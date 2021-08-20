Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mosque courtyard gets 25 new paths, 4 for elderly and disabled

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has allocated 25 new paths at the Mataf courtyard in the Grand Mosque in Makkah, including four for the elderly and people with disabilities.
The upgrade comes as part of plans to manage crowds amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorities will also apply all preventive and precautionary health measures to stop the spread of the airborne disease on the new paths of the courtyard.
Nizar Alaa El-Din, assistant undersecretary general of the presidency for grouping affairs and crowd management, said that the presidency manages groups of pilgrims “based on many factors and objectives,” and used its lengthy experience to coordinate with other parties and achieve effective communication with all groups working in the Grand Mosque.
He added that the presidency has benefited from numerous studies and mechanisms that have helped to build smooth and organized entries and exits at the holy site.
El-Din said that by organizing Hajj and Umrah each year, Saudi Arabia has “achieved global renown for its standards in transporting, protecting and managing crowds.”
The presidency also announced it has allocated 17 entrances to receive worshipers and pilgrims, and more than 100 guards have been employed in designated places.
Fahd Al-Maliki, the director of the Gates Department at the Grand Mosque, said that the doors are equipped with light signals and guiding panels directing people to vacant places inside the mosque.
Meanwhile, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque said it is doubling its field work to provide the best services to visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque during these blessed 9th, 10th and 11th days of the Muslim month of Muharram, which will end on Friday.
The services include providing Zamzam water to the masses of worshipers and those who are fasting in the Prophet’s Mosque.
