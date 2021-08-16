You are here

Falcon breeders auction attracts top figures to the heart of the Saudi desert

Sandra Boehm, owner of FB Falcons Farm, has been caring for the majestic birds since she was a child, her father being a falconer himself. (AN photos by Abdulaziz Al-Noman)
Sandra Boehm, owner of FB Falcons Farm, has been caring for the majestic birds since she was a child, her father being a falconer himself. (AN photos by Abdulaziz Al-Noman)
Hebshi Al-Shammari

  • Participating with 12 falcons, female falconer from France says they were selected for their speed and beauty
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s International Falcon Breeders Auction (IFBA) has attracted some of the world’s top-tier falcons from the best breeding farms, with one very notable female falconer from France in attendance.

In its first edition, the IFBA, organized by the Saudi Falcons Club (SFC) displayed over 200 falcons from 14 countries to bidders, breeders, and falconers, including seven European falcons from Germany, France, Spain and the UK.
Sandra Boehm, owner of FB Falcons Farm, near Strasbourg, France, has been caring for the majestic birds since she was a child, her father being a falconer himself. She learned the ropes and with time, she put her interest and care into a growing business. The farm has 130 falcons, mainly gyrfalcons, which are Boehm’s favorite breed, and pilgrims (shaheen).
“My dad has been passionate about falcons since he was young. Initially a falconer, he began breeding peregrine falcons and peregrine gyrfalcons in 1995. It was in 2005 that he decided to devote all his time to his passion and he created his company where I help him daily.  In 2020 I took over the family business which is now called SB Falcons,” Boehm said.

FASTFACT

Last year, a young wild Shaheen falcon, weighing 1.1 kilograms captured in Hafr Al-Batin, in the northeast of the Kingdom, was sold for more than $170,000. It was the most expensive sale of the breed, according to the Saudi Falcons Club.

“Our farm is ideally located in a quiet area in the countryside and is an environment that allows falcons to be as close as possible to their natural habitat,” she told Arab News. “Our facilities are of high quality and we have open air breeding cages that make falcons more comfortable. We also have a large training cage … area of 1,000 square meters to help them build muscles and learn to hunt safely.
“We are three people taking care of our falcons and we are a productive family; even our children love to help us whenever they can,” she said. Sandra explained that open air cages are preferred to allow falcons to get a natural sense of their surroundings, including a clear view of the sky, but that for added protection, a high wall was erected surrounding the cages in case of issues such as drastic weather changes that could injure the birds.
“Personally, it’s important that falcons be close to the surroundings, the natural environment and nature, seeing other birds soaring above them naturally,” she said, adding that “it is difficult to raise falcons in harsh conditions such as that in the Middle East with the average high temperatures.”
Participating with 12 falcons of unique breeds at IFBA, of which she’s auctioning only four, Boehm said the 12 were selected for their speed and beauty, preferring to take migratory falcons.
She emphasizes that feeding the falcons, caring for them, and maintaining their facilities all take a significant amount of time. “This is a job that requires you to work seven days a week, but because it is our passion, we don’t keep track of the hours and work while we are having fun.
“We are not safe and we are prone to accidents or diseases, and this is life, but we are always happy when our falcons hunt or win cups,” she said, adding the greatest rewards for a falcon breeder is seeing their birds fly freely, and seeing satisfied customers.
She had previously competed in international falconry competitions with her other falcons and won cups in various championships, so as an owner of French falcons, Boehm is aware that prices might vary based on the pedigree, size, weight and quality of a falcon, whether it is a hunting or a racing falcon.

HIGHLIGHTS

• While at the event, Sandra Boehm, owner of FB Falcons Farm, was introduced to the Saudi Falcons Club’s most promising program, ‘Hadad,’ to return falcons to their original habitats and help preserve and maintain their population.

• With the first phase launched last December, the falcon breeds that are included in the program are the wild Saker falcon and Peregrine falcon. The birds will be monitored and their behavior will be studied, according to the club.

Bidding on the gyrfalcon from the French SB Falcons farm opened at SR15,000 ($4,000) and closed at SR24,000 ($6,400).
“Riyadh is located in the heart of the desert and this is a different landscape from France. As for the international auction site for falcon farms, it is very beautiful and luxurious as well. It also features a wonderful auction room and a giant screen. Obviously, everything here has been well-planned.”
While at the event, Boehm was introduced to the SFC’s most promising program, “Hadad,” to return falcons to their original habitats and help preserve and maintain their population. With the first phase launched last December, the falcon breeds that are included in the program are the wild Saker falcon and Peregrine falcon.
“I believe it is important to keep falcons in their natural habitat. This is a great initiative,” she said.
The program will be implemented in collaboration with the Special Forces for Environmental Security, the National Center for Wildlife Development, and other organizations.
“I was glad to speak with the Hadad Program representative and I believe it is important to keep falcons in their natural habitat,” Boehm said.

Saudis flocking to ‘magical’ Abha to cool off amid soaring heat

The southern mountainous region is blessed with good weather year-round and, with cool rainfall in the hot summer months. (Supplied/File photo)
The southern mountainous region is blessed with good weather year-round and, with cool rainfall in the hot summer months. (Supplied/File photo)
Updated 37 min 34 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudis flocking to ‘magical’ Abha to cool off amid soaring heat

The southern mountainous region is blessed with good weather year-round and, with cool rainfall in the hot summer months. (Supplied/File photo)
  • “Experiencing this with a cup of locally made gahwa is some of the most magical things I have experienced, and if that doesn’t tempt you, I don’t know what will”
Updated 37 min 34 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Residents in Saudi Arabia are finding comfort by visiting the cool highlands of Abha in the southwest of the Kingdom to cool off amid soaring summer temperatures.
Despite popular coastline destinations along the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf remaining busy, many people are searching for cooler climates and natural scenery to escape the heat and break away from the concrete jungle for a while.
Fahd Abid, a 32-year-old Pakistani account manager living in Jeddah, recently traveled to Abha, as he “finds comfort in the cooler surroundings,” which “remind him of his childhood” growing up in the area.
He told Arab News: “I wanted to spend time away from the hustle and bustle of the city and visit someplace that was quiet and had better weather.
“Abha is a package, especially with recent developments, I feel like it is becoming the perfect spot for vacations. It’s green and the weather is always pleasant, unlike Jeddah which is hot and only gets hotter. Another thing I love about Abha is how it is still true to the culture here,” he said.
“I live in Jeddah, but I long to live in a small town and Abha is the place for that. In Jeddah, you cannot really enjoy an outing without turning into a puddle of sweat and misery. I mostly traveled to be able to walk outside without having a heatwave knock me down, but the views and destinations just blew me away.”

HIGHLIGHT

Despite popular coastline destinations along the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf remaining busy, many people are searching for cooler climates and natural scenery to escape the heat and break away from the concrete jungle for a while.

With his special connection to the city, he told Arab News: “It is where I spent the best days of my life, so the feeling I get when I get back to the city is of freedom and happiness. I like to visit our old house, my favorite spots and hunt places that serve authentic Asiri food like areeka, kabsa and madghoot.”
Abid prefers sunsets on the mountain over sunsets on the sea, and recommends people visit a beautiful place near Abha, Alsudah, where clouds envelop mountain and produce a floating sensation for lucky visitors.
“Experiencing this with a cup of locally made gahwa is some of the most magical things I have experienced, and if that doesn’t tempt you, I don’t know what will.”
Sharing the same sentiment, 23-year-old Layla Ashour, a graphic design student, visited the cloudy city with a group of friends in July to experience something other than the usual beach trip.
“It’s always expected to go to the beach in the summer. I wanted to try something different and actually get away from the hot sun for bit,” she told Arab News.
Ashour said that she saw flowers of all colors, experienced refreshing rain after sunset and traversed the city as a true tourist.
“The trip was so much fun. The locals gave us flower crowns to wear and we tried different treats for the first time, like hininy,” she said.
“It rained during our trip when the sun went down, and it felt amazing to cool off for a change instead of experiencing the scorching heat. It’s the best place to cool down in summer.”

Saudi Arabia evacuates embassy staff in Kabul

Saudi Arabia evacuates embassy staff in Kabul
Updated 15 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia evacuates embassy staff in Kabul

Saudi Arabia evacuates embassy staff in Kabul
  • Foreign ministry says all members “have arrived home in good health”
Updated 15 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has evacuated members of its diplomatic mission in Kabul, “due to the current and unstable conditions in Afghanistan,” Saudi Press Agency said citing the foreign ministry.
The ministry said that “all members of the Kingdom’s embassy in the Afghan capital, Kabul, have been evacuated, and they have arrived home in good health and wellness.”
The Taliban mounted a lightening offensive and on Sunday militants entered the capital and took control of the presidential palace, forcing President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country.

First foreign Umrah pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia after COVID-19 ban lifted

First foreign Umrah pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia after COVID-19 ban lifted
Updated 15 August 2021
Arab News

First foreign Umrah pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia after COVID-19 ban lifted

First foreign Umrah pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia after COVID-19 ban lifted
  • Umrah pilgrims from abroad are required to present a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate on arrival
  • The Kingdom has approved vaccines made by Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca
Updated 15 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The first group of foreign Umrah pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday after a temporary ban to curb the spread of COVID-19 was lifted.

Pilgrims were greeted with gifts of dates, roses and Zam Zam water on arrival at the Kingdom's airports. 

Umrah pilgrims from abroad are required to present a certificate on arrival that has been validated in their home country and states details of them receiving a COVID-19 jab that is approved by the Kingdom.

They must also adhere to quarantine measures if they are coming from countries where there is a ban on direct entry to the Kingdom.

The deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat, said that all Saudi Umrah companies have been preparing to serve foreign pilgrims and are dedicated to providing the best services to the pilgrims from the point of arrival till departure.

The Kingdom has approved vaccines made by Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca.

Saudi Arabia confirms 13 COVID-19 deaths, 542 new cases

Saudi Arabia confirms 13 COVID-19 deaths, 542 new cases
Updated 15 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia confirms 13 COVID-19 deaths, 542 new cases

Saudi Arabia confirms 13 COVID-19 deaths, 542 new cases
  • Police in the Eastern Province arrest 187 people for flouting quarantine rules
  • Ministry of Interior reports 22,158 violations in the past week
Updated 15 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The COVID-19 delta variant has been reported among the Kingdom’s new cases, the Ministry of Health confirmed Sunday. 
The ministry’s spokesman said that authorities were continuing to monitor and control measures for all types of the virus through genetic sequencing carried out in specialist laboratories and the Public Health Authority.
“The delta variant is the most worrying type of COVID-19 due to its rapid spread,” said Dr. Mohammad Al-Abd Al-Aly. “At the beginning of the pandemic, the virus was transmitted from one person to another, while this variant is capable of infecting six to seven other people.”
He said that 60 percent of COVID-19 cases reported in the Kingdom were female, and he urged everyone aged 18 and over to take the vaccine and complete their immunization course.
“A single dose of the vaccine is not sufficient to counter the delta variant, while two doses proved their efficacy against all variants of the virus.”
The Kingdom recorded 13 new COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,412.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 542 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 538,525 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 7,063 remain active and 1,356 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 168, followed by Makkah with 85, the Eastern Province with 62, Asir recorded 48, and Jazan confirmed 46 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 1,041 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 523,050.
Over 31.6 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date through 587 centers.


The ministry renewed its call on the public to register with the Sehhaty app to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
Meanwhile, police in the Eastern Province said they arrested 187 people for flouting quarantine rules after they tested positive for COVID-19.
Penalties for individuals who violate quarantine instructions include a fine of up to SR200,000 ($53,332) and/or up to two years imprisonment, and penalties are doubled for repeat offenders. If the violation was committed by an expat, they face deportation from the Kingdom and are permanently banned from reentry.
The Ministry of Interior reported 22,158 from Aug. 8 to 14, with the highest recorded in Riyadh with 7,350, followed by the Eastern Province with 3,329, Madinah with 2,486, and Makkah with 1,951. Najran recorded the lowest number of violations with 77.
The municipality of the Eastern Province carried out 9,036 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities in the past week, identifying 62 violations.
The Northern Borders Province’s Municipality issued fines to 20 commercial establishments for violating preventive measures, during 400 monitoring rounds carried out in the week.
Officials have urged the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or using the Balady app.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened two mosques in the Eastern Province after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after some people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 2,004 within 190 days.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 207 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.37 million.

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi missile launched towards Najran

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi missile launched towards Najran
Updated 15 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi missile launched towards Najran

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi missile launched towards Najran
  • The OIC and Arab Parliament strongly condemned the Houthi attack and called on the international community to take measures
Updated 15 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s air defenses have intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi militia in Yemen toward the Kingdom’s southern region, state TV reported Sunday.
The Arab coalition said the missile was targeting the city of Najran, adding it is taking all operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from hostile attempts. 
The Iranian-backed militia repeatedly targets populated areas in Saudi Arabia. 
Meanwhile, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab Parliament “strongly condemned” the attack, and called on the international community to take “firm stances” and “immediate, decisive and deterrent measures” to stop the continued threats by the Houthi militia against civilians and civilian objects, “which represent a flagrant violation of international laws and aim to threaten the security and stability of the Kingdom” and the Arab region.
Secretary-General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen said the OIC supports all measures taken by the Kingdom to preserve its security and stability and the safety of citizens and residents.
The Arab Parliament also reiterated its solidarity and support for Saudi Arabia. 
The UAE and Bahrain also issued similar statements condemning and denouncing the Houthi attempts to attack civilians and infrastructure.
The Kuwaiti foreign ministry said “the continuation and escalation of these aggressive practices we are witnessing targets the security of Saudi Arabia and the stability of the region and constitutes a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law, and requires the international community to move quickly and decisively to deter these threats and hold the perpetrators accountable.”

