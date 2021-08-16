You are here

Biden team surprised by rapid Taliban gains in Afghanistan

US President Joe Biden is seen during a meeting with VP Kamala Harris, their security team and senior officials to obtain updates on the draw down of civilian personnel in Afghanistan. (WhiteHouse/Handout via REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden is seen during a meeting with VP Kamala Harris, their security team and senior officials to obtain updates on the draw down of civilian personnel in Afghanistan. (WhiteHouse/Handout via REUTERS)
  • Unlike Obama and Trump who ultimately stood down in the face of resistance from military leaders and other political concerns against an abrupt pullout of US forces in Afghanistan, Biden has been steadfast in his refusal to change the Aug. 31 deadline
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden and other top US officials were stunned on Sunday by the pace of the Taliban’s nearly complete takeover of Afghanistan, as the planned withdrawal of American forces urgently became a mission to ensure a safe evacuation.
The speed of the Afghan government’s collapse and the ensuing chaos posed the most serious test of Biden as commander in chief, and he was the subject of withering criticism from Republicans who said that he had failed.
Biden campaigned as a seasoned expert in international relations and has spent months downplaying the prospect of an ascendant Taliban while arguing that Americans of all political persuasions have tired of a 20-year war, a conflict that demonstrated the limits of money and military might to force a Western-style democracy on a society not ready or willing to embrace it.
By Sunday, though, leading figures in the administration acknowledged they were caught off guard with the utter speed of the collapse of Afghan security forces. The challenge of that effort became clear after reports of sporadic gunfire at the Kabul airport prompted Americans to shelter as they awaited flights to safety after the US Embassy was completely evacuated.
“We’ve seen that that force has been unable to defend the country, and that has happened more quickly than we anticipated,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN, referring to the Afghan military.
The turmoil in Afghanistan resets the focus in an unwelcome way for a president who has largely focused on a domestic agenda that includes emerging from the pandemic, winning congressional approval for trillions of dollars in infrastructure spending and protecting voting rights.
Biden remained at Camp David on Sunday, receiving regular briefings on Afghanistan and holding secure video conference calls with members of his national security team, according to senior White House officials. His administration released a single photo of the president alone in a conference room meeting virtually with military, diplomatic and intelligence experts. The next several days would be critical in determining whether the US is able to regain some level of control over the situation.
The Pentagon and State Department said in a joint statement Sunday that “we are completing a series of steps to secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport to enable the safe departure of US and allied personnel from Afghanistan via civilian and military flights.” Biden ordered another 1,000 troops into Kabul to secure the evacuation.
Discussions were underway for Biden to speak publicly, according to two senior administration officials who requested anonymity to discuss internal conversations. Biden, who is scheduled to remain at the presidential retreat through Wednesday, is expected to return to the White House if he decides to deliver an address.
Biden is the fourth US president to confront challenges in Afghanistan and has insisted he wouldn’t hand America’s longest war to his successor. But the president will likely have to explain how security in Afghanistan unraveled so quickly, especially since he and others in the administration have insisted it wouldn’t happen.
“The jury is still out, but the likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely,” Biden said on July 8.
As recently as last week, Biden publicly expressed hope that Afghan forces could develop the will to defend their country. But privately, administration officials warned that the military was crumbling, prompting Biden on Thursday to order thousands of American troops into the region to speed up evacuation plans.
One official said Biden was more sanguine on projections for the Afghan fighters to hold off the Taliban in part to prevent a further erosion in morale among their force. It was ultimately for naught.
Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump also yearned to leave Afghanistan, but ultimately stood down in the face of resistance from military leaders and other political concerns. Biden, on the other hand, has been steadfast in his refusal to change the Aug. 31 deadline, in part because of his belief that the American public is on his side.
A late July ABC News/Ipsos poll, for instance, showed 55 percent of Americans approving of Biden’s handling of the troop withdrawal.
Most Republicans have not pushed Biden to keep troops in Afghanistan over the long term and they also supported Trump’s own push to exit the country. Still, some in the GOP are stepping up their critique of Biden’s withdrawal strategy and said images from Sunday of American helicopters circling the US Embassy in Kabul evoked the humiliating departure of US personnel from Vietnam.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell deemed the scenes of withdrawal as “the embarrassment of a superpower laid low.”
Meanwhile, US officials are increasingly concerned about the potential for the rise in terrorist threats against the US as the situation in Afghanistan devolves, according to a person familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to discuss a sensitive security matter.
Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told senators on a briefing call Sunday that US officials are expected to alter their earlier assessments about the pace of terrorist groups reconstituting in Afghanistan, the person said. Based on the evolving situation, officials believe terror groups like Al-Qaeda may be able to grow much faster than expected.
The officials on the call told senators that the US intelligence community is currently working on forming a new timeline based on the evolving threats.
Still, there were no additional steps planned beyond the troop deployment Biden ordered to assist in the evacuations. Senior administration officials believe the US will be able to maintain security at the Kabul airport long enough to extricate Americans and their allies, but the fate of those unable to get to the airport was far from certain.
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee who has backed the Biden administration’s strategy, said in an interview that “the speed is a surprise” but would not characterize the situation as an intelligence failure. He said it has long been known that Afghanistan would fall to the Taliban if the United States pulled out.
“Given how much we have invested in the Afghan army, it’s not ridiculous for analysts to believe that they’d be able to put up a fight for more than a few days,” Murphy said. “You want to believe that trillions of dollars and 20 years of investment adds up to something, even if it doesn’t add up for the ability to defend the country in the long run.”
In the upper ranks of Biden’s staff, the rapid collapse in Afghanistan only confirmed the decision to leave: If the meltdown of the Afghan forces would come so quickly after nearly two decades of American presence, another six months or a year or two or more would not have changed anything.
Biden has argued for more than a decade that Afghanistan was a kind of purgatory for the United States. He found it to be corrupt, addicted to America’s largesse and an unreliable partner that should be made to fend for itself. His goal was to protect Americans from terrorist attacks, not building a country.
As vice president, he argued privately against Obama’s surge of 30,000 troops into Afghanistan in a bid to stabilize the country so that the United States and its allies could then pull back their forces.
As president, Biden said in July that he made the decision to withdraw with “clear eyes” after receiving daily battlefield updates. His judgment was that Afghanistan would be divided in a peace agreement with the Taliban, rather than falling all at once.
While Biden has prided himself on delivering plain truths to the American public, his bullish assessment of the situation just a month ago could come back to haunt him.
“There’s going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of a embassy in the — of the United States from Afghanistan,” he said in July. “The likelihood there’s going to be one unified government in Afghanistan controlling the whole country is highly unlikely.”

LES CAYES, Haiti: The death toll from a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti soared to at least 1,297 Sunday as rescuers raced to find survivors amid the rubble ahead of a potential deluge from an approaching tropical storm.
Saturday’s earthquake also left at least 2,800 people injured in the Caribbean nation, with thousands more displaced from their destroyed or damaged homes. Survivors in some areas were forced to shelter in streets or soccer fields with their few salvaged belongings while overloaded hospitals scrambled to help those who were injured.
Yet the devastation could soon worsen with the coming of Tropical Depression Grace, which is predicted to reach Haiti on Monday night. The US National Hurricane Center demoted the tropical storm to a depression Sunday, but forecasters warned that regardless, Grace still posed a threat to bring heavy rain, flooding and landslides.
The earthquake struck the southwestern part of the hemisphere’s poorest nation, almost razing some towns and triggering landslides that hampered rescue efforts in a country already grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, a presidential assassination and a wave of gang violence.
The epicenter was about 125 kilometers (78 miles) west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, the US Geological Survey said, and aftershocks continued to jolt the area Sunday.
In the badly damaged coastal town of Les Cayes, some families salvaged their few belongings and spent the night at an open-air football pitch. On Sunday morning, people lined up to buy what little was available: bananas, avocados and water at a local street market.
Some in the town praised God for surviving the earthquake, and many went to the city’s cathedral, which appeared outwardly undamaged even if the priests’ residence was destroyed.
“We only have Jesus now,” said Johanne Dorcely, 58, whose house was destroyed. “If it wasn’t for Jesus, I wouldn’t be able to be here today.”
Prime Minister Ariel Henry declared a one-month state of emergency for the whole country and said he was rushing aid to areas where towns were destroyed and hospitals overwhelmed. A former senator rented a private airplane to move injured people from Les Cayes to Port-au-Prince for medical assistance.

A satellite image shows an overview of the commune of Jeremie after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, August 15, 2021. (MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/Handout via REUTERS)

“The most important thing is to recover as many survivors as possible under the rubble,” said Henry. “We have learned that the local hospitals, in particular that of Les Cayes, are overwhelmed with wounded, fractured people.”
Sunday’s count from Haiti’s Office of Civil Protection raised the previous death toll from 304 dead. The agency said more than 7,000 homes were destroyed and nearly 5,000 damaged. Hospitals, schools, offices and churches were also affected.
Hospitals were overwhelmed at a moment when Haiti has been struggling with the pandemic and a lack of resources to deal with it. The country of 11 million people received its first batch of US-donated coronavirus vaccines only last month via a United Nations program for low-income countries.
Medical workers from across the region were scrambling to help as hospitals in Les Cayes started running out of space to perform surgeries.
“Basically, they need everything,” said Dr. Inobert Pierre, a pediatrician with the nonprofit Health Equity International, which oversees the St. Boniface Hospital, about two hours from Les Cayes.
“Many of the patients have open wounds and they have been exposed to not-so-clean elements,” added Pierre, who visited two hospitals in Les Cayes — one with some 200 patients, the other with around 90. “We anticipate a lot of infections.”
Pierre’s medical team was taking some patients to St. Boniface Hospital to undergo surgery, but with just two ambulances, they could transport just four patients at a time.
Small planes from a private firm and the Florida-based missionary service Agape Flights landed at the Port-Au-Prince airport Sunday carrying about a half dozen injured earthquake victims from the Les Cayes area. Young men with bandages and a woman were hoisted on stretchers to waiting Haitian Red Cross ambulances.
Silvestre Plaza Rico, who was supervising one of the volunteer flights, said rescue planes had made several airlifts of about a half dozen injured victims each on Saturday. “There were many, many, many, from different towns,” Plaza Rico said.
The earthquake also struck just over a month after President Jovenel Moïse was shot to death in his home, sending the country into political chaos. His widow, Martine Moïse, who was seriously wounded in the attack, posted a message on Twitter calling for unity among Haitians: “Let’s put our shoulders together to bring solidarity.”
As he boarded a plane bound for Les Cayes, Henry said he wanted “structured solidarity” to ensure the response was coordinated to avoid the confusion that followed the devastating 2010 earthquake, when aid was slow to reach residents after.
US President Joe Biden authorized an immediate response and named USAID Administrator Samantha Power to oversee the USeffort to help Haiti.
Power announced Sunday that USAID was sending a search and rescue team from Virginia at the request of Haiti’s government. The 65-person team will bring specialized tools and medical supplies to assist with the disaster response, Power said on Twitter.
Working with USAID, the US Coast Guard said a helicopter was transporting medical personnel from the Haitian capital to the quake zone and evacuating the injured back to Port-au-Prince. Lt. Commander Jason Nieman, a spokesman, said another helicopter was being sent from the Bahamas, along with other aircraft and ships.
Already on the scene were several members of Cuba’s 253-member health care mission to Haiti, and the socialist nation’s state media showed photos of them giving first aid to victims injured by the quake.
The North Carolina-based aid group Samaritan’s Purse announced Sunday it would airlift 13 disaster response specialists and 31 tons of emergency supplies to Haiti. Those include shelter materials and water filtration units.
Humanitarian workers said gang activity in the seaside district of Martissant, just west of the Haitian capital, also was complicating relief efforts.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in a statement said Haiti’s southern peninsula is a “hotspot for gang-related violence,” where humanitarian workers have been repeatedly attacked, including a Doctors Without Borders emergency health center that was targeted in June. The agency said the area has been “virtually unreachable” over the past two months because of road blocks and security concerns.
“All of these factors combined will create significant logistics challenges in reaching the most affected areas,” according to the agency, which added that displacements “has created ripe conditions for a spike in COVID-19 infections.”
Haiti, where many live in tenuous circumstances, is vulnerable to earthquakes and hurricanes. A magnitude 5.9 earthquake in 2018 killed more than a dozen people.
The magnitude 7.0 quake of 2010 hit closer to densely populated Port-au-Prince and caused widespread destruction. Haiti’s government put the death toll at more than 300,000, while a report commissioned by the US government placed it between 46,000 and 85,000.
Pope Francis on Sunday expressed his closeness to the people of Haiti, including prayers for the victims and encouragement for survivors. The pope called for the solidarity of the international community “to help alleviate the consequences of the tragedy.”
 

PM Narendra Modi said that to realize India's potential, Individuals need to work 'with the motto: Together with all, development of all, trust of all and effort of all.' (AFP)
NEW DELHI:  As India marked its 75th Independence Day on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to take the country to greater heights, with new levels of prosperity, world-class modern infrastructure and access to quality facilities in the next 25 years.

“We should not wait for that long to meet our goals. We must set out for this immediately,” Modi said in his Independence Day speech to the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort, built by the Mughals in the 17th century, in the capital New Delhi.
Marking the next 25 years as “amrut kal,” or an auspicious period, he said that India would “transform itself and gain new heights.”
Some of the measures include launching a 100-trillion-rupee ($1.35 trillion) national infrastructure plan, called “Gati Shakti,” to generate jobs and widen the use of cleaner fuels to achieve the country’s climate goals.
While Modi did not announce details of the plan, he said that it would “help local manufacturers compete globally.”
“We will launch a master plan for Gati Shakti, a big program ... (it) will create job opportunities for hundreds of thousands,” he said.
India gained independence on Aug. 15, 1947 after the British ended their 200-year long rule in the Indian subcontinent, dividing it into two separate nations, Muslim-majority Pakistan and Hindu-majority India.
The prime minister underlined that to realize India’s potential, every individual needs to “work with the motto: Sabka saath, sabka vikaas, sabka vishwas aur sabka prayaas (together with all, development of all, trust of all and effort of all).”

HIGHLIGHT

Some of the measures include launching a $1.35 trillion national infrastructure plan, called ‘Gati Shakti,’ to generate jobs and widen the use of cleaner fuels to achieve the country’s climate goals.

“We have to achieve all our resolves through ultimate valor and hard work,” he said. “This is the time, the right time. We should change ourselves according to the changing world.”
He further stressed the need to ensure that “the quality of access to facilities are not different in urban and rural areas.”
“The government should not impede the public and the country should have modern infrastructure which is no less than world standard,” he added.
Experts, however, said that India’s “biggest challenge” remained its “rising inequality.”
“The divide between the rich and poor, even between the middle class and rich, has grown unexpectedly wide, and it is unsustainable, and it has to change,” Sudheendra Kulkarni, a Mumbai-based public intellectual and political expert, told Arab News.
He also highlighted the “institutional weakening” of the Indian democracy in the past few years.
“India remaining a democracy is an achievement. But the foundation of democracy is becoming weaker and the institutions of democracy are under attack,” Kulkarni, former adviser to Atal Behari Vajpayee, the first prime minister of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, added.
On Modi’s all-inclusive efforts for nation-building, Kulkarni said: “There is a big gap between what Modi says and does.”
“The slogan together with all, development of all, trust of all are high-sounding words which are not seen in the way the government and the ruling party functions,” he added.
Since assuming power in 2014, Modi has been accused of polarizing the country with his divisive politics and alienating Muslims, the country’s largest minority, which constitutes about 14 percent of India’s 1.35 billion population.
The Citizenship Amendment Law, passed in 2019, and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), an exercise to identify “genuine citizens” of India, are the latest examples cited by most Muslims who blame the government for its discriminatory tactics.
Kulkarni says that both the government and the ruling BJP “thrive on dividing societies on electoral gains,” adding it was unfortunate that despite 75 years since gaining independence, India has yet to normalize relations with two of its high-profile neighbors — Pakistan and China.

“The border issues with our two countries remain unresolved. This cannot be resolved through military means. War is not a solution. Therefore, India and our neighbors have to find a peaceful way to resolve problems through dialogue and mutual compromise,” he said.

Delhi-based entrepreneur, Jitendra Dogra, disagrees with Kulkarni’s criticism of Modi’s speech, teaming his endeavors as “forward-looking and nationalistic.”

“By calling upon the country to make a new effort to achieve the goal of making India a prosperous nation, the PM is demonstrating how forward-looking he is,” Dogra told Arab News.

“India needs to do more to realize its potential, and Modi understands the aspirations of India and its desires.”

KABUL: Taliban insurgents entered Kabul and regained control of Afghanistan on Sunday, 20 years after the US-led invasion that ousted them.

In chaotic scenes reminiscent of the fall of Saigon in 1975 at the end of the Vietnam war, American diplomatic staff were airlifted by helicopter from the US Embassy in the fortified Wazir Akbar Khan district of the Afghan capital.

 A US Chinook helicopter flies over the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP)

As Taliban fighters took over the presidential palace, President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and was thought to be in Tajikistan. Afghans on social media branded him a “coward.”

Ghani said he left to “prevent a flood of bloodshed” and that “countless patriots would be martyred and the city of Kabul would be destroyed” if he had stayed behind.
"The Taliban have won with the judgement of their swords and guns, and are now responsible for the honor, property and self-preservation of their countrymen," he said in a Facebook post.

He did not say where he had travelled to, but leading Afghan media group Tolo news suggested he had gone to Tajikistan.

 

 

Kabul’s streets were choked with cars and people trying to reach the airport. “Some people have left their keys in the car and have started walking to the airport,” one resident said

Hundreds of Afghans, some of them government ministers and government employees, along with civilians including many women and children, crowded into the terminal building at Kabul airport waiting for flights out.
“The airport is out of control ... the Afghan government just sold us out,” one official in the building said. A NATO official said the alliance was helping to secure the airport and that a political agreement was “now more urgent than ever.”

A Kabul hospital said it was treating more than 40 people wounded in clashes on the outskirts of the city, but the Taliban takeover appeared to be largely bloodless and there was no major fighting.

The Taliban said it was waiting for the government to surrender peacefully. “Taliban fighters are on standby atall entrances to Kabul until a peaceful and satisfactory transfer of power is agreed,” spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

 


The government’s acting interior minister, Abdul Sattar Mirzakawal, said power would be handed over to a transitional administration. “There won’t be an attack on the city, it is agreed that there will be a peaceful handover,” he said.
Another Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, said a transfer of power was expected in days. “We assure the people, particularly in the city of Kabul, that their properties, their lives are safe,” he said.
The speed of the Taliban advance in the past two weeks has stunned Western powers, as city after city fell to the insurgents with little resistance from Afghan government forces, trained and equipped by the US and others at a cost of billions of dollars.

President Joe Biden has faced mounting criticism for adhering to his predecessor Donald Trump’s plan to end the US military mission in Afghanistan by Aug. 31. “An endless American presence in the middle of another country’s civil conflict was not acceptable to me,” Biden said.

- With agencies

LONDON: UK troops have arrived in Kabul to help evacuate any British citizens and employees who are from Afghanistan, the Defense Ministry said Sunday, as British lawmakers were called back to Parliament from their summer break to discuss the worsening situation in Afghanistan.
Authorities said Parliament will be recalled for one day on Wednesday to debate the government’s response to the crisis. Prime Minister Boris Johnson also met with his Cabinet’s emergency committee Sunday as the Taliban advanced into Kabul, the Afghan capital.
After the meeting, Johnson said the priority is to get British citizens, as well as Afghans who helped UK forces in Afghanistan over the past 20 years, out “as fast as we can” in the next few days.
“The ambassador is working round the clock, has been there in the airport to help process the applications,” he told Sky News. “We certainly have the means at the moment to get them out ... It’s just a question of making sure that they’re able to do it over the next few days.”
The “vast bulk” of UK embassy staff and officials have already left Afghanistan, Johnson said.
The Sunday Telegraph reported that the UK’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Laurie Bristow, would be airlifted out of the country by Monday evening. The Foreign Office declined to comment on that report.

Like other NATO allies, Britain began withdrawing its remaining troops from Afghanistan after US President Joe Biden announced in April that the US was leaving by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the Sept.11, 2001 attacks.
Many British lawmakers have criticized Johnson’s Conservative government of abandoning Afghanistan. Conservative Tom Tugendhat, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said the pullout from Afghanistan was Britain’s worst foreign policy disaster since the UK’s failed invasion of Egypt in 1956.
Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, has urged the government to explain what it planned to do to avert a looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and prevent it from again becoming a base for international terrorism.
Johnson said Sunday that Britain will work on that with allies at the United Nations Security Council and in NATO, and ensure that no country recognizes the Taliban.
“I think it is very important that the West should work collectively to get over to that new government — be it by the Taliban or anybody else — that nobody wants Afghanistan once again to be a breeding ground for terror,” he said.
Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace maintained “we have not betrayed Afghanistan.” He said he had approached other NATO allies about taking the place of the US mission, but none was willing to do so, and Britain could not “go it alone.”
“It would be arrogant to think we could solve Afghanistan unilaterally,” he said.

LONDON: British politicians have decried as “morally wrong” a decision by the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) to withdraw university scholarship places to Afghan students in light of the crisis enveloping the country.

About 35 people, just under half of whom are women, will no longer have visas approved for the Chevening Scholarships program this year, with the FCO insisting that the places will be deferred for a year with a view to “reinstating the program as soon as possible.”

David Liddington, a key ally of former prime minister Theresa May, and Rory Stewart, the former international development secretary, condemned the decision and urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to intervene on behalf of the students. Liddington called the move “morally wrong,” while Stewart said it was “deeply disappointing.”

Liddington also said that the students in question would be “at particular risk from the Taliban” given their desire to seek an education in the UK.

The militant group has retaken much of the country in the past few weeks, with only the capital Kabul remaining in government hands.

Both the US and UK have sent troops and aerial support to Afghanistan in a bid to evacuate civilians and embassy staff before Kabul falls to the militants.

In a letter sent to the prospective Afghan Chevening scholars, the FCO said: “Current circumstances mean that the British Embassy in Kabul is unable to administer the parts of the program that must be done in Kabul in time for candidates to begin their courses this year.”

Despite suggesting a resumption date in the autumn of 2022, it is unclear if, or when, the scholars will be able to take up their places should the country come under full Taliban control.

The British government is also under fire amid claims from many Afghans who worked with the British Army, British Council or other government bodies that they have been denied access to a fast-track visa scheme to escape the war-torn country.

Most fear retribution from the Taliban for working with a foreign government. Earlier this month, Raab agreed to permit Afghans who had worked with British media companies to apply for the scheme, but critics say that the UK’s system is inferior to that of other Western nations in providing sanctuary to those who qualify, including the US.

