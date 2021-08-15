You are here

  • Home
  • World reacts as Taliban sweep through Afghanistan

World reacts as Taliban sweep through Afghanistan

World reacts as Taliban sweep through Afghanistan
Taliban fighters and local residents sit over an Afghan National Army (ANA) humvee vehicle along the roadside in Laghman province on August 15, 2021. (Photo by AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jsjmw

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

World reacts as Taliban sweep through Afghanistan

World reacts as Taliban sweep through Afghanistan
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The world is reacting to the rapid developments in Afghanistan after Taliban insurgents reached the outskirts of Kabul on Sunday, capping a major offensive and taking control of major cities in the country apart from the capital.

US

A US official says American diplomats in Afghanistan are being moved from the embassy in Kabul to the airport as the Taliban enter the capital.
The official says military helicopters are shuttling between the embassy compound and the airport, where a core presence will remain for as long as possible given security conditions.
The official was not authorized to discuss diplomatic movements and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Russia 
Russia said it is working with other countries to hold an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan as the Taliban completes its military takeover of the country, foreign ministry official Zamir Kabulov told Russian news agencies.
“We are working on this,” Kabulov said, adding that the meeting will take place.
Russia is one of five permanent members of the UN Security Council, along with the United States, Britain, France, and China.
Kabulov also said Moscow does not plan to evacuate its embassy in Kabul, saying the Taliban had offered Russia and other countries -- which he did not name -- security assurances for their missions in Afghanistan.

Germany 

Germany is sending military transport planes to Kabul to begin the evacuation of its embassy staff Monday.
The German news agency dpa reported Sunday that the mission will include the evacuation of local Afghan staff working for the German embassy. A German official, speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to be quoted, told The Associated Press that paratroopers will secure the operation.
The military planes are expected to ferry evacuees from Kabul to a base in Central Asia, from where charter planes will bring them to

Italy

Italian media reported Sunday that most personnel at the Italian Embassy in Kabul are being transferred to the Afghan capital’s airport in preparation for evacuation.
The report Sunday by Corriere della Sera said the move affects some 50 Italian staffers and 30 Afghan employees and their families, along with Carabinieri paramilitary police protecting the embassy.

Sweden  
Sweden will evacuate all its embassy staff from Kabul on Sunday, public service broadcaster Swedish Radio reported, citing sources.

Vatican – Pope Francis 
Pope Francis expressed his “concern” Sunday over the conflict in Afghanistan and called for dialogue so that the “battered population” can live in peace.
“I join in the unanimous concern for the situation in Afghanistan,” the pontiff said during the weekly Angelus at the Vatican.
“I ask all of you to pray with me to the God of peace so that the clamour of weapons might cease and solutions can be found at the table of dialogue.
“Only thus can the battered population of that country – men, women, elderly and children - return to their own homes, and live in peace and security, in total mutual respect.”

UK
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will seek to recall parliament next week from its summer break over the developing crisis in Afghanistan, domestic media reported on Sunday.
MPs are likely to be called back for urgent debate on what Britain, which lost 457 troops in the two-decade long war, should do next, Downing Street sources told Sky News and the Press Association.
Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons Defence Committee, urged Johnson to “think again” about stepping in.

(with input from Reuters, Associated Press and AFP) 

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Related

Thai protesters plan ‘car mob’ rally demanding PM resign

Thai protesters plan ‘car mob’ rally demanding PM resign
Updated 15 August 2021
Reuters

Thai protesters plan ‘car mob’ rally demanding PM resign

Thai protesters plan ‘car mob’ rally demanding PM resign
  • Anti-government protests in recent weeks have resulted in violent clashes with police
  • Thailand’s youth-led anti-government protest movement appears have regained momentum
Updated 15 August 2021
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thai protesters planned mass demonstrations on Sunday with convoys of cars to converge on several locations in Bangkok, demanding Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha resign amid rising anger over his government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anti-government protests in recent weeks have resulted in violent clashes after police used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannon to disperse protests in front of Prayuth’s residence. Authorities say public gatherings are illegal under the COVID-19 emergency.
The organizers of Sunday’s “car mob” said protesting in cars would help prevent the spread of the virus, vowing to protest peacefully with a clear time frame for the start and end to the activities.
“The three routes that we plan clearly avoid passing high security areas or sensitive places that can lead to confrontation,” said activist Nattawut Saikua, one of the organizers.
The police said the use of force is sometimes necessary to maintain public order, adding that they have complied with international standards in using tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons.
“We need to maintain the law and keep the peace,” Thai police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk told reporters, without specifying whether the police intend to use force.
More than 130 people have been arrested in the latest round of anti-government protests since mid-July, Suwat said.
Thailand’s youth-led anti-government protest movement appears have regained momentum and its support has broadened after demonstrations last year attracted hundreds of thousands of people before a crackdown by the authorities.
Other political groups, including some of Prayuth’s former allies, are now joining the protests as the country struggles to cope with its worst wave of COVID-19, with many blaming the government’s handling of the crisis.

Topics: Thailand

Related

Thailand starts tighter coronavirus lockdown around capital
World
Thailand starts tighter coronavirus lockdown around capital
Thailand approves self-tests, self-isolation as COVID-19 cases climb
World
Thailand approves self-tests, self-isolation as COVID-19 cases climb

US begins evacuating embassy in Kabul

US begins evacuating embassy in Kabul
Updated 15 August 2021
Agencies

US begins evacuating embassy in Kabul

US begins evacuating embassy in Kabul
  • US officials previously said that diplomats inside had begun destroying sensitive documents
Updated 15 August 2021
Agencies

WASHINGTON/KABUL: The United States has started evacuating diplomats from its embassy in Kabul, two US officials said on Sunday.
“We have a small batch of people leaving now as we speak, a majority of the staff are ready to leave... the embassy continues to function,” one of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.
US officials previously said that diplomats inside had begun destroying sensitive documents.
It had been expected that the evacuation of most diplomats would begin on Sunday, as Taliban insurgents continued lightning advances that brought the Islamist group to the door of Kabul in a matter of days.
The moves came as the Taliban earlier seized the last major city outside of Kabul held by the country’s increasingly isolated central government, cutting off the capital to the east and tightening their grip on the nation as tens of thousands fled their rapid advance.

Topics: US Afghanistan Kabul Taliban

Related

After troops exit, safety of US Embassy in Kabul top concern
World
After troops exit, safety of US Embassy in Kabul top concern
Special US asks citizens to leave ‘immediately’ as Taliban make rapid advances in Afghanistan
World
US asks citizens to leave ‘immediately’ as Taliban make rapid advances in Afghanistan

Haitians scramble to rescue survivors from ruins of major quake

Haitians scramble to rescue survivors from ruins of major quake
Updated 15 August 2021
Reuters

Haitians scramble to rescue survivors from ruins of major quake

Haitians scramble to rescue survivors from ruins of major quake
  • The 7.2 magnitude quake flattened hundreds of homes in the impoverished country
  • The quake send tremors traveling as far as Jamaica and Cuba
Updated 15 August 2021
Reuters

PORT-AU-PRINCE: Haitians labored overnight to pick through shattered buildings in search of friends and relatives trapped in the rubble after a devastating earthquake struck the Caribbean country on Saturday, killing more than 300 people and injuring many more.
The 7.2 magnitude quake flattened hundreds of homes in the impoverished country, which is still clawing its way back from another major temblor 11 years ago, and has been without a head of state since the assassination of its president last month.
Southwestern Haiti bore the brunt of the blow, especially in the region in and around the city of Les Cayes. Haitian officials had by Saturday evening registered at least 304 fatalities and more than 1,800 people injured.
Churches, hotels, hospitals and schools were badly damaged or destroyed, while the walls of a prison were rent open by the violent shudders that convulsed Haiti at 8:29 a.m. that morning.
“We need to show a lot of solidarity with the emergency,” said Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry, a neurosurgeon who was thrust to the forefront of the troubled country after the shocking assassination of President Jovenel Moise on July 7.
Some Haitians said they would spend Saturday night sleeping in the open, traumatized by memories of the magnitude 7.0 2010 quake that struck far closer to the sprawling capital Port-au-Prince, and killed tens of thousands of people.
Footage of Saturday’s aftermath posted on social media showed residents reaching into narrow openings in piles of fallen masonry to pull out shocked and distraught people from the debris of walls and roofs that had crumbled around them.
Access to the worst-hit areas has been complicated by a deterioration in law and order that has left key access roads in parts of Haiti in the hands of gangs, although unconfirmed reports on social media suggested they would let aid pass.
Following Moise’s assassination, which authorities have alleged was carried out by a group of largely Colombian mercenaries and Haitian accomplices, Prime Minister Henry said officials would aim to hold elections for a new president as soon as possible.
However, reports earlier this week suggested that the vote initially earmarked for September would not take place until November, and the chaos unleashed by Saturday’s natural disaster is likely to make the task of prompt elections harder still.
The quake sent tremors traveling as far as Jamaica and Cuba, and countries in the region quickly offered help to Haiti.
“I am saddened by the devastating earthquake that occurred in Saint-Louis du Sud, Haiti this morning. Through USAID, we are supporting efforts to assess the damage and assist efforts to recover and rebuild,” said US President Joe Biden.
Long racked by political instability, Haitians have also suffered at the hands of international aid efforts and peace-keeping deployments during the past decade.
A sexual misconduct scandal centering on Oxfam International blighted the record of charity workers in Haiti, while a cholera outbreak linked to UN peacekeepers led to thousands of deaths.
Writing on Twitter, tennis star Naomi Osaka, whose father’s family are from Haiti, expressed her sorrow about the latest quake, saying she would give all the prize money she won at a tournament next week to the relief efforts.
“I know our ancestors’ blood is strong,” she said, “we’ll keep rising.”

Topics: Haiti

Related

Update Quake kills hundreds in Haiti, worsening Caribbean nation’s plight
World
Quake kills hundreds in Haiti, worsening Caribbean nation’s plight
Haitian president assassinated at home in ‘barbaric act’ -PM
World
Haitian president assassinated at home in ‘barbaric act’ -PM

Malaysia PM Muhyiddin Yassin to resign on Monday — report

Malaysia PM Muhyiddin Yassin to resign on Monday — report
Updated 15 August 2021
Reuters

Malaysia PM Muhyiddin Yassin to resign on Monday — report

Malaysia PM Muhyiddin Yassin to resign on Monday — report
  • The resignation, if confirmed, would end a tumultuous 17 months in office for Muhyiddin
Updated 15 August 2021
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will resign on Monday, news portal MalaysiaKini reported, after he lost his majority due to infighting in the ruling coalition.
The resignation, if confirmed, would end a tumultuous 17 months in office for Muhyiddin but also bring more uncertainty to Malaysia as the country grapples with a COVID-19 surge and economic downturn.
It was not immediately clear who could form the next government as no lawmaker has a clear majority in parliament, or if elections could be held in Malaysia amid the pandemic.
It would be up to the constitutional monarch, King Al-Sultan Abdullah, to decide what happens next.
Muhyiddin will submit his resignation to the king on Monday, according to Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof, a minister in the prime minister’s department, Malaysiakini reported on Sunday.
Reuters could not immediately reach Mohd Redzuan. The prime minister’s office did not immediately respond.
Mohd Redzuan said Muhyiddin informed party members of his decision to resign as he had exhausted all other options to sustain the government.
“Tomorrow, there will be a special cabinet meeting. After that, he will head to (the palace) to submit his resignation,” Mohd Redzuan told Malaysiakini.
Muhyiddin’s grip on power has been precarious since he came to power in March 2020 with a slim majority. Pressure on him mounted recently after some lawmakers from the United Malays National Organization (UMNO) party — the largest bloc in the ruling alliance — withdrew support.
The premier had for weeks defied calls to quit and said he would prove his majority in parliament through a confidence vote in September.
But on Friday, Muhyiddin admitted for the first time he did not have a majority and made a last ditch effort to woo the opposition by promising political and electoral reforms in exchange for support on the confidence vote. The offer was unanimously rejected.
The king has the constitutional power to appoint a prime minister from among elected lawmakers based on who he thinks can command a majority. He picked Muhyiddin as premier last year after the unexpected resignation of Mahathir Mohamad.

Topics: Malaysia Muhyiddin Yassin

Related

Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin refuses to resign, delays vote by a month
World
Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin refuses to resign, delays vote by a month
Malaysian PM digs in after royal rebuke sparks calls to quit
World
Malaysian PM digs in after royal rebuke sparks calls to quit

Taliban enter Afghan capital, negotiate terms to hand over power

Taliban enter Afghan capital, negotiate terms to hand over power
Updated 15 August 2021

Taliban enter Afghan capital, negotiate terms to hand over power

Taliban enter Afghan capital, negotiate terms to hand over power
  • Talks on formation of a transitional government ongoing
  • Taliban controls all key border crossings with neighboring countries
Updated 15 August 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Taliban fighters made dramatic gains on Sunday, entering the outskirts of the capital, Kabul, as the US deployed troops to evacuate thousands of people, including embassy staff, government officials said.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity as they weren’t authorized to release the information, added that “there hasn’t been any fighting yet.”

However, in a statement on Sunday, Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, said: “The Mujahidden of the Islamic Emirate has no intention of entering Kabul by force or war, but is holding talks with the other side for a peaceful entrance to Kabul.”

He did not explain who the “other side was” but assured Afghans that “life, honor and property of people will be protected”, before ordering the Taliban to “remain at the gates of Kabul and avoid revenge.”

Acting interior minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakawal in a video message confirmed talks on formation of a transitional government.

“The people of Kabul should not worry, the city is secure. Whoever causes disorder will be dealt with decisively.

The security of the city is guaranteed, the city will not be attacked.... and the deal is to transfer power peacefully to the leadership of a transitional administration inshallah... Kabul is safe, be assured,” he said in a recorded speech.

An Afghan official says forces at Bagram air base, home to a prison housing 5,000 inmates, have surrendered to the Taliban.
Bagram district chief Darwaish Raufi said Sunday that the surrender handed the one-time American base over to the insurgents.
The prison housed both Taliban and Daesh fighters.
It came as the Taliban entered the outskirts of Kabul.

The last pockets of resistance in the major city of Mazar-i-Sharif fell to the Taliban overnight. By Sunday, the group had seized the key city of Jalalabad in the east and the adjacent areas of Laghman and Maidan Wardak some 20 km to the west of Kabul, they said.

With the latest victories, since a surge in attacks over a week ago, the Taliban controls all key border crossings with neighboring countries. Besides Kabul, they have seized all major cities and several airports in Afghanistan.

The conquests are seen as a heavy blow to President Ashraf Ghani’s diminishing powers as the remaining US-led foreign troops withdraw by August 31.

In the face of the Taliban’s gains and fear of deteriorating security, US troops on Saturday evening arrived in Kabul to evacuate thousands of people, including embassy staff, Afghan employees and their families, according to media reports.

Experts say Kabul could fall to the Taliban soon.

“The government is now confined only to Kabul, and few other provinces which are vulnerable to Taliban attacks or authorities there too may surrender to the Taliban like some other provinces,” Taj Mohammad, a Kabul based analyst, told Arab News.

“The fall of towns and cities happen in a very dramatic way, and who knows how soon other areas, including Kabul, will fall,” he added.

Besides Mazar-i-Sharif, several provincial capitals fell to the insurgent group without much resistance.

The head of government-appointed public uprising forces, Ustad Atta Mohammad, said that the city, close to the border with Uzbekistan, was taken over through “a plot”, but he did not say who was behind it.

Atta and other regional commanders, including Gen. Abdul Rashid Dostum, are believed to have fled to Uzbekistan, like the 1998 take of Mazar by the Taliban.

Authorities have refused to explain the Taliban’s sweeping gains since US-led troops began their departure on May 1.

In a televised address to the nation on Saturday, Ghani said he was “aware of public’s concern about their future” and vowed to focus on preventing “further violence and instability” without elaborating on details.

The embattled president, who is under fire to quit power, said his top priority would be “remobilizing security and defense forces” after consultation with national leaders and the international community.

“In the speech, Ghani opened the door to another speech where the real news will be announced. So, stayed tuned for Kabul President’s next speech,” Torek Farhadi, an adviser for the former government, told a local TV channel.

Since last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed the security situation twice with Ghani.

US officials said Blinken’s latest phone call focused on discussions over “the current security situation as well as our urgent diplomatic and political efforts to reduce violence.”

While the Taliban gains ground, the US has not stopped its efforts to broker a deal in Doha, Qatar, between Taliban and government-appointed negotiators.

Major powers such as the US and Britain have warned the Taliban against a military takeover but argue a complete Taliban takeover was not “inevitable.”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has said he is “deeply disturbed” by accounts of poor treatment of women in areas seized by the Taliban, who imposed an ultra-austere brand of Islam on Afghanistan during their rule from 1996 to 2001.

“It is particularly horrifying and heartbreaking to see reports of the hard-won rights of Afghan girls and women being ripped away,” Guterres said.

The scale and speed of the Taliban’s advances have shocked Afghans and the US-led alliance that poured billions into the country after toppling the Taliban in the wake of the September 11 attacks nearly 20 years ago.

“People think like other parts of the country, the Taliban will take Kabul too because morale is low among troops, people are tired of war and the soldiers not willing to sacrifice their lives for the corrupt leaders of Kabul,” retired colonel Mohammad Hassan, who serves as a security analyst, told Arab News.

with agencies

Topics: Taliban

Related

Special Afghan Taliban militants celebrate ceasefire on the second day of Eid in the outskirts of Jalalabad on June 16, 2018. (AFP) graphic
World
From motorcycle warriors to knife and fork wielding diplomats: How the Afghan Taliban insurgency evolved

Latest updates

World reacts as Taliban sweep through Afghanistan
World reacts as Taliban sweep through Afghanistan
Egyptian label Mamzi’s newest collection pays homage to traditional Saudi art form
Egyptian label Mamzi’s newest collection pays homage to traditional Saudi art form
UAE to launch first ‘congress for media’ in 2022
The event will be organized by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company in partnership with WAM. (WAM)
Aramco joins PIF-backed consortium to finance Saudi Arabia’s biggest solar project
Aramco joins PIF-backed consortium to finance Saudi Arabia’s biggest solar project
Emirati teenager Layla Al-Khatib hopes to make a splash at FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi
Emirati teenager Layla Al-Khatib hopes to make a splash at FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.