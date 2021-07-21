You are here

Wait is over for Saudi Olympians as U-23 football team kick off Tokyo 2020 campaign

Wait is over for Saudi Olympians as U-23 football team kick off Tokyo 2020 campaign
Ali Khaled

Wait is over for Saudi Olympians as U-23 football team kick off Tokyo 2020 campaign

Wait is over for Saudi Olympians as U-23 football team kick off Tokyo 2020 campaign
  Young Falcons take on Ivory Coast ahead of Friday's official opening of the Games
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: The wait is almost over.

For 33 Saudi athletes, and thousands of others from around the world, what is usually a tough, long four-year road to the Olympics Games turned into a five-year journey for Tokyo 2020. And it’s finally at an end.

For some, the year’s delay disrupted a carefully planned schedule to peak at just the right moment. For others, it proved an unexpected blessing in reaching a tournament they could not have expected to take part in a year earlier.

All have had to adapt one way or another to the devastating consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. But adapt they did, and though the games will be played out to empty stands and arenas, for many of these athletes, Tokyo 2020 will still represent the pinnacle of their careers.

In Japan, Saudi Arabia will have its largest ever Olympic delegation, with 11 individual qualifiers and the U-23 football team taking part in nine sports, surpassing the record of six at the Athens Olympics in 2004.

On Thursday, a day before the official opening of the games, the Saudi Arabian U-23 football team will be the first of the Kingdom’s entries in action, taking on Ivory Coast at Yokohama International Stadium.

Three points on the board would represent a outstanding start for the Young Falcons in their mission to qualify for the knockout stages, as formidable tasks await them against Rio 2016 silver medalists Germany, on Sunday, and reigning Olympic football champions Brazil on Wednesday, July 28.

The official opening day of the tournament, Friday, July 23, will see one of Saudi’s best hopes of success, rower Husein Alireza, grace the newly-built 2,335m Sea Forest Waterway in the Men’s Singles Sculls.

The following day Youssef Bouarish will take the plunge in the Swimming competition’s 100m Butterfly heats, and on the same day Ali Al-Khadrawi, one of Saudi’s earliest qualifiers to Tokyo 2020, will begin his quest for table tennis success.

Weightlifters Siraj Al-Saleem, in the 61kg category, and Mahmoud Al-Ahmeed (73kg), will enter the fray on July 25 and 28 respectively, carrying the nation’s hopes in every sense.

Tahani Al-Qahtani, the last of the Saudis to book her spot at the Olympics, takes part in the Judo competition starting on July 24, while Sulaiman Hammad - in his second Olympics after Rio 2016 - takes to the mat in the men’s Judo 73kg category on July 26. Meanwhile, Saeed Al-Mutairi, at 52, is the oldest Saudi participant in Tokyo and commences action in the Skeet Shooting competition on July 25.

Yasmine Al-Dabbagh will take part in the 100m heats on the first day of the Athletics competitions, Friday, July 30, and two days later Mazen Al-Yassin will face some of the world’s best short distance runners in the 400m heats, including South African Wade van Niekerk and Grenadian Kirani James, respective gold medalists at the last two Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and London.

Finally, on August 6, Tarek Hamdi, the most decorated athlete in the Saudi delegation with seven gold medals at various competitions, will begin his quest for medals in the Karate 75kg category.

Several of the other Saudi athletes will be hoping that even by then, two days before Tokyo 2020’s closing ceremony, their dreams of Olympic glory have not yet been extinguished.

Whatever happens in the next 18 days, it will be a journey that they will never forget.

Topics: Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympic Games Saudi Arabia

Aramco Team Series Sotogrande confirms top-class field in $1m event

England's Charley Hull has been confirmed for the second Aramco Team Series event in Spain. (Supplied/Ladies European Tour)
England's Charley Hull has been confirmed for the second Aramco Team Series event in Spain. (Supplied/Ladies European Tour)
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

Aramco Team Series Sotogrande confirms top-class field in $1m event

England's Charley Hull has been confirmed for the second Aramco Team Series event in Spain. (Supplied/Ladies European Tour)
  Georgia Hall, Charley Hull, Bronte Law and Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn added to event at La Reserva Club from Aug. 5 to 7
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Aramco Team Series continues to prove a big draw for the world’s leading golfers as the Ladies European Tour (LET) revealed a raft of international stars heading to Sotogrande, Spain for the second of its four $1 million tournaments.

European Solheim Cup heroes Georgia Hall, Charley Hull and Bronte Law have been confirmed for the three-day event — organized by Golf Saudi and the LET — taking place at La Reserva Club from Aug. 5 to 7.

They will be joined by their 2019 captain Catriona Matthew, with the Scot set to use the Aramco Team Series Sotogrande’s unique team format to run an eye over some of her key players ahead of September’s rematch with the US.

Hall, the 2018 AIG Women’s Open winner who finished fourth in the inaugural Aramco Team Series event in London, said: “I loved the experience in London. Outside the Solheim Cup it’s rare to have an opportunity to play team golf — so not only is this a fabulous innovation for the tour that’s exciting to continue to be a part of, but it’s also another great opportunity to impress the captain.”

Representing the US in the Aramco Team Series Sotogrande field will be 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship runner-up and four-time US Solheim Cup player Lizette Salas, with fellow American Alison Lee also in the field. They will be joined by Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn, the 2013 LPGA Rookie of the Year, and 2018 LPGA Rookie of the Year Lindsey Weaver.

The Aramco Team Series Sotogrande is the second of four events to take place this year, following its London debut two weeks ago. It precedes both the Aramco Team Series events in New York (Oct. 14 to 16) and Jeddah (Nov. 10 to 12), with the event in Saudi taking place just days after the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by the Public Investment Fund, held from Nov. 4 to 7. 

Each Aramco Team Series tournament sees 36 captains lead teams of four players, who together compete to shoot the lowest combined score over three days of golf.

All teams feature three LET players paired through a unique draft system, in which captains choose one player and are randomly assigned another. The fourth member of each team is an amateur golfer — a position open to all golfers in Spain for the Sotogrande event through the tournament’s world-first Team Up competition.

That means it could fall to an amateur golfer to hole an LET tournament-winning putt to secure prize money for the professional players, a feat unique to world golf.

London’s inaugural event saw Team Cowan — captained by Germany’s Olivia Cowan and featuring fellow German Sarina Schmidt, India’s Diksha Dagar and amateur Andy Kelsey — come out on top.

Marianne Skarpnord of Norway sank a 12-foot putt on her final hole to win the individual competition, her fifth LET title, and will also play in Spain.

“It was awesome to win and go down in history as this tournament’s first ever winner,” she said. “London was so much fun so I already can’t wait to do it again in Sotogrande next month.

“Events like the Aramco Team Series go to prove that so much great work is being done to elevate women’s golf, so I know the opportunities I have available for these magical moments are only growing, which is fantastic, and great to be a part of.”

Topics: golf Aramco Aramco team Series Spain

ROKiT Venturi looking for strong London weekend to set up Formula E world title push

ROKiT Venturi Racing Team are pinpointing a strong weekend at the penultimate round of the Formula E world championship season in London on Saturday and Sunday. (Supplied/ROKiT Venturi)
ROKiT Venturi Racing Team are pinpointing a strong weekend at the penultimate round of the Formula E world championship season in London on Saturday and Sunday. (Supplied/ROKiT Venturi)
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

ROKiT Venturi looking for strong London weekend to set up Formula E world title push

ROKiT Venturi Racing Team are pinpointing a strong weekend at the penultimate round of the Formula E world championship season in London on Saturday and Sunday. (Supplied/ROKiT Venturi)
  The UK capital is hosting rounds 12 and 13 before the championship concludes in Berlin in August
ExCeL becomes Formula E's newest track
  • ExCeL becomes Formula E’s newest track
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The ROKiT Venturi Racing Team are pinpointing a strong weekend at the penultimate round of the Formula E world championship season in London on Saturday and Sunday.

The UK capital is hosting rounds 12 and 13 before the championship concludes in Berlin in August.

By swapping the former host venue of Battersea Park for the ExCeL, the arena becomes Formula E’s newest track and the 2.252-kilometre long venue boasts a handful of firsts for the championship making it one of the most unique racing circuits in the world.

Susie Wolff, ROKiT team principal, believes the new track will pose a stiff challenge for all the drivers and teams.

“As the penultimate race weekend of the season, the London E-Prix is of crucial importance - scoring well at the ExCeL will be essential to set up August’s finale in Berlin,” she said. “In New York, we saw once again just how fast things can change in Formula E and we still have plenty of work to do to achieve the performances that we know we’re capable of.

“London is going to be very challenging for the drivers, not only due to the varying surface grip levels inside the venue versus outside, but also the height variations of the track especially the down hill section at the start - which I’m sure will make it very interesting for the fans to watch.

“As with any new circuit, completing consistent running throughout practice will be important to establish a performance baseline and hopefully, we can be in the mix and threaten for big points,” she added.

ROKiT Venturi driver Edoardo Mortara, who is currently fourth in the Driver’s Championship standings and nine points behind leader Sam Bird, is hoping to put a bad performance in the previous round in New York behind him.

“New York wasn’t a great weekend for me but I’m looking forward to getting back out on track and I’m excited to race on the ExCeL circuit for the first time,” he said. “As always consistency will be the key during our practice session and I’m preparing myself to face the usual challenges posed by qualifying in Group 1. 

“If we can qualify well, I’m confident that we’ll be able to finish well if we focus on our own race, at this late stage in the title fight, scoring points consistently is the most important thing,” he added.

Norman Nato, on the other side of the ROKiT Venturi garage and Formula E rookie, is relishing the chance to test himself against the best on a new circuit.

“Racing on a circuit that is new for everyone should level the playing field and as a rookie, it will hopefully be a big equalizer because I won’t be playing catch up,” he said. “The ExCeL track looks very technical but also very fast and I think it will produce some good racing action for the fans.

“Over the past few races, we have shown that we have the pace as a team and if we’re able to improve in qualifying, I’m confident that we can challenge the top five and score some big points, and I can’t wait to get back into the car and get the weekend underway.”

Featuring 22 corners, the ExCeL circuit is not only the most complex on the Season 7 calendar but also the most technical in the history of Formula E, with no other track featuring this number of turns.

Topics: Motorsport Formula E ABB FIA Formula E World Championship London UK ROKiT Venturi Susie Wolff

Training ground bust-up shows Al-Hilal won’t surrender title without a fight

Training ground bust-up shows Al-Hilal won’t surrender title without a fight
Updated 21 July 2021
John Duerden

Training ground bust-up shows Al-Hilal won't surrender title without a fight

Training ground bust-up shows Al-Hilal won’t surrender title without a fight
  Coach Leonardo Jardim will hope players maintain burning desire to succeed as club plays down live-streamed disagreement
Updated 21 July 2021
John Duerden

Every league around the world has its famous training ground “bust-ups,” and the latest entry into the pantheon that includes such stars as Neymar, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Robinho comes from Al-Hilal. If new coach Leonardo Jardim had any doubts as to the passion in his squad then events in Austria at the weekend should put those to rest. The Saudi champions are not going to give up their league crown without a fight.

In Asian football it is rare to see what goes on behind the scenes, doubly so when there is controversy. Al-Hilal was streaming a live training session on social media when it became apparent that Ali Al-Bulaihi and Argentinian midfielder Luciano Vietto were having words. Star striker Bafetimbi Gomis strolled over to give Al-Bulaihi a firm shove in the chest. The very unofficial word from the club was that it was much ado about nothing and just showed the desire among the squad to keep standards high. Any disciplinary proceedings will take place internally with apologies all round.

Such scenes have been common around the world at clubs big and small and such determination is necessary. Clubs need to have the right players, coaches and facilities in place to have success but the passion to win is the fuel that drives the machine forward. Big teams need big personalities and an even bigger desire to win.

This is why Al-Hilal won title number 17 earlier this year and are the most successful team in the history of Saudi football. The Riyadh giants did not get to the top of the Asian tree by being nice. They did it by exhibiting a certain ruthlessness.

Jardim can be ruthless too. When he arrived at Monaco back in 2014, he thought little of dropping the club’s star striker Radamel Falcao. With bigger prizes at stake such as the UEFA Champions League and Ligue 1 at stake in 2017, he rested his players for a cup semi-final at Paris Saint-Germain, lost 5-0 and took the criticism that he was devaluing the competition on the chin. Soon after Monaco were celebrating a first league title in 17 years.

The Portuguese boss will surely relish the sight of players getting worked up so early in pre-season. At Tottenham Hotspur his compatriot Jose Mourinho, as captured by the Amazon documentary “All or Nothing,” deliberately introduced aggression and energy in training sessions in order to get his players — who he felt were too nice — riled up. It remains to be seen how Jardim deals with the situation as high spirits are to be welcomed but any bad feeling is to be nipped in the bud.  

“A manager is permanently dealing with contradictions between the individual and the collective,” Jardim said in 2017 after leading Monaco to the French league title, just a season after PSG had finished 31 points clear at the top. “Sometimes, an approach that is too collective stops the quality of the individual from emerging.”

Perhaps the Hilal players were frustrated at the news that the first of their five friendly games — against local team FC Pinzgau — during their Austrian training camp had been canceled due to adverse weather conditions. Thursday’s meeting with Zeleznicar Pancevo is still set to go ahead. Two more opponents have yet to be confirmed but the Saudi champions will face Spanish club Eibar on July 30. Al-Hilal will return to Riyadh on Aug. 2 ready for the opening game of the season which will take place against the newly-promoted Al-Tai 12 days later.

For Jardim, it is vital that Al-Hilal’s players continue to display a burning desire as their rivals are strengthening ahead of the new season. Al-Nassr has been as busy as you would expect from an ambitious team that had a disappointing domestic season last time around. Brazilian star Talisca has arrived in Riyadh after being unable to enter China to play for two-time Asian champions Guangzhou. He joins Cameroonian star Vincent Aboubakar, who signed from Turkish giants Besiktas.

And then there is Al-Ittihad, the most improved team over last season. Perhaps the best signing the team has made has been keeping the boss. It did look like Fabio Carille was leaving Jeddah but the Brazilian is staying put. With the addition of Igor Coronado from Sharjah, Al-Ittihad will have extra firepower to go along with a full season from star defender Ahmed Hegazi. 

Compared to their rivals, Al-Hilal have been relatively quiet in the transfer market so far: Mali marksman Moussa Marega has arrived from FC Porto, and, as always, there have been plenty of rumours with stars such as Tottenham’s Lucas Moura and Gylfi Sigurdsson of Everton linked with the club over the summer.

Activity may be stepped up in the coming days, as Jardim told club bosses that he wanted to take a look at the squad during the training camp to ascertain what changes were needed. 

The 46 year-old will not be afraid to rebuild if needed. In 2015 Monaco sold talented players Layvin Kurzawa, Yannick Carrasco, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Aymen Abdennour. Jardim rebuilt the team and made it one of the most entertaining outfits in Europe. Al-Hilal fans will not mind something similar. They also know that once the season starts, nobody will remember the pre-season training camp, but it could be an early sign that Al-Hilal will not give up their crown without a fight.

Topics: Al Hilal football Saudi Arabia

Brisbane picked to host 2032 Olympics without a rival bid

Brisbane picked to host 2032 Olympics without a rival bid
Updated 21 July 2021
AP

Brisbane picked to host 2032 Olympics without a rival bid

Brisbane picked to host 2032 Olympics without a rival bid
  • The Games will go back to Australia 32 years after the popular 2000 Sydney Olympics
  • The 2032 deal for the Australian east coast city looked done even months before the formal decision by IOC members
Updated 21 July 2021
AP

TOKYO: Brisbane was picked Wednesday to host the 2032 Olympics, the inevitable winner of a one-city race steered by the IOC to avoid rival bids.
The Games will go back to Australia 32 years after the popular 2000 Sydney Olympics. Melbourne hosted in 1956.
“We know what it takes to deliver a successful Games in Australia,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told International Olympic Committee voters in an 11-minute live video link from his office.
Brisbane follows 2028 host Los Angeles in getting 11 years to prepare for hosting the Games. Paris will host in 2024.
The 2032 deal for the Australian east coast city looked done even months before the formal decision by IOC members at their meeting ahead of the Tokyo Games, which open Friday.
The IOC gave Brisbane exclusive negotiating rights in February. That decision left Olympic officials in Qatar, Hungary and Germany looking blindsided with their own stalled bidding plans.
Brisbane was the first winner in a new bidding format. It lets the IOC approach potential candidates and pick them uncontested before the previously mandated seven-year advance mandated other in Olympic contests.
The streamlined process was designed to cut campaign costs, give the IOC more control and remove the risk of vote-buying.
Olympic events will be staged across the state of Queensland, including in Gold Coast, which hosted the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Topics: Brisbane Australia Olympics

Milwaukee Bucks win NBA Finals to snap 50-year title drought

Milwaukee Bucks win NBA Finals to snap 50-year title drought
Updated 21 July 2021
AFP

Milwaukee Bucks win NBA Finals to snap 50-year title drought

Milwaukee Bucks win NBA Finals to snap 50-year title drought
  • The Bucks won the best-of-seven NBA Finals by four games to two
  • Only the fifth team to claim the crown after dropping the first two contests
Updated 21 July 2021
AFP

MILWAUKEE: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in an astounding all-around performance and the Milwaukee Bucks captured their first NBA title since 1971 by defeating the Phoenix Suns 105-98 on Tuesday.
The Bucks won the best-of-seven NBA Finals by four games to two, becoming only the fifth team to claim the crown after dropping the first two contests.
Antetokounmpo, only the seventh player in finals history with a 50-point game, added 14 rebounds and five blocked shots as the Bucks went a NBA-best 10-1 at home in the playoffs to end their 50-year title drought.
“I want to thank Milwaukee for believing in me. I want to thank my teammates for playing hard with me,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m thankful I was able to get it done.”
Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Antetokounmpo had been questionable for the opener with a hyperextended knee.
But the 26-year-old Greek forward matched Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon as the only players to take NBA Finals MVP and NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards in the same season.

FASTFACT

Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo matched Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon as the only players to take NBA Finals MVP and NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards in the same season

“He’s a special human being. I’ve learned so much from him. He’s a special leader,” said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer. “These players are champions every day. They’ve embraced getting better every day.”
An expanded “Deer District” party zone outside the sold-out 20,000-seat arena welcomed 65,000 people watching on videoscreens and they had the celebration they had hoped to enjoy.
“I’m happy I was able to do it with this team for Milwaukee,” said Antetokounmpo. “And Coach Bud says we have to do it again.”
The Suns were foiled in their bid for the first crown in their 53-year history. Phoenix guard Chris Paul, playing in the first NBA Finals of his 16-year at age 36, led the Suns with 26 points.
“It hurts. Badly,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “But I’m also grateful we had this chance to play for a championship. The fourth quarter, it was pretty evident we just couldn’t score enough. We just couldn’t convert.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates with his Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Relentless Antetokounmpo, an often weak free throw shooter who made 17-of-19 from the line, scored 12 of his 20 third-quarter points in a 16-8 Bucks run that gave Milwaukee a 58-55 lead only 4:34 into the second half.
He was the first with a 20-point quarter in the finals since Jordan and the game hung on a knife’s edge, deadlocked at 77-77 entering the fourth quarter.
Antetokounmpo scored eight for the Bucks in a 10-6 Milwaukee run for a 94-88 lead midway into the fourth quarter and time and again he would answer when the Suns cut into the Bucks’ lead.
Phoenix’s Jae Crowder made two free throws to pull the Suns within 100-96 with 1:14 remaining but Khris Middleton answered with a jumper and added two free throws for an eight-point Milwaukee lead.
Paul missed a 3-pointer, Middleton grabbed the rebound and Bucks fans began celebrating.
“Everybody has got to process this and collect their thoughts,” Paul said after the game.
Middleton added 17 points for the Bucks while Bobby Portis had 16 off the Bucks bench and Jrue Holiday had 12 points and 11 assists.
Devin Booker added 19 points for Phoenix while Crowder had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Suns.
Paul fell to 0-13 in playoff games when game-six referee crew chief Scott Foster officiated. Paul had been critical of Foster after past outings.
The streak included Milwaukee’s win in game three of the finals, in which Antetokounmpo had 17 free throws and the Suns had only 16.
 

Topics: basketball NBA Milwaukee Bucks US

