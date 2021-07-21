You are here

Makkah police arrest 5 suspected car thieves

Shutterstock illustration photo
Shutterstock illustration photo
Makkah police arrest 5 suspected car thieves

Makkah police arrest 5 suspected car thieves
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

MAKKAH: Police have arrested five members of a gang linked to a recent spate of car theft cases in Makkah region, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

Two of the suspects are Saudi citizens and three are Sudanese nationals, said the report, quoting a Makkah police spokesman.

They were found to have stolen at least eight vehicles inside neighborhoods and selling them illegally.

Some of the loot were recovered and the suspects have been referred to the Public Prosecution office, the report said.
 

Maximum technology utilized by Saudi authorities to ensure safety of pilgrims

In the 2019 Hajj season, the Ministry of Health introduced a robot that remotely provided consultations and checks with the use of artificial intelligence. (SPA)
In the 2019 Hajj season, the Ministry of Health introduced a robot that remotely provided consultations and checks with the use of artificial intelligence. (SPA)
Updated 21 July 2021
Mohammed Al-Kinani & Huda Al-Shair

Maximum technology utilized by Saudi authorities to ensure safety of pilgrims

In the 2019 Hajj season, the Ministry of Health introduced a robot that remotely provided consultations and checks with the use of artificial intelligence. (SPA)
  • Hajis at holy sites have direct access to smart card service, smart bracelets, and smart robots to ‘enrich their experience’
Updated 21 July 2021
Mohammed Al-Kinani & Huda Al-Shair

MAKKAH/JEDDAH: To ensure safety during the Hajj season and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Saudi authorities are utilizing technology to help pilgrims perform their rituals in peace and comfort.

The yearly pilgrimage to Makkah is considered the world’s largest human gathering, with almost 2.5 million pilgrims in 2019. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Hajj is restricted to 60,000 pilgrims, all coming from within the Kingdom.  
When Saudi pilgrims arrived, they had direct access to smart cards, smart bracelets, and a smart robot service — all intended to make Hajj a more convenient experience.
The features of the smart cards, introduced by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, include near-field communication (NFC) and barcodes that will hold personal, medical, and residence information. They will also guide pilgrims to their residences in the holy sites.
According to Hamad Al-Eshiwan, director of the media center at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the smart cards were manufactured locally and were given to this year’s pilgrims and will be available for Umrah performers in the future.
“We will be also providing this technology to other international Hajj companies for future Hajj and Umrah clients,” he said.
Al-Eshiwan also said each card is color-coded as the different colors link the cardholders to their respective housing at the holy sites. They also allow access to smart doors and entrances to campsites in the holy sites.
In addition to pilgrims’ vital information, the cards also allow the pilgrims to check their pre-planned journey routes and schedules for Hajj. Through these cards, pilgrims can choose their daily meals, which will help avoid crowded places.

Built locally, smart cards are color-coded as the different colors link the cardholders to their respective housing at the holy sites. (SPA)

Explaining the need for these cards, Amr Al-Maddah, deputy minister for Hajj and Umrah Services, said the smart cards were launched to put the pilgrims’ safety and convenience as top priorities and to “enrich their experience.”
He added that pilgrims can fill out a service evaluation questionnaire of their experiences as their feedback will help improve services and meet pilgrims’ highest expectations.
The smart cards can also be linked and read through the “Sha’ir” application, which will also assist authorities in providing any requested service.
The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) launched its smart bracelet service in cooperation with the Guests of God Service Program, in partnership with the Saudi Telecom Company Group (STC).
Some 5,000 bracelets were distributed among this year’s pilgrims as the bracelet, which comes in the form of a wristwatch, is equipped with GPS and uses the data for Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.
The bracelet provides integrated services that include all personal data of a pilgrim, including his or her health status related to COVID-19.

Fully automatic robots have been deployed to sanitize Makkah’s Grand Mosque and keep it free from bacteria in the wake of the pandemic. (SPA)

Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi, SDAIA president, described the initiative as an important step to serve the pilgrims.
“Pilgrims wearing these bracelets can check their heartbeats and oxygen level,” Al-Ghamdi said. “They can also review their health status as these bracelets are connected with the Tawakkalna app.” Pilgrims with bracelets can report a security issue or seek assistance from their control center, which includes representatives from various health, security, and Hajj authorities.
“This center monitors everything happening to the pilgrims, whether it is a security or health issue, or even an accident,” Al-Ghamdi said. “These bracelets can also help authorities take action when needed.”
The General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque launched its smart robot service last month as 10 robots joined the Grand Mosque’s disinfection team.
To help thwart the spread of COVID-19, the robots are helping in the Grand Mosque’s disinfection routine. The robots are equipped with a special program to analyze the disinfection requirements of assigned areas. They can operate between five and eight hours without human intervention.
In the 2019 Hajj season, the Ministry of Health introduced the first Hajj robot that remotely provided medical consultations and checks with the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
AI assistant professor at Umm Al-Qura University, Tahani Al-Subait, told Arab News that a physician in Riyadh, for instance, can provide medical assistance through a robot to a patient in the holy sites. “The physician can remotely monitor the robot and give it an order to take the patient’s temperature and check their pulse with a stethoscope,” she said.

Topics: Hajj 2021

King Salman thanks Muslim countries for supporting Saudi Arabia’s anti-virus Hajj efforts video
Saudi Arabia
King Salman thanks Muslim countries for supporting Saudi Arabia’s anti-virus Hajj efforts
Hajj nears conclusion as Muslims celebrate Eid Al-Adha video
Saudi Arabia
Hajj nears conclusion as Muslims celebrate Eid Al-Adha

Hajj 2021: No COVID-19 infections or other illnesses among pilgrims

Muslim pilgrims pray at the Namira Mosque on Arafat Day, the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage, in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca on July 19, 2021. (AFP)
Muslim pilgrims pray at the Namira Mosque on Arafat Day, the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage, in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca on July 19, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 21 July 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Hajj 2021: No COVID-19 infections or other illnesses among pilgrims

Muslim pilgrims pray at the Namira Mosque on Arafat Day, the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage, in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca on July 19, 2021. (AFP)
  • More policemen were present to supervise COVID-19 health measures while also looking out for the pilgrims’ general well-being
Updated 21 July 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Pilgrims participating in this year’s Hajj rituals successfully complied with health measures spread across all holy sites as the Saudi Ministry of Health (MoH) announced no coronavirus (COVID-19) infections or other illnesses among pilgrims.
MoH spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly made the announcement on Tuesday during a joint press conference with the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.
During this year’s Hajj, the MoH treated cases of physical exhaustion along with 651 clinical checkups, 396 emergency cases, 37 cases of heat exhaustion, 26 hospitalization admissions, and six successful cardiac catheterizations.
Interior Ministry spokesman Lt. Col. Talal Al-Shalhoub talked about the importance of the additional safety mechanisms applied to this year’s Hajj. More policemen were present to supervise COVID-19 health measures while also looking out for the pilgrims’ general well-being. He also said 356 violators during Hajj were reported. Most were trying to reach specific holy sites in Muzdalifah, Mount Arafat, and the Grand Mosque. “I would like to reinforce the importance of committing to the Hajj safety measures and avoiding violations,” Al-Shalhoub said.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia confirmed 14 new COVID-19- related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,075. The Ministry of Health confirmed 1,273 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 512,142 people have now contracted the disease.
It was also announced on Tuesday that under the implementation of King Salman’s directives, the General Directorate of Passports extended the validity of residencies for expatriates outside the Kingdom, visit visas, exit visas, and return visas. They will all be automatically extended, without fees or financial compensation, through Aug. 31.

Topics: Hajj 2021

Hajj nears conclusion as Muslims celebrate Eid Al-Adha video
Saudi Arabia
Hajj nears conclusion as Muslims celebrate Eid Al-Adha
Makkah governor receives Grand Mosque’s imams and khatibs on the advent of Eid Al-Adha

Makkah governor receives Grand Mosque’s imams and khatibs on the advent of Eid Al-Adha
Updated 21 July 2021
SPA

Makkah governor receives Grand Mosque’s imams and khatibs on the advent of Eid Al-Adha

Makkah governor receives Grand Mosque’s imams and khatibs on the advent of Eid Al-Adha
Updated 21 July 2021
SPA

MAKKAH: Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, the governor of Makkah, and his deputy Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz received the imams and khatibs of the Grand Mosque in the holy city’s guest house to congratulate them on the advent of Eid Al-Adha.

The princes then visited several sites in Mina to inspect services being provided for pilgrims and they toured the Ministry of Health’s control and command center at Mina’s emergencies hospital.

Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah welcomed Prince Khalid and Prince Badr and briefed them on service provision and the center’s role as a key link between relevant authorities.

The Makkah officials then moved on to Mina’s general security control and command center where they were received by director of public security, Khalid bin Qarar Al-Harbi, who outlined Hajj security arrangements.

Al-Harbi also highlighted the expansion of the security headquarters in Mina and renovation of a CCTV surveillance room that has been equipped with the latest technology to help with an increase in operational capacity.

Topics: Hajj 2021 Makkah

Belgian diplomats in Saudi Arabia share stories about what July 21 means to them

Belgium’s lighting and experience designer Koert Vermeulen created a world record with this bright ornament, consisting of 1.2 million lumens, that was suspended from Riyadh’s Kingdom Tower during the recent Noor Riyadh Festival. (Supplied)
Belgium’s lighting and experience designer Koert Vermeulen created a world record with this bright ornament, consisting of 1.2 million lumens, that was suspended from Riyadh’s Kingdom Tower during the recent Noor Riyadh Festival. (Supplied)
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

Belgian diplomats in Saudi Arabia share stories about what July 21 means to them

Belgium’s lighting and experience designer Koert Vermeulen created a world record with this bright ornament, consisting of 1.2 million lumens, that was suspended from Riyadh’s Kingdom Tower during the recent Noor Riyadh Festival. (Supplied)
  • Belgian National Day takes place on July 21, in the middle of summer
  • Saudi Arabia and all over the world enjoying some delicious Belgian food while having lovely chats and listening to Belgian music
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: When I was a child, I used to sit with my sister in front of the television, watching the parades for the king and crown prince (we now have our first crown princess) in our capital. We tried to spot my father, who was marching while playing music, before eating Belgian beef stew with fries and mayonnaise (not ketchup, it’s not Belgian), homemade by my mother. Later on, while living in Brussels, I celebrated July 21 with friends, picnicking in the parks and participating in events and activities the city organized, ending the evening with a concert.
To me, Belgium is the country I spent the first 28 years of my life in, where I was blessed with great education and many opportunities. Working for Belgium as a civil servant abroad is my chance to give back to my country.
Living abroad changes the way you see home. It has definitely made me a more proud citizen. As diplomats, we have the opportunity to visit the most innovative Belgian companies abroad and we also meet very interesting Belgians and see their wonderful projects all over the world, whether they are entrepreneurs or artists, active in the medical field, as professors, or even sportsmen and women. We are a small but very diverse nation because of our history and geographical location in the center of Europe, hosting the headquarters of many international institutions and businesses. The diversity in culture, language and background of our citizens is a true asset and we are too modest when it comes to selling our unique Belgian identity.
Being far away from family and friends makes celebrating National Day different. This year will be my third National Day in Riyadh and, as in previous years, I hope to celebrate the day with friends from Belgium, Saudi Arabia and all over the world, enjoying some delicious Belgian food while having lovely chats and listening to Belgian music. I will probably hear a comment of “Ah, is this Belgian? I thought it was from…” here and there.
I wish all my fellow citizens a happy and relaxing day under the sun. I hope the ones living in Belgium as well as abroad are able to invite an expat or a local to their homes and share stories about our homeland, while enjoying our amazing cuisine. For everyone back home and in neighboring countries who are currently living through extremely difficult times due to last week’s terrible natural disaster, my deepest sympathies are with you and your families.

Elisa De Raes
Deputy Head of Mission and Consul to Saudi Arabia

There is no better way to get to know the true spirit of a country than to visit it during its National Day celebrations. Although a small country, Belgium has a very rich and diverse culture and every town or village has its own traditions when it comes to celebrating our National Day.
The Belgian population of more than 11.5 million is composed of Dutch speakers, French speakers, the inhabitants of our cosmopolitan capital of Brussels, and a small but dynamic German-speaking community in the east of the country.
My colleague Adrien Lacroix might have stated (see below) that Belgium often has bad weather, but my vibrant French-speaking city of Liege is said to enjoy 365 days of sun per year — a way of saying that, in spite of the weather conditions, its citizens are always warm-hearted and welcoming. The citizens of Liege once again proved their resilience and sense of solidarity last week, as the city was badly impacted by the devastating floods that hit Western Europe. My thoughts are with all those who have been affected in Belgium, Germany and elsewhere.
Like many other Belgians, I always choose to celebrate our National Day in Brussels, where I can mingle with fellow citizens from all parts of the country. A typical July 21 in our capital includes eating a hearty plate of our traditional moules-frites (mussels and fries) and then attending the military and civilian parade that takes place in front of the Royal Palace in the presence of our king. The parade always gets me hungry again, so I usually end up wandering around Brussels’ magnificent Grand Place square in search of a delicious Belgian waffle. I then join a bigger group of friends to attend the music festival held on the Jeu de Balle Square in the Marolles neighborhood, where we enjoy the great performances of the 100 percent-Belgian lineup.
Belgium’s climate means that the National Day usually ends up in the rain — what is popularly referred to in French as the “drache nationale” (national downpour). This rarely seems to discourage the joyful crowd, which is by this point too busy dancing to Stromae to care about anything else.

Thomas Georgiopoulos
First Secretary

Saying that Belgian cuisine is limited to chocolate and waffles is a cliche, but saying that the Belgians know how to celebrate their National Day is a fact.
Belgian National Day takes place on July 21, in the middle of summer. This is important because Belgium is known for having an unpleasant climate most of the year, with cold days from the fall in October until spring in May. What’s more, my country gets about 200 days of rainfall each year. So the summertime is usually colored with celebrations, gatherings, concerts, parties, fireworks and all sorts of festive events taking place outdoors. No need to mention the music festivals, such as Tomorrowland, to understand how big and vibrant such activities are. This year, the weather took us by surprise and floods caused a disaster in many parts of Belgium, for which I would like to express my solidarity with the victims.
Our National Day is celebrated in the open air and is a time to enjoy the company of our fellow citizens. I come from a small city called Tournai in the southwest of the French-speaking part of Belgium, but I think National Day activities are the same almost everywhere: The municipality organizes concerts and shows, usually on the main square (“grand place”). The restaurants and cafes set up a terrace or bar outside and a lot of people are dressed in black, yellow and red. They listen to local artists or bands while cheering together for the fireworks, often until late at night. Food is served — usually barbecued meat — together with refreshing frozen drinks.
To me, the meaning of this day has taken up more and more significance in the light of our recent history. I believe all Belgians have something in common, a sort of “Belgiantude,” defined by surrealism, self-derision and a love of living. I hope we can continue on this path for centuries to come. As our anthem has it, “Le roi, la loi, la liberte” (For king, for law and for freedom).

Adrien Lacroix
Commercial Attache

Topics: Belgium national day

Who’s Who: Dr. Mohammad Al-Suliman, CEO of Najm for Insurance Services

Who’s Who: Dr. Mohammad Al-Suliman, CEO of Najm for Insurance Services
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Dr. Mohammad Al-Suliman, CEO of Najm for Insurance Services

Who’s Who: Dr. Mohammad Al-Suliman, CEO of Najm for Insurance Services
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

Dr. Mohammad Al-Suliman has been the CEO of Najm for Insurance Services since February 2019.

He specializes in transformation and change management for organizations revamping their strategy and business models. Additionally, Al-Suliman is an accredited expert in global project management and mergers and acquisitions.

Al-Suliman restructured Najm’s traditional revenue and pricing model to be sales-driven and correlated to the financial strength of the industry, ensuring alignment to the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, making its services fully automated and 95 percent online.

He has held leadership positions in various sectors, including in telecoms, banking and investment management.

Prior to joining Najm, he served as vice president of corporate development at Saudi Telecom Co., and before that, he was chief operating officer at the Saudi Kuwaiti Finance House, and vice president of Klever Marketing in the US.

His earlier experience encompassed many executive and leadership positions including vice president of the operations and support services division at Arabian Securities, director of business systems development at Jadwa Investment, and head of investment group systems at the Arab National Bank.

Al-Suliman obtained a doctorate in strategic management and information technology from Claremont Graduate University, California, in 2015.

He did a master’s degree in information systems and technology from Claremont in 2011, having received his bachelor’s degree in information system management from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Saudi Arabia in 2001.

Al-Suliman was named as the best CEO in the insurance category for 2020 by International Business Magazine.

His hobbies include extreme sports like scuba diving, sky diving, cycling and aviation. He is a certified VFR pilot.

Topics: Who's Who Najm for Insurance Services

