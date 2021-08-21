You are here

Taliban revenge killings heighten fears; 'no clear way out' alarms UN

Taliban fighters tortured and killed members of an ethnic minority in Afghanistan after recently overrunning their village, Amnesty International said. (AP)
  • Militants screen people on way to Kabul airport
  • Biden vows to bring home all Americans
JEDDAH: Most Afghans are unable to leave their homeland and those who may be in danger “have no clear way out,” the UN refugee agency said on Friday.
Shabia Mantoo, spokesperson of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, reiterated its call to neighboring countries to keep their borders open to allow people to seek asylum in light of what she called the “evolving crisis.”
“The vast majority of Afghans are not able to leave the country through regular channels,” she told a Geneva news briefing. “As of today, those who may be in danger have no clear way out.”
There have only been “small-scale movements” of Afghans crossing into Pakistan and Iran, Mantoo said.
Taliban fighters tortured and killed members of an ethnic minority in Afghanistan after recently overrunning their village, Amnesty International said, fueling fears that they will again impose a brutal rule, even as they urged imams to push a message of unity at the first gathering for Friday prayers since the capital was seized.
The rights group said that its researchers spoke to eyewitnesses in Ghazni province who recounted how the Taliban killed nine Hazara men in the village of Mundarakht on July 4-6. It said six of the men were shot, and three were tortured to death.
A Norway-based private intelligence group that provides information to the UN said it obtained evidence that the Taliban have rounded up Afghans on a blacklist of people they believe worked in key roles with the previous Afghan administration or with US-led forces.
In an email, the executive director of the RHIPTO Norwegian Center for Global Analyzes said the organization knew about several threat letters sent to Afghans.
The German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle said the Taliban had shot dead the relative of one of its journalists while searching for the editor.
“The killing of a close relative of one of our editors by the Taliban yesterday is inconceivably tragic, and testifies to the acute danger in which all our employees and their families in Afghanistan find themselves,” DW director general Peter Limbourg said.
According to a confidential document by the UN’s threat assessment consultants, militants were also screening people on the way to Kabul airport.
“They are targeting the families of those who refuse to give themselves up, and prosecuting and punishing their families ‘according to Shariah law’,” Christian Nellemann, the group’s executive director, said.
Mohammad Naim, who said he used to be an interpreter for US forces, has been in the airport crowd for four days trying to escape. He said put his children on the roof of a car on the first day to save them from being crushed by the mass of people. He saw other children killed who were unable to get out of the way.
President Joe Biden sought to reassure the US on the dramatic evacuation from Afghanistan, promising no Americans would be abandoned in one of the “most difficult” airlifts in history. Biden warned that the frantic effort to fly Americans, other foreigners and Afghan allies out of Taliban-occupied Kabul was dangerous.
The UAE has agreed to host 5,000 Afghan nationals to be evacuated from their country on their way to third countries, the UAE’s embassy in the US said.

Updated 20 August 2021
Reuters

  • In Kabul alone, U.S. embassy records show 152 people died in targeted killings between December and July
  • Activists, women, former officials, journalists, ex-soldiers and members of now-defunct intelligence agencies believe they have reason to fear for their safety
AFGHANISTAN: When armed members of the Afghan Taliban knocked on the door of their Kabul apartment, the family of 16 inside had crammed into the bathroom.
They turned off the lights and mobile phones and covered the children’s mouths to keep them quiet.
They did not know what to expect, but did not want to take any risks.
Two family members had already been killed in recent years and they had watched the wave of assassinations across Afghanistan over the last 12 months that the ousted Afghan government blamed on Taliban insurgents.
In Kabul alone, US embassy records show 152 people died in targeted killings between December and July. The records do not attribute blame for the deaths; the Taliban, then fighting against the government, have largely denied involvement.
“My family is in fear. Every second they see a car pass up the road, they run to the washroom,” said the family member, who is trying to get his relatives out of the country and appealing to multiple governments to get them visas.
“Food is limited and prices went up,” he said. “The situation for my family is terrible.”
The scene, recounted by a relative who lives abroad and who declined to be identified for fear of endangering the family, has been repeated in homes across the country since the Taliban seized city after city in a lightning advance.
Activists, women, former officials, journalists, ex-soldiers and members of now-defunct intelligence agencies believe they have reason to fear for their safety, despite Taliban assurances that they do not seek revenge and will give women rights.
The Taliban’s brutal enforcement of their version of Islamic law the last time they were in power is one reason. Fresher in the memory is the death of scores of people working to sustain a liberal version of Islam in Afghanistan over the past year.
Social media feeds have begun featuring grainy mobile phone footage of armed men searching houses or beating people in the street. Reuters could not independently verify them, but they have added to the climate of fear among people trapped in homes looking for information online.
A Taliban spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the door-to-door searches this week and intimidatory tactics.
At their first press conference since taking power, the Taliban said women would be allowed to work in accordance with Islamic law, that NGOs should continue to operate and that the movement was not out to settle scores.
That has done little to reassure some Afghans.
Reuters spoke to four families in hiding in Afghanistan.
One of two government officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said he and his family had tried to get on a flight out of Kabul last weekend as the Taliban were at the city gates, but they failed.
“There is no trust,” he said, referring to the Taliban’s public comments earlier in the week.
Thousands of people are trying to flee and Western governments have said they would work to evacuate people from Kabul, but there has been chaos in and around the airport where US forces are inside the perimeter and Taliban guards outside.
Another former government official said the Taliban appeared to know details of his job and possessions when they turned up to question him. He said his car was taken and he has since gone underground.
“What we see is a campaign of intimidating people by going to their homes, looking for them,” said Thomas Ruttig, co-Director of the Afghanistan Analysts Network (AAN).
“Not necessarily for arresting or killing them, but that is already scary enough, and it also shows that they have prepared lists and know which people they are looking for.”
According to Ajmal Omar Sinwari, spokesman for the Afghan security forces before they were defeated, most at risk were special forces troops and police, and counter-terrorism personnel.
A Norwegian intelligence report shared with the United Nations said that the Taliban were rounding up military, police and intelligence officials, and that they would arrest family members of anyone who failed to show up for questioning.
Amnesty International said an investigation found the Taliban had murdered nine ethnic Hazara men after taking control of Ghazni province last month, raising fears that the Taliban, whose members are mostly Sunni Muslims will target Hazaras, mostly from the Shiite minority.
German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle also said that Taliban members hunting one of its journalists shot dead a member of his family and severely injured another, adding that three more of its journalists had had their homes raided.
Taliban spokespeople have not responded to requests for comment on the reports.
A women’s rights activist who lives in Kabul said that most of the women she knew had tried to flee the country or gone into hiding. She added that many were trying to make their digital footprint disappear.
In a matter of days, women had stopped communicating, even privately, deleting their Facebook profiles and leaving WhatsApp groups.
“They think that Taliban might be checking it.”

Updated 20 August 2021
AFP

  • Promises to mobilize “every resource” to repatriate Americans
  • But warns he cannot promise what the final outcome will be
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said Friday he could not guarantee the outcome of emergency evacuations from Kabul, calling it one of the most difficult airlift operations ever, but added he would mobilize “every resource” to repatriate Americans.
“This is one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history,” Biden said in a televised address from the White House, highlighting the dangerous elements of coordinating a mass evacuation while being surrounded by Taliban forces, who took over the Afghan capital on Sunday.
“I cannot promise what the final outcome will be, or... that it will be without risk of loss,” he said of the chaotic exit from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of war and rebuilding.
“But as commander in chief, I can assure you that I will mobilize every resource necessary” to conduct a thorough evacuation, Biden added.
“Let me be clear: Any American who wants to come home, we will get you home.”
The president said US forces have airlifted 13,000 people out of Afghanistan since August 14, and 18,000 since July, with thousands more evacuated on private charter flights facilitated by the US government.
Earlier this year, Biden — building on his predecessor Donald Trump’s 2020 call for a withdrawal from Afghanistan — imposed a deadline of August 31 for a full exit.
Asked whether he could get all Americans out by that rapidly approaching date, Biden said he aimed to, but warned he would not second guess the judgment of military commanders on the ground.
“I think we can get it done by then, but we’re going to make that judgment as we go,” he said.
Biden said this week he had believed it was impossible to leave Afghanistan “without chaos ensuing” — a scenario that has played out in recent days with thousands of Afghans, including many who worked as translators or otherwise aided US operations, crowding outside the gates of Kabul airport.
He also said his administration has been in “constant contact” with the Taliban to coordinate and facilitate the safe evacuation of US personnel.
With the haphazard retreat making global headlines, Biden stressed he has seen “no question of credibility from our allies around the world” regarding the conduct of the American withdrawal, adding US forces were in close operational contact with NATO on the evacuation operation.

Updated 20 August 2021

Updated 20 August 2021
Reuters

  • Refugees had been given security guarantees and all have reported they were able to return safely
TASHKENT: Uzbekistan has sent 150 Afghan refugees back to Afghanistan as per an agreement with the Taliban and after requests from the refugees themselves, the Uzbek foreign ministry said on Friday.
The refugees had been given security guarantees and all have reported they were able to return safely to their homes after the “necessary formalities,” the ministry said in a statement.
It is unclear how many Afghans have crossed into the former Soviet republic as Taliban insurgents overran Afghanistan. The Tashkent government has denied that senior Afghan figures such as ethnic Uzbek leader Abdul Rashid Dustum were among them.
The Uzbek foreign ministry said in a separate statement that minister Abdulaziz Kamilov discussed the situation in Afghanistan with United States Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Friday.

Updated 20 August 2021
AFP

  • US military said original estimate of 640 Afghans inside C-17 Globemaster III omitted children passengers
WASHINGTON: The US military transport aircraft shown in a now-iconic photograph jam-packed with Afghans fleeing the country’s Taliban takeover held a record 823 passengers, the Pentagon said Friday.
The US military’s Air Mobility Command said the original estimate of 640 Afghans, seated on the hard floor of the giant C-17 Globemaster III — already more than double the normal capacity — omitted children passengers.
The count was made based on the number of seats filled on the buses delivering the passengers to the C-17 and left out all the children seated on laps, it said on Twitter.

Afghan citizens pack inside a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, as they are transported from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15. (Air Force via AP)

Ultimately, the aircraft, which was headed to Qatar, “safely transported 823 Afghan citizens from Hamid Karzai International Airport Aug. 15, 2021. This is a record for this aircraft,” it said.
The command did not say how many crew were on the flight.
According to the publication Defense One, the pressure of Afghans trying to leave on Saturday forced the crew to make the call on departing, even though the passengers were not manifested.
“We have women and children and people’s lives at stake, it’s not about capacity or rules and regulations — it’s about the training and the directives that we were able to handle to make sure we could safely and effectively get that many people out,” Lt. Col. Eric Kut, who was mission commander for the flight, told the journal.
The transports are usually used for heavy equipment or a few hundred troops carrying large packs of their own weapons and belongings.

Taliban revenge killings heighten fears; 'no clear way out' alarms UN
