Nightmare at Kabul airport as nations step up evacuations

According to official statements and media reports, at least 28,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul airport after Taliban took over the capital. (Reuters/File)
According to official statements and media reports, at least 28,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul airport after Taliban took over the capital. (Reuters/File)
Updated 33 sec ago

Nightmare at Kabul airport as nations step up evacuations

Nightmare at Kabul airport as nations step up evacuations
  • “It is like a small hell. I would describe it like committing suicide,” mother of two tells Arab News
Updated 33 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: It has been two days since Zarmina, her husband, and their two children tried to get through tight security at Kabul airport to flee Afghanistan following the Taliban’s dramatic takeover of the capital and the group’s return to power.

Zarmina’s voice choked as she recalled events from the past few days, when “bullets rained on the tarmac,” as the US struggles to control the thousands thronging to Hamid Karzai International Airport in the hope of being evacuated.

As security officials aimed at the crowds to contain the chaos, the couple decided to head home to ensure the safety of their eight-month-old son and five-year-old daughter.

“Bullets were landing left and right,” Zarmina told Arab News on Sunday from outside the airport. “They even used tear gas to scatter the crowd, but no use. The baby was screaming, some people got injured before our eyes, we thought to leave before being killed or injured. I am too exhausted to speak because of what we went through. It is not worth going this way unless they sort out the growing chaos. You might get killed here at the airport, which is the most violent place in Afghanistan now, than by other possible dangers.”

As they waited for a taxi to take them home, news broke of seven people being killed in a stampede and from firing inside the airport, taking the death toll to 22 since Aug. 15, according to estimates provided to Arab News by an aviation source.

According to official statements and media reports, at least 28,000 people have been evacuated so far.

Shabia Mantoo, a spokeswoman for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, welcomed the evacuation of Afghan nationals through separate bilateral programs but stressed an “urgent and wider international humanitarian response.”

“The vast majority of Afghans are not able to leave the country through regular channels,” she told a news briefing. “As of today, those who may be in danger have no clear way out.”

For security reasons, Zarmina refused to say which country her family was planning to move to.

However, as an employee of a Western organization, she is eligible to be evacuated. There is growing uncertainty and fear of the Taliban targeting Afghans who worked for US-led coalition nations, despite the group’s repeated assurances “not to seek revenge” and to provide “amnesty.”

On Sunday, the US and its allies sent fresh troops to Kabul airport to evacuate citizens, diplomats and thousands of Afghans who had worked for them since late 2001, when the Taliban was toppled in a US-led invasion.

Zarmina said families were suffering from the heat and lack of water and food inside the airport.

“It is like a small hell. I would describe it like committing suicide,” she said, adding that the rush to leave could be due to reports that the evacuation efforts would end on Aug. 31.

US officials have hinted they might extend the deadline, even as EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned on Saturday that it was “mathematically impossible” to evacuate tens of thousands of their Afghan personnel and families by the end of this month.

Outside the airport, Taliban fighters failed to break up the crowds, as they and foreign troops occasionally fired into the air to disperse anyone without valid documents.

The group blames the US for the “disaster,” arguing it should have “never promised to evacuate” tens of thousands of Afghans in the first place “because they faced no threat from the new rulers.”

“The US is responsible for what is going on at the airport,” Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi told Arab News. “When it cannot control the situation and the evacuation, why did it create hope for so many people? We have said these people will face no harm as we have announced an amnesty.” 

On Saturday, the US warned its citizens to avoid the airport due to a “potential risk” from militant groups linked to Daesh.

With the security situation at the airport taking a turn for the worse with each passing day, another calamity appears to be brewing in the background.

The US has frozen Afghanistan’s $7 billion in reserves “to bar the Taliban from accessing the cash,” while the International Monetary Fund has blocked access to an emergency reserve worth $460 million.

Banks, too, have been closed since the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul, leading to a spike in the price of essential commodities and food items.

UK’s Johnson to push Biden for Afghan deadline extension

UK’s Johnson to push Biden for Afghan deadline extension
Updated 27 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

UK’s Johnson to push Biden for Afghan deadline extension

UK’s Johnson to push Biden for Afghan deadline extension
  • Johnson will host a virtual meeting of leaders from the G7 group of advanced economies on Tuesday
  • The British government is also seeking new sanctions against the Taliban
Updated 27 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will ask US President Joe Biden to extend the evacuation deadline from Afghanistan when Group of Seven leaders discuss the crisis on Tuesday, two UK ministers said.
James Heappey, minister for the armed forces, and James Cleverly, a foreign office minister, said Britain was pushing for the deadline to be pushed beyond Aug. 31 to increase the number of people it can help who want to flee the Taliban.
Heappey told Sky News around 4,000 people who were eligible to come to the United Kingdom were still in Afghanistan and the government wanted to evacuate thousands more if it could.
“The thing that I think we've all learnt over the last week or so is that the timelines around which we plan are not always completely in our own control,” Cleverly told the BBC late on Sunday. “Now obviously the more time that we've got, the more people we can evacuate and that's what we're pushing for.”
The Taliban seemed to be cooperating but Britain could not rely on that support lasting indefinitely, he said.
“So we are prioritising getting as many people out as quickly as possible. If we can buy more time that is great but I think that we shouldn't be relying on the fact that we will get more time to do this,” Cleverly said.
Johnson will host a virtual meeting of leaders from the G7 group of advanced economies on Tuesday.
The British government is also seeking new sanctions against the Taliban.

Gunfire at Kabul airport kills Afghan security officer

Gunfire at Kabul airport kills Afghan security officer
Updated 51 min 41 sec ago
AP

Gunfire at Kabul airport kills Afghan security officer

Gunfire at Kabul airport kills Afghan security officer
  • Gunfire that killed the Afghan officer early Monday broke out near the airport’s northern gate
  • There have been concerns about a potential attack on the Kabul airport by a local Daesh affiliate
Updated 51 min 41 sec ago
AP

KABUL: A firefight at one of the gates of Kabul’s international airport killed at least one Afghan security officer early Monday, German officials said, the latest chaos to engulf Western efforts to evacuate those fleeing the Taliban takeover of the country.
The shooting near the military side of the airport came as the Taliban sent fighters northward to face a nascent rebellion against the insurgents who seized the country over a week ago in a lightning offensive.
So far, the Taliban said there had been no fighting though the rebels already have seized three rural districts in the mountains of the Hindu Kush.
Though the security forces of Afghanistan’s central government largely collapsed or fled the Taliban advance, some armed Afghans remain at Kabul airport assisting Western countries and others as they struggle to evacuate those gathered there. It remains unclear whether they belong to the Afghan border forces that once guarded the airport or whether they were attached to the Western militaries as private armed guards now providing security there.
The gunfire that killed the Afghan officer early Monday broke out near the airport’s northern gate — the same scene of chaos that on Saturday saw a crush of a panicked crowd kill seven Afghan civilians.
Who opened fire and the circumstances of the shooting around 6:45 a.m. local time remained unclear. However, the German military said in a tweet that one member of the Afghan security forces was killed and three others were wounded by “unknown attackers.”
The US military and NATO did not immediately acknowledge the shooting. The Taliban as well did not acknowledge the incident.
The tragic scenes around the airport have transfixed the world as thousands of Afghans poured into the facility last week. In the chaos, some plunged to their deaths while hanging onto an American C-17 taking off from the runway. At least seven people died that day, in addition to the seven killed Sunday.
The Taliban blame the chaotic evacuation on the US military, saying there’s no need for Afghans to fear them, even though their fighters shoot into the air and beat people with batons as they try to control the crowds outside the airport perimeter.
The Taliban have pledged amnesty to those who worked with the US, NATO and the toppled Afghan government, but many Afghans still fear revenge attacks. There have been reports in recent days of the Taliban hunting down their former enemies. It’s unclear if Taliban leaders are saying one thing and doing another, or if fighters are taking matters into their own hands.
There also have been concerns about a potential attack on the Kabul airport by a local Daesh affiliate, whether through suicide bombers targeting the gathered crowds there or using portable surface-to-air missiles to bring down aircraft. US military planes have been executing corkscrew landings, and other aircraft have fired flares upon takeoff, measures used to, prevent missile attacks.

Harris meets with Singapore officials to begin Asia visit

Harris meets with Singapore officials to begin Asia visit
Updated 23 August 2021
AP

Harris meets with Singapore officials to begin Asia visit

Harris meets with Singapore officials to begin Asia visit
  • The White House announced additional agreements between the two nations fostering cooperation on space exploration and defense issues as well
Updated 23 August 2021
AP

SINGAPORE: The White House on Monday announced a series of new agreements with Singapore aimed at combating cyberthreats, tackling climate change, addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and alleviating supply chain issues. The announcements coincide with Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to the region, as part of the Biden administration’s efforts to counter Chinese influence there.
On cybersecurity, the Treasury and Defense Departments, as well as the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, have each inked a memorandum of understanding with their Singapore counterparts expanding information sharing and training to combat cyber threats,
On climate, the two nations are launching the U.S.-Singapore Climate Partnership, a new effort between the Departments of Commerce, Energy, Transportation and Treasury and their counterparts in Singapore to develop new climate standards and collaborate on projects to expand clean energy infrastructure development and improve sustainability.
The two nations agreed to cooperate more closely to track COVID-19 variants and engage in research on coronavirus treatments. And the Department of Commerce is joining with the Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry to create a partnership focused on strengthening trade throughout a handful of key industries.
The White House announced additional agreements between the two nations fostering cooperation on space exploration and defense issues as well. The announcements came Monday after Harris met with Singapore President Halimah Yacob, and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
Harris' Southeast Asian trip, which brings Harris to Singapore and then later to Vietnam this week, is aimed at broadening cooperation with both nations to offer a counterweight to China’s growing influence in the region.
On Monday morning, Harris participated in a welcome ceremony outside the Istana, the presidential palace, where she held her hand over her heart while a marching band played the Star Spangled Banner. She then walked around the courtyard, reviewing the band, accompanied by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
Loong then showed her a species of an orchid that was named in her honor, and Harris participated in a brief courtesy call with President Halimah Yacob, before heading into a series of bilateral meetings with the prime minister.
After her meetings, the vice president will participate in a joint news conference, and later visit the Changi Naval Base, where she’ll speak to American sailors aboard the USS Tulsa, a combat ship.
On Tuesday, Harris will deliver a speech outlining the Biden administration’s vision for the region, and meet with business leaders to discuss supply chain issues.
The trip marks Harris’ second foreign trip — she visited Guatemala and Mexico in June — and will be the first time a U.S. vice president has visited Vietnam.
Singapore is the anchor of the U.S. naval presence in Southeast Asia and has a deep trade partnership with the U.S., but the country also seeks to maintain strong ties with China and a position of neutrality amid increasingly frosty U.S.-China relations.
Relations between the U.S. and China deteriorated sharply under Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, and the two sides remain at odds over a host of issues including technology, cybersecurity and human rights.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made their first overseas trips to Japan and South Korea. Austin traveled to Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines last month and he vowed U.S. support against Beijing’s intrusions in the South China Sea.
Harris is expected to emphasize the need for a free and open Indo-Pacific region in her conversations with Singapore's and Vietnam's leaders.
Alexander Feldman, president and CEO of the US-ASEAN Business Council, said Harris will have to be careful in her conversations with Singapore’s leaders not to focus too heavily on China, but to emphasize a positive, productive U.S. relationship with Singapore and Vietnam.
“Where she could fall into a trap is really trying to pit this as a U.S. versus China trip. it should be a U.S. trip to our friends and partners in in Southeast Asia,” Feldman said.
If China becomes the main focal point, he said, “that makes it harder for our friends to move forward across the region, not only in Singapore and Vietnam but beyond that.”
Indeed, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said in a recent interview that Singapore will “be useful but we will not be made use of” in its relations with both countries, and the nation’s prime minister previously warned the U.S. against pursuing an aggressive approach to China.
Beijing, however, has seized on the visit, with China’s official Xinhua News Agency issuing an editorial Saturday on Harris’ trip portraying it as part of a drive to contain China.
Visits to Southeast Asia by senior Biden officials are aiming to “woo these countries to form a ring of containment against China. But Southeast Asian countries are reluctant to choose sides between China and the United States, and America’s 'wishful plan’ will end in failure,” Xinhua said.
The U.S. approach is based on “outdated Cold War thinking and is intended to provoke troubles in their relations with China, create division and confrontation, and try to create a ring of containment,” the editorial said.
While Harris navigates the challenging diplomacy surrounding the issue of China, she’ll also face the task of reassuring key U.S. allies of America’s commitment to Southeast Asia, in the wake of the tumultuous Afghanistan exit. Images of desperate Afghans mobbing American plans leaving Kabul have drawn comparisons to images from the fall of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War.
Harris' aides have been careful to emphasize that while she remains deeply engaged on the situation in Afghanistan, the Southeast Asia trip was planned well before the recent events, and they say Harris' work in Singapore and Vietnam is important, independent of the developments in Afghanistan.

China reports no new local coronavirus cases for first time since July

China reports no new local coronavirus cases for first time since July
Updated 23 August 2021
Reuters

China reports no new local coronavirus cases for first time since July

China reports no new local coronavirus cases for first time since July
  • Latest outbreak was driven mainly by infections first detected among a few airport workers in the eastern city of Nanjing on July 20
Updated 23 August 2021
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s health authority reported on Monday that there were no new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 for the first time since July, offering more signs that the current outbreak which began late last month may be tapering off soon.
The latest outbreak was driven mainly by infections first detected among a few airport workers in the eastern city of Nanjing on July 20. Since then, more than 1,200 people in China have been confirmed to be infected.
The outbreak has spurred local authorities across the country to impose tough counter-epidemic measures including mass testing for millions of people to identify and isolate carriers, as well as treat the infected.
No one has died in the current outbreak, which has largely focused on the cities of Nanjing and Yangzhou in the province of Jiangsu, near the financial hub of Shanghai.
Across China, new local cases fell to the single-digits last week, after peaking in early August.
But over the weekend, Shanghai placed hundreds of people under quarantine after infections were found in cargo workers at one of its two airports, sparking concerns of a fresh outbreak in the city.
Shanghai has reported no new local infections since then.
Including new infections detected among travelers arriving in mainland China, the National Health Commission reported on Monday a total of 21 new confirmed cases for Aug. 22, down from 32 a day earlier.
China reported 16 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections until they show signs of infection such as a fever. That is down from 19 a day earlier. The new asymptomatic cases were all imported.
Mainland China as of Aug. 22 has recorded 94,652 confirmed cases, with a death toll of 4,636, unchanged since late January.

Vietnam deploys troops to enforce COVID-19 lockdown in largest city

Vietnam deploys troops to enforce COVID-19 lockdown in largest city
Updated 23 August 2021
Reuters

Vietnam deploys troops to enforce COVID-19 lockdown in largest city

Vietnam deploys troops to enforce COVID-19 lockdown in largest city
  • Panic-buying broke out at supermarkets in the city of nine million people over the weekend
  • Vietnam’s toughest order yet comes amid a spike in fatalities and infections
Updated 23 August 2021
Reuters

HANOI: Vietnamese soldiers on Monday were deployed on the streets of Ho Chi Minh City to help enforce a lockdown in the country’s business hub, which has become the epicenter of its worst coronavirus outbreak so far during the pandemic.
Panic-buying broke out at supermarkets in the city of nine million people over the weekend ahead of the tighter lockdown, which started on Monday and prohibits residents from leaving their homes.
Vietnam’s toughest order yet comes amid a spike in fatalities and infections.
Soldiers on Monday were checking permits of residents on the streets and delivering food, according to witnesses and photographs on state media.
The city began movement restrictions early last month, but infections have continued to surge after authorities said there had not been strict enough enforcement of the curbs.
The city has recorded a total of 176,000 COVID-19 infections and 6,670 deaths, accounting for half of the Southeast Asian country’s overall cases and 80 percent of fatalities, according to the health ministry.
Vietnam has over the recent weeks sent 14,600 additional doctors and nurses to the city and its neighboring provinces to support its overwhelmed medical system, the ministry said.
Patients with mild or no symptoms have been told to self-isolate at home.
People in the city’s Phu Nhuan and Go Vap districts said they had received packages of rice, meat, fish and vegetables.
The government announced on Friday it would send 130,000 tons of rice from state stockpiles to Ho Chi Minh City and 23 other cities and provinces.
After managing to contain COVID-19 for much of last year, Vietnam has so far recorded 348,000 infections and at least 8,277 fatalities, with the majority recorded in the current Delta-driven outbreak since late April.
Around 1.8 million of 98 million people, or 1.8 percent of the country’s population, have been fully vaccinated, one of the lowest rates in the region.

