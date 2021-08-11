You are here

Lebanese MPs to boycott perceived attempt to protect ministers in port blast probe

Lebanese MPs to boycott perceived attempt to protect ministers in port blast probe
Activists hold torches during a vigil in honor August 2020 Beirut Port blast victims. Several Lebanese parties will boycott a parliamentary session called to discuss a proposal to question senior officials. (AP)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese MPs to boycott perceived attempt to protect ministers in port blast probe

Lebanese MPs to boycott perceived attempt to protect ministers in port blast probe
  • Three political blocs will not take part in a meeting described by families of Beirut explosion victims as “the session of shame”
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Dozens of Lebanese MPs announced on Wednesday that they will boycott a closed parliamentary session that many people fear will further shield from scrutiny politicians accused of negligence that resulted in the massive explosion at Beirut’s port a year ago.

Speaker Nabih Berri has called for a plenary session to be held on Thursday. It was not clear whether it will focus on a long-running request by judicial investigator Judge Tarek Bitar, and some political blocs, to lift the immunity from politicians and officials so that they can be questioned about their parts in the disaster, or on the formation of a parliamentary investigation committee.

If such a committee is established, parliament would handle the case and it would no longer be under the jurisdiction of the judicial investigator. It would then be up to the Supreme Council for the Trial of Presidents and Ministers to decide whether to prosecute the ministers and MPs accused by Bitar.

The MPs boycotting Thursday’s session said: “It is aimed at bypassing the crime’s judicial investigation.”

Relatives of the victims of the explosion described it as “the session of shame.” They added that they intend to prevent MPs from entering UNESCO Palace in Beirut, where parliamentary sessions are currently being held because of coronavirus precautions, on Thursday.

In a message posted on Facebook, William Noun, the brother of firefighter Joe Noun who died in the explosion, said: “We are going to face the rulers and their apparatus so that they do not approve laws that hide the truth.”

A group representing victims of the relatives said: “The parliamentary session aims to obliterate the truth and help the suspects escape punishment. The session comes as a continuation of a series of practices that violate the constitution and the law, undertaken by the ruling class to hamper the work of the judicial investigator or set red lines in the way of his work.”

They called on MPs to “prevent parliament from reaching the required quorum or be considered accomplices in the wastage of our loved ones’ blood and the obliteration of the truth and justice.”

The pleas from the relatives of the victims resonated with members of three parliamentary blocs, which confirmed that they plan to boycott the session, which might make it impossible to form a quorum. They are: the Free Patriotic Movement, President Michel Aoun’s bloc; the Lebanese Forces bloc; and the Democratic Gathering bloc, which includes the Progressive Socialist Party and the Damanat Al-Jabal bloc headed by Talal Arslan.

Bitar has been under pressure from many sources since taking over the investigation in February from Judge Fadi Sawan, who was removed from the case after accusing a number of individuals of negligence that led to the explosion.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah added to the pressure on Bitar a few days ago when he described the investigation as “politically driven.” He criticized the judge and challenged him to “provide the evidence based on which he decided to summon current and former officials for questioning in the case.”

Nasrallah added “either (Bitar) works clearly or the judiciary needs to find another judge to handle the case.” He also rejected accusations that Hezbollah was involves in the arrival of the explosive materials at the port.

The devastating blast on Aug. 4, 2020, was the result of a fire in a warehouse where 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate was stored without proper safety precautions along with a large quantity of seized fireworks. At least 218 people were killed and 7,500 injured by the explosion, which caused $15 billion of property damage and left an estimated 300,000 people homeless.

Bitar has asked parliament to strip three former ministers, who are current MPs, of their immunity so he can move forward with his investigation. The parliament asked to see the evidence before making a decision, a request Bitar rejected.

Russian tourists delighted with return to Egyptian resorts

Russian tourists delighted with return to Egyptian resorts
Updated 11 August 2021
SALMA AHMED

Russian tourists delighted with return to Egyptian resorts

Russian tourists delighted with return to Egyptian resorts
  • Russia resumed flights to the Egyptian Red Sea resorts, ending a ban that had lasted almost six years following the bombing of a Russian airliner
  • The flight into Sharm El-Sheikh was welcomed with a ceremonial water salute upon touchdown and Russian tourists were presented with flowers
Updated 11 August 2021
SALMA AHMED

CAIRO: The first Russian tourists to return to Sharm El-Sheikh for six years said they were delighted to return and were impressed by Egyptian hospitality.

Russia resumed flights to Egyptian Red Sea resorts on Monday, ending a ban that had lasted almost six years following the bombing of a Russian airliner that killed all 224 people on board. An EgyptAir plane flew 300 Russian tourists to Hurghada on Monday.

Tuesday’s flight in Sharm El-Sheikh was welcomed with a ceremonial water salute upon its touchdown and the Russian tourists were presented flowers and balloons.

The tourists were seen smiling and eager to finally get the chance to revisit some of their favorite Egyptian resorts.

One tourist told Arab News that this was her sixth trip to Egypt, expressing her joy over the return of Russian tourism to the country.

She said she loves Hurghada as a vacation spot because “the people in Hurghada are so great and so is the hotel.”

She expressed her desire to spend her next vacation in Hurghada as well.

Another tourist, who was visiting Hurghada with his wife and child, said he loved the destination and that his “trip was postponed for six years.”

He added that a trip to Hurghada is unique and cannot be compared to his holidays in other locations.

Rossiya Airlines has scheduled regular flights from the Red Sea resorts to Moscow.

According to an official statement, EgyptAir is set to operate seven weekly flights from Moscow to Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh.

Prior to the first Russian flight landing in Egypt, a Russian delegation inspected both Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh airports to ensure sufficient security and health measures.

The 2015 bombing caused a dip in Egypt’s tourism earnings, which made up roughly 12 percent of Egypt’s gross domestic product in 2019.

The Egyptian branch of Daesh said it downed the plane over Sinai in October 2015 shortly after the aircraft took off from Sharm El-Sheikh. 

At the time, Russian officials insisted that security procedures at Egyptian airports were insufficient.

Prior to the 2015 bombing, Egypt used to receive on average 2.5 million Russian tourists annually.

The Egyptian government said the resumption of tourism flights between the two countries is a reflection of their strong relations.

US says Syria can free missing journalist Tice

US says Syria can free missing journalist Tice
Updated 11 August 2021
AFP

US says Syria can free missing journalist Tice

US says Syria can free missing journalist Tice
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken: We believe that it is within Bashar Assad’s power to free Austin
  • The appeals to Syrian officials come despite the absence of diplomatic relations with Damascus
Updated 11 August 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Syria’s president to use his power to free Austin Tice, a US journalist abducted nine years ago, on his 40th birthday Wednesday.
“I am personally committed to bringing home all Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad. We believe that it is within Bashar Assad’s power to free Austin,” Blinken said in a statement.
“Austin Tice must be allowed to return home to his loved ones who miss him dearly and to the country that awaits him eagerly.”
State Department spokesman Ned Price said that the United States was seeking the assistance of Syrian officials on finding Tice and other missing Americans.
Tice was a freelance photojournalist working for Agence France-Presse, McClatchy News, The Washington Post, CBS and other news organizations when he disappeared after being detained at a checkpoint near Damascus on August 14, 2012.
Tice appeared blindfolded in the custody of an unidentified group of armed men in a video a month later but there has been little news since.
Last year the previous administration of Donald Trump sent a White House official on a rare mission to Damascus to seek the freedom of Tice and Majd Kamalmaz, a Syrian-American doctor who disappeared at a checkpoint in February 2017. The mission yielded no visible results.
The appeals to Syrian officials come despite the absence of diplomatic relations with Damascus and continued US efforts to isolate Assad, whose forces have wrested back control of most of the country following a brutal decade-long civil war.
More than 380,000 people have died and millions displaced in the war that helped give rise to the Daesh extremist group and triggered a migration crisis that rocked European politics.

El-Sisi: Egypt keen to explore further cooperation with UAE

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi said his country looked forward to strengthening ties with the UAE after welcoming Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the UAE’s national security adviser to Egypt. (AFP/File Photo)
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi said his country looked forward to strengthening ties with the UAE after welcoming Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the UAE’s national security adviser to Egypt. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 11 August 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

El-Sisi: Egypt keen to explore further cooperation with UAE

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi said his country looked forward to strengthening ties with the UAE after welcoming Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the UAE’s national security adviser to Egypt. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Sovereign Fund of Egypt and Abu Dhabi Development Holding Co. launched joint strategic investment platform in 2019 with value of $20 billion
Updated 11 August 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi said his country looked forward to strengthening ties with the UAE and exploring further cooperation to achieve both countries’ interests.

El-Sisi said this on Tuesday, Aug. 11, while meeting Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the UAE’s national security adviser, as the latter led a high-level delegation to the North African country.

The meeting focussed on economic and trade ties, said a statement released by presidential spokesman Bassam Rady following the meeting, which took place at the presidential headquarters in New Alamein City.

Officials from both sides discussed the consolidation of strategic relations between the two countries and the “pillars they represent for the stability of the entire Arab region,” said the statement.

The meeting, it said, also discussed efforts to promote joint Emirati-Egyptian investments in Egypt across various sectors.

Al-Nahyan praised the investment and commercial climate in Egypt in light of the comprehensive development process the country is witnessing under El-Sisi’s leadership, “which provides unprecedented opportunities for Emirati and foreign investments in the Middle East and Africa as a whole,” the statement added.

Al-Nahyan stressed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen the frameworks of strategic cooperation between the two countries at various levels, and its aspiration to extend those strategic relations to future generations.

The Sovereign Fund of Egypt and the Abu Dhabi Development Holding Co. launched a joint strategic investment platform in 2019 with a value of $20 billion, with the latter financing investment projects worth $3 billion.

Mohamed Al-Suwaidi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Holding Group, said Egypt is a promising market with projects appealing to investors.

Al-Nahyan conveyed to El-Sisi the greetings of the UAE’s leaders, with the president reciprocating, praising the “strong” relations between the two countries, said the statement.

CIA director Burns holds talks in Israel, with focus on Iran

CIA director Burns holds talks in Israel, with focus on Iran
Updated 11 August 2021
Reuters

CIA director Burns holds talks in Israel, with focus on Iran

CIA director Burns holds talks in Israel, with focus on Iran
  • Israeli leader and Burns discussed “the situation in the Middle East, with emphasis on Iran”
  • Burns is expected to meet Palestinian officials in the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank
Updated 11 August 2021
Reuters

JERUSALEM: US Central Intelligence Agency director William Burns held talks in Israel on Wednesday with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, with Iran high on their agenda, an Israeli statement said.

Regional tensions have risen over an attack on July 29 on an Israeli-managed tanker off the coast of Oman that Israel, the United States and Britain blamed on Tehran.
Iran has denied any involvement in the suspected drone strike in which two crew members — a Briton and a Romanian — were killed.
A statement issued by Bennett’s office said the Israeli leader held talks with Burns in Tel Aviv, where “they discussed the situation in the Middle East, with emphasis on Iran, and possibilities for expanding and deepening regional cooperation.”
Announcing Burns’s visit, the statement said he met on Tuesday with David Barnea, the new head of Israel’s Mossad intelligency agency, to discuss Iran’s nuclear program “and other regional challenges.”
Burns, who was sworn in as CIA director in March, was expected to meet Palestinian officials, including President Mahmoud Abbas, in the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

Algeria mourns 65 dead as Mediterranean wildfires spread

Algeria mourns 65 dead as Mediterranean wildfires spread
Updated 11 August 2021
AFP

Algeria mourns 65 dead as Mediterranean wildfires spread

Algeria mourns 65 dead as Mediterranean wildfires spread
  • The authorities say they suspect widespread arson after so many fires erupted in such a short space of time
  • A total of 69 separate wildfires remained active Wednesday, spread across 17 provinces
Updated 11 August 2021
AFP

TIZI OUZOU, Algeria: Firefighters, troops and civilian volunteers battled blazes in forests across northern Algeria on Wednesday as the country reeled at a death toll of at least 65 people in the latest wildfires to hit the Mediterranean.
Soldiers deployed to back the overstretched emergency services tackle the rash of more than 50 fires that broke out on Tuesday accounted for 28 of those killed, state television reported.
The authorities say they suspect widespread arson after so many fires erupted in such a short space of time. They have announced several arrests but have yet to elaborate on the identity or suspected motives of those detained.
Images of trapped villagers, terrified livestock and forested hillsides reduced to blackened stumps were shared on social media, many of them accompanied by pleas for help.
AFP journalists saw villagers desperately trying to put out the spreading fires with makeshift brooms in an effort to save their homes.
High winds fueled the rapid spread of the fires in the tinder-dry conditions created by a heat wave across North Africa and the wider Mediterranean, fire official Youcef Ould Mohamed told the state-run APS news agency.
A total of 69 separate wildfires remained active Wednesday, spread across 17 provinces, emergency services spokesman Nassim Barnaoui told reporters.
Most of the fires and 16 of the deaths were recorded in Tizi Ouzou district, in the mainly Berber region of Kabylie, east of the capital Algiers.
“I left all my stock in my village and fled to Tizi Ouzou with my wife and three children,” said Abdelhamid Boudraren, a shopkeeper from the village of Beni Yeni.
“Luckily I own a flat in the center of Tizi Ouzou where I’m holed up with my family and some neighbors.”
There have been mounting calls for aid convoys to be sent to the worst-hit districts with food and medicine from the capital.
On Wednesday, an AFP correspondent saw several lorries headed to Tizi Ouzou with aid donated by the public.
An appeal for volunteer doctors to assist the city’s overstretched medical services also appeared on Facebook.
State media have reported four arrests for suspected arson.
Meteorologists expect the heat wave across North Africa to continue until the end of the week, with temperatures in Algeria reaching 46 degrees Celsius (115 degrees Fahrenheit).
In neighboring Tunisia, the capital Tunis hit an all-time record of 49 degrees Celsius (120 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday.
The Tunisian emergency services reported 15 fires across the north and northwest, but no casualties.
On the northern shores of the Mediterranean, Turkey reported eight deaths and Greece three from wildfires that have raged for the past two weeks.
Each summer, Algeria endures seasonal wildfires but rarely with anything approaching this year’s toll.
In 2020, nearly 440 square kilometers (170 square miles) of forest were destroyed by fire, and several people were arrested on suspicion of arson.
On Monday, the UN released a major report showing how the threat from global warming is even more acute than previously thought.
It highlighted how scientists are quantifying the extent to which human-induced warming increases the intensity and/or likelihood of a specific extreme weather event, such as a heatwave or a wildfire.
Climate change amplifies droughts, creating ideal conditions for wildfires to spread out of control and inflict unprecedented material and environmental damage.

