World reacts as Taliban sweep through Afghanistan

DUBAI: The world is reacting to the rapid developments in Afghanistan after Taliban insurgents reached the outskirts of Kabul on Sunday, capping a major offensive and taking control of major cities in the country apart from the capital.
US
A US official says American diplomats in Afghanistan are being moved from the embassy in Kabul to the airport as the Taliban enter the capital.
The official says military helicopters are shuttling between the embassy compound and the airport, where a core presence will remain for as long as possible given security conditions.
The official was not authorized to discuss diplomatic movements and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Russia
Russia said it is working with other countries to hold an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan as the Taliban completes its military takeover of the country, foreign ministry official Zamir Kabulov told Russian news agencies.
“We are working on this,” Kabulov said, adding that the meeting will take place.
Russia is one of five permanent members of the UN Security Council, along with the United States, Britain, France, and China.
Kabulov also said Moscow does not plan to evacuate its embassy in Kabul, saying the Taliban had offered Russia and other countries -- which he did not name -- security assurances for their missions in Afghanistan.
Germany
Germany is sending military transport planes to Kabul to begin the evacuation of its embassy staff Monday.
The German news agency dpa reported Sunday that the mission will include the evacuation of local Afghan staff working for the German embassy. A German official, speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to be quoted, told The Associated Press that paratroopers will secure the operation.
The military planes are expected to ferry evacuees from Kabul to a base in Central Asia, from where charter planes will bring them to
Italy
Italian media reported Sunday that most personnel at the Italian Embassy in Kabul are being transferred to the Afghan capital’s airport in preparation for evacuation.
The report Sunday by Corriere della Sera said the move affects some 50 Italian staffers and 30 Afghan employees and their families, along with Carabinieri paramilitary police protecting the embassy.
Sweden
Sweden will evacuate all its embassy staff from Kabul on Sunday, public service broadcaster Swedish Radio reported, citing sources.
Vatican – Pope Francis
Pope Francis expressed his “concern” Sunday over the conflict in Afghanistan and called for dialogue so that the “battered population” can live in peace.
“I join in the unanimous concern for the situation in Afghanistan,” the pontiff said during the weekly Angelus at the Vatican.
“I ask all of you to pray with me to the God of peace so that the clamour of weapons might cease and solutions can be found at the table of dialogue.
“Only thus can the battered population of that country – men, women, elderly and children - return to their own homes, and live in peace and security, in total mutual respect.”
UK
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will seek to recall parliament next week from its summer break over the developing crisis in Afghanistan, domestic media reported on Sunday.
MPs are likely to be called back for urgent debate on what Britain, which lost 457 troops in the two-decade long war, should do next, Downing Street sources told Sky News and the Press Association.
Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons Defence Committee, urged Johnson to “think again” about stepping in.
(with input from Reuters, Associated Press and AFP)