Saudi crown prince receives phone call from Oman’s sultan, exchanges Eid greetings

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq on Sunday, Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the call, the sultan expressed his thanks and appreciation to the crown prince for the hospitality and warm reception he received during his visit to the Kingdom, congratulating Prince Mohammed on the advent of Eid Al-Adha.
The crown prince thanked him for his noble sentiments, and extended greetings on the upcoming Muslim holiday.
Sultan Haitham concluded a two -day visit to the Kingdom on Monday, his first official foreign visit since assuming his position and the first visit by an Omani leader in over a decade.
The Black Stone is a rock set in an oval-shaped silver frame on the southeast corner of the Kaaba. It stands about 1.5 meters above the ground.
Only eight pieces of the Black Stone can be seen, and the largest of them is the size of a date, while the rest of the rock is inside the structure of the Kaaba.
It is revered by Muslims as an Islamic relic that dates back to the time of Adam and Eve. It fell from heaven to guide Adam and Eve to build an altar that became the first temple on earth.
The Black Stone has a significant meaning to Muslims, as it was witnessed in the Kaaba by the Prophet Muhammad five years before his prophethood.
Muslims do not worship the Stone, but they raise their hands towards it while repeating Takbir (Allah is the Greatest) during the tawaf ritual, and touch it and/or kiss it, if able, following what the Prophet Muhammad used to do. The act is also considered an expiation for sins.
The Black Stone was subjected to repeated desecration and damage over time throughout history. It was struck and smashed to pieces by a stone fired from a catapult, but the fragments were rejoined using a silver ligament.
It was also stolen multiple times, and was broke into seven pieces the last time it was stolen. The pieces were put together by a pair of goldsmiths from Makkah, who built a silver frame to surround it, and it has since been enclosed in a similar frame and covered in a paste made of wax, musk and amber.
Authorities in Saudi Arabia recently released new specially processed images of the most important Islamic and archaeological sites in the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosque captured 1,050 photographs of the Black Stone and the shrine of Ibrahim using Fox Stack Panorama technology, which combines images with varying degrees of clarity to produce a single accurate high-resolution picture of the Black Stone, known as Hajar Aswad in Arabic.
The 49,000-megapixel images were taken over seven hours and required a week to edit. It is the first time the authority has been able to show the Black Stone in such detail.
King Salman thanks Muslim countries for supporting Saudi Arabia’s anti-virus Hajj efforts
King delivers Eid Al-Adha speech, congratulating Muslims around the world
RIYADH: King Salman used his Eid Al-Adha speech on Tuesday to thank Islamic nations that supported Saudi Arabia’s efforts against COVID-19 during Hajj.
He said their support of the measures had contributed to protecting pilgrims and prevented the spread of the pandemic.
The king said Saudi Arabia’s vaccination campaign had allowed authorities to provide a safe environment for Hajj pilgrims.
He said measures had been taken during the pilgrimage to reduce the chances of COVID-19 spreading “in view of what the world is going through.”
For the second year running, Saudi Arabia limited pilgrims to those living in the Kingdom. Just 60,000 people were allowed to take part provided they had been vaccinated.
King Salman said: “I thank Allah Almighty for the great success of the Kingdom’s efforts in reducing the effects imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic on all aspects of life and works to increase society immunity by providing more than 22 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to citizens and residents.”
He said this had helped increase the capacity of the Two Holy Mosques and enabled pilgrims to perform rituals in a “healthy and safe environment.”
The king congratulated Muslims on Eid Al-Adha and prayed for the safe return of pilgrims to their families.
He also thanked Muslim countries that supported the measures taken by the Kingdom “thus contributing to the protection of pilgrims, and preventing the spread of the epidemic.”
Hajj nears conclusion as Muslims celebrate Eid Al-Adha
Wearing masks and the ihram, the pilgrim’s seamless white garment, they each threw seven stones at a pillar symbolising Satan
The pandemic has for a second year forced Saudi authorities to dramatically downsize the Hajj
After the first stoning and the removal of Ihram limitations in Mina on Tuesday, this year’s Hajj is nearly at an end, as Muslims around the globe began celebrating Eid Al-Adha, the feast of sacrifice.
King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman exchanged congratulatory messages with leaders of Muslim countries around the world to mark the occasion.
After a rest of nearly six hours in Muzdalifah, the 60,000 Hajj pilgrims were transported, amid strict health measures, to Mina after midnight on Monday. Over 1,700 buses were used to move the worshippers to Mina, some five kilometers away from Islam’s holiest mosque.
In the stoning ritual, each pilgrim threw seven pebbles at the Grand Jamrah, called Jamrat Aqaba, emulating the Prophet Abraham, who is said to have stoned the devil at three locations when he tried to persuade Abraham to violate Allah’s order by sacrificing his son, Ismael.
After the symbolic stoning, the pilgrims sacrificed sheep, men shaved their heads, took off their Ihrams and revisited the Grand Mosque for Tawaf Al-Ifadhah before they returned to Mina, where they will stay for two or three more days.
Security and health authorities, as well as Hajj organizers, were close to the pilgrims to provide any assistance needed, and make sure that they abided by the precautionary preventive measures.
Mohammed Yasin Ahmed, an Indian pilgrim who is living in the eastern city of Al-Khafji, told Arab News that he was pleased with the arrangement of this year’s Hajj.
“This Hajj was like a dream to me, and thank God I was able to do (it) in such a comfortable way. Every pilgrim was taking good care and showed a good sense of responsibility to help curb the coronavirus disease (COVID-19),” he said.
Mohsen, a Pakistani pilgrim working in Jubail, said that this was his first Hajj.
“I was really surprised to see these excellent arrangements by the Saudi government. Officials are working all day to help us avoid COVID-19, which is a difficult situation for all of us,” he told Arab News.
Performing the pilgrimage this year was limited to vaccinated people from the age of 18 to 65 years old, and only pilgrims already in Saudi Arabia, both citizens and residents who were eligible, were permitted to participate.
Mona Hamad, a Saudi pilgrim who was experiencing Hajj for the first time, said: “You cannot imagine how thrilled I am to live this experience.
“I have mixed feelings — proud of my country, enjoying Hajj and celebrating Eid. What else could bring more happiness than that? I am truly feeling elated,” she said.
Saudi authorities step up inspection of pilgrims’ tents as Hajj progresses
Work is part of the daily inspection process that reviews services, gets feedback about them and addresses any issues that are raised
MAKKAH: Officials from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Monday inspected tents provided for pilgrims. It formed part of the daily inspections that are carried out to review the provision of services, get feedback about them and address any issues that have been raised.
Ministry officials, led by Acting Minister of Hajj and Umrah Issam bin Saad bin Saeed, were accompanied during the inspection by Abdulrahman Addas, CEO of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites, along with other representatives of the commission and other organizations.
“These inspection tours started with the arrival of the first pilgrims to Mina and will be carried out until the end of the Hajj journey,” the ministry said.
“These inspections have helped shed light on some comments, identify the entities responsible for (the issues they raised) and entrust the competent bodies to urgently address them. This procedure ensures the safety and comfort of pilgrims, while recording the highest levels of satisfaction among them.
“These tours come within the scope of the efforts exerted by the ministry and commission officials to follow up on the service-providers system and the readiness of the holy sites and their infrastructure.
“This helps to guarantee the proper implementation of preventive measures, and of the service-provision standards throughout the stages of the Hajj journey.”
Hajj pilgrims reach Muzdalifah after spending day at Arafat
The pilgrims move from Muzdalifah back to Mina, starting from midnight on Monday
In Muzdalifah, the pilgrims collect pebbles for the stoning of the devil ritual at the Jamarat area in Mina
MUZDALIFAH: After spending around 12 hours on the plains of Arafat on Monday for the most important part of Hajj, 60,000 people went to Muzdalifah in preparation for the final stages of this year’s pilgrimage.
Minutes after sunset on the ninth day of Dhul Hijjah, the pilgrims began moving to the open but rocky plains of Muzdalifah, where they pray Maghrib and Isha.
The caravan of buses, each carrying 20 pilgrims, arrived in Muzdalifah. On each bus there is a guide whose task it is to help pilgrims with all information they need and ensure they are socially distanced.
The buses were accompanied by security patrols, and there was a time interval between buses for a smooth traffic flow.
In Muzdalifah, the pilgrims collect pebbles for the stoning of the devil ritual at the Jamarat area in Mina. The first day in Mina, the 10th of Dhul Hijjah, marks the first day of Eid Al-Adha.
Saudi Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah told Al-Ekhbariya TV channel that no coronavirus cases had been detected among the pilgrims during this Hajj.
“There were some minor cases of tiredness due to the physical exertion, but the pilgrims with such simple cases left hospitals shortly after they received the necessary treatment,” he said.
Dr. Abdul-Fattah Mashat, deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, said that all pilgrims were transported from Mina to Arafat in three hours. More than 1,700 buses brought the pilgrims from Arafat to Muzdalifah, he added.
“Immediately after sundown, the pilgrims started to board the buses that were made ready some three hours earlier.”
The pilgrims move from Muzdalifah back to Mina, starting from midnight on Monday.
“These buses will take them to their camps in Mina, from where they can move to the Jamarat area. There, they will use three floors of the Jamarat construction to do the stoning. We have divided the pilgrims into color-coded groups. Each group will throw (stones at) the pillar from a predefined floor and from a particular place to avoid accumulation of pilgrims.”
Mashat praised the pilgrims for sticking to the regulations and following instructions on mask wearing and social distancing.
Sheikh Bandar Baleela, imam of the midday prayers at Namirah Mosque, focused his Arafah sermon on urging Muslims to do good to all creatures, including animals and inanimate objects.
Baleela added that King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman were keen to make this Hajj season secure and safe.
Shahid Nazir Gill, a Canadian pilgrim living and working in Yanbu, said the hospitality and support on offer was remarkable.
“I would like to express my gratitude to the Saudi government for everything they have done for us. Their efforts, especially during the pandemic, are highly appreciated,” Gill told Arab News.
Rasha Musbah, an Egyptian driving instructor at Princess Nourah bin Abdulrahman University in Riyadh, said she was lucky to join this year’s Hajj.
“The services are amazing,” she told Arab News. “Organization, hygiene and all other services are at high levels. All the people here are helpful, beginning from the security men to cleaning workers.”
She added that pilgrims were abiding by the health measures and expressed hope that the pandemic would soon end.
But there were also mixed feelings about this year’s Hajj.
“When my husband and I first registered, we were not among the first approved group,” Dr. Nahla Mohammed Abdullah, an Egyptian anesthetist and intensive care physician at King Abdul Aziz Specialist hospital in Taif, told Arab News. “We were sad to know that.”
While she received a message two days later confirming that her Hajj request was approved, her husband’s request was unfortunately rejected.