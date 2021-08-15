UK politicians slam decision to withdraw scholarships for Afghan students

You are here

About 35 people, just under half of whom are women, will no longer have visas approved for the Chevening Scholarships program this year. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 August 2021
  • FCO: Evacuation of Kabul embassy means no time for applications to be approved
  • British politicians brand decision “morally wrong” as other Afghans struggle with visa system
LONDON: British politicians have decried as “morally wrong” a decision by the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) to withdraw university scholarship places to Afghan students in light of the crisis enveloping the country.

About 35 people, just under half of whom are women, will no longer have visas approved for the Chevening Scholarships program this year, with the FCO insisting that the places will be deferred for a year with a view to “reinstating the program as soon as possible.”

David Liddington, a key ally of former prime minister Theresa May, and Rory Stewart, the former international development secretary, condemned the decision and urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to intervene on behalf of the students. Liddington called the move “morally wrong,” while Stewart said it was “deeply disappointing.”

Liddington also said that the students in question would be “at particular risk from the Taliban” given their desire to seek an education in the UK.

The militant group has retaken much of the country in the past few weeks, with only the capital Kabul remaining in government hands.

Both the US and UK have sent troops and aerial support to Afghanistan in a bid to evacuate civilians and embassy staff before Kabul falls to the militants.

In a letter sent to the prospective Afghan Chevening scholars, the FCO said: “Current circumstances mean that the British Embassy in Kabul is unable to administer the parts of the program that must be done in Kabul in time for candidates to begin their courses this year.”

Despite suggesting a resumption date in the autumn of 2022, it is unclear if, or when, the scholars will be able to take up their places should the country come under full Taliban control.

The British government is also under fire amid claims from many Afghans who worked with the British Army, British Council or other government bodies that they have been denied access to a fast-track visa scheme to escape the war-torn country.

Most fear retribution from the Taliban for working with a foreign government. Earlier this month, Raab agreed to permit Afghans who had worked with British media companies to apply for the scheme, but critics say that the UK’s system is inferior to that of other Western nations in providing sanctuary to those who qualify, including the US.

Britain says Taliban should not be recognised as Afghan government

Britain says Taliban should not be recognised as Afghan government
Updated 55 min 16 sec ago
AFP

Britain says Taliban should not be recognised as Afghan government

Britain says Taliban should not be recognised as Afghan government
  • Parliament approves Johnson’s request to call back MPs for urgent debate on what UK should do next
  • Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons Defense Committee, urged Johnson to “think again” about stepping in
Updated 55 min 16 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Nobody should bilaterally recognise the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, adding it was clear that there would be a new administration in the country very shortly.
"We don't want anybody bilaterally recognising the Taliban," Johnson said in an interview clip, urging the West to work together on Afghanistan through mechanisms such as the United Nations and NATO.
"We want a united position amongst all the like-minded as far as we can get one so that we do whatever we can to prevent Afghanistan lapsing back into being a breeding ground for terror."
Taliban insurgents entered Kabul on Sunday, President Ashraf Ghani left the country and the US Embassy said the capital's airport, where diplomats, officials and other Afghans had fled, had come under fire.
"The (UK) ambassador is working round the clock, has been there at the airport to help process the applications," said Johnson.
Asked whether he would have expected the country to fall to the Taliban so quickly, he replied:
"I think it's fair to say that the US decision to pull out has accelerated things."
Earlier, a Downing Street spokesperson said Johnson had called a meeting of the COBR emergencies committee to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. 
Parliament on Sunday said it had approved Johnson’s request to call back MPs on Wednesday for urgent debate on what Britain, which lost 457 troops in the two-decade long war, should do next.
Taliban fighters entered Kabul on Sunday, leading to British politicians to call for a last-ditch intervention.
Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons Defense Committee, urged Johnson to “think again” about stepping in.
“We have an ever-shrinking window of opportunity to recognize where this country is going as a failed state,” he told Times Radio.
“Just because the Americans won’t, does not mean to say that we should be tied to the thinking, the political judgment — particularly when it is so wrong — of our closest security ally.
“We could prevent this, otherwise history will judge us very, very harshly in not stepping in,” he warned.
Ellwood said the government could deploy the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier strike group to provide air support.
He called the crisis “the biggest single policy disaster since Suez.”
Johnson vowed on Friday that Britain will not “turn our backs” on Afghanistan, even as he confirmed the imminent withdrawal of most embassy staff in the face of a rapid Taliban onslaught.
However, he said that those calling for an intervention “have got to be realistic about the power of the UK or any power to impose a military solution — a combat solution — in Afghanistan.”
With the Islamists seizing control of more Afghan cities, Britain is deploying around 600 troops to help evacuate its roughly 3,000 nationals from the country, and Johnson said the “vast bulk” of remaining embassy staff in Kabul would return to the UK.
The Foreign Office said on Sunday that Britain had “temporarily suspended most operations” at its embassy in Kabul and was doing “all we can to enable remaining British nationals, and those Afghans who have worked for us and who are eligible for relocation, to leave Afghanistan.”
Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer backed the move to recall parliament, saying in a statement: “The situation in Afghanistan is deeply shocking and seems to be worsening by the hour.
“The government has been silent while Afghanistan collapses, which let’s be clear will have ramifications for us here in the UK.
“We need parliament recalled so the government can update MPs on how it plans to work with allies to avoid a humanitarian crisis and a return to the days of Afghanistan being a base for extremists.”
Most of the remaining British troops assigned to the NATO mission in Afghanistan left last month, according to Johnson.
As well as the fallen troops, the conflict has cost Britain around £40 billion ($55 billion, 46.7 billion euros).
In 2014, the British mission in Afghanistan, centered on the restive southern province of Helmand, shifted from a combat operation to one focused on supporting Afghan national forces, with the help of around 750 troops.

DUBAI: The world is reacting to the rapid developments in Afghanistan after Taliban insurgents entered Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday, bringing the Islamist militants close to taking over the country.

US

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the US is evacuating remaining staff at the US Embassy in Kabul as the Taliban enter the Afghan capital. But he is playing down America’s hasty exit, saying “this is manifestly not Saigon.”
Speaking on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, Blinken said: “The compound itself, our folks are leaving there, and moving to the airport.”
Blinken also confirmed that US Embassy workers were destroying documents and other items ahead of fleeing the embassy, but insisted “this is being done in a very deliberate way, it’s being done in an orderly way, and it’s being done with American forces there to make sure we can do it in a safe way.”
The evacuation of the US Embassy in Kabul had US military helicopters lifting off from embassy grounds Sunday, and sent puffs of black smoke up into the skies over Kabul as US officials worked to keep sensitive material from falling in Taliban hands.
The scene comes after President Joe Biden earlier this year played down any idea that the Taliban could capture the country, or that the Afghanistan war would end up in scenes reminiscent of the Vietnam one, with military helicopters taking off from embassy rooftops.
Blinken defended Biden’s decision to end the nearly 20-year US military mission in Afghanistan, saying Biden’s hands were tied by a withdrawal deal President Donald Trump struck with the Taliban in 2020.
If Biden had called off the withdrawal, “we would have been back at the war with the Taliban,” and forced to surge tens of thousands of American forces back into Afghanistan, Blinken said.

UK
Nobody should bilaterally recognise the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, adding it was clear that there would be a new administration in the country very shortly.
"We don't want anybody bilaterally recognising the Taliban," Johnson said in an interview clip, urging the West to work together on Afghanistan through mechanisms such as the United Nations and NATO.
"We want a united position amongst all the like-minded as far as we can get one so that we do whatever we can to prevent Afghanistan lapsing back into being a breeding ground for terror."

UAE

The United Arab Emirates foreign ministry on Sunday said it was working on facilitating the evacuation of foreign diplomatic staff from Afghanistan through airports in the Gulf Arab state.
That included diplomatic staff from the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Canada, Egypt, Australia and the European Union it said in a statement.
The UAE is a major international air transit hub.

Russia 
Russia’s state news agency reported Sunday that the Taliban promised to guarantee the safety of the Russian embassy in Kabul.
Tass quoted Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban’s political office, as saying that the organization has “good relations with Russia” and a “policy in general to ensure safe conditions for the functioning of the Russian and other embassies.”
The Kremlin's envoy on Afghanistan said Sunday that there are no plans to evacuate the Russian embassy in Kabul. Zamir Kabulov told the Interfax news agency that Russia’s ambassador and its staff are “calmly carrying out their duties.”
The reports came as Taliban fighters entered Kabul after a week-long blitz ahead of the final pullout of American and NATO troops. The Taliban said they don’t plan to take the capital city by force.

Germany 

German media have issued an urgent appeal to Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country’s foreign minister for an emergency visa program to help local staff who worked for them to leave Afghanistan.
In an open letter Sunday, major German newspapers, public and commercial broadcasters, and the dpa news agency warned that “the lives of these freelance staff are now in acute danger.”
The media outlets stressed that reporting from Afghanistan over the past two decades would have been “unthinkable without the efforts and bravery of the Afghan staff who supported us on the ground: local journalists, stringers and translators.”
Citing several recent fatal attacks on journalists, the letter said that due to the advance of the Taliban “it must be feared that such murders will now dramatically increase - and many of our staff are at risk.”
“We are convinced: there is no time to lose now,” it adds. “Our staff who want to leave the country are at risk of persecution, arrest, torture and deaths. That is why we ask you act quickly.”

Italy

Italian media reported Sunday that most personnel at the Italian Embassy in Kabul are being transferred to the Afghan capital’s airport in preparation for evacuation.
The report Sunday by Corriere della Sera said the move affects some 50 Italian staffers and 30 Afghan employees and their families, along with Carabinieri paramilitary police protecting the embassy.
The Foreign Ministry confirmed that staff were being transferred to the airport, as other nations were in the process of doing, but could not give numbers or timing.
Italy’s defense minister has said that 228 Afghans and their families have already been transferred to Italy, calling it a “moral duty” to protect those who had worked with Italy and who would face reprisals by the Taliban.
The Italian agency LaPresse reported a flight carrying Italian embassy staff would depart Kabul Sunday evening.

Sweden  
Sweden will evacuate all its embassy staff from Kabul on Sunday, public service broadcaster Swedish Radio reported, citing sources.

Vatican – Pope Francis 
Pope Francis expressed his “concern” Sunday over the conflict in Afghanistan and called for dialogue so that the “battered population” can live in peace.
“I join in the unanimous concern for the situation in Afghanistan,” the pontiff said during the weekly Angelus at the Vatican.
“I ask all of you to pray with me to the God of peace so that the clamour of weapons might cease and solutions can be found at the table of dialogue.
“Only thus can the battered population of that country – men, women, elderly and children - return to their own homes, and live in peace and security, in total mutual respect.”

(with input from Reuters, Associated Press and AFP) 

  • Anti-government protests in recent weeks have resulted in violent clashes with police
  • Thailand’s youth-led anti-government protest movement appears have regained momentum
BANGKOK: Thai protesters planned mass demonstrations on Sunday with convoys of cars to converge on several locations in Bangkok, demanding Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha resign amid rising anger over his government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anti-government protests in recent weeks have resulted in violent clashes after police used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannon to disperse protests in front of Prayuth’s residence. Authorities say public gatherings are illegal under the COVID-19 emergency.
The organizers of Sunday’s “car mob” said protesting in cars would help prevent the spread of the virus, vowing to protest peacefully with a clear time frame for the start and end to the activities.
“The three routes that we plan clearly avoid passing high security areas or sensitive places that can lead to confrontation,” said activist Nattawut Saikua, one of the organizers.
The police said the use of force is sometimes necessary to maintain public order, adding that they have complied with international standards in using tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons.
“We need to maintain the law and keep the peace,” Thai police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk told reporters, without specifying whether the police intend to use force.
More than 130 people have been arrested in the latest round of anti-government protests since mid-July, Suwat said.
Thailand’s youth-led anti-government protest movement appears have regained momentum and its support has broadened after demonstrations last year attracted hundreds of thousands of people before a crackdown by the authorities.
Other political groups, including some of Prayuth’s former allies, are now joining the protests as the country struggles to cope with its worst wave of COVID-19, with many blaming the government’s handling of the crisis.

US begins evacuating embassy in Kabul

US begins evacuating embassy in Kabul
  • US officials previously said that diplomats inside had begun destroying sensitive documents
WASHINGTON/KABUL: The United States has started evacuating diplomats from its embassy in Kabul, two US officials said on Sunday.
“We have a small batch of people leaving now as we speak, a majority of the staff are ready to leave... the embassy continues to function,” one of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.
US officials previously said that diplomats inside had begun destroying sensitive documents.
It had been expected that the evacuation of most diplomats would begin on Sunday, as Taliban insurgents continued lightning advances that brought the Islamist group to the door of Kabul in a matter of days.
The moves came as the Taliban earlier seized the last major city outside of Kabul held by the country’s increasingly isolated central government, cutting off the capital to the east and tightening their grip on the nation as tens of thousands fled their rapid advance.

Haitians scramble to rescue survivors from ruins of major quake

Haitians scramble to rescue survivors from ruins of major quake
  • The 7.2 magnitude quake flattened hundreds of homes in the impoverished country
  • The quake send tremors traveling as far as Jamaica and Cuba
PORT-AU-PRINCE: Haitians labored overnight to pick through shattered buildings in search of friends and relatives trapped in the rubble after a devastating earthquake struck the Caribbean country on Saturday, killing more than 300 people and injuring many more.
The 7.2 magnitude quake flattened hundreds of homes in the impoverished country, which is still clawing its way back from another major temblor 11 years ago, and has been without a head of state since the assassination of its president last month.
Southwestern Haiti bore the brunt of the blow, especially in the region in and around the city of Les Cayes. Haitian officials had by Saturday evening registered at least 304 fatalities and more than 1,800 people injured.
Churches, hotels, hospitals and schools were badly damaged or destroyed, while the walls of a prison were rent open by the violent shudders that convulsed Haiti at 8:29 a.m. that morning.
“We need to show a lot of solidarity with the emergency,” said Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry, a neurosurgeon who was thrust to the forefront of the troubled country after the shocking assassination of President Jovenel Moise on July 7.
Some Haitians said they would spend Saturday night sleeping in the open, traumatized by memories of the magnitude 7.0 2010 quake that struck far closer to the sprawling capital Port-au-Prince, and killed tens of thousands of people.
Footage of Saturday’s aftermath posted on social media showed residents reaching into narrow openings in piles of fallen masonry to pull out shocked and distraught people from the debris of walls and roofs that had crumbled around them.
Access to the worst-hit areas has been complicated by a deterioration in law and order that has left key access roads in parts of Haiti in the hands of gangs, although unconfirmed reports on social media suggested they would let aid pass.
Following Moise’s assassination, which authorities have alleged was carried out by a group of largely Colombian mercenaries and Haitian accomplices, Prime Minister Henry said officials would aim to hold elections for a new president as soon as possible.
However, reports earlier this week suggested that the vote initially earmarked for September would not take place until November, and the chaos unleashed by Saturday’s natural disaster is likely to make the task of prompt elections harder still.
The quake sent tremors traveling as far as Jamaica and Cuba, and countries in the region quickly offered help to Haiti.
“I am saddened by the devastating earthquake that occurred in Saint-Louis du Sud, Haiti this morning. Through USAID, we are supporting efforts to assess the damage and assist efforts to recover and rebuild,” said US President Joe Biden.
Long racked by political instability, Haitians have also suffered at the hands of international aid efforts and peace-keeping deployments during the past decade.
A sexual misconduct scandal centering on Oxfam International blighted the record of charity workers in Haiti, while a cholera outbreak linked to UN peacekeepers led to thousands of deaths.
Writing on Twitter, tennis star Naomi Osaka, whose father’s family are from Haiti, expressed her sorrow about the latest quake, saying she would give all the prize money she won at a tournament next week to the relief efforts.
“I know our ancestors’ blood is strong,” she said, “we’ll keep rising.”

