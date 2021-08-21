Angelina Jolie makes Instagram debut with letter from an Afghan girl

DUBAI: Hollywood actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie has finally joined Instagram. The 46-year-old made her debut on the social media platform on Saturday.
But do not expect outfit-of-the-day mirror pictures or skincare tutorials from Jolie. The actress, who is also a special envoy for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said she joined the photo-sharing app “to share … stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights.”
Her first post on the platform was an emotional handwritten letter she had received from a teenage girl in Afghanistan.
Using her platform to highlight the plight of women and young girls from Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover, Jolie shared the letter, which hid the young woman’s identity but shared details of her fears about living in the country.
An excerpt read “20 years and again we have no rights. The life of all of us is dark. We all lost our freedom, and we are imprisoned again.”
In a lengthy caption that accompanied the post, which has garnered nearly two million likes since it was posted, Jolie wrote: “Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely. So I’ve come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights.”
The actress went on to share that she met Afghan refugees when she was on Afghanistan’s border back in 2011.
She added: “It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country.
“To spend so much time and money, to have bloodshed and lives lost only to come to this, is a failure almost impossible to understand.
“Watching for decades how Afghan refugees — some of the most capable people in the world — are treated like a burden is also sickening.”
She concluded by stating that she will “not turn away,” adding: “I will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope you’ll join me.”
‘Kissing Booth 3:’ A teen rom-com that finally feels a little mature
Updated 55 min 12 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran
CHENNAI: It surely did not need three films to tell the story of high-school girl Elle Evans (Joey King), but Vince Marcello, who oversaw the first two of this popcorn franchise, tries hard to give us something different in “Kissing Booth 3,” now streaming on Netflix. A pure young-adult fantasy that played out in the first two parts gets firmer here with Elle finally understanding where her heart really is.
She wants to do something different, which is not following either of the Flynn Brothers. While Noah (Jacob Elordi) wants her to come with him to college in Boston, his younger brother, Lee (Joel Courtney), is keen that she goes to Berkley with him. The kind of pressure Elle felt in the second part, of not being sure of who she is in love with, is resolved here — Lee is her bestie while Noah holds the magnetic romantic appeal.
Based on a novel written by the-then 15-year-old Beth Reekles, with the sequels coming as an afterthought, Marcello and co-writer Jay Arnold did not have a solid storyline to stretch it to part 3, and it does appear somewhat repetitive. Admittedly, the duo have tried hard to pull out a few incidents to infuse a bit of novelty. Elle’s father, Evans (Stephen Jennings), who was hardly seen in the earlier editions, has some life this time.
“Kissing Booth 3” takes us into one last summer that the brothers and Elle would want to spend in the beach house, owned by the Flynns, before they go off to college. And Lee and Elle have a bucket list, an exciting array of fun games and adventures, but what appeals mostly is the emotional quality that the movie invests in.
The kids are growing up, and they have begun to take more informed decisions. Elle understands that she must pursue her own dreams rather than get pushed and pulled by the two boys. And characters begin to get built, and we get to see some maturity.
It is of course Elle’s story, and also narrated by her. She takes greater control of her life, letting go of teenage tantrums, silly jealousies and juvenile games. Admittedly, a few of these could have been edited out, shortening the movie from its 113 minutes.
Suffice to say that King is really splendid as one who finds out that she has her own personality. She is a lovely natural, giving a fine performance here, not quite matched by either Elordi or Courtney.
What We Are Reading Today: How to Be a Better Birder by Derek Lovitch
Updated 21 August 2021
Arab News
This unique illustrated handbook provides all the essential tools you need to become a better birder. Here Derek Lovitch offers a more effective way to go about identification—he calls it the “Whole Bird and More” approach—that will enable you to identify more birds, more quickly, more of the time.
He demonstrates how to use geography and an understanding of habitats, ecology, and even the weather to enrich your birding experience and help you find something out of the ordinary. Lovitch shows how to track nocturnal migrants using radar, collect data for bird conservation, discover exciting rarities, develop patch lists—and much more.
This is the ideal resource for intermediate and advanced birders. Whether you want to build a bigger list or simply learn more about birds, How to Be a Better Birder will take your birding skills to the next level.
Meet Cannes-winning Egyptian film director Omar El-Zohairy
El-Zohairy’s debut feature ‘Feathers’ won the Grand Prize at the festival’s Critics Week
Updated 21 August 2021
William Mullally
DUBAI: When Omar El-Zohairy stood on stage at the Cannes Film Festival last month, accepting the Grand Prize at the fest’s Critic’s Week for his first feature film “Feathers,” it was one of the proudest moments in Egyptian cinema’s storied history. In that instant, a singular filmmaker gained the international recognition that the country’s most popular art form has rarely gotten, for a film like no other.
“I was honestly so surprised,” El-Zohairy tells Arab News. “Egyptian cinema never gets big awards like this in Cannes. They’ve always respected Egyptian cinema, but they don’t give us awards. It was really overwhelming for me. It took me time to realize what's happening. It was kind of a dream.”
For El-Zohairy, what allowed that moment to happen was not his years of striving for validation. In fact, it was the opposite. El-Zohairy reached this moment because he finally stopped assessing his entire self-worth by his art, and finally learned to trust his gut.
“In the past, I was putting too much pressure on myself. I was trying to use my films as an evidence to myself that if I make a good film, this means I'm a good person. Now I'm the opposite. I have my own personal life, and films are just part of my life. I’m finally ready to express myself freely,” he explains.
This is not the first time that El-Zohairy has caught the eye of the world’s most prestigious film festival. In 2014, his second short film “The Aftermath of the Inauguration of the Public Toilet at Kilometre 375,” — which he affectionately calls “the one with the long title” — was the first Egyptian film to be selected for the Cinéfondation competition, and while his talent was clear, deep down he did not believe he was yet capable of creating a great feature. He decided the only way to move forward was to stop worrying about whether he could or couldn’t, and instead rely on his instincts like never before.
“I said to myself, ‘When the first idea comes to my mind that my intuition tells me is a good idea, I will make it work,’” he says.
That idea, when it came, was simple, although he did not completely understand why he was drawn to it.
“The image that came to my head was of a woman whose husband becomes a chicken. She suffered a lot, and when he comes back, she kills him.”
That’s the basic premise of “Feathers,” a black comedy that uses the absurdity of El-Zohairy’s original idea to provide an entry way into the very real suffering of women in rural parts of Egypt.
The film has a visual sense all its own, a tone and candor that signal the emergence of a great new stylist, all combined with the dramatic accuracy of cinema verité that only amateur actors can deliver.
To add to that realism, El-Zohairy didn’t even give his actors a full script. That was partly a deliberate choice by the director, but partly it was down to necessity.
“Some of the actors in the film can’t read,” he explains. “They are not educated. The main actress (Demyana Nassar) doesn't know how to read or write, as she's from a very remote village where they don’t go to school. But this was a choice too, because I didn’t want them to be actors, I wanted them to be themselves.”
Like many regional filmmakers, El-Zohairy was first inspired by the films of legendary Egyptian director Youssef Chahine, who died 13 years ago. But El-Zohairy believes that the reason that the filmmakers who followed in his footsteps rarely reached the same heights is that they were not trying to be themselves — they were trying to be Chahine, often to please hypothetical audiences from abroad.
“Chahine had his own identity, but people just tried to copy his identity rather than learn from it,” El-Zohairy says. “We tried to please the West with works that are not original. We were stuck in a place where we were not clear about who we are and what we want to do. It was not cinema.”
There are many exceptions to that rule — El-Zohairy cites several filmmakers he feels may have deserved the platform he’s currently getting just as much as he does, including Osama Fawzy, an unheralded, iconoclastic filmmaker who died in 2019 at the age of 58. But there is definitely something different about this moment.
El-Zohairy is part of a generation of Egyptian filmmakers — bolstered by producers such as Mohamed Hefzy of the Cairo-based production company Film Clinic and platforms such as Cannes — who are building a community and a financial support system that is giving them the courage to find their own voices, perhaps leading Egypt into a new golden age of filmmaking.
These filmmakers, however, are not turning their backs on the past. El-Zohairy is keenly aware that when he is able to let go of his anxieties and rely on his intuition, the voice deep inside himself — the voice he calls his own — is an Egyptian voice, shaped by other powerful Egyptian voices who may not have had the same freedoms he is finding.
“When I got this award, I said to the audience, ‘Go (see our films),’ because Egyptian cinema deserves to be discovered. I am a product of our cinema, I like our cinema, I have always watched everything I could. I learned the tools in our own film schools. I know this culture, and, my film is really full of Egyptian culture. It’s Egyptian deep down in its bones. But as much as we honor the past, there really is something happening now, in such a good way.”
As El-Zohairy takes the lessons that he’s learned with “Feathers” and applies them to his next feature, which is currently in the planning stages, he’s equally focused on making sure his lessons are learned by others too. What El-Zohairy wants is a generation of Egyptian filmmakers who trust themselves, with as many diverse and varied voices as possible.
“I don't want to help from a technical point of view, because they can learn that stuff on YouTube. What I really want is to influence others so that they can make their own films with the same idea of intuition. I want to give them some hope and say, ‘Guys, you don't need to stress.’ There are a lot of talented people, but they are not ready enough to express their ideas because they are shy, or they are not confident,” he says. “This is what I want to help them overcome, just like I did.”
The ex-Soviet republic offers a dazzling mix of landscapes for the more-adventurous traveler
Updated 33 min 53 sec ago
George Charles Darley
RIYADH: Armenia is a country most people are vaguely aware of but might have trouble placing on a map. Tucked away in the Caucasus Mountains between Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Iran, this ex-Soviet republic is off the usual tourist track, but still attractive to curious travelers.
Landing in the capital Yerevan on a balmy July night, I am struck by the absence of COVID-19 precautions: A tight crowd has gathered outside the little airport and there is much kissing and embracing, and not a mask in sight.
I’m booked at a good hotel — actually The Good Hotel. Owner Anna and her colleagues Nara and Artur have a touching concern for all their guests. A lavish Armenian breakfast is served up every morning: fresh fruit, homemade jams, omelets, cheese, salads, cold cuts and crusty matnakash bread.
Yerevan is a juxtaposition of high-end luxury and harsh poverty. Strolling down the tree-lined boulevards, with their elegant pink-stone buildings and boutiques selling $4000 alligator-skin handbags, you are just a few steps away from scrappy neighborhoods where time has stood still for half a century. Russian-made Lada cars from the 1970s, belching diesel fumes, are interspersed with Bentleys and Maseratis — a typical post-Communist scenario of shady oligarchs lording over ordinary people getting by on $300 a month.
“We all have big families,” my barber tells me. “And we depend on each other. That’s the only way to survive in this country. The other option is just to leave — there are nine million Armenians around the world, and only three million in Armenia.”
The cost of a visit here is cheap. I spend no more than S50 a day, including accommodation. Five of the pink plastic tokens for a metro trip cost just a dollar.
I embark on a road trip to the north, near the Georgian frontier. The smooth highway at times becomes a rough dirt track, winding through grassy hillsides and valleys before ascending into wilder mountainous regions. I stop in Alaverdi, a small town on the banks of the Debed River, at the foot of a steep valley.
Irina, landlady of the charming Iris B&B, serves a delicious supper of charcoal-grilled chicken and vegetables. “I trained in Moscow as a cellist and orchestra conductor”, she tells me. “I had a good career there, but one day I had enough and returned here. It’s a simple life, but I love it and I love to share it with visitors.”
The Soviet Union may be gone, but Armenia remains deeply stamped by it. Most older Armenians speak Russian as a second language; only younger people tend to speak English.
Fortified by another legendary Armenian breakfast, I head to the alpine village of Sanahin. It’s Sunday, and a group of schoolchildren are performing folk dances in the garden of the monastery — the music and dances almost identical to that of eastern Turkey.
Nearby is a museum dedicated to the Mikoyan brothers — two heroes of the Soviet Union. Artyem Mikoyan was the chief designer of the MiG jet, while his brother Anastas managed food distribution for the whole of the USSR. Outside the museum is an actual MiG jet. How it was brought up the mountain, I do not know.
I drive south, through the Debed River Canyon — a deep chasm that continues for at least 50 kilometers. After a night on the shores of the high-altitude Lake Sevan, I return to Yerevan and discover surely the most pleasant spot in the city: The café in Lovers’ Park.
I head off once again, this time south to the town of Goris, near the recent warzone of Nagorny-Karabakh. The area is safe now, but there are still signs of the conflict.
In contrast to its decaying Soviet-era buildings, the area around Goris is beautiful. It sits on the banks of a little river, and on the adjacent hillside are pointed sandstone rock formations, similar to the ‘fairy chimneys’ of Cappadocia in central Turkey. It is a good base for further excursions; to the ‘Wings of Tatev’ — the world’s longest cable car (a breathtaking ride of 5.7 kilometers) — and Karahunj, the ‘Stonehenge of Armenia’ — a prehistoric circle of hewn rocks.
Driving back to Yerevan, I meander through lush vineyards, undulating grain fields and rugged mountain passes — all lingering images of a country unlike any other.