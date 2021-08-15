You are here

Four jailed for 24 years over money laundering, smuggling in Saudi Arabia

Following investigations, the suspects were fined SR166 million and sentenced to a total of 51 years in prison.
Following investigations, the suspects were fined SR166 million and sentenced to a total of 51 years in prison. (Shutterstock)
Four jailed for 24 years over money laundering, smuggling in Saudi Arabia

Following investigations, the suspects were fined SR166 million and sentenced to a total of 51 years in prison. (Shutterstock)
  A Saudi citizen was found to have given three expatriates access to his bank accounts to transfer funds abroad for a monthly fee of SR30,000
JEDDAH: An investigation into money laundering and smuggling has led to four people being sentenced to a total of 24 years’ imprisonment and the confiscation of SR140 million ($37.3 million), a Public Prosecution source has said.

A Saudi citizen was found to have given three expatriates access to his commercial bank accounts to transfer funds abroad for a monthly fee of SR30,000, a crime according to Article 2 of the Anti-Money Laundering Law.
The source said the Public Prosecution is working with the Ministry of Commerce and Investment, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority and the Saudi Central Bank to combat money-related crimes, and said that the Public Prosecution will not hesitate to demand severe penalties for those who try to harm the financial and economic security of the Kingdom.
In June, a Saudi national and an expat were sentenced to three years in prison for money laundering. The prosecution said that it was working to recover about SR6 million smuggled abroad through the judicial authority’s International Cooperation Department.
Similarly, a money laundering gang arrested in April was sentenced to a total of 106 years in prison and fined SR1.08 million. Around SR5 million was seized from the gang, and SR2 million was confiscated from their bank accounts, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
In March, Public Prosecution investigations revealed that 11 Arab suspects and two citizens were involved in money laundering and smuggling.
The suspects used the accounts of commercial institutions to deposit funds and receive transfers from local banks to transfer them later to banks abroad, in exchange for a 5 percent commission for each transfer.
Following investigations, the suspects were fined SR166 million and sentenced to a total of 51 years in prison. The Public Prosecution also seized SR176 million, along with SR700,000 in cash and funds deposited in their accounts that exceeded SR7 million.

Saudi snake catcher breaking stigmas with Baha conservation group

Some snake species are diurnal, such as the Arabian cobra, the braid snake and the hissing snake, while others are nocturnal, due to their slow movement and inability to climb.
Some snake species are diurnal, such as the Arabian cobra, the braid snake and the hissing snake, while others are nocturnal, due to their slow movement and inability to climb. (Supplied)
Saudi snake catcher breaking stigmas with Baha conservation group

Some snake species are diurnal, such as the Arabian cobra, the braid snake and the hissing snake, while others are nocturnal, due to their slow movement and inability to climb. (Supplied)
  Animal behavior expert captures the slithery creatures in an attempt to protect and conserve them
MAKKAH: For a little over 30 years, residents of Baha in the southwest part of Saudi Arabia have sought the help of a local cobra catcher who shares a unique bond with the slithery creatures, while also trying to protect them through conservation and awareness efforts.

Hamza Al-Ghamdi, an animal behavior expert and a longtime conservationist, has caught snakes in the region for “as long as I can remember” due to his unique charm and technique.
He captures snakes in an attempt to protect and conserve them, and in the process tries to correct the damaging stereotype that all snakes are dangerous, venomous and will leave a human dead within 30 minutes.
The truth is, “snakes are shy and would rather escape than confront people,” Al-Ghamdi told Arab News.
A native of the southwestern mountainous region, he said that there are 45 species of snakes from seven main families in the Kingdom. Some are rare, while others can be found easily, but the distribution of species around the Kingdom depends on climate, terrain and the availability of prey, he added.
“Some of the most venomous snakes found in the Kingdom are the Arabian cobra, a venomous snake that is endemic to Arabian Peninsula, the puff adder and the horned desert viper, and there are also those that are mildly venomous, such as the hissing snake and braid snake,” said Al-Ghamdi.
The average size of the Kingdom’s snake species ranges between 55 and 75 centimeters in length, Al-Ghamdi added. He stressed that common fears surrounding snakes are “exaggerated” and called on people to protect and conserve them, especially through education and handling lessons, which can change people’s opinions of the slithery creatures.


He said that smaller snakes are “clever camouflagers,” often ignored by humans due to their size or color, leading some to believe that they are earthworms. “There are also two species of boas that are known as the burrowing serpent, as well as the atractaspidae family that includes the most dangerous venomous snake — a small black but deadly one.”
He said that snakes are often found in agricultural areas, and near bodies of water and poultry farming sites, especially pigeon farms. They are attracted to the smell of their prey, which include mice, baby pigeons and bird nests. But Al-Ghamdi said that cats enjoy killing snakes near residential areas, with the two animals being “sworn enemies.”

IhopeI manage to create an exhibition to present these species in our region, in order to promote awareness for visitors, spread knowledge to interested people and preserve these rare species.

Hamza Al-Ghamdi

His connection with snakes is a special one found in many snake catchers, he said, telling Arab News how he has an “emotional communication” with them, and how his time caring for them helped him reach “higher levels of concentration while performing tasks.”
Al-Ghamdi said that some snake species are diurnal, such as the Arabian cobra, the braid snake and the hissing snake, while others are nocturnal, due to their slow movement and inability to climb.
And statistically, snakes pose a tiny threat to the Kingdom, he added, with snake bite numbers being relatively low and usually limited to people who carelessly try to catch them — often men and children. “I was bitten several times while handling snakes throughout 30 years and catching more than 500 cobras in that time,” he said.
Al-Ghamdi believes that cobras are some of the most “highly evolved and fascinating creatures.” He said that attempting to kill a snake puts people in danger, and as predators, they will defend themselves if threatened. “They’ll snap and continuously try to bite if they feel you’re trying to kill them.”
Only about one in five of the world’s snake species are venomous, with most snakes encountered by people being harmless and in fact beneficial, playing an important role in balancing the ecosystem. Predators by nature, snakes help protect agriculture by catching and killing rodents, which are major culprits in destroying crops and causing damage.

• A native of the southwestern mountainous region, Hamza Al-Ghamdi said that there are 45 species of snakes from 7 main families in the Kingdom. Some are rare, while others can be found easily, but the distribution of species around the Kingdom depends on climate, terrain and the availability of prey.

• The average size of the Kingdom’s snake species ranges between 55 and 75 centimeters in length, Al-Ghamdi said. He stressed that common fears surrounding snakes are ‘exaggerated’ and called on people to protect and conserve them, especially through education and handling lessons, which can change people’s opinions of the slithery creatures.

Though he continues to try to educate nearby residents, there is still a common misconception that all snakes are harmful to humans. On the contrary, Al-Ghamdi said, they prefer to flee over risking a potentially dangerous encounter.
“I established a nonofficial group to hunt snakes that Baha citizens inform us about in their homes or farms, and we create awareness-raising videos about the importance of these species, especially the Arabian cobra that only lives in the Kingdom, Oman and Yemen. It is a distinct species that must be preserved,” he added.
“I hope I manage to create an exhibition to present these species in our region, in order to promote environmental awareness for visitors, spread knowledge to interested people and preserve these rare species. We often warn against handling snakes and underestimating their capability, and recommend leaving them alone. If snakes find an escape, they will flee and simply leave you alone without attacking.”

Double vaccine doses speed up COVID-19 elimination, say Saudi experts

More than 59.51 percent of the country's population have been inoculated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
More than 59.51 percent of the country’s population have been inoculated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (REUTERS)
Double vaccine doses speed up COVID-19 elimination, say Saudi experts

More than 59.51 percent of the country’s population have been inoculated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (REUTERS)
  The authorities reported 1,651 new recovered cases, taking the total number of recoveries to 522,009
JEDDAH: Health experts are advocating continued adherence to health and precautionary measures and foresee an end to the pandemic in Saudi Arabia as more people receive their second dose of the vaccine.
In an interview with Al-Ekhbariya channel, infectious diseases consultant Dr. Khalid Alilah said receiving two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine should end the pandemic within 3 to 6 months in the Kingdom. He said that the inclusion of vaccination for the 12-18 age group with the rest of society will lead to a change in the epidemiological curve, as has been observed in the past days.
“The more we see a decline in critical cases, intensive care cases and deaths, the more positive the indications are for the end of the pandemic,” said Alilah.
There was a significant decline in the curve of COVID-19 infections in the Kingdom during recent days; 731 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Kingdom on Sunday, followed by 796 on Monday, 864 on Tuesday, 751 on Wednesday, 766 on Thursday, 681 on Friday and 609 on Saturday, raising the total number of cases to 537,983 people.

The authorities reported 1,651 new recovered cases, taking the total number of recoveries to 522,009. With the high recovery count, the number of active cases has also shown a significant decline as there are currently only 7,575 active cases, 1,360 of them critical.
The highest recorded number of infections was in the Riyadh region (161) and Makkah region (106). The rest of the Kingdom’s regions are recording numbers below the 100 mark — Jouf recording only 10 cases on Saturday.
Eleven new deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 8,399.
The Kingdom has administered more than 31.6 million COVID-19 vaccines so far at a rate of 90.79 doses per hundred people. More than 59.51 percent of the country’s population have been inoculated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. There were 69,636 PCR tests carried out in the past 24 hours, raising the total number conducted in the Kingdom to more than 26.3 million.

13k arrested for residency, border violations in Saudi Arabia

13k arrested for residency, border violations in KSA.
13k arrested for residency, border violations in KSA. (SPA)
13k arrested for residency, border violations in Saudi Arabia

13k arrested for residency, border violations in KSA. (SPA)
  The report said that 292 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: Nearly 13,000 violators of residency, work and border security systems have been arrested in the Kingdom in one week. In the campaigns that took place in all regions of the Kingdom from Aug. 5-11, there have been 12,862 offenders, including 4,366 for violating residency regulations, 1,127 for labor violations and 7,369 for border violations.
The report said that 292 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom: 48 percent were Yemeni citizens, 43 percent were Ethiopians, and 9 percent were of other nationalities. 

Saudi-Indian naval exercise comes to an end

Saudi-Indian naval exercise comes to an end
Saudi-Indian naval exercise comes to an end

Saudi-Indian naval exercise comes to an end
  Several manoeuvres were carried out as part of exercise "Indian Ocean"
RIYADH: A Saudi-Indian naval exercise that took place in the Arabian Gulf came to an end on Saturday.

The Commander of the Eastern Fleet, Rear Admiral Majid bin Hazaa Al-Qahtani, explained that several manoeuvres were carried out as part of exercise “Indian Ocean.”

The manoeuvres trained participants in protecting oil fields and islands, electronic warfare, attacking boats of all kinds, refueling, carrying out inspections and conducting search and rescue training.

Al-Qahtani indicated that the exercise achieved all of its goals including unifying concepts, exchanging experiences, refining and developing the skills of participants, and strengthening joint military cooperation.

Saudi HR ministry records 19k labor, virus violations

Saudi HR ministry records 19k labor, virus violations.
Saudi HR ministry records 19k labor, virus violations. (SPA)
Saudi HR ministry records 19k labor, virus violations

Saudi HR ministry records 19k labor, virus violations. (SPA)
  Inspection tours will continue across businesses in all regions of Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development recorded more than 19,000 violations of labor regulations and coronavirus measures during inspection tours in Riyadh.
Control teams conducted 218,000 tours in one year on private sector businesses in the capital and its governorates to ensure compliance with COVID-19 precautionary measures and nationalization and labor regulations.
There were 19,400 warnings issued. Inspection tours will continue across businesses in all regions of the Kingdom, the ministry said.

 

