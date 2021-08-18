You are here

Emaar Misr launches yacht marina in Egypt

The project is in line with the Egyptian government’s development plans. (Emaar Misr)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • The project employs more than 180,000 employees
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Emaar Misr inaugurated the first international yacht port “Marrasi Marina and Yacht Club” in Egypt’s North Coast area along the Mediterranean Sea.

The project is the company’s latest addition in the region to attract yacht tourism to Egypt.

"We are proud of the opening of the first international yacht port in Egypt’s North Coast. It will put the North Coast on the map of yachting tourism around the world,” Mohamed Alabbar, managing director of Emaar Properties, said.

The project employs more than 180,000 employees.

Alabbar said the project contributes to the creation of job opportunities in the yacht services sector.

He said it would attract more investments to “this wonderful region in northern Egypt.”

The project is in line with the Egyptian government’s development plans.

Topics: Emaar Misr

Saudi retailer BinDawood to expand after record profit margins, says CEO

Saudi retailer BinDawood to expand after record profit margins, says CEO
Updated 18 August 2021
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi grocery retailer BinDawood is planning to expand throughout the Kingdom after recording its highest profit margin ever, CEO Ahmad A.R. BinDawood told financial news outlet Argaam in a phone call.

The company’s profit margin rose to 34.4 percent — the highest rate ever achieved by the company, BinDawood said.

He revealed plans to open five new stores for the “Danube” brand during the second half of 2021 to support the company’s readiness for the next year, during which it expects above-average revenue growth and large net profit improvement.

The first store will open in late August, while the remaining four stores will open before the end of this year. The CEO said the group will build four supermarkets and a hypermarket.

BinDawood owns 47 stores of the “Danube” brand and 27 stores of the “BinDawood” brand, all of which are distributed in strategic areas throughout the Kingdom, whether in major cities or regions, the CEO said.

He added that the company is continuing its plan to open two stores within the BinDawood chain over the next year.

Sales have started to return to their normal rates over the past year, BinDawood said, expecting similar results for the first half or an increase in sales results during the second half of 2021.

He added that sales maintained their levels during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the previous quarter.

Topics: BinDawood

Modon, PIF-owned TBC agreement indicates education and jobs boost for industrial cities

Modon, PIF-owned TBC agreement indicates education and jobs boost for industrial cities
Updated 18 August 2021
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) plans to increase educational facilities and jobs in industrial cities.
MODON has signed a framework agreement for a strategic partnership with Public Investment Fund (PIF) fully-owned company, and the executing arm of the Ministry of Educations' projects, TBC Building Development Company for this matter, Al Eqtisadiah reported.
The agreement stipulates assigning a land investment management affiliated to MODON to TBC, which has sufficient experience in the field of investment management for educational facilities throughout the Kingdom.
TBC Building Development Company will manage the investment of the lands entrusted to it by MODON, under this agreement, by contracting with investors to establish and operate educational facilities, in accordance with the architectural and operational standards approved by the Ministry of Education.

Topics: MODON TBC Building Development Company

Saudi AirBnB-like platform Mabaat raises $2.4m in funding round

Saudi AirBnB-like platform Mabaat raises $2.4m in funding round
Updated 18 August 2021
Arab News

  • The funds will be used to boost the company’s marketing strategy
  • Mabaat also plans to enhance its technology infrastructure
Updated 18 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Jeddah-based accommodation platform Mabaat has secured SR9 million ($2.4 million) in a seed funding round, as it aims to build on its contribution to Saudi Arabia’s tourism goals.

The Saudi startup provides a platform for property owners to offer short-term rental accommodation, much like the AirBnB model. Unlike the US holiday rental platform, Mabaat handles the whole rental process from marketing, booking and payments to property maintenance.

Mabaat manages mid- to high-end private homes and compounds across the Kingdom.

“We are extremely proud of this investment that supports our vision in disrupting the accommodation market,” its founder, Talal Al-Sorayai, said in a statement.

The funds will be used to boost the company’s marketing strategy, particularly targeting regional travelers who are looking for short-term rental accommodation in Saudi Arabia.

Mabaat also plans to enhance its technology infrastructure, as well as to expand its labor force to meet growing demands.

The funding round was led by Dubai-based Derayah Ventures, which sees short-term rental as an important aspect of the Kingdom’s tourism goals under Vision 2030.

"Investment in the tourism sector is one of the pillars of the Saudi Vision 2030. It targets a contribution from this sector close to 11.5% of Saudi GDP by 2029,” said Faris Al-Rashed, head of Derayah Ventures.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudis' investment in US equity slow down in Q2 of 2021

Saudis’ investment in US equity slow down in Q2 of 2021
Updated 18 August 2021
Jana Salloum

  • The Saudis’ trading in the US stock market during the past year 2020 recorded historical levels at SR323.4 billion
Updated 18 August 2021
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: Saudis trading in US stocks, through market institutions licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA), recorded a decline of 25.4 percent, during the second quarter from a year ago, marking a decline in trading for the third quarter in a row, official data showed.

Saudis’ transactions in the US stocks during the second quarter of this year amounted to SR60.65 billion ($16.17 billion) including buying and selling, compared to about SR81.34 billion in the second quarter last year, CMA data revealed. Trading fell by 21.7 percent compared to the first quarter of this year, after it was SR77.4 billion during.

Despite the fall in the second quarter, trading in US equity witnessed a huge jump since the start of 2020. The trading of the third quarter of 2020 is the highest recorded so far, as it exceeded SR100 billion, the data showed.

The Saudis’ trading in the US stock market during the past year 2020 recorded historical levels at SR323.4 billion, compared to transactions that amounted to about SR45.8 billion in the year preceding 2019.

“There are three reasons behind Saudis’ rush to invest in US stocks, as there is no currency risk, there is a lower brokerage cost relative to other international markets and the attractive performance of the US market in the last 12 months,” Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at Al-Rajhi Capital told Arab news.

The three main indicators in the US market recorded a positive performance during the second quarter, continuing their strong performance since the beginning of this year, amid economic recovery with vaccines's acceleration and also the important impact of interest rates and inflation.

The Saudis’ trading in the US stock market is through companies licensed by the CMA, or direct trading without a local broker, but there is no official data on the volume of these trades, according to the CMA.

The US market is the most popular destination for Saudi individual investors as they accounted for about 96.9 percent of the total trades in foreign markets, amounting to SR62.6 billion during the second quarter of this year, CMA data showed.

US equity benchmarks closed the first half of 2021 at or near record highs as the economy continues its reopening and more and more people are returning to work. Historic fiscal and monetary stimulus has provided a consistent tailwind since the Spring of 2020, and there is little evidence those efforts will be removed anytime soon, according to a Nasdaq report.

GCC and Arab markets

Trading in the Gulf Cooperation Council comes in second place with about SR1.19 billion, or 1.9 percent of the total trades in foreign markets.

The trades in the Arab markets amounted to about SR250 million, representing 0.4 percent of the total trades in the foreign markets, while the trades in the Asian markets reached about SR82 million — a small part of the total trades during the second quarter of this year.

Topics: Saudi investment Saudi Arabia

Fitch warns against using bitcoin in insurance sector

Fitch warns against using bitcoin in insurance sector
Updated 18 August 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Updated 18 August 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, traded lower on Tuesday, falling by 0.25 percent to $45,978.27 at 6 p.m. Riyadh time while Ether traded at $45,978.27, down by 0.25 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Meanwhile, responding to El Salvador’s decision to adopt bitcoin as a legal tender, the credit rating agency called the move negative for domestic insurance companies due to the high risk of earnings and foreign exchange volatility.

The agency said it does not expect bitcoin to be widely used by insurance companies to make claims or interest payments, nor to offer digital currency-denominated policies.

It also stated that insurers would likely convert bitcoin into US dollars as quickly as possible to reduce exchange risks, if policyholders decide to use it to pay insurance premiums.

One of Europe’s fastest-growing fintech companies, Bitpanda, which was founded as a bitcoin exchange in 2014, announced on Tuesday that it has closed a $263 million funding round led by Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures.

The company is valued at $4.1 billion. It also became the first-ever unicorn technology company. The Vienna-based investment platform said it would use the new capital to multiply technology, international expansion and growth.

Spain’s National Securities Market Commission issued on Tuesday warning notice for 12 companies, including crypto exchanges Huobi and Bybit, for offering investment services without registering with the authorities

According to its website, Spain’s SMC has only administrative powers and will have to appeal to the judicial system to penalize the companies.

As reported by CriptoNoticias, the warning is intended to alert operators and consumers, and does not mean that the exchanges will be banned from the country. CoinDesk reported.

Canadian mining company Bitfarms reported 396 percent year-on-year growth in its sales in the second quarter. It posted a net loss of $3.7 million during the quarter.

Its shares rose 0.5 percent to $6.42 after announcing its earnings. The company also mined 759 bitcoins in the second quarter at an average cost of around $9,000 per bitcoin, and held 1,293 bitcoins.

“The second quarter of 2021 was pivotal for our company,” said Emiliano Grodzki, CEO of Bitfarms. “From the beginning of 2021 through the end of 2022, we expect to increase our capacity eightfold and expand our geographic resources across North and South America while continuing to pursue opportunities elsewhere".

Bitcoin rewards company GoSats has launched a new card that allows users to earn bitcoins while shopping at major brands, potentially paving the way for widespread adoption of digital assets in the world’s second most populous country.

The new product was introduced in partnership with the National Payments Co.

Muhammad Roshan, CEO and co-founder of GoSats said: “Previously, people could only get bitcoin cashback on specific brands through our app but now can earn cashback in bitcoin on every spend,” Cintelegraph reported.

Topics: Fitch bitcoin

