Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of reprisals in Afghanistan

Taliban fighters patrol Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

  • Individual Afghans and international aid and advocacy groups have reported harsh retaliation against protests
  • ‘People think we will not be accountable, but that will not be the case’
KABUL: The Taliban will be accountable for its actions and will investigate reports of reprisals and atrocities carried out by members, an official of the Islamist militant group said on Saturday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that the group planned to ready a new model for governing Afghanistan within the next few weeks.

It has been just a week since the Taliban completed a lighting fast takeover of the country, finally walking into Kabul last Sunday without firing a shot.

Since then, individual Afghans and international aid and advocacy groups have reported harsh retaliation against protests, and roundups of those who formerly held government positions, criticized the Taliban or worked with Americans.

“We have heard of some cases of atrocities and crimes against civilians,” the official said. “If Talibs (members) are doing these law and order problems, they will be investigated.”

He added, “We can understand the panic, stress and anxiety. People think we will not be accountable, but that will not be the case.”

Although the Taliban has sought to present a more moderate face since its takeover, the group ruled with an iron fist from 1996 to 2001, before being toppled by US-led forces for sheltering Al-Qaeda militants behind the Sept. 11 attacks.

Former officials told harrowing tales of hiding from the Taliban in recent days as armed gunmen went from door to door. One family of 16 described running to the bathroom, lights off and children’s mouths covered, in fear for their lives.

The new framework for governing the country would not be a democracy by Western definition but “It will protect everyone’s rights,” the official added.

“Legal, religious and foreign policy experts in the Taliban aim to present the new governing framework in the next few weeks,” he said.

The chaos at Kabul airport, besieged by thousands of people desperate to flee, was not the responsibility of the Taliban, he added. “The West could have had a better plan to evacuate.”

Gun-toting Taliban members around the airport have urged those without travel documents to go home. At least 12 people have been killed in and around the airport since Sunday, NATO and Taliban officials said.

US evacuation flights from Kabul’s airport stopped for more than six hours on Friday, while US authorities looked for countries willing to accept people fleeing Afghanistan. They resumed later in the day.

As Western nations struggled to ramp up the pace of evacuations amid the chaos and reports of Taliban violence, US President Joe Biden confronted criticism about the planning for the withdrawal of US troops and the Islamist militants’ swift takeover.

“I have seen no question of our credibility from our allies,” Biden told reporters after making a speech from the White House on Friday. .”.. As a matter of fact, the exact opposite I’ve got ... we’re acting with dispatch, we’re acting, committing to what we said we would do.”

He insisted every American who wanted to would be evacuated, and that about 18,000 people had been airlifted out since July.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called the situation outside Kabul airport “very dire and difficult,” as several member nations pressed for evacuations to continue beyond a US deadline of Aug. 31.

Biden has not backed off that deadline, despite calls — internationally and at home from fellow Democrats as well as opposition Republicans — to keep troops in Afghanistan as long as necessary to bring home every American.

Biden said he could not predict what the final outcome would be in Afghanistan, where the United States and allies have waged a 20-year war.

But he promised to work with other countries to set “harsh conditions” for any cooperation or recognition of the Taliban, based on their human rights record.

“They’re looking to gain some legitimacy, they’re going to have to figure out how they’re going to retain that country,” he said.

“And there’s going to be some harsh conditions, strong conditions we’re going to apply that will depend on ... how well they treat women and girls, how they treat their citizens.”

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan

US Supreme Court halts reinstating ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

US Supreme Court halts reinstating ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
Updated 4 min 42 sec ago
AP

US Supreme Court halts reinstating ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

US Supreme Court halts reinstating ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
  • Justice Samuel Alito issued the temporary stay late Friday night, and will remain in effect until until Tuesday night
Updated 4 min 42 sec ago
AP
WASHINGTON: The Supreme Court is temporarily halting a judge’s order that would have forced the government to reinstate a Trump administration policy forcing thousands to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the US.
Justice Samuel Alito issued the temporary stay late Friday night. It will remain in effect until Tuesday night so the high court can consider filings in the case.
A federal judge in Texas had previously ordered that the program, informally known as “Remain in Mexico,” be reinstated Saturday. The Biden administration appealed to the 5th US Circuit Appeal in New Orleans and asked for a delay in re-implementing the program, pending appeal, but that was denied Thursday.
Formally known as the Migration Protection Protocols, the policy required tens of thousands of migrants seeking asylum in the US to turn back to Mexico. It was meant to discourage asylum seekers but critics said it denied people the legal right to seek protection in the US and forced them to wait in dangerous Mexican border cities.
The Texas judge, US District Judge Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, ordered that the program be reinstated in response to a lawsuit filed by the states of Texas and Missouri, whose governors have been seeking to reinstate some of the hard-line anti-immigration policies of the Trump administration.
The Biden administration argued in briefs that the president has “clear authority to determine immigration policy” and that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had discretion in deciding whether to return asylum seekers to Mexico.
In its brief to the Supreme Court on Friday, the administration argued that the policy had been dormant for more than a year and that abruptly reinstating it “would prejudice the United States’ relations with vital regional partners, severely disrupt its operations at the southern border, and threaten to create a diplomatic and humanitarian crisis.”
The Trump administration largely stopped using the “Remain in Mexico” policy at the start of the pandemic, at which point it began turning back virtually everyone crossing the Southwest border under a different protocol — a public health order that remains in effect. The Biden administration said the pre-pandemic policy had been “largely dormant” for months even before the outbreak of COVID-19.
President Joe Biden suspended the program on his first day of office and the Homeland Security Department ended it in June.
Texas and Missouri argued that the Biden administration had not gone through proper administrative procedures in ending the policy, a legal argument that was repeatedly successful in some of the legal challenges brought against Trump administration immigration policies.

Philippines’ Duterte orders payment of health care workers’ benefits

Philippines’ Duterte orders payment of health care workers’ benefits
Updated 12 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

Philippines’ Duterte orders payment of health care workers’ benefits

Philippines’ Duterte orders payment of health care workers’ benefits
  • Hospitals fear that desertions of medical staff, particularly nurses, have reached a critical point
  • Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte: Pay them. Use whatever money there is
Updated 12 min 5 sec ago
Reuters
MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the health and budget ministries to arrange payment for health care workers who have not received their benefits on time, following nurses’ threats to resign and strike warnings by unions.
Hospitals fear that desertions of medical staff, particularly nurses, have reached a critical point just as the Delta variant sends infections cases soaring, as it has elsewhere in Southeast Asia and globally.
“Pay them. Use whatever money there is,” Duterte told Health Minister Franscisco Duque, who is facing questions over more than $1 billion in COVID-19 spending, including non-payment of medical workers’ benefits.
The order came after union leaders in hospitals in virus hot spots threatened last week to strike, while a nursing group said dozens could resign over unpaid risk allowances and hazard pay, adding pressure to facilities battling staff shortages.
The Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines (PHAPi) estimated that 40 percent of private hospital nurses resigned last year, but more followed new waves of infections this year. Public hospitals face similar challenges.
Duterte, in a recorded speech aired on Saturday, also gave the Department of Budget and Management 10 days to help settle unpaid benefits of nurses, doctors and other health care workers in public and private hospitals.
More than 18 months into the pandemic, COVID-19 infections in the Philippines stand at more than 1.8 million, ranking as Southeast Asia’s second highest. It reported its biggest one-day increase in cases on Friday.
Deaths exceed 31,000, or just under 2 percent of total cases.
Duterte, whose government faces criticism for its handling of the pandemic, insisted there was no corruption at the health ministry, reiterating support for Duque in response to critics’ demands for his resignation.

Caught in the crossfire, Ethiopia’s Qemant minority group flees to Sudan

Caught in the crossfire, Ethiopia’s Qemant minority group flees to Sudan
Updated 21 August 2021
AFP

Caught in the crossfire, Ethiopia’s Qemant minority group flees to Sudan

Caught in the crossfire, Ethiopia’s Qemant minority group flees to Sudan
  • Thousands have been killed since fighting erupted in November in Ethiopia’s northernmost Tigray region
  • Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent in troops to topple the Tigray People’s Liberation Front
Updated 21 August 2021
AFP

BASINGA, Sudan: Dragged into a conflict not of their making, members of Ethiopia’s Qemant ethnic group say their only choice was fleeing to Sudan — marking another bleak turn in a widening war.
“Houses were burned, and people killed by machetes,” said refugee Emebet Demoz, who, like thousands of others, ran from her village last month. “We couldn’t even take the bodies and bury them.”
Thousands have been killed since fighting erupted in November in Ethiopia’s northernmost Tigray region, when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent in troops to topple the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, the regional ruling party, saying the move came in response to TPLF attacks on army camps.
The violence has since sucked in other groups in bitter battles over land, and has spread from Tigray into Ethiopia’s neighboring Amhara region, homeland of both the Amhara people and the ethnic minority Qemant.
Amhara fighters supported Abiy’s forces, in an attempt to settle a decades-long dispute over territory they claim was seized by the TPLF during its nearly three-decade rule before Abiy took power in 2018.
The Qemant have long chafed under the cultural and economic influence of the dominant Amhara people, and in recent years have called for self-rule.
A 2017 referendum on the question of creating a Qemant autonomous zone ended in rancour, with the resulting territorial dispute sparking increasingly frequent clashes between the two groups.
“The Amhara fighters backed by the government wanted us off our land,” 20-year-old Emebet said. “They are killing us because we’re an ethnic minority.”

But Amhara regional spokesperson Gizachew Muluneh squarely denied that members of the Qemant ethnic group were being targeted.
Amhara leaders say the Qemant’s quest for self-rule has largely been stoked by Tigrayan rebels, who they allege are fighting a proxy war by backing the group.
Gizachew told AFP that those described as refugees were “pro-terrorist TPLF, and they are created by TPLF for the purpose of distracting Ethiopia and Amhara.”

The United Nations estimates that some 200,000 people have been displaced from their homes in Amhara, where the violence is driving a wedge deeper between the ethnic groups.
“The Amharas wanted us to pick their side in the conflict against the Tigrayans,” said refugee Balata Goshi. “We refused to take sides, so they fought us.”
Clashes between the Amhara and Qemant forced thousands to flee in April this year, according to the UN’s humanitarian agency.
Qemant campaigners claim that their historic homeland includes villages bordering Sudan.
But that has also led to accusations that the Qemant have received support from Sudan, which has territorial issues with Ethiopia, mostly in areas located near the Amhara region.
Relations between Khartoum and Addis Ababa have also soured over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile, which downstream Egypt and Sudan fear threatens the water they depend on.
For civilians like Emebet stuck in the middle, the violence left her no option but to leave.
She is part of a stream of some 3,000 Qemant refugees who have crossed into Sudan in recent weeks, Sudanese officials said.
“We are expecting more Qemantis to arrive, as well other ethnicities,” said Mohamed Abdelkareem, from Sudan’s refugee commission.
Sudan already hosts more than 60,000 refugees from Ethiopia, according to the UN, putting heavy pressure on a country already struggling with its own acute economic crisis.
Emebet has found shelter in the Sudanese border town of Basinga, cramped inside a school converted into a makeshift camp, now a temporary home for a thousand refugees.
There are basic food supplies, but she is sleeping under plastic sheeting that offers little shelter from either sweltering heat or heavy rains.
“We are safe here at least,” she said.

Refugees said they are victims of long-running ethnic strife.
“Tensions had already been rising for years,” said Aman Farada, a 26-year-old refugee from Ethiopia’s northern city of Gondar.
“Initially, it was inter-ethnic disputes, but now it’s the government fighting us.”
Kasaw Abayi believes the Amharas used the Tigray conflict as “an excuse” to expand their control over other land.
“They see the entire area as theirs, so they want neither us (Qemant) nor the Tigrayans there,” said the 50-year-old builder.
Early in the fighting, Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, declared victory after his forces seized Tigray’s regional capital Mekele.
But in June, the TPLF recaptured much of Tigray, including Mekele, and pushed east and south into the Amhara and Afar regions.
The UN says the conflict has driven 400,000 people into famine-like conditions. Fighting continues.
Qemant refugees say they see little chance of returning to Ethiopia any time soon.
“We can’t go back,” said Emebet. “How can we return when this government is still in place?“

Topics: Ethiopia Tigray Qemant Sudan Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Amhara

Merkel and Putin to discuss Afghanistan, other major issues

Merkel and Putin to discuss Afghanistan, other major issues
Updated 21 August 2021
AP

Merkel and Putin to discuss Afghanistan, other major issues

Merkel and Putin to discuss Afghanistan, other major issues
Updated 21 August 2021
AP

MOSCOW: German Chancellor Angela Merkel traveled to Russia Friday to discuss the crisis in Afghanistan, the separatist conflict in Ukraine and Moscow’s treatment of imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, among other issues.
Merkel’s visit to Moscow comes as she is nearing the end of her almost 16-year-long leadership of Germany. Despite sharp differences, she has maintained close contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been in power for more than two decades.
“Even though we certainly have deep differences today, we speak to each other — and that should continue to happen,” Merkel said as she sat down for talks with Putin in the Kremlin.
She said Libya, Afghanistan, bilateral and trade relations and civil society issues would feature in Friday’s talks.
Putin noted the importance of ties with Germany and hailed Merkel’s role in developing them. “Germany is one of our key partners in Europe and the entire world thanks to your efforts over the past 16 years,” he said.
Before the talks, Merkel laid flowers at the Unknown Soldier’s Tomb near the Kremlin wall to honor the Soviet victims of World War II.
High on the agenda of Friday’s talks is the situation in eastern Ukraine. Germany and France have sought to help broker a peaceful settlement to end the fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists that has killed more than 14,000 since 2014.
Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert said earlier this week that “Russia could do much more” to help the settlement.
Merkel plans to travel back to Berlin on Friday night and head to Kyiv on Sunday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Seibert noted that Friday’s talks will also touch on the situation in Russia’s ally Belarus, where authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko has unleashed a sweeping crackdown on dissent. That followed protests against his re-election for a sixth term in an August 2020 vote which the opposition and the West denounced as rigged.
Merkel visited Russia on the anniversary of Navalny’s falling gravely ill on a plane over Siberia on Aug. 20, 2020. At his wife’s insistence, he was flown for medical treatment to Germany, where officials said tests revealed he had been poisoned with a Soviet-developed nerve agent.
Navalny, who is Putin’s most outspoken critic, spent five months in Germany recuperating from the poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin — an accusation that Russian authorities reject.
Upon his return to Russia in January, Navalny was immediately arrested and a month later received a 2½-year prison sentence for violating the terms of a suspended sentence from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that he dismissed as politically motivated.
“This still unsolved case is putting a very severe burden on the relationship with Russia,” Seibert said. “Mr. Navalny is wrongfully imprisoned.”
Earlier this week, Russia’s Foreign Ministry rejected accusations over Navalny’s poisoning as a “planned provocation” by the West to discredit Russia.
Merkel, 67, who grew up in communist East Germany and is fluent in Russian, has always stressed that relations with Russia can only improve through dialogue.

Topics: Russia Germany Afghanistan Taliban capture Kabul

Taliban revenge killings heighten fears; ‘no clear way out’ alarms UN

Taliban revenge killings heighten fears; ‘no clear way out’ alarms UN
Updated 21 August 2021
Arab News

Taliban revenge killings heighten fears; ‘no clear way out’ alarms UN

Taliban revenge killings heighten fears; ‘no clear way out’ alarms UN
  • Militants screen people on way to Kabul airport
  • Biden vows to bring home all Americans
Updated 21 August 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Most Afghans are unable to leave their homeland and those who may be in danger “have no clear way out,” the UN refugee agency said on Friday.
Shabia Mantoo, spokesperson of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, reiterated its call to neighboring countries to keep their borders open to allow people to seek asylum in light of what she called the “evolving crisis.”
“The vast majority of Afghans are not able to leave the country through regular channels,” she told a Geneva news briefing. “As of today, those who may be in danger have no clear way out.”
There have only been “small-scale movements” of Afghans crossing into Pakistan and Iran, Mantoo said.
Taliban fighters tortured and killed members of an ethnic minority in Afghanistan after recently overrunning their village, Amnesty International said, fueling fears that they will again impose a brutal rule, even as they urged imams to push a message of unity at the first gathering for Friday prayers since the capital was seized.
The rights group said that its researchers spoke to eyewitnesses in Ghazni province who recounted how the Taliban killed nine Hazara men in the village of Mundarakht on July 4-6. It said six of the men were shot, and three were tortured to death.
A Norway-based private intelligence group that provides information to the UN said it obtained evidence that the Taliban have rounded up Afghans on a blacklist of people they believe worked in key roles with the previous Afghan administration or with US-led forces.
In an email, the executive director of the RHIPTO Norwegian Center for Global Analyzes said the organization knew about several threat letters sent to Afghans.
The German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle said the Taliban had shot dead the relative of one of its journalists while searching for the editor.
“The killing of a close relative of one of our editors by the Taliban yesterday is inconceivably tragic, and testifies to the acute danger in which all our employees and their families in Afghanistan find themselves,” DW director general Peter Limbourg said.
According to a confidential document by the UN’s threat assessment consultants, militants were also screening people on the way to Kabul airport.
“They are targeting the families of those who refuse to give themselves up, and prosecuting and punishing their families ‘according to Shariah law’,” Christian Nellemann, the group’s executive director, said.
Mohammad Naim, who said he used to be an interpreter for US forces, has been in the airport crowd for four days trying to escape. He said put his children on the roof of a car on the first day to save them from being crushed by the mass of people. He saw other children killed who were unable to get out of the way.
President Joe Biden sought to reassure the US on the dramatic evacuation from Afghanistan, promising no Americans would be abandoned in one of the “most difficult” airlifts in history. Biden warned that the frantic effort to fly Americans, other foreigners and Afghan allies out of Taliban-occupied Kabul was dangerous.
The UAE has agreed to host 5,000 Afghan nationals to be evacuated from their country on their way to third countries, the UAE’s embassy in the US said.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan Taliban

