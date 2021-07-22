You are here

Israel to reimpose coronavirus ‘Green Pass’ as Delta variant hits

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Green Pass program would be back in force from July 29. It will apply to cultural and sporting events, gyms, restaurants, conferences, tourist attractions and houses of worship. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Government had removed most coronavirus restrictions after a rapid vaccination drive that pushed down infections and deaths
  • Green Pass programme would be back in force from July 29, pending government approval
TEL AVIV: Israel announced plans on Thursday to allow only people who are deemed immune to COVID-19 or have recently tested negative to enter some public spaces such as restaurants, gyms and synagogues after a surge in coronavirus cases.
The government had removed most coronavirus restrictions after a rapid vaccination drive that pushed down infections and deaths.
The easing of restrictions included dropping a “Green Pass” program that had allowed only people who had been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 to enter some public spaces.
But some measures have already been reinstated, including wearing protective masks indoors and tighter entry requirements for incoming travelers, because of the rapid spread of the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus.
In a further tightening of measures, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office said the Green Pass program would be back in force from July 29, pending government approval.
“The (Green Pass) will apply to cultural and sporting events, gyms, restaurants and dining halls, conferences, tourist attractions and houses of worship,” Bennett’s office said in a statement after a meeting of his “coronavirus cabinet.”
Entrance to events with more than 100 attendees will be allowed only for “the vaccinated, recovered and those with a negative test result who are aged 12 and over.”
Under what Bennett calls a policy of “soft suppression,” his government wants Israelis to learn to live with the virus — involving the fewest possible restrictions and avoiding a fourth national lockdown that could do further harm to the economy.
Over 56 percent of Israel’s 9.3 million population is fully vaccinated, and serious cases have remained lower than during previous waves of infection.

UN envoy: Lebanon’s salvation lies in the hands of its leaders

UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka has called for a “fully empowered government” in the country. (AFP/File Photo)
UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka has called for a “fully empowered government” in the country. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 59 min 32 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

UN envoy: Lebanon’s salvation lies in the hands of its leaders

UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka has called for a “fully empowered government” in the country. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Security Council holds a meeting to discuss the implementation of Resolution 1701 on Lebanon as the country is reeling through an economic crisis
  • With one-year anniversary of the Beirut Port explosion approaching, the UN special coordinator repeats calls for an impartial, thorough, and transparent investigation into the deadly blast
Updated 59 min 32 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The UN reiterated its call for the formation of a “fully empowered government” in Lebanon that can put the country on the path of recovery.

“The UN is doing what it can to mitigate the situation, but ultimately, the responsibility for salvaging Lebanon lies in the hands of Lebanon’s leaders,” UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka told the security council on Thursday.

Last week, and after nearly nine months of failed negotiations with Lebanon President Michel Aoun to form a cabinet, Saad Hariri stepped down from his role as prime minister-designate, sending the country into deeper chaos as its beleaguered currency hit its lowest level.

The parliamentary consultations, aimed at designating a new Sunni figure to form a government, are set to take place on Monday. But there is little prospect of a turnaround for the country’s devastated economy.

During a meeting to discuss the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 on Lebanon, Wronecka highlighted the country’s “multiple and accumulating” socio-economic, financial, and political crises.

The World Bank dubbed Lebanon’s economic free fall as one of the world’s worst financial crises since 1850. Lebanese lira is now 21,000 to the US dollar on the black market, having lost 95 percent of its value this year because of crippling financial mismanagement, state corruption, and a severe banking crisis.

With the inaugural commemoration of the 2020 Beirut Port explosion less than two weeks away, Wronecka repeated calls for an impartial, thorough, and transparent investigation into the blast.

“The families of the victims and thousands whose lives have been changed forever by that terrible blast are still waiting,” she said to council members. “They deserve justice and dignity.”

On August 4, 2020, a large amount of ammonium nitrate stored at the port of the Lebanese capital exploded, which resulted in more than 200 deaths, 7,500 injuries, and $15 billion in property damage. It also left more than 300,000 people homeless.

Lebanese authorities have failed so far to deliver any justice following the catastrophic explosion as a lack of accountability has continuously hampered the investigation from moving forward.

“The stalled domestic investigation, riddled with serious due process violations, as well as political leaders’ attempts to stop the investigation reinforce the need for an independent, international inquiry,” Human Rights Watch said.

Discussions at the security council also highlighted the importance of holding free and fair elections in 2022 within the constitutional timelines, “as a key marker of democratic accountability and an opportunity for the people to articulate their grievances and aspirations.”

Recalling the goal of Resolution 1701 to enhance Lebanon’s security, state authority, and sovereignty, the special coordinator hoped for a real commitment for the implementation of that resolution in its entirety.

Unanimously adopted in the wake of the month-long war in 2006 between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, the resolution called for a full cessation of hostilities and a phased withdrawal of the Israel Defence Forces from southern Lebanon. It also allowed up to 15,000 UN peacekeepers to help Lebanese troops take control of the area.

Wronecka praised the role played by the Lebanese Armed Forces in safeguarding the country’s security and stability, including its close cooperation with the UN Interim Force In Lebanon. She called for continued support for this key institution and also welcomed the international community’s continued readiness to help Lebanon.

Topics: Middle East Lebanon UN UN Security Council

Iran’s Rouhani says water protesters have ‘right’ to demonstrate

TEHRAN: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Thursday citizens have “the right” to demonstrate, after days of protests against water shortages in southwestern Khuzestan province in which three people have been killed.
Wealthy Khuzestan is Iran’s main oil-producing region, but has been struggling with an intense drought since March.
The people of Khuzestan “have the right to speak, express themselves, protest and even take to the streets, within the framework of the regulations,” Rouhani said, in a speech broadcast on state television.
At least three people have been killed, including a police officer and a protester, according to Iranian media and officials, who have accused “opportunists” and “rioters” of shooting at protesters and security forces.
“It is possible that a malicious person could take advantage of the situation, come in the middle of it all and use a gun, shoot and kill one of our dear (citizens),” Rouhani added without explaining further.
Farsi-language media based abroad have broadcast videos they said were of protests in several cities and towns, showing hundreds of marching people, chanting slogans against authorities, while surrounded by anti-riot police.
AFP could not verify the authenticity of the videos.
“If there is a problem, I ask (the people of Khuzestan) to solve it legally,” Rouhani said.
Khuzestan is home to a large Arab minority, and its people regularly complain of being marginalized by the authorities.
In 2019, the province was a hotspot of anti-government protests that also shook other areas of Iran.
Admiral Ali Shamkhani, secretary general of the Supreme National Security Council, said on Thursday that “the security forces had been ordered to immediately release those detained during the recent incidents in Khuzestan, who had not have committed a criminal act.”
Over the years, blistering summer heatwaves and seasonal sandstorms blowing in from Saudi Arabia and neighboring Iraq have dried up Khuzestan’s once fertile plains. Scientists say climate change amplifies droughts.

Topics: Iran Hassan Rouhani Khuzestan Drought Water shortages

Egypt’s president extends state of emergency for 3 months

LONDON: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi issued a decision on Thursday to extend a nationwide state of emergency for another three months as of 1 a.m. on Saturday.
The decision said that “the armed forces and the police would take the necessary measures to confront the dangers of terrorism and its financing, maintain security, protect public and private property, and save the lives of citizens.”
The decision, which was approved by the House of Representatives, was published in the country’s official gazette.
After being informed of El-Sisi’s decision, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly issued a decision to impose a curfew in a number of areas in North Sinai from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., except for the city of Al-Arish and the International Coastal Road, where the curfew was set from 1 a.m. until 5 a.m. until further notice.
The state of emergency has been in place since April 2017 following two deadly attacks on churches in Tanta and Alexandria that killed 45 and injured over 100 others. It is the 17th time that it has been extended.

Topics: Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi State of emergency

Cinemagoers enjoy the big screen as Egypt relaxes COVID-19 restrictions to mark Eid

Egyptian actress Yasmin Raeis speaks during an AFP interview in the capital Cairo. (AFP file photo)
Egyptian actress Yasmin Raeis speaks during an AFP interview in the capital Cairo. (AFP file photo)
Updated 22 July 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Cinemagoers enjoy the big screen as Egypt relaxes COVID-19 restrictions to mark Eid

Egyptian actress Yasmin Raeis speaks during an AFP interview in the capital Cairo. (AFP file photo)
  • The movie revolves around a psychological condition affecting Hassan, played by Hosni, who has a strong relationship with his sick mother, portrayed by Sawsan Badr
Updated 22 July 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Six Egyptian films dominated Egyptian cinemas during the Eid El-Adha holiday despite the precautionary measures taken against the coronavirus.

Most of the six films began showing days before the Eid Al-Adha holiday, or are continuing to be shown from previous seasons.

It marks the return of high-budget films after a long delay to avoid losses. The cinema business had been hit by the public’s reluctance to go to the movies due to the restrictions created by the coronavirus.

The demand for cinemas during Eid came after President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s decision that the Eid break would last eight days.

Cinemas’ capacity was raised to 70 percent instead of 50 percent and the 10 p.m. and midnight shows resumed as part of the decision.

The movie "Al-Arif," starring Ahmed Ezz, began showing last weekend before the start of the Eid season.

It made 3 million Egyptian pounds (nearly $192,000) in revenue during its first two days in cinemas.

It stars Ahmed Fahmy, Mahmoud Hamida, Rakeen Saad, Carmen Basibis and Mahmoud Hegazy. The high-budget movie was filmed in Bulgaria, Italy, Egypt and Malaysia with the help of a global team specialized in action scenes and creating explosions.

Actor Karim Abdel Aziz did well at cinemas with his movie "Some People Don’t Revisit the Marriage Officiant." The movie made 15 million Egyptian pounds in nine days.

The movie stars Dina El-Sherbiny, Majed El-Kadwany, Bayoumi Fouad and a number of guests of honor, including Ahmed Fahmy.

The movie, written by Ayman Wattar and directed by Ahmed El-Gendy, shows Aziz embodying more than one character.

The film "Mesh Anna" (Not Me), starring Tamer Hosni, was also a strong performer. It has made 26 million Egyptian pounds since it first started showing three weeks ago.

The movie revolves around a psychological condition affecting Hassan, played by Hosni, who has a strong relationship with his sick mother, portrayed by Sawsan Badr.

Actor Ramez Galal took over cinemas with his movie "Ahmed Notre Dame," which has been showing since Eid Al-Fitr. It made 19 million Egyptian pounds during its nine-week run.

"Mama is Pregnant" made 4 million Egyptian pounds during its six-week run. The movie is written by Louay El-Sayed, directed by Mahmoud Karim, and stars Laila Elwi, Bayoumi Fouad, Hamdi Al-Marghani, Mohammed Salam, Nancy Salah, Hoda Al-Etrebi, Sherif Desouky, Hoda Majd, Sami Maghawry, Badria Tolba and Sarah Abdel Rahman.

The film revolves around Elwi’s family. Fouad plays her husband and Al-Marghani and Salam play their two sons, one of whom is a doctor and the other an advertising director. Neither son wants to get married, despite their parents’ attempts to change their minds.

Topics: Egyptian Cinema Coronavirus Eid Al-Adha 2021

UAE says surveillance allegations are false and without evidence

LONDON: The UAE on Thursday rejected claims that it is among a number of countries accused of surveilling journalists and individuals.
“The allegations made by recent press reports claiming that the UAE is among a number of countries accused of alleged surveillance targeting of journalists and individuals have no evidentiary basis and are categorically false,” the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said.

Topics: UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

