You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi rider Ahmed Al-Sharbatly exits from Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Saudi rider Ahmed Al-Sharbatly exits from Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Saudi rider Ahmed Al-Sharbatly exits from Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Sarah Al-Jumaah and Ahmed Al-Sharbatly carry the Saudi flag at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games opening ceremony. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jmvcu

Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi rider Ahmed Al-Sharbatly exits from Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Saudi rider Ahmed Al-Sharbatly exits from Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
  • The 40-year-old Al-Sharbatly finished 10th at Tokyo’s Equestrian Park
  • Maryam Al-Muraisel was also eliminated from the Table Tennis Women’s Singles
Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Ahmed Al-Sharbatly has left the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after finishing 10th out of 14 riders in the Equestrian Mixed Individual Test — Grade V competition on Thursday afternoon.

The 40-year-old exited the tournament at the Japanese capital’s Equestrian Park on a disappointing day for the Kingdom’s athletes in which Maryam Al-Muraisel was also eliminated from the Table Tennis Women’s Singles.

The top three places in the equestrian event were taken by Michele George of Belgium, Sophie Wells of Great Britain and Frank Hosmar of the Netherlands.

Topics: Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Ahmed Al-Sharbatly equestrian Maryam Al-Muraisel

Related

Sarah Al-Jumaah and Ahmed Al-Sharbatly carried the Saudi flag into the Olympic stadium on Tuesday afternoon at the Paralympics opening ceremony. (AFP)
Sport
Sarah Al-Jumaah and Ahmed Al-Sharbatly carry Saudi flag at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games opening ceremony
Saudi Arabia’s Maryam Al-Muraisel out of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after loss in Table Tennis Women’s Singles
Sport
Saudi Arabia’s Maryam Al-Muraisel out of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after loss in Table Tennis Women’s Singles

PSG and Man City to meet in Champions League group stage

PSG and Man City to meet in Champions League group stage
Updated 26 August 2021
AFP

PSG and Man City to meet in Champions League group stage

PSG and Man City to meet in Champions League group stage
  • PSG and Manchester City to face each other in group stage of this season's Champions League
  • Thursday's draw in Istanbul saw Barcelona come out in a fascinating Group E along with Bayern Munich, Benfica and Dynamo Kiev
Updated 26 August 2021
AFP

ISTANBUL: Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, two of the leading candidates to win the Champions League, will face each other in the group stage of this season’s competition after coming out together in Thursday’s draw.
Pep Guardiola’s City beat PSG in the semifinals of last season’s Champions League on the way to losing the final to Chelsea in Porto.
Qatar-owned Paris responded to that disappointment by signing Lionel Messi and there is a chance that the two meetings of the clubs could see the Argentine come up against his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portuguese forward is being strongly linked with a move to Abu Dhabi-owned City from Juventus before the European transfer window closes on Tuesday, August 31.
The clubs are in Group A along with RB Leipzig and Belgian champions Club Brugge.
Leipzig were already in a group with PSG last season, the two sides qualifying for the last 16 ahead of Manchester United.
The Germans, who also lost to PSG in the 2020 semifinals in Lisbon, lost coach Julian Nagelsmann to Bayern Munich in the summer and replaced him with Jesse Marsch.
Holders Chelsea will play Juventus in Group H and both clubs will be expected to advance from a section also including Russian champions Zenit Saint Petersburg and Malmo.
The Swedish champions knocked out Rangers in the third qualifying round.
Saint Petersburg will host this season’s Champions League final on May 28 next year.
Thursday’s draw in Istanbul also saw Barcelona come out in a fascinating Group E along with Bayern Munich, Benfica and Ukrainian champions Dynamo Kiev.
For Barca it will be a first meeting with Bayern since they were humbled 8-2 by the German giants in Benfica’s Estadio da Luz in Lisbon in the quarter-finals a year ago.
Liverpool will face Spanish champions Atletico Madrid, meaning a return to the Wanda Metropolitano stadium where they beat Tottenham Hostpur in the 2019 final to win the European Cup for the sixth time.
Jurgen Klopp’s side will also play AC Milan and FC Porto in Group B. Milan are back in the Champions League for the first time since 2013/14.
Manchester United came out in Group F with Villarreal, Atalanta and Swiss champions Young Boys.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lost to Villarreal on penalties in last season’s Europa League final.
The first round of group fixtures will be played on September 14 and 15.

Topics: #uefachampionsleague PSG Manchester city Bayern Munich Barcelona

Related

Champions League winners Kante, Jorginho shortlisted for UEFA prize
Sport
Champions League winners Kante, Jorginho shortlisted for UEFA prize
Lionel Messi eyes Champions League trophy with PSG
Sport
Lionel Messi eyes Champions League trophy with PSG

French league adds to criticism of FIFA over player release

French league adds to criticism of FIFA over player release
Updated 26 August 2021
AP

French league adds to criticism of FIFA over player release

French league adds to criticism of FIFA over player release
  • French league said it “regrets the total lack of consideration by FIFA of the interests of national championships and clubs as employers of players”
  • It backed the position of top divisions in England, Spain and Italy and the World Leagues' Forum and European Club Association
Updated 26 August 2021
AP

PARIS: FIFA’s leadership faced further criticism on Thursday with the French league opposing demands that players are released by clubs for World Cup qualifiers despite the logistical and health challenges posed by the pandemic.
Spanish clubs, in a similar move to the English Premier League, have now decided to tell players they will be blocked from going to South America for games. FIFA extended the international window next month to allow South American teams to play a third World Cup qualifier less than two days before domestic leagues are due to resume in Europe.
The French league said in a statement that it “regrets the total lack of consideration by FIFA of the interests of national championships and clubs as employers of players.”
It backed the position of the top divisions in England, Spain and Italy as well as the World Leagues’ Forum and European Club Association in questioning the conduct of Gianni Infantino’s FIFA in providing no flexibility on the release of players.
“This unilateral decision taken in the midst of a pandemic with strong constraints related to the movement of players and the resulting quarantine rules during their return from selection poses major problems for the availability of club staff and the balance of the championships,” the French league said.
It raises doubts about the prospect of Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi and new teammate Neymar playing against each other when Argentina and Brazil meet in a qualifier on Sept. 5. But the French league stopped short of saying there was a collective decision by clubs not to send players — as seen in England and Spain.
FIFA has told South American confederation CONMEBOL there would be consequences for clubs who don’t release players as required, which could mean disciplinary action.
The Spanish league said Thursday clubs unanimously decided during a meeting to take preventive judicial measures “to protect the rights and interests of the competition and of the affected clubs” who won’t be releasing players unless there is resolution.
Infantino this week issued a statement comparing the work in dealing with the pandemic with the need for national teams to have the players they want.
“Together we have shown solidarity and unity in the fight against COVID-19,” said Infantino, who FIFA declined to make available for interview. “Now, I am urging everyone to ensure the release of international players for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.”
The particular challenge for English clubs releasing players to South American countries is that they are all on a red list where travel is advised against by British authorities and 10 days would have to be spent in hotel quarantine after flying back from them.
Some African nations, including Egypt, are also on the red list, which is why Liverpool was quick to block Mohamed Salah going to play World Cup qualifiers next week.
Infantino this week wrote to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asking for players to be granted exemptions from quarantine. Players returning from many European countries on Britain’s amber list would only have to quarantine at home if they have not been fully vaccinated.
Over the last year, FIFA has freed clubs during the pandemic from obligations to release all players to national teams, but that relaxation of rules has not been extended.

Topics: French league FIFA football World Cup Qualifyers

Related

FIFA asks British PM to exempt players from quarantine
Sport
FIFA asks British PM to exempt players from quarantine
FIFA to receive over $201 million in forfeited funds from corruption probe
Sport
FIFA to receive over $201 million in forfeited funds from corruption probe

Manchester City to highlight Expo 2020 Dubai at Saturday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal

Manchester City to highlight Expo 2020 Dubai at Saturday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal
Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

Manchester City to highlight Expo 2020 Dubai at Saturday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal

Manchester City to highlight Expo 2020 Dubai at Saturday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal
  • Partnership between the reigning English champions and organizers of the Arab world’s largest event was signed in June
Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

Manchester City FC will this weekend put Expo 2020 Dubai in the global spotlight during the club’s Premier League fixture against Arsenal.

The Etihad Stadium will play host to a special Expo activation on Saturday, with the event’s logo featuring across a number of areas at the ground, including players’ warmup jackets, a banner covering the center circle before kickoff, and the club’s LEDs and logos along the touchline for the duration of the game.

Manchester City will also show Expo 2020 Dubai videos on the giant screen inside the stadium, across social media channels and as part of the pre-match “We’re Not Really Here” show.

Announced earlier this year, Manchester City’s partnership with Expo — a six-month event that includes the participation of 191 country pavilions — sees the largest event in the Arab world become the club’s Official Exhibition Partner and covers the men’s and women’s teams, as well as the club’s electronic sports operation. There is now just over a month to go until the opening of Expo 2020 on Oct. 1.

Olivier Turkel, MENA regional director at City Football Group, said: “We are pleased to be able to showcase Expo 2020 Dubai at this weekend’s fixture against Arsenal as the first activation between our organizations since the partnership launched in June.

“Not only will there be a physical Expo presence for fans to see within the stadium and projected to people tuning in across the world, but we will also have activity across our social channels to further reach our global audiences.”

Topics: Manchester city Arsenal English Premier League (EPL) Dubai expo 2020

Related

Manchester City to unveil statues of Vincent Kompany and David Silva outside Etihad Stadium
Sport
Manchester City to unveil statues of Vincent Kompany and David Silva outside Etihad Stadium
Harry Kane back in training at Tottenham, could play against Manchester City
Sport
Harry Kane back in training at Tottenham, could play against Manchester City

Saudi Arabia’s Maryam Al-Muraisel out of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after loss in Table Tennis Women’s Singles

Saudi Arabia’s Maryam Al-Muraisel out of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after loss in Table Tennis Women’s Singles
Updated 26 August 2021
Ali Khaled

Saudi Arabia’s Maryam Al-Muraisel out of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after loss in Table Tennis Women’s Singles

Saudi Arabia’s Maryam Al-Muraisel out of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after loss in Table Tennis Women’s Singles
  • The 39-year-old lost 3-0 to Nadezhda Pushpasheva of the Russia Paralympic Committee
Updated 26 August 2021
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Maryam Al-Muraisel exited the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after losing to Nadezhda Pushpasheva of the Russia Paralympic Committee in the Table Tennis Women’s Singles competition on Thursday.

In her second Classes 1-2 Group C match, the 39-year-old lost 3-0 (11-3, 11-3, 11-2) at Tokyo Metropolitan Gym and missed out on progress to the quarterfinals.

Al-Muraisel had kicked off Saudi Arabia’s participation at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games by losing 3-0 (11-1,11-1, 11-2) to Sea Su Yeon of South Korea in the Table Tennis Women’s Singles competition on Wednesday.

Topics: 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

Related

Glory for Jordan as Omar Qarada wins first powerlifting gold medal of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Sport
Glory for Jordan as Omar Qarada wins first powerlifting gold medal of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

The Hundred’s success has highlighted its potential to disrupt other cricket formats around the world

The England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) driving logic for The Hundred is to introduce cricket to a new, younger and diverse audience. (AFP)
The England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) driving logic for The Hundred is to introduce cricket to a new, younger and diverse audience. (AFP)
Updated 26 August 2021
Jon Pike

The Hundred’s success has highlighted its potential to disrupt other cricket formats around the world

The England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) driving logic for The Hundred is to introduce cricket to a new, younger and diverse audience. (AFP)
  • The ECB’s chief executive expects the 100-ball format to be adopted outside the UK in the future
Updated 26 August 2021
Jon Pike

So, The Hundred, seemingly a very English and Welsh affair, is over, at least in playing terms.

Its ramifications could be far-reaching and, if a rather cheeky tweet posted after Finals Day is anything to go by, its hubristic culture knows few boundaries. Two disconsolate players of a defeated team were shown sitting in a dug out under the caption: “When The Hundred is over and you don’t know what to do with yourself for the next year.”

Critics were quick to seize on the tweet, swiftly removed, as an example of The Hundred’s aggressive promotion to the detriment of other forms of cricket taking place not only in the UK, but in other parts of the world.

The third Test between England and India started on Aug. 24, four days after The Hundred ended; the quarterfinals of the men’s domestic T20 Blast are being played between Aug. 24 and 27; and the women’s domestic T20 competition starts on the 28th. Elsewhere, there is international competition in the Caribbean, Asia, sub-Saharan Africa, Western Europe and the USA.

As highlighted in previous columns, the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) driving logic for The Hundred is to introduce cricket to a new, younger and diverse audience. If, as appears likely from early statistics, this has succeeded, it would seem logical to drive the new audience towards other forms of the game. There are indications that those in charge of The Hundred recognise the accusations of being proprietorial toward their audience, in that the T20 Blast is now being signposted via media partners.  

Long before the pandemic struck, cricket’s finances were in a parlous state, with the notable exception of India. The ECB, after achieving revenues of £228 million in 2019/20, revealed a fall to £207 million — a loss of £16.1 million — in 2020/21, compared with a profit of £6.5 million in the previous year. This had a negative effect on its cash reserves, which have fallen from £73 million in 2016 to £2.2 million. The loss of revenue to the 18 professional county cricket clubs caused by the cessation of the game in 2020 has exerted even greater pressure on the game’s finances.  

It is against this background that the ECB bet the house on The Hundred. Early indicators point to success. Almost 25,000 people are estimated to have attended the men’s final. The tournament’s opening night was attended by the highest crowd in the world for a domestic women’s match, a figure that was broken by the attendance of 17,116 for the women’s final. It is estimated that the 1.9 million peak TV audience who watched the opening night broke the record for a women’s cricket match, 35 percent being women. The return of cricket to free-to-air television on BBC 2 fuelled these numbers in large measure – 1.6 million — with most of the balance on Sky Sports.

The ECB claims that 510,000 tickets were “sold or issued”, half of ticket-holders attended the double-headed men’s and women’s matches, 60 percent being under 45, around 20 percent being women and 19 percent children, while 21 percent of tickets sold were bought by women. Sky reports that viewing figures for individual matches varied between 200,000 and 350,000. The ECB also forecast a £10 million profit on revenues of around £50 million. However, this is subject to doubt as it does not include payments to counties.

These indicators are already informing The Hundred’s shape for 2022. Given its appeal to younger people and women, it will surely occupy August weeks in the school holidays, after the Commonwealth Games end on August 8. This runs the risk of pushing other formats into the background, as has happened this year. The 50-over One-Day Cup, competed for by the 18 counties, has been played by teams weakened by the loss of players to The Hundred, with less than a week between the quarterfinals and the final. The four-day County Championship competition had been played largely at the beginning of the season and the end, with the last matches scheduled throughout September. The finals of the T20 Blast will take place on September 18, three weeks after the quarterfinals.

This patchwork of fixtures, designed to accommodate The Hundred, has led to the accusation that these competitions have been downgraded and that the effect is detrimental to domestic cricket and the performance of the national team.    

It can be argued that 2021 is an unusual season because of the effects of the pandemic and the need to adjust to them. It can be further argued that opportunities have been provided for young and unknown players to make their mark, that the women’s game has been given a major boost and that cricket has re-appeared on terrestrial television. Yet, the question remains as to how The Hundred fits into the English cricket calendar — how it can complement the other formats rather than weaken them.

This may appear to be a local matter. However, the ECB’s chief executive is on record as saying he expects the 100-ball format to be adopted outside of the UK in the future. Whatever form that takes, its potential to disrupt is clear.  

This is causing some to be doubtful of the ECB’s stated motives of using The Hundred to help fund county cricket. They regard it as an attempt to seize power over the game and there are rumours of counter-action by the counties, who are dependent upon the ECB for funds but are losing control over the domestic agenda. At Lords, fireworks lit up the sky on Finals Day for The Hundred. It seems that fireworks of a different nature will be heard at the same venue before the 2022 season commences unless the ECB’s intentions become more transparent and trusted.

Topics: Cricket

Related

The Hundred highlights growing divide between cricket’s short and long formats
Sport
The Hundred highlights growing divide between cricket’s short and long formats

Latest updates

Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: ‘We will hunt you down’
Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: ‘We will hunt you down’
Indian govt in cross-party talks over ‘critical’ Afghanistan situation
Indian govt in cross-party talks over ‘critical’ Afghanistan situation
Pakistani traders expect better business with Afghanistan under Taliban-led government
Pakistani traders expect better business with Afghanistan under Taliban-led government
Who’s Who: David Grover, group CEO of Saudi real estate company ROSHN
Who’s Who: David Grover, group CEO of Saudi real estate company ROSHN
Saudi envoy discusses Yemeni peace efforts with US officials
Saudi envoy discusses Yemeni peace efforts with US officials

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.