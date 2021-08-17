You are here

Hospitals in blast-hit north Lebanon grapple with outages

Hospitals in blast-hit north Lebanon grapple with outages
An army soldier stands next to a man injured during a fuel tank explosion in Akkar as he receives treatment at a hospital in Beirut on Sunday. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Lights and phone lines went out across the impoverished and marginalised region
  • Without diesel fuel needed to power private generators, businesses, hospitals and Lebanon’s main telecom operator have been forced to scale back operations
BEIRUT: Hospitals in north Lebanon’s Akkar region where a fuel tank explosion killed at least 28 people this week struggled to operate Tuesday as life-threatening power cuts and telecom outages swept the area.
Lights and phone lines went out across the impoverished and marginalized region that has long suffered from an ailing power grid but that is now grappling with an unprecedented crisis due to severe diesel shortages nationwide.
The outages come less than two days after a fuel tank exploded in the village of Al-Tleil, scorching people clamouring to fill petrol that the army was distributing.
Around 80 people, including several soldiers, were injured, many of them left with severe burns, overwhelming hospitals.
Fuel shortages since the start of summer have aggravated hardship in Lebanon, a country of more than six million that is in the throes of an economic crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the worst since the mid-19th century.
Without the diesel fuel needed to power private generators, businesses, hospitals and even the country’s main telecom operator have been forced to scale back operations or close entirely due to outages lasting up to 22 hours a day.
In Akkar, hospitals still storing corpses of victims charred in Sunday’s blast were left without power, Internet and working landlines, as health officials pleaded for help from the authorities.
“We have a stock of 700 liters (almost 185 gallons) of diesel fuel which will last for only one day,” said Riad Rahal, director of Rahal Hospital in the Akkar town of Halba.
The nearby El-Youssef hospital also had enough stock of diesel to last until Wednesday morning and no working phone lines, said Nathaline el-Chaar, assistant to the director.
“Since yesterday, landlines have been out of service... and we are trying hard to secure diesel,” she told AFP.
She said the hospital’s diesel provider had delayed deliveries fearing attacks on a north Lebanon highway where incidents in recent days have seen angry groups seize fuel from trucks.
The official National News Agency said Tuesday that diesel fuel shortages and power outages had forced the Ogero telecom provider to cut Internet, landlines and mobile phone services in several parts of Akkar, effectively paralysing banks, businesses and state offices.
Ogero head Imad Kreidieh warned that other regions in Lebanon would have to follow suit unless the situation improved.
In the southern suburbs of Beirut, live shots were fired at a gas station, the latest in a series of lethal incidents rattling motorists lining up in long petrol queues.
The NNA said the army deployed in the area after several people were injured in the shoot-out, but it did not provide more details.
A security source told AFP that people who had illegally stored petrol at a pumping station fired live rounds as army soldiers tried to confiscate their stock.
They also started a fire at the gas station, accusing its owner of having tipped off the army.
Videos and pictures circulating on social media showed men opening machine-gun fire. AFP could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage.
The army on Saturday started raiding gas stations and confiscating stocks of fuel that distributors have been hoarding to sell at a higher price in the black market or across the border in Syria.

Reuters

Heartbroken and homeless: Algerian villagers grapples with wildfire aftermath

Heartbroken and homeless: Algerian villagers grapples with wildfire aftermath
  • Two retired brothers, their wives and children are now among hundreds of Algerians left homeless by the country's worst fires in memory
  • “"Like anyone else who saw those flames, it was impossible to do anything. We all gave up," said Khelaf Tazibt
BEJAIA, Algeria: When Algeria’s deadly wildfires tore through the forest around their village, brothers Khelaf and Lyazid Tazibt could only hustle their families out of the door and abandon the home they shared to the flames.
The two men, both retired, and their wives and children, are now among hundreds of Algerians left homeless by the country’s worst fires in memory, which have burned swathes of the northeast over the past week, killing dozens of people.
“Like anyone else who saw those flames, it was impossible to do anything. We all gave up,” said Khelaf Tazibt, 55, standing in one of their single-story home’s damaged rooms, its walls cracked and black with soot.
He held up cracked plates and other belongings misshapen by the inferno. “The firefighters arrived a little late and there was nothing they could do,” he said.
His brother, Lyazid simply said “the fire reached the sky.”
Their village of Ait Sid Ali, in the northeastern Bejaia province, sits in rocky hills and was previously surrounded by forest. The Tazibt house was on the village edge, close to the trees and one of many there lost to the flames.
This month, a European Union atmosphere monitor said the Mediterranean had become a wildfire hotspot as massive blazes engulfed forests in Turkey, Greece and North Africa, aided by a heatwave.
The fire that suddenly engulfed Ait Sid Ali killed four people, they said. The surrounding hills are now a mass of scorched trunks but beyond the village another hillside is dark with smoke above the raging flames.
The two families are awaiting compensation and rehousing by the government, and in the meantime are receiving donations of food, medication and blankets from local aid organizations.
“We have lost everything,” said Lyazid Tazibt, overlooking the remains of the family home.

Lebanese parliament speaker calls for session to discuss fuel shortages

Lebanese parliament speaker calls for session to discuss fuel shortages
Lebanese parliament speaker calls for session to discuss fuel shortages

Lebanese parliament speaker calls for session to discuss fuel shortages
  • Central bank head asks government for law allow him to dip into the mandatory reserve to provide financing for fuel imports
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s parliament speaker Nabih Berri called for an open session for Friday to discuss appropriate action to face the country’s crippling fuel shortage, as requested by President Michel Aoun.
The Lebanese central bank head had asked the government last week to pass a law allowing him to dip into the mandatory reserve in order to provide financing for fuel imports.

UAE aviation authority suspends flights to Afghanistan

UAE aviation authority suspends flights to Afghanistan
UAE aviation authority suspends flights to Afghanistan

UAE aviation authority suspends flights to Afghanistan
  • Dubai carriers Emirates and flydubai earlier halted flights to Kabul until further notice
  • Military flights evacuating diplomats and civilians were taking off from Kabul on early Tuesday morning
DUBAI: UAE aviation authorities suspended all flights to Afghanistan on Monday after Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul was overrun by thousands of residents desperate to flee the capital.
The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in a statement said it “is closely monitoring the developments in Afghanistan and assessing the current situation, in coordination with relevant authorities and the UAE’s national carriers, to ensure the safe operation of the country’s airlines.”
“Under this framework, the GCAA stated it is prioritizing the safety and security of civil aviation,” the aviation body added.
The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan after capturing all major cities in a swift offensive that took only days, forcing President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country as the government crumbled.
Dubai carriers Emirates and flydubai earlier halted flights to Kabul until further notice due to the security situation in Afghanistan.
Emirates Flight EK640 and flydubai Flight FZ305 were forced to return to Dubai on Sunday after failing to get clearance to land at Kabul airport.
Military flights evacuating diplomats and civilians were taking off from Kabul on early Tuesday morning after the airport runway had been cleared of crowds.
US troops, sent by President Joe Biden to ensure a safe withdrawal of American diplomatic personnel and civilians, are now in charge of Kabul airport.

Turkey bracing for Afghan refugee crisis after fall of Kabul

Turkey bracing for Afghan refugee crisis after fall of Kabul
Turkey bracing for Afghan refugee crisis after fall of Kabul

Turkey bracing for Afghan refugee crisis after fall of Kabul
  • Management of inflow requires international support with backing of Iran, analyst says
ANKARA: Turkey is bracing to deal with a mass of Afghan refugees entry following the Taliban’s rapid takeover of the war-torn country, with the capital Kabul falling to the group on Sunday.

Speaking during a ceremony on the same day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Afghan migrants to avoid traveling to Turkey, and pledged to continue efforts to ensure stability in Afghanistan.

“We need to continue our cooperation with Pakistan in order to achieve that. We are determined to activate all means we have for that purpose,” he said.

Erdogan added that Turkey will prevent transit from the Iranian border through a high-security wall that Ankara is constructing.

However, the increasing number of refugees in Turkey, mostly Syrians and Afghans, has the potential to trigger further social tensions, with the country already facing significant unemployment and inflation, and citizens searching for scapegoats amid the pandemic economy.

In the meantime, Mullah Mohammed Yaqoob, son of Taliban founder Mullah Omar, recently spoke to The Independent’s Turkish service, and said: “Turkey is a country that houses many Afghans and that we want to build close relations with. We perceive Turkey as an ally and not an enemy.”

Ankara is still in talks with Washington over its offer to deploy troops at Kabul airport amid the final withdrawal of NATO forces.

But Ankara has put forward some financial, logistical and diplomatic prerequisites.

“The main problem is that Turkey does not have a master plan for its refugee policy,” Sinan Ulgen, executive chairman of Istanbul-based think tank Edam and a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe, told Arab News.

“Looking at the different voices that we hear from government and people close to the government, there is uncertainty about what Turkey is ready to do with regard to this potential wave of refugees from Afghanistan.”

According to Ulgen, Turkish society appears to have reached a tipping point on the refugee issue.

“When the Syrian refugees were coming between 2011 and 2016, the Turkish economy was booming, whereas now Turkey is under economic duress, with unemployment mushrooming under pandemic conditions,” he said.

“The reaction to having more refugees have become much more severe, with very tragic incidents like the one in Ankara a couple of days ago,” he added.

Ulgen was referring to an incident on Aug. 12, when a crowd of Turks attacked shops, cars and houses belonging to Syrians following the killing of a young Turkish boy by a Syrian refugee in Ankara.

On the technical level, experts have underlined the need for effective border management by addressing existing deficiencies.

Ankara recently decided to expand the construction of the wall along its border with Iran to cover the entirety of the 295-kilometer frontier. So far, 149 kilometers have been completed, with plans to erect watchtowers, wireless sensors and trenches to boost security.

“The first major decision that awaits the government is to physically control Turkey’s borders and to demonstrate to the Turkish population that this physical control is in place,” Ulgen said.

“Unless that is done, my fear is that the recent provocations will create even more social difficulties and reactions within Turkey about the phenomenon of refugees,” he added.

As a means to resolve the issue, Turkey should have a “social contract” on refugee policy, Ulgen said.

“Historically, Turkey has been a target destination for many of the refugees because of its geography, and with many countries nearby being a source of instability,” he added.

“Turkey should have a social contract about what it wants to do about the question of refugees.

“Like in many other policy areas, today we cannot have an inclusive deliberation about this issue in an environment that is very polarized and driven by the government.

“The need is to have an open debate that would underpin Turkey’s refugee policy.”

Ankara-based Research Center on Asylum and Migration President Metin Corabatir recently visited the eastern province of Van, a Turkish region bordering Iran, where groups of Afghan migrants typically move through.

“There is a significant increase of border control in the city, with commando teams, special units and police guarding against migrants who try to infiltrate the border. State authorities who apprehend migrants and transfer them to removal centers are also present,” he told Arab News.

“Although border reinforcement efforts have served as a disincentive, there are some spots along the border that are easier to cross, like valleys.”

Corabatir said that the management of Afghan refugee inflow requires the engagement of the international community, with effective negotiations with Iran and other countries that can also host large numbers of people.

“In terms of those who already live in Turkey, I think Turkey should immediately keep them under registry because most of them are not registered and cannot enjoy any rights to ensure decenet life standards in the country,” he added.

“They cannot even be vaccinated or send their children to school.”

There are about 120,000 registered Afghans residing in Turkey. However, there are believed to be many more who are undocumented.

Turkey imposes a geographic limitation to its ratification of the 1951 UN Convention on the Status of Refugees.

Therefore, only people fleeing from Europe can be given refugee status, while with some others, Turkey implements a temporary protection regime with a right of legal stay, as well as some basic access to rights and services.

“Turkey should lift this limitation to provide all migrants with some basic rights. Knowing the exact number of refugees who live in Turkey will also help the international community to channel the amount of financial aid. However, this has a significant political cost for the government and needs the backing of the opposition parties,” Corabatir said.

In the meantime, the number of migrants — mostly from Syria and Afghanistan — illegally entering the EU by crossing the Western Balkans has almost doubled this year, EU border agency Frontex said.

Most Algeria forest fires ‘under control’: Emergency services

Most Algeria forest fires ‘under control’: Emergency services
Most Algeria forest fires ‘under control’: Emergency services

Most Algeria forest fires ‘under control’: Emergency services
ALGIERS: Most of the deadly forest fires that have hit northern Algeria in the past week are “under control” and no longer endanger residents, the country’s emergency services said.
Firefighters were still struggling on Sunday to put out 19 blazes, after over 90 people, including 33 soldiers, were killed in wildfires since Aug. 9.
“Most of these fires have been brought under control and don’t represent a danger to residents,” said Col. Farouk Achour, a spokesman for the Civil Protection Authority.
The authority’s efforts focus currently on the “protection of inhabited areas, notably El Tarf, Bejaia, Jijel and Tizi Ouzou, Achour said.
More than 74 fires had been extinguished in the past 24 hours, he added.
The government has blamed arsonists and a blistering heatwave for the dozens of blazes, but experts have also criticized authorities for failing to prepare for the annual phenomenon.
Algerian police said on Sunday they had arrested 36 people including three women after the lynching of a man suspected of having started one of the deadly fires.
“A preliminary enquiry ... into the homicide, lynching, immolation and mutilation ... of Djamel Ben Ismail... led to the arrest of 36 suspects including three women,” said police chief Mohammed Chakour.
Ben Ismail, 38, had “turned himself in of his own accord” at a police station in the hard-hit Tizi Ouzou region after hearing he was suspected of involvement, he said.
Algeria is Africa’s biggest country by surface area, and although much of the interior is desert, the north has over four million hectares of forest, which is hit every summer by fires. Last year some 44,000 hectares went up in flames.
In neighboring Morocco, firefighters worked through the night on Sunday and into Monday to bring fires under control amid unfavorable winds.
The fires have destroyed 200 hectares of forest, according to a forestry official, but no victims have been reported.
Several Mediterranean countries have suffered intense heat and quickly spreading wildfires in recent weeks, including Turkey, where at least 16 people have died, and Italy, which saw several deaths.
 

