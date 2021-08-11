You are here

Saudi Arabia records 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 751 new cases

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 205 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.33 million. (File/SPA)
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 205 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.33 million. (File/SPA)
  • Police in Hail arrest 20 people for flouting quarantine rules
  • 2 mosques reopened in 2 regions after being sterilized after 2 people tested positive for COVID-19
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded nine new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,366.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 751 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 535,927 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 10,182 remain active and 1,407 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Makkah with 147, followed by the Eastern Province with 111, the capital Riyadh with 107, Asir recorded 86, and Jazan confirmed 72 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 1,389 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 517,379.
Over 30.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date through 587 centers.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to register with the Sehhaty app to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.


Meanwhile, police in Hail said they arrested 20 people for flouting quarantine rules after they tested positive for COVID-19.
Penalties for individuals who violate quarantine instructions include a fine of up to SR200,000 ($53,332) and/or up to two years imprisonment, and penalties are doubled for repeat offenders. If the violation was committed by an expat, they face deportation from the Kingdom and are permanently banned from reentry.
The Eastern Province’s Municipality closed eight commercial establishments and issued fines to 58 others for violating the preventive measures, during 1,531 monitoring rounds carried out on Tuesday.
The municipality said its call center received 23 reports of violations from the public.
Jeddah Municipality said it closed 27 shops and issued 27 fines during 3,798 inspection tours on Tuesday.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened two mosques in two region after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after two people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 1,988 within 186 days.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 205 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.33 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs Coronavirus Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health

Saudi Arabia’s king invites Kuwait’s emir to visit Kingdom

Saudi Arabia’s king invites Kuwait’s emir to visit Kingdom
  • King Salman sent a letter to Sheikh Nawaf that dealt with strengthening bilateral relations
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a written message to Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, regarding the deep-rooted historical relations and ties that bind the two countries and their people, and ways to strengthen and develop them.
Sheikh Nawaf also accepted an invitation to visit the Kingdom.
The message was delivered by Prince Sultan bin Saad, the Kingdom’s ambassador to Kuwait, during a meeting with the emir at Bayan Palace on Wednesday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Prince Sultan bin Saad King Salman

Saudi Arabia to host World Defense Show next March, focusing on security and defense

Saudi Arabia to host World Defense Show next March, focusing on security and defense
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries will hold the “World Defense Show” for the first time in the kingdom in March next year.

The exhibition focuses on the latest technological developments applied in the fields of defense and security worldwide. It will be held in Riyadh from March 6 to 9 in year 2022. 

Over four days, it will showcase the latest, current and future defense technologies through exhibits, live demonstrations, conferences and seminars.
Its organizers described it as “an unmissable opportunity for defense and security decision makers and buyers.” saying it offers “a first-class platform to demonstrate products and showcase participants’ vision for the future.”

The event will be organized under the patronage of Saudi King Salman and his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The first edition of the World Defense Exhibition will be organized over an area of approximately 800,000 square meters, and will gather more than 800 exhibitors, including 100 local companies specialized in the defense and security sector.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Defense

  • Cabinet: Assistance to the current or future government depends on its carrying out serious and tangible reform
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said it stands with the Lebanese people in a cabinet statement on Tuesday.

But the Kingdom said that any assistance to the current or future government depends on its carrying out serious and tangible reforms, ensuring aid reaches those who need it the most, state media reported.

Lebanon's currency has lost more than 90% of its value in less than two years, causing shortages of fuel, electricity and medicines.

A warehouse fire on Aug. 4 last year ignited a vast stash of ammonium nitrate, causing one of the biggest peacetime blasts in history, sparking anger at the political elite in the country.

The ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive fertilizer, had been stored for years at the port with no safety precautions, according to the government itself.

The explosion wounded 6,500 people and caused billions of dollars-worth of damage.

On Aug. 10, 2020, Prime Minister Hassan Diab addressed the Lebanese people five days after the explosion, saying that he had decided to quit because “the corruption system is greater than the state.”

Since then, Diab has been the caretaker prime minister of a government that cannot make decisions in a country that is sliding further every day into the abyss.

It is the longest caretaker period for a government in Lebanon’s political history. Three PMs have in vain been assigned to form a government.

Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati said on Thursday progress, albeit slow, has been achieved toward forming a cabinet in Lebanon, noting that donor states would not help the country unless it helped itself.

“Today's meeting was a positive step forward,” Mikati said after meeting President Aoun. “Today we made progress ... even if the progress was slow. But we are persevering, and insistent on forming the government,” he said.

While Western donors have provided humanitarian aid to Lebanese - a conference hosted by France on Wednesday raised $370 million - they have demanded Lebanese leaders set about reforms before assistance is directed to the state.

In June the World Bank published a report titled “Lebanon Sinking to the Top 3,” in which it ranked the Lebanese crisis in “the top 10, possibly top 3,” most-severe global crises since 1850.

Mikati said there was one message: “If you Lebanese aren't helping each other, you want us to help you?”

Separately, the cabinet reviewed Saudi Arabia being ranked as the third placed country in the UN’s humanitarian aid contributions list, an achievement which the government credits to the deep-rooted values and firm principles of the Kingdom and its people.

The ministers also affirmed the Kingdom’s keenest to sponsor initiatives that promote peaceful coexistence and civilized dialogue.

The cabinet also reviewed the latest developments related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, urging the public to continue to adhere to health protocols and to get vaccinated to help curb the spread of the virus.

The ministers were also briefed on the Kingdom’s participation at a G20 meeting in Italy, where Saudi Arabia’s progress in digital transformation and innovation was highlighted, including efforts to stimulate entrepreneurship, and support research and development. The cabinet also approved the rules for regulating free and open-source government software.

Other items approved included a tourism initiative with international organizations, hydrogen cooperation with Germany, and a data infrastructure agreement for the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

— with input from Reuters

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi cabinet Lebanon

The laws stipulate that ‘failing to complete the child’s compulsory vaccinations’ is deemed a case of abuse or neglect. (SPA)
  • Students aged 12-18 urged to book jabs ahead of new school year
JEDDAH: Every child under the age of 18 has the right to be vaccinated against diseases and failure to do so amounts to abuse, Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution Office said as it shared information on child protection laws and regulations related to healthcare.

The first article of the Saudi Child Protection System stipulates that “any failure to provide the basic needs of the child including: physical, health, emotional, psychological, upbringing, educational, intellectual, social, cultural as well as safety and security needs” is considered neglect.

Article 1/13 of the Executive Regulations of the Child Protection Law stipulates that health needs include all that is necessary to provide healthcare for children, including “whatever necessary to provide the child with fundamental health care, including immunization with serums and vaccines, protect the child from epidemics and diseases, and ensure the child gets the appropriate treatment.”

Article 3/3 of the Child Protection System also stipulates that “failing to complete the child’s compulsory vaccinations” is deemed a case of abuse or neglect.

Article 3/8 says that the child must be provided with vaccines “as specified by the relevant health authorities and in accordance with the scheduled dates and periods prescribed in this regard.”

It also says that providing vaccinations to the child is the duty of the father or the guardian, adding that authorities are obliged to create a medical file for every child to register the required vaccinations and the development of his or her health conditions.

“The school health or the substitute health authority shall conduct the periodic medical checkup for school students throughout the pre-university education levels, provided that this checkup takes place at least once a year,” it reads.

Students aged 12-18 are being urged to book their COVID-19 shots, following a government announcement that only fully jabbed pupils could return to the classroom when the new school year begins at the end of this month.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Saudi Arabia reported 864 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

• The death toll has risen to 8,357 with 12 more virus-related fatalities.

Saudi Arabia has so far vaccinated 30,427,077 people, including 1,522,485 who are elderly.

About 58.16 percent of the population has received one dose, while 29.23 percent has completed the vaccination program. At this rate, 70 percent of the population is expected to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 8 this year.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has confirmed that local pilgrims aged 12 to 18 can obtain Umrah permits if they have been fully jabbed.

The announcement follows the inauguration of the 2021 Umrah season on Aug.10. More than 13,000 permits were issued for this age group, allowing them to perform Umrah and visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Abdul-Fattah bin Suleiman Mashat said that Umrah permits were issued through the Eatmarna and Tawakkalna applications.

Mashat added that the ministry had worked with other authorities before this year’s season to establish executive mechanisms and create a safe environment for pilgrims.

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported 12 more COVID-19-related deaths, taking the overall toll to 8,357.

There were 864 new cases, meaning that 535,176 people in the country have contracted the disease since the start of the pandemic. There are 10,829 active cases, of which 1,396 are critical.

Of the newly recorded cases, 159 were in Makkah, 125 in the Eastern Province, 121 in Riyadh, and 50 were in Madinah.

There were a further 451 patient recoveries, raising this total to 515,990.

Saudi Arabia had so far conducted more than 26 million PCR tests, with 93,481 carried out in the past 24 hours.

Testing hubs and treatment centers have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the start of the outbreak.

Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual.

Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

Appointments for both services can be made through the Ministry of Health’s Sehhaty app.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution Office Coronavirus

The conference will consider the role of media in promoting the empowerment of women. (Supplied)
  • University will host conference exploring experiences of women in light of recent reforms, and the ways in which they are contributing to Vision 2030
RIYADH: The growing role of women in Saudi Arabia, their successes and how they are helping to achieve the aims of Vision 2030 will be discussed during a special academic event next month.

The Conference on the Empowerment of Women and their Developmental Role in the Reign of King Salman will take place at Imam Mohammed bin Saud Islamic University at the start of the new academic year, under the patronage of Princess Fahda bint Falah Al-Hithlain.

The university’s president, professor Ahmed bin Salem Al-Amiri, said the event will examine the abilities of women and their scientific and practical experiences in all fields.

“The conference aims to highlight the legislative reforms in the era of (King Salman) and how those reforms have helped empower women and enhance their role in achieving the goals of Vision 2030,” he added.

“It also sheds light on government projects and initiatives to support the empowerment of Saudi women in various fields, and on their successes and gains in this era.”

The conference will consider the role of media in promoting the empowerment of women. (Supplied)

The conference will also examine the ways in which recent reforms have helped to enhance the national identity of Saudi women, Al-Amiri said. Other themes that will be explored include how the concept of citizenship has been strengthened for Saudi women and families, and the enhanced participation of women in education and training and how this is preparing them to play a more prominent and effective role in society.

The conference will also consider the role of modern media in promoting the empowerment of women and raising their profile in the development of society, especially in Saudi universities. It will highlight the efforts Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University and other Saudi universities are making to help achieve this as part of the goals of Vision 2030.

Al-Amiri said the event will also look at the role women play in economic development, their enhanced participation in the labor market, and review their successful experiences so far.

It will consider what the future holds for the empowerment of women in Saudi Arabia, along with the challenges they might face and ways to overcome them.

Professor Nouf bint Abd Al-Aly Al-Ajmi, the university’s vice president and chairwoman of the conference’s organizing committee, thanked King Salman for his support and commended the organizers of the conference for their efforts to meet the expectations of the country’s leadership and contribute to achieving the goals of Vision 2030.

 

Topics: Vision2030 Vision 2030

