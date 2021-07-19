US offers $7 million reward for information leading to Hezbollah operative

DUBAI: The US Department of State’s Rewards for Justice Program is offering a reward of up to $7 m for information leading to the identification or location of Salman Raouf Salman, a Hezbollah member accused of partaking in the bombing of the Argentine Jewish Mutual Aid Society
According to a statement released Monday, Salman 58, is “a leader of Hizbollah’s External Security Organization (ESO), which is responsible for planning, coordinating, and executing … terrorist attacks around the globe.”
Salma “is most well-known for his prominent role in the July 18, 1994, bombing of the Argentine Jewish Mutual Aid Society (AMIA), a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which resulted in the deaths of 85 innocent civilians,” the statement said.
The US Treasury Department first designated Salman on July 19, 2019, as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist for directing and supporting Hezbollah activities.