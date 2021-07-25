You are here

Iranian refugee athlete shatters GB's Jade Jones' Olympic taekwondo history bid

Britain's Jade Jones and Refugee Olympic Team's Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin (Red) compete in the taekwondo women's -57kg elimination round bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (AFP)
Britain's Jade Jones and Refugee Olympic Team's Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin (Red) compete in the taekwondo women's -57kg elimination round bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

Iranian refugee athlete shatters GB’s Jade Jones’ Olympic taekwondo history bid

Britain's Jade Jones and Refugee Olympic Team's Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin (Red) compete in the taekwondo women's -57kg elimination round bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

TOKYO: Jade Jones's dreams of becoming the first athlete to win three Olympic taekwondo titles were shattered on Sunday as the Briton exited at the last-16 stage in Tokyo, beaten by Kimia Alizadeh of the Refugee Olympic Team.

Alizadeh -- Iran's first ever female Olympic medallist when she won bronze in 2016 before defecting in 2020 -- let out a shriek of delight as she beat Jones 16-12 in the 57kg bout.

Alizadeh cited institutional sexism when she defected in January last year, saying she was one of the "millions of oppressed women in Iran".

The Germany-based athlete, who won bronze at the 2016 Rio Games, earlier Sunday beat former compatriot Nahid Kiyani in the qualifying round.

Topics: Tokyo 2020 Olympics taekwondo Iran refugees Great Britain

Defensive mistakes cost Saudi Arabia dear in 3-2 loss to Germany

The defeat means Saudi Arabia, with no points from two matches, will depart Tokyo 2020 after the final clash against Brazil on Wednesday. (Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee)
The defeat means Saudi Arabia, with no points from two matches, will depart Tokyo 2020 after the final clash against Brazil on Wednesday. (Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee)
Updated 25 July 2021
Ali Khaled

Defensive mistakes cost Saudi Arabia dear in 3-2 loss to Germany

The defeat means Saudi Arabia, with no points from two matches, will depart Tokyo 2020 after the final clash against Brazil on Wednesday. (Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee)
  • 10-man Germany knock Saad Al-Shehri’s team out of Tokyo 2020 football tournament
Updated 25 July 2021
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia put on an excellent display of attacking football only to fall 3-2 to 10-man Germany thanks to several defensive mistakes in the Group D match at Yokohama International Stadium.

The defeat means Saudi Arabia, with no points from two matches, will depart Tokyo 2020 after the final clash against Brazil on Wednesday.

Ragnar Ache should have given Germany the lead after only three minutes but headed wide when the goal was at his mercy. In the next two minutes Al-Rubaie saved smartly from Eduard Lowen and Max Kruse as Germany piled on the pressure.

In the sixth minute, Abdullah Al-Hamdan thought he had given Saudi Arabia the lead when he finished smartly after collecting Salem Al-Dossary’s cross, but his effort was disallowed for handball. It looked a very harsh decision, and it would not be the only time in the match the Saudis would be aggrieved by the officials.

Saudi players suddenly looked lively and started stretching the German back line, with Yasser Al-Shahrani in particular causing trouble down the left flank.

But 11 minutes into the match, a wonderful passing move was finished off by Nadiem Amiri of Bayer Leverkusen for his second goal of the tournament.

Saudi Arabia should have levelled when Al-Hamdan’s deft pass found Sami Al-Najei free in the German penalty box, but his shot cleared the bar wastefully.

The young Falcons, however, would not be denied on the half hour when Al-Dossary’s shot was parried by German goalkeeper Florian Muller into the path of Al-Najei, who tapped from close range for a deserved equalizer.

While the Saudis were showing great ambition in attack, Germany consistently looked dangerous on the break and Al-Rubaie had to save smartly from Cedric Teuchert seven minutes before the break.

On the stroke of half time, Germany retook the lead when Amos Pieper’s brilliant pass was met on the volley by Ache, and though Al-Rubaie saved yet again, the Eintracht Frankfurt forward reacted the quickest to stab home the rebound.

It was harsh on the Saudis, who had more than held their own in the first half.

Just five minutes after the break, the Saudis were level again thanks to arguably their best move of the match, which culminated with Saud Abdulhamid’s cross brilliantly turned in by Al-Najei.

A superb run by Al-Shahrani minutes later was almost finished by Al-Dossary but Muller stood firm. The Germans were rocking but in the blink of an eye could have taken the lead after another excellent team move saw Amiri shoot wide.

On 65 minutes, Al-Dossary almost scored with a carbon copy of his effort against Ivory Coast, but the ball flew just wide of Muller’s lefthand post.

Saad Al-Shehri’s team was given a huge boost when Pieper was sent off, with some help from VAR, for a blatant trip on the excellent Al-Dossary.

Despite the disadvantage, Germany took the lead with 15 minutes left when substitute Felix Uduokhai headed Kruse’s corner firmly past Al-Rubaie. The match could have been put to bed several time but Ache in particular was wasteful.

Al-Dossary had another golden chance to score Saudi Arabia’s third goal on 88 minutes from a tight angle, but Muller saved well with his legs.

It would prove the last big chance of the match, and the final whistle saw the disappointed Saudi players sink to their knees.

Topics: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Olympics football soccer Saudi Arabia Germany Tokyo 2020

Saudi's Siraj Al-Saleem misses out on podium as he finishes fifth in Tokyo 2020 weightlifting competition

Saudi Siraj Alsaleem finished fifth in the Men's 61 kg Weightlifting competition on Sunday. (Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee)
Saudi Siraj Alsaleem finished fifth in the Men’s 61 kg Weightlifting competition on Sunday. (Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee)
Updated 25 July 2021
Ali Khaled

Saudi’s Siraj Al-Saleem misses out on podium as he finishes fifth in Tokyo 2020 weightlifting competition

Saudi Siraj Alsaleem finished fifth in the Men’s 61 kg Weightlifting competition on Sunday. (Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee)
  • Despite a valiant effort, the 25-year-old finished outside medal places as Fabin Li of China claimed a new world record and gold
Updated 25 July 2021
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: Saudi weightlifter Siraj Al-Saleem’s quest for a Tokyo 2020 Olympic medal proved unsuccessful despite a fine effort that saw him finish fifth in the men’s 61 kg competition on Sunday.

Taking part in Group A at Tokyo International Forum, the 25-year-old managed a score of 129 kg in the snatch category and followed that up with a successful first attempt at 159 kg in the clean and jerk.

However, his next two attempts at 166 kg proved unsuccessful, finishing the competition with a points total of 288. Fabin Li of China won gold with a snatch score of 141 and a clean and jerk world record of 172, for an unassailable total of 313, also a world record.

Eko Yuli Irawan of Indonesia won silver with a total of 302, while Igor Son of Kazakhstan took bronze with 294. Yoichi Itokazu finished just ahead of Al-Saleem in fourth with a total of 292.

Al-Saleem’s performance was watched by Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal Al Saud, president of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC), who earlier had been present to support shooter Saeed Al-Mutairi on his first day of competition at Tokyo 2020.

It was a proud moment for Al-Saleem, who was inspired to take up weightlifting by watching his brother particpate in local competitions in Dammam and soon followed in his footsteps.

He first made his mark in Saudi colors in 2016 when he won the West Asian Championship and Afro-Asian Championship, both held in Jordan.

Al-Saleem continued his run of success with another gold at the International Solidarity Championships 2020 in Uzbekistan, before claiming two silver medals at the Asian Senior Championships 2021.

Topics: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Olympics Saudi Arabia weightlifting Tokyo 2020

Egypt's Olympic footballers fall to a 1-0 defeat to Argentina

The Egyptians were strong in an exciting, end-to-end first half, but were unable to find the opening to break the Argentinians down before the interval. (AFP)
The Egyptians were strong in an exciting, end-to-end first half, but were unable to find the opening to break the Argentinians down before the interval. (AFP)
Updated 25 July 2021
Arab News

Egypt’s Olympic footballers fall to a 1-0 defeat to Argentina

The Egyptians were strong in an exciting, end-to-end first half, but were unable to find the opening to break the Argentinians down before the interval. (AFP)
  • Egypt, after their goalless draw in the first game, go bottom of the group and must beat Australia in their final game
Updated 25 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Egypt’s Olympic football team fell to a 1-0 defeat to Argentina on Sunday.

The Egyptians were strong in an exciting, end-to-end first half, but were unable to find the opening to break the Argentinians down before the interval.

In the second half, Argentina tightened things up and their goal came from their first proper chance of the half, with Medina reacting quickest to his own header, which had cannoned off the post.

The win means they go into their match with Spain with a chance to qualify for the knockout stages.

Egypt, after their goalless draw in the first game, go bottom of the group and must beat Australia in their final game to stand a chance of progressing.

Topics: Tokyo 2020 Olympics football soccer Egypt Argentina Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Saudi shooter Saeed Al-Mutairi kicks off Tokyo 2020 Skeet Men's competition with steady performance

Saudi shooter Saeed Al-Mutairi kicks off Tokyo 2020 Skeet Men’s competition with steady performance
Updated 25 July 2021
Ali Khaled

Saudi shooter Saeed Al-Mutairi kicks off Tokyo 2020 Skeet Men’s competition with steady performance

Saudi shooter Saeed Al-Mutairi kicks off Tokyo 2020 Skeet Men’s competition with steady performance
  • The 51-year-old is the oldest member of the squad and one of big Saudi hopes at the Olympics
Updated 25 July 2021
Ali Khaled

Saudi shooter Saeed Al-Mutairi kept alive his hopes of progressing to the next stage of the Skeet Men’s competition at Tokyo 2020 when he finished the first day at Asaka Shooting Range with a score of 71 out of 75.

Al-Mutairi posted scores of 23, 25 and 23 in the three rounds of Qualification Day 1 on Sunday morning, leaving him in 22nd position in a field of 30. Kuwaiti shooter Abdullah Al-Rashidi finish the day in joint sixth position.

The early morning action was watched by Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC) President Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal Al-Saud.

The 51-year-old Al-Mutairi will continue his quest for a medal in the two rounds on the second qualification day on Monday morning, starting at 4am Saudi Arabia time.

His vast experience means he remains one of the Kingdom’s biggest hopes of success at Tokyo 2020.

The oldest member of the Saudi delegation to Tokyo, Al-Mutairi won a gold medal at the Asian Games 1994 in Hiroshima, the first by a Saudi in the competition.

In 2003 he finished 4th at the World Championship in Cairo, and a year later claimed gold at the Asian Shooting Championship in Kuala Lumpur. Al-Mutairi proved his longevity with golds at the 2007 Pan Arab games and 10 years later at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, before confirming qualification to Tokyo 2020.

Topics: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Saudi Arabia Olympics Shooting

Injured Saudi rower Husein Alireza focuses on improving rank after sacrificing Tokyo 2020 medal hopes

Injured Saudi rower Husein Alireza focuses on improving rank after sacrificing Tokyo 2020 medal hopes
Updated 25 July 2021
Ali Khaled

Injured Saudi rower Husein Alireza focuses on improving rank after sacrificing Tokyo 2020 medal hopes

Injured Saudi rower Husein Alireza focuses on improving rank after sacrificing Tokyo 2020 medal hopes
  • Coaching team have plotted a path for extended participation at the Olympics for the 27-year-old, who has been racing with a punctured lung in Japan
Updated 25 July 2021
Ali Khaled

Saudi rower Husein Alireza has revealed to Arab News the strategy undertaken by his team at Tokyo 2020 that allowed him to manage an injury-hit games. After a deliberately cautious Men’s Single Sculls Semifinal A/B at Sea Forest Waterway in the early hours of Sunday morning he can now aim for Tuesday’s Semifinal C/D with a chance to improve his overall ranking.

A serious rib injury in the run-up to the Olympics stopped him training for weeks, and three races in three days in high heat and humidity — which left three competitors suffering with heat stroke — were always going to take a physical toll on Alireza, who has had trouble with his breathing in the conditions.

On Saturday morning, only hours after carrying the Saudi flag alongside sprinter Yasmine Al-Dabbagh at the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020, Alireza reached the quarterfinals with a second-place finish in Repechage 3. However, his restricted row to a sixth place finish on Sunday means he will race in Semifinal C/D for an opportunity to finish as high as possible in the field.

The 27-year-old guaranteed a minimum ranking of 24 out of the 32 participants in the Men’s Single Sculls by reaching the quarterfinal.

He will now take part in the Men’s Single Sculls Semifinal C/D 2 on Tuesday (2.30am KSA)

Alireza suffered a punctured lung during an Olympic Qualification Regatta on May 5, which left him unable to train until June 22, just three weeks before his scheduled departure for Tokyo.

Alireza’s camp revealed that, with the injury expected to heal in no less than three months without any physical exertions, the rower was advised give Tokyo 2020 a miss. However, he insisted on taking part in a once in lifetime opportunity to represent the Kingdom at the Olympics.

After discussion with his coaching team, it was decided that the best strategy for Alireza would be to concentrate on improving his performance in the Semifinal C/D rather than aim for practically impossible route to the medals.

Topics: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Saudi Arabia Husein Alireza

