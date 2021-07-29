You are here

Jared Kushner investment firm to open Middle East office — Reuters

Jared Kushner investment firm to open Middle East office — Reuters
Kushner helped broker deals between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco last year. (Reuters)
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters




  • Kushner plans to open an investment office in the coming months, sources familiar with the plan said
  • Israel office will attempt to build ties with India, Gulf, North Africa

Reuters

WASHINGTON: Jared Kushner, a top adviser to former President Donald Trump, plans to launch an investment firm in coming months, a move that will take him away from politics for the foreseeable future, sources familiar with the plan said on Wednesday.
Kushner, the former CEO of Kushner Companies, who served as the Republican president’s senior adviser in the White House, is in the final stages of launching an investment firm called Affinity Partners that will be headquartered in Miami.
Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, is also looking to open an office in Israel to pursue regional investments to connect Israel’s economy and India, North Africa and the Gulf, said two people briefed on the plan, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The sources had no details about potential investors and said the firm was still in the planning phase.
Kushner has spent the last six months with his family in Miami writing a book about his White House experiences that is expected to be published early next year.
Kushner helped broker deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco in a six-month flurry last year. He also helped negotiate a new US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.
Kushner remains close with his father-in-law, the sources said, but by re-entering the private sector he is stepping away from politics for the foreseeable future.
The Republican Party has been divided over the deadly attacks on the US Capitol on Jan. 6 by Trump supporters, and Trump’s false claims that he beat Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.
Kushner and his family have been spending the summer as Trump’s next-door neighbor at Trump’s golf property in Bedminster, New Jersey.
People close to the former president say he is strongly considering another run for the Republican nomination in 2024.

BAE Systems raises dividend, launches new buyback on strong outlook

BAE Systems raises dividend, launches new buyback on strong outlook
Updated 33 min 8 sec ago
Reuters




  • First-half underlying earnings per share up 25%
  • Share buyback worth £500m launched

Reuters

LONDON: British defense company BAE Systems lifted annual guidance, raised its dividend and launched a new share buyback plan, after saying its programs to build submarines, fighter jets and other equipment were all running smoothly.
BAE, whose main customers are the United States, Britain and Saudi Arabia, said it would hike its dividend to 9.9 pence, 5 percent up on last year’s interim payout, and would start a 500 million pound ($697 million) share buyback over the next 12 months.

Saudi Arabian Military Industries acquired the Advanced Electronics Co. (AEC) in December 2020, buying out the 50 percent stake held by BAE Systems.
The plan to raise investor returns, which help lift the company’s shares by more than 2 percent in early business, stands out at a time when many companies have suspended dividends to conserve cash and ride out the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.
The stock is up 15 percent over the last three months.
Defense has been largely unaffected by the pandemic, with governments sticking to military and security commitments, and in some cases raising them.
For the full-year, BAE said it expected underlying earnings per share to grow by 3 percent to 5 percent over last year’s result, even if the pound continued to strengthen against the dollar, representing an improvement on previous forecasts.
BAE said action it took in 2020 to accelerate payments for its British pension deficit helped its finances, while its unit supplying commercial aviation started to recover in the period and its cybersecurity business also improved.
Agency Partners analyst Nick Cunningham said that the dividend payout was better than expected and noted the buyback was BAE’s first since 2014.
BAE Systems said its confidence had been boosted by progress in ongoing projects, as it delivered electronic warfare systems for the F-35 fighter jet program, made automation improvements to help ramp up production of combat vehicles and it approached full output of F-35 rear fuselages.
In its first-half to June 30, BAE’s underlying earnings per share rose 25 percent to 21.9 pence in the period, beating consensus forecasts of 20.0 pence.

Topics: #bae #defense #earnings

Saudi Arabia's Burgerizzr to begin IPO in August

Saudi Arabia’s Burgerizzr to begin IPO in August
Updated 29 July 2021
Jana Salloum




  • Company to begin share offering on August 15
  • Burgerizzr made a $5.2 million profit in 2020

Jana Salloum

RIYADH: Saudi burger chain Burgerizzr said it plans as share offering next month with the aim of listing on the Tadawul’s parallel stock market Nomu in September.

Burgerrizr, which was founded in 2009 by Mohammad Al-Ruwaigh, says it is Saudi Arabia’s largest burger chain and has more than 80 outlets across the Kingdom.

The company plans to offer 725,000 shares, representing 29 percent of its SR25 million capital, it said in its prospectus on Thursday.

The subscription period will be from August 15 through August 23, while the final allocation of the offering shares will be announced on September 1, 2021, it said.

The offering process is being led by Emirates NBD Capital Saudi Arabia as financial adviser and lead manager, while AlSaleh and AlSahli Law Firm provides the services of legal adviser for the offering.

Burgerizzr made a net profit before Zakat of SR19.6 million ($5.2 million) in 2020, on sales of SR195.8 million, up from profit of SR16.6 million and sales of SR164.5 million in 20198, it said in the prospectus.

The Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA) announced last June that it had approved the offering of Burgerizzr shares on the Nomu parallel market.

“The offering is a major step toward moving the company to new horizons and markets,” Chairman Mohammed Al-Ruwaigh said, according to the chain’s website.

Topics: #ipo #saudi #nomu #burgerizzr

Egyptian transport start-up Swvl to list on Nasdaq after $1.5bn SPAC merger

Egyptian transport start-up Swvl to list on Nasdaq after $1.5bn SPAC merger
Updated 29 July 2021
Arab News




  • Investors including Zain, Agility, Luxor Capital inject $100 million
  • Proceeds to be used to expand to 20 countries by 2025

Arab News

CAIRO: Egyptian mass transit start-up Swvl said it plans to list of the Nasdaq stock exchange through a merger with US special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital.

Swvl will be valued at $1.5 billion in the deal, which will generate proceeds of as much as $445 million, including $100 million from investors including Kuwaiti logistics company Agility, Saudi telecoms company Zain and Luxor Capital Group, it said in a statement.

The proceeds will be used to fund expansion of the company’s business to 20 countries by 2025, it said. Swvl operates buses along fixed routes and allows customers to reserve and pay for them using an app in 10 countries including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, Kenya, and Pakistan.

More than 1.4 million riders have booked more than 46 million rides to date, it said.

“We have succeeded in executing our business plan in some of the most challenging emerging markets, where inefficiencies in infrastructure and related mass transit systems represent a universal problem, and have now reached a critical inflection point where we are ready to share our expertise and technology with the rest of the world,” said Mostafa Kandil, Swvl founder and CEO.

Topics: #startup #nasdaq #spac #egypt #transport

Saudi Arabia Plans $15bn technology fund with private investors

Saudi Arabia Plans $15bn technology fund with private investors
Updated 29 July 2021
INJI ALBUKHARI
Jana Salloum




  • Investments in the fourth industrial technology expected to reach $200 billion in the Kingdom
  • Fund to invest in robotics, artificial intelligence, and wireless technology

INJI ALBUKHARI Jana Salloum

RIYADH: A Saudi public-private partnership will launch a $15 billion technology fund to advance the digital infrastructure in the Kingdom, Haytham AlOhali, vice minister of the Ministry of Communications & Information Technology (MCIT) announced on Wednesday, during the Saudi 4th Industrial Revolution conference held in Riyadh.

Telecom and technology operators invest between $3 billion and $4 billion annually in digital infrastructure, fiber infrastructure, Internet networks and 5G services, and this is not enough for the Kingdom to take a lead, said AlOhali.

"We will transform in Saudi Arabia into an economy based on technology, information, capabilities and skills, and it will bear fruit for the future with huge investments from more than 10,000 industrial facilities worth $25 billion," he said, during the two-day-conference.

The investments in the fourth industrial technology are expected to reach $200 billion in the Kingdom, with value creation coming from improved efficiency and reduction in cost over a 10 year period, said AlOhali.

There are 13,000 solar energy centers that rely on 5G to implement their services, with 10 million smart meters in the Kingdom, while 60 percent of cities are covered by 5G and 45 percent of the Kingdom's populated areas receive 5G, he said.

Saudi Arabia has invested in the mobile infrastructure leading the Kingdom from rank 105 in terms of speed to the 4th in the world, he said.

Advanced technology from the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) is expected to generate around $1 trillion for the Saudi economy in new revenue streams, a senior Saudi official said on Wednesday.

The Kingdom will enjoy economic boosts from robotics, artificial intelligence, and wireless production models as it pushes for more smarter cities and infrastructure.

Topics: #technology #saudi #telecoms #5G #infrastructure

Saudi Arabia suspended world's largest desalination and power plant privatization due to pandemic — official

Saudi Arabia suspended world’s largest desalination and power plant privatization due to pandemic — official
Updated 29 July 2021
Arab News




  • Tender process began in summer of 2020
  • National Center for Privatization & PPP CEO Rayyan Nagadi spoke

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has suspended the privatization of Ras Al Khair Desalination and Power Plant due to the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic, which slowed the responses it got from bidders, National Center for Privatization & PPP CEO Rayyan Nagadi said.

“It is clear that the pandemic repercussions affected the response of companies in the world to a project of the size of the Ras Al-Khair plant,” he said.

Suspension of the world’s biggest desalination and power plant privatization was announced by the Privatization Supervisory Committee for the Environment, Water and Agriculture on Monday.

This decision was made to capitalize on knowledge and capacity built in the Kingdom as a result of many years of experience in the areas of water desalination, new technologies, R&D and supply chains, the committee said at the time.

Reaching the decision to cancel the project had passed through stages that took into account that the desalination assets had developed their own strategies for a long time, and the tender process began in the summer of 2020 through the development of studies, with the interest of local and international developers, he told Al Arabiya on Wednesday.

The country aims at launching such major projects with efficiency, and will resume privatization of other projects in other sectors, including the education sector, said Nagadi.

Several ministries are working on initiatives aimed at facilitating the process of establishing companies, and facilitating the process of participation from the private sector, all in the context of strengthening the privatization environment in the Kingdom, he said.

Topics: #saudi #privatization #desalination

