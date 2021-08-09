You are here

  Gazprom natural gas plant hit by fire easing back into operation

FFirefighters spead water on a fire at a Gazprom gas condensate plant near the city of Novy Urengoy in Western Siberia. (AFP)
Rinat Gainullin

  • Fire at Novy Urengoy plant caused gas prices to rise on global markets
Rinat Gainullin

MOSCOW: Gazprom is gradually resuming supply of feedstock to the gas condensate plant in Novy Urengoy after a fire broke out last Thursday at a condensate preparation plant, Interfax has said, citing a press release from the Russian energy giant.

The plant is part of the Urengoy gas production complex that processes unstable gas condensate from the largest fields in the Nadym-Pur-Taz region, Russia’s main gas province.

The process of stabilizing the condensate produced together with natural gas is linked inseparably with gas production, meaning that the fire caused the Novy Urengoy plant to completely stop accepting raw materials.

It led to a decrease in Gazprom’s gas production by tens of millions of cubic meters per day, according to Interfax.

The accident has caused concerns over the effect it might have on Gazprom gas supplies via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, sending natural gas prices above $540 per thousand cubic meters at trading (Dutch TTF) in Europe on Aug. 6.

The capacity of the Yamal-Europe pipeline is 33 billion cubic meters a year, which works out to about 16 percent of Gazproms’s 2021 total gas supplies to EU, which were estimated at 202 billion cubic meters, according to Kirill Bakhtin, an oil and gas analyst at Moscow-based Sinara Financial Group.

Physical transit via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline decreased by a further 3 percent on Sunday, dropping from 1.5 million cubic meters per hour to 1.4 million cubic meters her hour, Interfax said on Aug. 9, citing data provided by German transport network operator Gascade.

Analysts are cautious in their opinions regarding the extent of possible impact on Gazprom gas supplies to Europe, and are waiting for further details from the company about the damage caused by the fire.

“We understand most of the short-term impact will be on gas condensate output,” analysts at Renaissance Capital wrote in a note published Aug. 6. “In this scenario, we estimate Gazprom may lose an annualized production volume of about 5 millions tonnes of gas condensate (reflecting 29 percent of our 2021 estimate), and about 8 billion cubic meters of natural gas (2 percent of our estimated 2021 gas output and 4 percent of our 2021 gas export volumes estimate).”

In a note published on the same day, Goldman Sachs analysts said: “We think that the implications are not material given that the gas production volumes that might be lost as a result of the accident can be compensated by higher production at other fields and Russian gas in storage. Hence, we believe that gas sales volumes would be largely unaffected by this accident.”

In what seems to be a similar approach, Bakhtin of Sinara Financial Group said in an Aug. 9 note: “We think that Gazprom’s gas exports from Yamal were reduced as a temporary precaution and will be restored shortly, since the fire allegedly damaged the de-ethanization facility used for the preparation of gas condensate. The main question now is how the accident will affect Gazprom’s gas condensate production chain. Without any comments from the company on the actual damage caused by the fire, it is not possible to accurately estimate the timing of the resumption of liquid and gas supplies in full.”

Saudi Q2 budget deficit narrows as revenues, spending climb

Saudi Q2 budget deficit narrows as revenues, spending climb
Updated 09 August 2021
Jana Salloum
SHATHA ALMASOUDI
SARA ALFAIZ

  • Saudi budget deficit fell by 38 percent from Q1
  • Spending rose to SR252 billion from SR212 billion
Updated 09 August 2021
Jana Salloum SHATHA ALMASOUDI SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia reported a fall in its budget deficit that went down by 38 percent in the second quarter of this year from the first quarter even as its spending increased by 19 percent with revenues also increasing by 22 percent, the Ministry of Finance said in its quarterly budget report.

Spending by the Saudi Arabian government climbed to SR252 billion from SR212 billion in the previous quarter, while state revenues rose to SR248 billion from SR204 billion in the first quarter of the year, according to official data, leaving its budget deficit at SR4.6 billion, down from SR7.4 billion in the previous quarter.

Revenues increased on higher oil sales as well as income from non-oil activities, the data showed.

“State budget is a barometer of a nation’s financial health. The Saudi Q2 budget report results indicate a more robust economic situation with more disciplined fiscal measures as well business rebound in the Kingdom from the pandemic,” independent economist Mohammed Ramady told Arab News.

Russia resumes flights to Egyptian resorts after 6 years

Russia resumes flights to Egyptian resorts after 6 years
Updated 09 August 2021
Associated Press

  • EgyptAir flight MS724 took off from Moscow with 300 tourists today
  • The Airbus A300-330 landed in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada
Updated 09 August 2021
Associated Press

CAIRO: Russia resumed flights to Egyptian Red Sea resorts on Monday, ending a ban that had lasted almost six years following the bombing of a Russian airliner that killed all 224 people onboard.
The local branch of the Daesh group said it downed the plane over Sinai in October 2015, shortly after the aircraft took off from the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. At the time, Russian officials insisted that security procedures at Egyptian airports were insufficient.
Early on Monday morning, EgyptAir flight MS724 took off from Moscow with 300 tourists. Hours later, the Airbus A300-330 landed in Hurghada, a popular Red Sea destination, Egypt’s national carrier said in a statement.
The Russian plane was welcomed by a ceremonial “water salute” on touchdown and Russian tourists, most of them wearing facemasks, were greeted with flowers and balloons upon disembarking.
The statement said EgyptAir would operate seven flights from the Russian capital to Hurghada and Sham el-Sheikh, on the tip of the Sinai Peninsula. The first EgyptAir flight from Moscow to Sharm el-Sheikh was scheduled for Tuesday, it said.
Egypt’s envoy to Russia, Ihab Nasr, told a local TV station on Sunday that there would be 20 direct flights between Moscow and the two Red Sea resorts every week, and that Egyptian and Russian officials were discussing additional flights.
The Russian state aviation agency, Rosaviatsiya, has cleared eight Russian airlines to operate flights to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh from 43 cities across Russia. However, the list does not include St. Petersburg, the destination of the doomed Russian airliner downed over Sinai.
For now, Rossiya, a subsidiary of the Russia’s state-owned flagship carrier Aeroflot, appears to be the only Russian airline with scheduled flights to the two Egyptian Red Sea resorts from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport. Its flight FV5361 landed in Hurghada early on Monday afternoon with more than 500 Russian tourists on board. Around two hours later, Rossiya’s flight FV5633 landed in Sharm el-Sheikh, carrying over 500 tourists.
Other Russian airlines cleared to operate flights from Moscow to Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh — such as Aeroflot’s low-cost subsidiary Pobeda and S7 Airlines, Russia’s largest privately owned carrier — have no flights scheduled for the coming days, according to their websites.
The development comes a month after Russian President Vladimir Putin canceled his order suspending the flights after the 2015 disaster.
Flights between Moscow and Cairo resumed in April 2018 after Egyptian officials beefed up security at Cairo’s international airport, but talks about restoring direct air travel to Red Sea resorts had dragged on. In 2016, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi finally said the downing of the Russian airliner was a “terrorist attack.”
Russia’s ambassador to Egypt, Georgy Borizenko, said the decision to resume flights was not an easy one for Moscow.
“However, we ascertained that in recent years Egypt’s airports and resorts have dramatically increased security measures. Therefore, we expect that Russian tourists, who remember the traditional Egyptian hospitality well and miss the Red Sea very much, will have a safe and comfortable stay,” Borizenko was quoted by the state RIA Novosti news agency as saying.
Britain, another major source of visitors to Egypt which had also suspended flights to Sharm el-Sheikh in the wake of the bombing, lifted its restrictions in October 2019.
The 2015 attack was a serious blow to Egypt’s vital tourism industry, which was also affected by the unrest following its 2011 Arab Spring uprising. Egyptian authorities have since spent millions of dollars upgrading security at the country’s airports, hoping to get Moscow to change its mind.
The resumption of flights will be key for Egypt’s tourism sector, which was dealt another blow by the coronavirus pandemic over the past year. Authorities have kept looser restrictions in Red Sea towns, trying to attract foreign visitors. But they have mandated vaccinations for workers in the tourism sector in Red Sea resorts, though a vaccination campaign has been slow elsewhere in Egypt. All foreign visitors, however, have to show a negative PCR test and wear facemasks.
Prior to the ban, Russians were the top visitors to Egypt, numbering about 3 million tourists in 2014.
___
Associated Press writer Daria Litvinova in Moscow contributed to this report.

Oil slides 4 percent on China virus curbs and climate warning

Oil slides 4 percent on China virus curbs and climate warning
Updated 09 August 2021
Reuters

  • WTI crude hits lowest since May
  • China's July crude imports down 20% year on year
Updated 09 August 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices fell by 4 percent on Monday, extending last week’s steep losses on the back of a rising US dollar and concerns that new coronavirus-related restrictions in Asia, especially China, could slow a global recovery in fuel demand.
A United Nations panel’s dire warning on climate change also added to the gloomy mood after fires in Greece have razed homes and forests and parts of Europe suffered deadly floods last month.
Brent crude futures fell by $2.82, or 4.2 percent, to $67.88 a barrel by 9:30 a.m. GMT after a 6 percent slump last week for their biggest weekly loss in four months.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $2.85, or 4.3 percent, to $65.43 after plunging by nearly 7 percent last week. On Monday the contract fell as low as $65.15, its lowest since May.
“Concerns about potential global oil demand erosion have resurfaced with the acceleration of the Delta variant infection rate,” RBC analyst Gordon Ramsay said in a note.
ANZ analysts pointed to new restrictions in China, the world’s second-largest oil consumer, as a major factor clouding the outlook for demand growth.
The restrictions include flight cancelations, warnings by 46 cities against travel and limits on public transport and taxi services in 144 of the worst hit areas.
On Monday China reported 125 new COVID-19 cases, up from 96 a day earlier. In Malaysia and Thailand, infections hit daily records.
China’s export growth slowed more than expected in July after outbreaks of COVID-19 cases and floods while import growth was also weaker than expected.
“Both (benchmark crude) contracts look vulnerable to more bad news on the virus front, focusing on mainland China,” OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note.
China’s crude oil imports fell in July and were down sharply from the record levels of June 2020.
A rally in the US dollar to a four-month high against the euro also weighed on oil prices after Friday’s stronger than expected US jobs report spurred bets that the Federal Reserve could move more quickly to tighten US monetary policy.
A stronger US dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Dubai companies are hiring again after COVID-19 unemployment hit

Dubai companies are hiring again after COVID-19 unemployment hit
Updated 09 August 2021
Arab News

  • IHS Markit Dubai PMI rises to 53.2 in July from 51 in June
  • Job creation rises to 20-month high
Updated 09 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Job creation in Dubai’s non-oil economy rose to a 20-month high in July as businesses gradually recover from the impact of COVID-19, according to the latest IHS Markit Dubai Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report.

The composite index rose from 51 in June to 53.2 in July, the second highest reading since November 2019, as increased consumer spending pushed businesses to hire more employees to match rising demand.

The seasonally adjusted index covers non-oil sectors, including travel and tourism, wholesale and retail, as well as construction.

Data showed travel and tourism firms recording the most improvement in output growth since June.

“Growth in the Dubai non-oil economy re-accelerated in July, helped by a rise in customer numbers that boosted sales in the travel and tourism, and wholesale and retail sectors,” said David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit.

“This was also a key driver of employment as firms frequently mentioned hiring sales staff, leading to the fastest rate of job creation since November 2019,” he said.

Dubai residential market transaction volume jumps as investors return

Dubai residential market transaction volume jumps as investors return
Updated 09 August 2021
ONE CARLO DIAZ

  • 74 percent year-on-year increase in transaction volume in the six months to June
  • 113 percent jump in the value of deals in the period
Updated 09 August 2021
ONE CARLO DIAZ

DUBAI: Confidence is returning to Dubai’s residential property market as both the volume and value of transaction jumped in the first half of the year, according to SmartCrowd’s inaugural Dubai Residential Property Report.

A 74 percent year-on-year increase in transaction volume in the six months to June was bettered by a 113 percent jump in the value of deals in the period, the report showed, suggesting prices are rising.

“Government policies to introduce attractive visa and residency schemes for investors and professionals are starting to bear fruit, incentives to support entrepreneurs and the private sector, proactive safety measures to combat COVID-19, and visionary thinking for events such as EXPO 2020, have underpinned investor appetite for real estate in Dubai,” said SmartCrowd CEO and co-Founder Siddiq Farid.

“While nothing is guaranteed, we expect that confidence to continue to grow for the remainder of the year,” the DFSA-regulated property investment and technology platform CEO said.

About 72 percent of deals were for completed homes, against 28 percent for off-plan.

High demand for completed properties helped drive per square foot prices for available properties up by 10 percent year on year, while the average off-plan price per square foot dipped by 3.4 percent.

The decline can be attributed to new supply focusing on more affordable housing and thus putting downward pressure on average prices, according to the report.

“With a lack of new supply in Dubai’s most popular areas and pricing at levels last seen in 2011, there is positive sentiment in the market and a resultant boost in demand for existing properties,” Farid said.

Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) saw the highest increase in transaction volume of 262 percent while Palm Jumeirah showed a 34 percent gain in the value of property transactions and a 221 percent increase in volume of transactions.

The average sales price for completed villas in Dubai increased by 19.3 percent from the first half of 2020 to 905.1 dirhams ($246.45) per square foot in the first half of 2021, said SmartCrowd, which attributed the gain to people’s preferences shifting to larger living spaces, with room for outdoor activities.

Similarly, off-plan sales prices of villas have grown by 9.3 percent to 748.4 dirhams per square foot in first half of 2021.

Completed apartments’ sales prices increased by 8.7 percent year on year, while off-plan apartment prices dropped 9.5 percent in the same period.

“Investor sentiment is returning, and personal finances are beginning to recover too,” said Farid. “While investing in an entire property in Dubai might still be out of reach for some, investment via crowdfunding allows people to take a fraction of a property from as little as 2,000 dirhams. Crowdfunding in real estate is an accelerating trend and has the potential to be a major catalyst for the region’s property market.”

