Qatar's emir receives UAE delegation, both sides discuss cooperation

Qatar’s emir receives UAE delegation, both sides discuss cooperation
Qatar’s Emir conveyed his greetings to the UAE’s leadership and said he wishes further developments and prosperity for the country and its people. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Qatar’s emir receives UAE delegation, both sides discuss cooperation

Qatar’s emir receives UAE delegation, both sides discuss cooperation
  • Both sides exchanged views on multiple issues of common interest
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has received a delegation headed by UAE’s National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, state news agency WAM reported.

Both sides exchanged views on multiple issues of common interest. They have further discussed enhancing cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic and trade fields, and investment projects.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al-Nahyan conveyed to Qatar’s Emir the greetings of UAE’s President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

From his side, Qatar’s Emir conveyed his greetings to the UAE’s leadership and said he wishes further developments and prosperity for the country and its people.

Topics: Qatar UAE

Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

UAE daily COVID-19 cases hover under 1,000

UAE daily COVID-19 cases hover under 1,000
  • Coronavirus cases in the UAE have been falling in recent weeks
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s daily COVID-19 cases hovered under 1,000 on Thursday, after the health ministry reported record-lows for the first time this year.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported on Thursday 991 new cases and three deaths, putting the country’s caseload to 713,402 since the pandemic began, and 2,031 deceased from the coronavirus.

The MoHAP said an additional 1,576 people had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 697,419

Coronavirus cases in the UAE have been falling in recent weeks, with 17,843,063 having received one jab of the vaccine or both, as the country’s vaccine campaign continues.

Before this week, the last time COVID-19 cases hit below 1,000 was on Dec. 27 last year when 944 infections were recorded.

Topics: UAE COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine

Updated 26 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Oman studies canceling COVID-19 tests for travel between GCC countries

Oman studies canceling COVID-19 tests for travel between GCC countries
  • Land ports between Oman and the UAE will be reopened starting Sep. 1
  • The decision to hold events and activities has not been implemented yet
Updated 26 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Oman said it will study the possible cancellation of COVID-19 tests for people moving between Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC) who have received both doses of the vaccine.

In a press conference held on Thursday by the Supreme Committee, the sultanate announced that starting Oct. 1, receiving the two COVID-19 vaccine doses would be mandatory for all people living in the country.

“No Omani citizen who is abroad and has not been vaccinated will be prevented from returning to Oman, provided that precautionary measures are followed,” Omani Health Minister Ahmed Mohammed Al-Sa’eedi said.

The country has also announced a 100 percent return to work for all government sector offices and institutions starting Sep. 1, Saif bin Salem Al-Abri, the Director General of Disease Surveillance said.

Meanwhile, the land ports between Oman and the UAE will be reopened starting Sep. 1, according to conditions set by Oman’s Supreme Committee, state news agency ONA reported.

The conditions include receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and test before coming to the boarder and not upon arrival, the country’s Directorate General of Disease Surveillance said.

It further said the Supreme Committee would issue a decision next week regarding resuming social, economic, and cultural activities.

All visas issued since the beginning of 2021 will be extended until the end of the year without any additional fees, Major General Abdullah bin Ali Al-Harthy, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Operations said.

The decision to hold events and activities has not been implemented yet, he added.

Oman has so far administered over 8,570,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, Health Minister Al-Sa’eedi said.

The Sultanate has recorded 101 new coronavirus cases and two deaths, local daily Times of Oman reported.

Topics: Coronavirus

Emirates gives Beirut travelers extra baggage allowance to assist crisis torn country

Emirates gives Beirut travelers extra baggage allowance to assist crisis torn country
Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

Emirates gives Beirut travelers extra baggage allowance to assist crisis torn country

Emirates gives Beirut travelers extra baggage allowance to assist crisis torn country
  • Lebanese nationals welcomed Emirates' decision, taking to social to thank the airline in its attempt to assist the country
Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE national carrier Emirates has increased the baggage allowance on flights to Beirut, in a bid to help people carry medical and other goods to Lebanon, as the country continues to suffer from acute shortages. 

The Dubai-based airline will provide a further 10 kgs baggage allowance on flights to and from Lebanon, until Sept. 30.

“We stand with our Lebanese customers and will provide much-needed baggage allowance for travel to Beirut between now and 30 September 2021,” the company said in a statement. 

Anyone traveling from the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia will be able to use the free space “to pack extra items to support family and friends back home,” it said. 

Emirates’ customers travelling to Beirut via Dubai from the United States, Canada, Brazil, Zambia, Angola, Guinea, Senegal, South Africa, Ivory Coast and Ghana will also be eligible to carry an additional piece of luggage totaling 23kg, the statement added.

Lebanon’s monetary, financial and economic crisis is taking a turn for the worst as authorities fail to form a government for over a year.

Lebanese nationals welcomed Emirates' decision, taking to social to thank the airline in its attempt to assist the country. 

Topics: Lebanon Emirates UAE

Israel to allow goods into Gaza in move to ease tensions

Israel to allow goods into Gaza in move to ease tensions
Updated 26 August 2021
AP

Israel to allow goods into Gaza in move to ease tensions

Israel to allow goods into Gaza in move to ease tensions
  • The announcement came after hundreds of Palestinians demonstrated near the Israeli border
  • Hamas officials said Egypt would be partially reopening its key border crossing with the Gaza Strip
Updated 26 August 2021
AP

JERUSALEM: Israel said that it would be easing commercial restrictions on the Gaza Strip and expand entry of goods to the Palestinian enclave following days of heightened tensions.

The announcement came after hundreds of Palestinians demonstrated Wednesday near the Israeli border, calling on Israel to ease a crippling blockade days after a similar gathering ended in deadly clashes with the Israeli army.

Hamas kept the crowds from approaching the barrier, and the protests ended without a repeat of Saturday’s intense clashes that left one Palestinian dead and an Israeli border policeman critically injured after being shot from point-blank range.

The defense ministry body in charge of Israel’s crossings with the Palestinian territory said in a statement late Wednesday that it would increase imports of new vehicles, goods and equipment for civilian projects in the Gaza Strip, and issue more permits for Gazan businessmen to enter Israel starting Thursday.

The easing of restrictions would be “conditional upon the continued preservation of the region’s security,” and could be further expanded if the border situation improves, the body, known as COGAT, said.

Hamas officials said Egypt would also be partially reopening its key border crossing with the Gaza Strip Thursday, after closing it in a bid to persuade Hamas, the militant group ruling the territory, to reimpose calm.

Egypt has been trying to broker a long-term cease-fire between the enemy sides since May’s 11-day war that killed around 260 Palestinians and 13 people in Israel.

Israel and Hamas have fought four wars and numerous skirmishes since 2007, when the militant group seized power in Gaza in an armed coup following its victory in the Palestinian elections. Israel and Egypt imposed a devastating blockade since Hamas took control, which Israel says is necessary to keep Hamas from rearming.

Topics: Gaza Israel Palestine

UAE’s daily COVID-19 cases continue to drop

UAE’s daily COVID-19 cases continue to drop
Updated 30 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

UAE’s daily COVID-19 cases continue to drop

UAE’s daily COVID-19 cases continue to drop
  • Coronavirus cases in the UAE have been falling in recent weeks as the country’s vaccine campaign continues
Updated 30 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s daily COVID-19 cases fell further on Wednesday, after the health ministry reported cases below 1,000 for the first time this year earlier this week.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported on Wednesday 983 new cases and two deaths, putting the country’s caseload, since the pandemic began, to 712,411 and 2,028 deceased from the coronavirus.

The last time COVID-19 cases hit below 1,000 was on Dec. 27 last year when 944 infections were recorded.

The MoHAP said an additional 1,583 people had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 695,843

Coronavirus cases in the UAE have been falling in recent weeks as the country’s vaccine campaign continues.

There is now 85.3 percent of the population vaccinated with at least one dose, and 74.8 percent fully vaccinated.

Topics: UAE Coronavirus COVID-19

