demand for green sukuk as sustainable assets top $40 trillion: Moody’s
  • Sustainable assets reached $40 trillion in 2020
  • Islamic financial services worth $2.4 trillion
Updated 28 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Demand for green sukuk will benefit from rising global investor appetite for ESG, according to Moody’s ESG Solutions.
It comes as sustainable assets reached $40 trillion in 2020, far in excess of the $2.4 trillion total size of the Islamic financial services industry.
“This illustrates the potential for a much larger pool of investors for green and sustainable Islamic bonds,” Rahul Ghosh, managing director – ESG outreach and research at Moody’s ESG Solutions, told Arab News. “Demand for green and sustainable sukuk will benefit from robust growth in institutional investor demand for ESG products, given the natural crossover of sustainable investing and Islamic finance in integrating societal impacts.”
The rise of investing that prioritizes environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues is rapidly reshaping the Gulf’s financial landscape as corporations increasingly weave ESG principles into their businesses and borrowings.
The synergies with Shariah-compliant investing have also become apparent in some recent regional debt sales such as the $2.5 billion “sustainability sukuk” launched by Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank in March, with its proceeds used to finance both green and social development projects.
“In common with investors in Shariah-compliant products, some sustainable investors use screening strategies to avoid certain activities and products to better align themselves with the values and goals of developing a sustainable society,” said Ghosh. “Sukuk funding of environmentally sustainable projects, such as renewable energy assets, appeals to both traditional Islamic investors and conventional investors such as pension funds, asset managers and financial institutions.”
The trend could have major implications for Gulf states seeking to invest heavily in the renewables sector such as Saudi Arabia which aims to power half the country with renewable sources by 2030 under a green initiative.
The regional opportunity to deliver renewables projects and low carbon fuels was highlighted by Moody’s Investors Service last month in a report on the global energy transition
“As a sunny region, the GCC has a natural competitive advantage in solar power, and its longtime experience with water desalinization offers a further edge to be able to capitalize on new technologies such as green hydrogen, produced through hydrolysis using power from the renewables,” it said.
Such projects represent a major opportunity for both ESG and Shariah-focused investing.
However, some challenges remain for the sector according to Ghosh.
“The market will need to overcome structural hurdles if it is to reach critical mass, however. For example, issuers face additional qualifying criteria, costs and reporting requirements to meet both green and Islamic markets standards.”
S&P Global Ratings also anticipates potential headwinds for the sector.
“The additional complexity of green sukuk and the slow implementation of the energy transition agenda suggest that market dynamics will not change in the next one-to-two years,” it said in a report this month.

Topics: ESG Sukuk Islamic finance Saudi Arabia

Volkswagen records 45% surge in Saudi sales

Volkswagen records 45% surge in Saudi sales
Updated 59 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Volkswagen records 45% surge in Saudi sales

Volkswagen records 45% surge in Saudi sales
  • The T-Roc was responsible for a fifth of all sales and the dealer said proved especially popular with female drivers
Updated 59 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Volkswagen recorded a 45 percent year-on-year surge in sales in Saudi Arabia in the first half of 2021, according to the German carmaker’s official dealer in the Kingdom.
Jeddah-based Samaco Automotive Company said the increase in sales was due to the successful launch this year of three new models in the Kingdom.
The T-Roc was responsible for a fifth of all sales and the dealer said proved especially popular with female drivers. The other launches this year included the seven-seater Teramont and a new version of the popular Golf GTI.

Syria regime fire kills five in rebel bastion

Syria regime fire kills five in rebel bastion
Updated 44 min 32 sec ago
AFP

Syria regime fire kills five in rebel bastion

Syria regime fire kills five in rebel bastion
Updated 44 min 32 sec ago
AFP
EHSIM: Syrian regime artillery fire killed at least five civilians including two children in the country's last major rebel bastion of Idlib, a Britain-based war monitor said Sunday.
The shelling took place in the village of Ehsim late Saturday, in the south of Idlib region, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
A family member told AFP that visitors had gathered to congratulate a male relative on getting married when the shelling hit their home.
Earlier in the day, rockets fired by pro-government forces killed six people in the village of Sarja, including three children and a rescue worker, meaning at least 11 were killed in total in Idlib on Saturday.
The shelling at Ehsim came hours after President Bashar al-Assad took the oath of office for a fourth term, pledging to "liberate" areas still beyond government control.
The deaths are the latest violations of a ceasefire deal agreed by Turkey and Russia in March 2020 to stem a regime offensive on the jihadist-dominated stronghold.
An AFP photographer in Ehsim saw rescue workers under floodlights cut through a collapsed ceiling to retrieve the body of a woman.
Bundling her body up in a blanket, they then gently lowered it down a ladder and carried it into an ambulance.
Bordering Turkey, the northwestern Idlib region is home to around three million people, more than half displaced by fighting in other parts of war-torn Syria. Many rely on humanitarian aid to survive.
The region is dominated by Syria's former Al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, but other rebel groups are also present.
Syria's war has killed around half a million people and forced millions more to flee their homes since starting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

In Senegal, giant sheep prized for Eid

In Senegal, giant sheep prized for Eid
Updated 18 July 2021
AFP

In Senegal, giant sheep prized for Eid

In Senegal, giant sheep prized for Eid
  • Clients will pay up to 2 million CFA francs ( $3,600) for a sacrificial animal
  • But prices are far out of reach for many in the country, where about 40 percent live on less than $1.90
Updated 18 July 2021
AFP

DAKAR: A ram the size of a small pony tosses its head inside a sumptuous pen illuminated by flashing disco lights, before lunging at some ewes half its size.
The skittish animal lives on a rooftop in Senegal’s capital Dakar, alongside a dozen ewes, in an enclosure featuring ceiling fans, faux chandeliers and multicolored lighting.
The plush surroundings underscore the deep affection owner Abdou Fatah Diop has for the breed of sheep known as Ladoum, which are native to the West African country.
“It’s a passion. I forget everything,” Diop says of his sheep, adding that he spends more money on them then he does on his family.
But the sheep are still money-spinners. Businessman Diop, 40, sells lambs sired by his prize ram to other Ladoum breeders who want to improve their herds, for the equivalent of thousands.
Many are similarly enamoured with sheep in the mostly Muslim nation of Senegal, where there are popular television programs dedicated to the animal.
The most prized variety are the Ladoum: a smooth-haired breed with curled horns that can reach imposing heights of 1.2 meters (4 feet) or more at the shoulder.
A wealthy elite also pays small fortunes for magnificent Ladoum rams to sacrifice during the Islamic festival of Eid Al-Adha — also called Tabaski — which begins next week.
Senegalese breeders only developed the variety over the past 20 years, according to Diop, to accentuate the sheep’s proportions and physical beauty.
Abou Kane, another top breeder, has dozens of Ladoum tethered under a white tent in the center of Dakar to sell for Tabaski.
His clients will pay up to 2 million CFA francs (3,000 euros, $3,600) for a sacrificial animal.
“It’s an exceptional breed that you can find nowhere else,” he says, praising the sheep’s “splendour.”


Slaughtering flashy rams for Tabaski has become a marker of status in Senegal.
But prices are far out of reach for many in the country, where about 40 percent live on less than $1.90 (1.70 euros) a day, according to the World Bank.
There is still pressure to buy a good-looking sheep, however.
In Dakar’s largest ruminants’ market, herders in colorful robes stroll among thousands of bleating sheep and goats.
Traders from neighboring Mali and Mauritania have come ahead of Tabaski to serve the city’s clientele.
The market does a roaring trade over the festival period, according to its president Mamadou Talla, clearing about 150,000 euros ($180,000) a day in sales and supplying half of the 260,000 sheep consumed in Dakar.
Talla, 61, said that competing for the nicest sheep is a uniquely Senegalese phenomenon and that customers are picky.
“Every Senegalese wants a big ram” the 61-year-old added, which can “mystify” the neighbors and make children happy.
Not all sheep are exorbitant. Talla said many go for 60,000 CFA francs (90 euros, $107), for example.


Several traders interviewed by AFP said that costs of upkeep and transport justified the seemingly high price of ordinary Tabaski sheep.
For the deluxe animals, breeder Abou Kane argued that the rich have a religious obligation to choose the nicest animal.
“God demanded of us a sacrifice,” he said. “You really shouldn’t choose just anything.”
Some argue that the pursuit of beauty in sheep has little to do with Tabaski, however.
El Hadji Mamadou Ndiaye, an imam at Dakar’s Great Mosque, said the rules dictate that the sacrificial animal be of a certain age, among other measures, but say nothing of an animal’s size or beauty.
Culture, as well as individual vanity, play a role in the market for enormous Tabaski sheep, he suggested.
“If you’re not a crackpot, you just follow the criteria that are demanded,” Ndiaye said.

South Korea to bring home sailors aboard coronavirus-hit destroyer

South Korea to bring home sailors aboard coronavirus-hit destroyer
Updated 18 July 2021
AP

South Korea to bring home sailors aboard coronavirus-hit destroyer

South Korea to bring home sailors aboard coronavirus-hit destroyer
  • Two transport planes will bring home 300 sailors aboard the destroyer Munmu the Great
  • About 150 navy personnel will replace the crew and sail the destroyer to South Korea
Updated 18 July 2021
AP

SEOUL: South Korea is sending military aircraft on Sunday to replace the entire 300-member crew of a navy destroyer on an anti-piracy mission off East Africa after nearly 70 of them tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said.
Two transport planes will bring home 300 sailors aboard the destroyer Munmu the Great, Joint Chiefs of Staff and Defense Ministry officials said, requesting anonymity citing department rules.
They said 68 sailors have so far tested positive and the results on 200 of the 300 crew are still pending.
South Korea has taken part in anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden since 2009. According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, about 150 navy personnel will replace the crew and sail the destroyer to South Korea. Officials said the ship was to be replaced with another destroyer next month following a six-month rotational deployment.
On Sunday, South Korea’s health authorities reported 1,454 new cases, taking the country’s total to 177,951 with 2,057 deaths.
South Korea has recently imposed its toughest distancing rules on its populous capital region, where most of the recent cases have been found. Authorities are considering more stringent restrictions in other areas as well.

Topics: South Korea Coronavirus

