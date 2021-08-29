You are here

Filipinos air frustration over government’s handling of COVID-19 crisis

A health worker walks around to check on coronavirus disease patients admitted in the chapel of Quezon City General Hospital turned into a COVID-19 ward, in Quezon City, Philippines, August 20, 2021. (REUTERS)
A health worker walks around to check on coronavirus disease patients admitted in the chapel of Quezon City General Hospital turned into a COVID-19 ward, in Quezon City, Philippines, August 20, 2021. (REUTERS)
Ellie Aben

  • From Aug. 21, however, the government decided to ease the lockdown to spur economic activity in the country by lowering the status to MECQ until the end of the month, before extending it until Sept. 7
MANILA: Filipinos on Saturday expressed frustration over the government’s handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic as restrictions were extended in Metro Manila until Sept.7, a day after a record-breaking single-day tally of cases.
There was an all-time high of 19,441 infections on Saturday, surging past its second-highest single-day count of 17,231 cases on Aug. 20.
At least 1,935,700 cases and over 33,000 deaths have been recorded since the start of the pandemic, according to the Department of Health.
The DoH said over 1,760,013 patients have recovered from the disease, reflecting a 90.9 percent recovery rate.
On Saturday, Malacañang said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases had decided to retain the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) status of the capital region and its neighboring provinces of Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, and Laguna until Sept. 7.
Earlier this month, President Rodrigo Duterte had approved the return of tighter curbs, or enhanced community quarantine, from Aug. 6 to 20 in Metro Manila, a metropolis of 16 cities and home to more than 13 million people, due to the delta variant.
From Aug. 21, however, the government decided to ease the lockdown to spur economic activity in the country by lowering the status to MECQ until the end of the month, before extending it until Sept. 7.
The government’s decision faced intense criticism on Saturday, with many saying that extended “lockdowns will never address the root cause of the problem.”
“This administration fails in relation to the ever-growing health menace confronting us all. Its strategy on the imposition of lockdowns has proven time and again futile,” Pia Fajardo, a government employee, told Arab News.
She questioned why despite the strict implementation of health protocols, COVID-19 cases continued to increase across the Philippines.
“Why? Because this government lacks coordination with other agencies and reacts solely on how they see things, which I think has no scientific evidence. It’s all short-term planning,” Fajardo said.
“Our battle against COVID-19 is real. And since we, unfortunately, have a leader who refuses to see the sad realities of this disease, we will never win the war. We will continue to plunge in this lame cycle of surge-lockdown-surge,” she added.

Leslie Miranda, an investor, is eager to get back to normal life and shared Fajardo’s concerns.
“Extending the lockdown is a futile attempt to contain something that cannot be contained. At best, it will only bring about a very brief respite for our healthcare system to catch up. But after lifting it, the number of cases goes up again,” Miranda said.
He explained that the COVID-19 virus, similar to all other viruses, “mutates all the time, and there will never be a 100 percent cure.”

“Considering that the vast majority of Filipinos live hand to mouth, lockdowns deprive them of what little livelihood they have,” Miranda said, adding that the government’s financial aid is insufficient.
Instead, he urged the government to “be innovative and pragmatic” in its approach to the outbreak.
“We have been in a lockdown for more than 1.5 years already. And yet, we are no better off, even worse, than the start. Meanwhile, other countries are already recovering,” he said.
However, the Health Ministry has repeatedly urged people to get vaccinated and flatten the curve in the Philippines, which has one of the highest COVID-19 case counts in Asia.

Miranda blamed the government’s “slow response” for a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“Let the results speak for themselves. For a long time, the government has been reactive rather than proactive. It is also very slow,” Miranda said.

He added that while it is good that more people are being inoculated against the disease, the process “needs to be faster.”

Last week, the Philippines approved the emergency use of Russia’s Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine. It has fully vaccinated only 17.26 million people out of its 110 million population.

Jose Marie Eslopor, a youth leader from Iloilo province, said that while “it has been 534 days since the Philippines went into a lockdown, 1.9 million Filipinos are infected with COVID-19,” making him “more anxious about my safety and security.”

“I’m confused whether to prioritize my job to put food on our table or to be safe and stay inside. Personally, I rate the government efforts as 2 out of 10,” he told Arab News.

“Imagine living in a pandemic lockdown for nearly two years but still we are not sure what protocols to implement,” he added.

Topics: Philippines

Afghans protest in New Delhi demanding refugee status

Afghan nationals protest outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office to urge the international community to help Afghan refugees, in New Delhi, India, August 26, 2021. (REUTERS)
Afghan nationals protest outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office to urge the international community to help Afghan refugees, in New Delhi, India, August 26, 2021. (REUTERS)
Afghans protest in New Delhi demanding refugee status

Afghan nationals protest outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office to urge the international community to help Afghan refugees, in New Delhi, India, August 26, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • Nearly 21,000 Afghan refugees are in India but only a third are registered
  • So long as we don’t get a positive response from the UNHCR, we will continue our protest
NEW DELHI: Hundreds of Afghans continued their protests in the Indian capital on Saturday, demanding refugee status and a better future for their children as prospects of returning to their home country fade following the Taliban’s return to power.

It marked the sixth day of rallies outside the UN refugee agency’s office in New Delhi.
The insurgents took control of Kabul on Aug. 15, leading many to fear their takeover would threaten the hard-won rights of the past two decades.
There are nearly 21,000 Afghan refugees in India, but only a third are registered with the UNHCR. The rest wait in limbo as asylum seekers or to be granted refugee status.
“So long as we don’t get a positive response from the UNHCR, we will continue our protest,” Ahmad Zia Ghani, head of the Afghan Solidarity Committee in New Delhi and one of the protesters, told Arab News. “The UNHCR should give all Afghans in India refugees status, and the Indian government should give us a long-term visa.”
Other demands include a reference letter for donor embassies “so that Afghans can resettle in third countries.”
Every refugee who enters India must register with the UNHCR, the central agency which facilitates resettlement in another country granting asylum.
According to the ASC, only 6,000 Afghans are recognized as refugees, while the rest have been categorized as asylum seekers by the UNHCR.
India is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention or the 1967 Protocol Relating to the Status of Refugees, which means it is not legally bound to look after refugees settled in its territory or to ensure their rights.
While it grants long-term visas to registered refugees, asylum seekers have to apply for a visa every six months.
It means that thousands of Afghans face the uphill task of being recognized as refugees, fighting a complicated process mired in bureaucratic inertia.
A majority, including Ghani, who fled from Afghanistan 10 years ago, sought refuge in the capital’s Bhogal locality or Lajpat Nagar, also known as “Little Kabul.”
Lajpat Nagar was built for refugees from Pakistan after partition in 1947, but today it is home to thousands of Afghans who escaped from the Taliban in the past few decades.
The Taliban were infamous for their harsh and repressive policies, particularly for women, when they ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, barring them from education and work.
Ghani said he and his family of six faced huge economic difficulties since moving to New Delhi nine years ago, surviving on low earnings from odd jobs.
While “life is tough in India,” returning to Afghanistan was not an option, especially after the Taliban’s ascent to power in recent days, he explained.
“Due to the current situation in Afghanistan, and the definitive closure of incoming financial sources that Afghan refugees depended on ... we want the UNHCR and its partners to fully cover our essentials (and) living facilities henceforth until we leave India.”
Khalilullah Naderi, an Afghan student protester, moved to India from southeast Afghanistan’s Ghazni in 2015.
For the past three years, he has been studying at Delhi University under an Indian government’s scholarship program offered to 1,000 Afghan students every year.

Naderi said while that while he was “really thankful” to India for the opportunity and for providing security to his family, he did not see his future in India “as it does not give any rights to Afghans living here, and as a result, they cannot work here, they cannot have a bank account.”

“The problem with the UNHCR is that they have rejected some cases,” he told Arab News. “Where will these people go? They cannot go back to Afghanistan, and they become illegal in India if the UNHCR does not issue any card to them.”

Qurban Ali Mirzai, also known as Baba Saboor, was a renowned personality in Kabul’s theater and TV industry and escaped to India five years ago after he was “almost killed by the Taliban for my shows.”

Nowadays, he is busy shooting a short film on his mobile phone to explain the plight of Afghan refugees in India. He lamented the fact that the UNHCR “has done nothing” to resettle his family.

“I was a well-known name in Kabul, and I came to India thinking the UNHCR would help me in the resettlement of my family, (but) I see no future for my children and me,” Mirzai told Arab News. “We don’t have any rights here. My children cannot study here. They cannot marry here. I feel imprisoned in India.”

On Friday, Indian authorities said that Afghans moving to India in the past few days were being given a six-month visa.

“They are currently coming here under the six-month visa regime, and we will take it from here,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters at a weekly press conference. “It’s an evolving situation, and making a long-term plan is not the best of ideas, considering the last few days.”

Rights groups, however, say that India cannot “abdicate its democratic and sovereign responsibility” to protect people who live under its jurisdiction.

“The failure is with the Indian government,” Suhas Chakma, director of the Rights & Risks Analysis Group, told Arab News. “Once they have come and sought refuge in India, whether the refugee status has been given by the UNHCR or some other entity does not matter. They live within the jurisdiction of the union of India. India has a greater moral responsibility now to give refugee status to those who fled Afghanistan in the past and are fleeing now. If it is not fulfilling its responsibility, then it is against its own democratic conventions and security interests.”

Topics: Afghan nationals protest in New Delhi

160,000 protest in France against COVID-19 health pass rules

160,000 protest in France against COVID-19 health pass rules
160,000 protest in France against COVID-19 health pass rules

PARIS: A total of 160,000 people protested across France on Saturday, the interior ministry said, angered at the country’s Covid health pass system which they say unfairly restricts the unvaccinated.
By early evening the authorities had logged 222 separate protest actions, including 14,500 people who turned out in Paris.
Sixteen people were arrested and three police officers slightly injured in what was the seventh consecutive weekend of Covid protests.
“The vaccine isn’t the solution,” said retiree Helene Vierondeels, who attended a right-wing protest in Paris.
“We should rather be stopping the closures of hospital beds and continuing the barrier measures,” she added.
In Bordeaux, several protesters said they were refusing to get their children vaccinated, just days before the start of the new school year.
“We aren’t laboratory rats,” said one 11-year-old boy who was marching with his father.
“We live in a free country, there are no figures that justify mass vaccinations,” his father said, likening the increased pressure to vaccinate to rape.
Under the Covid pass system, introduced progressively since mid-July, anyone wishing to enter a restaurant, theater, cinema, long-distance train, or large shopping center must show proof of vaccination or a negative test.
The government insists the pass is necessary to encourage vaccination uptake and avoid a fourth national lockdown, with the unvaccinated accounting for most of the Covid-19 patients admitted to hospital.
Saturday’s overall figure was slightly down on the 175,000 protesters who turned out the previous weekend.
Around 200,000 people have marched on previous weekends, according to interior ministry figures.
Organizers claim the real numbers were double the estimates announced by police.
The protest movement has brought together conspiracy theorists, anti-vaxxers, former members of the “Yellow Vest” anti-government movement, as well as people concerned that the current system unfairly creates a two-tier society.

Topics: France Protests unvaccinated #covid-19

More than 600 Egyptians and Moroccans land on island of Lampedusa

Migrants from north Africa are examined on board an Italian coast guard patrol boat last year. (AFP/File Photo)
Migrants from north Africa are examined on board an Italian coast guard patrol boat last year. (AFP/File Photo)
More than 600 Egyptians and Moroccans land on island of Lampedusa

Migrants from north Africa are examined on board an Italian coast guard patrol boat last year. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Italian Coast Guard says 400 were aboard one vessel
ROME: More than 600 people from Egypt and Morocco landed on Lampedusa on Saturday, according to the Italian Coast Guard, many with wounds and signs of beatings.

Such landings in the most southern part of Italy have increased over the past few days, as good weather holds in the Channel of Sicily, with most of them arriving on dinghies from Tunisia.

The Italian Coast Guard said that 400 were aboard a single vessel, which had departed from the shores near Libya. The boat was spotted Saturday morning by the Italian Guardia di Finanza and escorted to Lampedusa.

“This is one of the largest landings in recent days on the island,” a Guardia di Finanza spokesman told Arab News. “The migrants were completely overcrowded on the fishing boat. The situation of the boat was so worrying that, fearing it would capsize, we had to transfer them to several other boats to take them safely to the island’s dock.”

“Many of those on board show signs of violence and beatings they have suffered during their stay in Libya,” Alida Serrachieri, MSF medical director in Lampedusa, told the Italian news agency ANSA.

The latest arrivals have increased pressure on the island’s reception center, which now hosts nearly 1,300 people despite it only having room for about 250.

“Once again Lampedusa is preparing to carry the burden of humanitarian reception alone,” Lampedusa Mayor Salvatore Martello told Arab News. “I am the first to say that we must support, at every level, the commitment of the international community in the face of the tragedy in Afghanistan. But it is also fair to remember that there are other territories and countries from where people are fleeing and trying to reach Europe through Lampedusa and Italy. We need to guarantee humanitarian corridors, managed by international institutions, for those populations too.”

He said the situation at the facility was becoming “more difficult” every day.

On Thursday, around 40 boats made it to Lampedusa in a 24-hour period and all those who were aboard were taken to the center which was “already more than full,” Martello added.

From the beginning of this year until last Monday, 35,593 people had landed in Italy, compared to 17,500 in 2020. 

According to an August bulletin from the International Organization for Migration, 392 people had drowned since the beginning of the year and 632 had gone missing on the central Mediterranean route leading from Libya to Italy.

The same report added that the Libyan Coast Guard had intercepted 22,419 people so far this year, including 1,530 women and 803 minors, compared with 11,891 during the whole of 2020.

Topics: Italy Tunisia Libya Egypt Morocco migrants

‘Just the clothes on me’: Afghans escape to new US life

‘Just the clothes on me’: Afghans escape to new US life
‘Just the clothes on me’: Afghans escape to new US life

‘Just the clothes on me’: Afghans escape to new US life
  • A 21-year-old medical student struggled Saturday to overcome the terror she experienced during the last days at home
  • "My husband worked for the US embassy. They (Taliban) would have killed us if we stayed," brown-haired Wazhma told AFP in English
ABU DHABI: Wazhma left everything behind to escape Taliban rule after the extremist group took control of Afghanistan, aspiring for a life "free of threats" in the United States.
In a facility in the UAE, temporarily hosting Afghan evacuees heading to other countries, the 21-year-old medical student struggled Saturday to overcome the terror she experienced during the last days at home.
"My husband worked for the US embassy. They (Taliban) would have killed us if we stayed," brown-haired Wazhma told AFP in English, just hours before she was due to board a US-bound flight.
"I only took the clothes on me. Nothing more."
The young Afghan was among tens of thousands of evacuees who fled the capital Kabul after the Taliban swept in and deployed on the streets in mid-August.
Wazhma, her husband, brother-in-law and baby nephew spent "the longest three days" of their lives on the road, moving in secret until they reached the gates of Kabul airport where US personnel were waiting for them.
"The situation was very bad. Thank God, we are safe," she said, holding her baby nephew tightly in her arms.
When asked whether she will ever go back, she laughingly said: "Never, only if the Taliban go away."
She said the hardline Islamist group will never change its discriminatory policies against women despite promises of a softer brand of rule than their last stint in power between 1996 and 2001 -- when the US led an invasion after the September 11 attacks.
"I'm happy I left. The only thing I am worried about now is my mother, father, sister and brother," Wazhma said.
Meanwhile, in Kabul, evacuation efforts were reaching final stages Saturday amid fears of fresh terror attacks after an Islamic State-claimed suicide bomb two days earlier killed scores of civilians as well as 13 American service members near the airport.
With the airlift window narrowing sharply ahead of an August 31 deadline, more than 5,000 people remain inside Kabul airport awaiting evacuation, and crowds continue to throng the perimeter gates pleading for entry.
Afghan evacuee Naim, a father of five who worked as a translator for the US army, immediately went into hiding when the Taliban seized the capital on August 15.
He and his family managed to escape to the airport, where they spent three nights until a US aircraft flew them to the United Arab Emirates.
"We were afraid that they would kill us," the 34-year-old told AFP as he sat next to his wife, three daughters and two sons.
"I took my kids' clothes only and our IDs. We lost everything, the carpets, the couches, the baby clothes. All gone," he said.
"I just want my kids to have a good life."
Other mask-clad Afghan men, women and children were gathered in the facility in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, some sipping on small juice boxes and others sitting on white chairs near rooms bustling with medical staff.
They were waiting nervously before heading to the airport to board a flight to the US.
A young Afghan girl, in a black and gold sequinned dress, patiently waited her turn for a medical checkup, swaying her legs back and forth as she played with a stuffed bear.
Dozens of others poured in, queueing at the entrance of the facility, waiting to be checked in by Emirati employees.
Ethan Goldrich, the US charge d'affaires, said evacuees will fly Saturday night to Washington DC on UAE national carrier Etihad Airways. He did not disclose the number of travellers.
He told reporters in Abu Dhabi that this will be the first of a number of Etihad flights that will carry evacuees to their final US destinations.
Gulf nations -- including the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar -- which host US and other Western forces, have been instrumental in evacuation efforts, offering Afghans critical passage to new lives in third countries.
The UAE said on Thursday that it has helped evacuate 28,000 people from Afghanistan, adding it was hosting 8,500 evacuees on a temporary basis until they head to the US within days.
About 109,000 people have been flown out of the country since August 14, the day before the Taliban swept to power, according to the US government.
Some countries -- including France, Britain and Spain -- announced an end to their airlifts Friday, following other nations such as Canada and Australia earlier in the week.
The United Nations said it was bracing for a "worst-case scenario" of up to half a million more refugees from Afghanistan by the end of 2021.
Despite Taliban promises of a softer form of rule, many Afghans fear a repeat of their brutal interpretation of Islamic law, as well as reprisals against those working with foreign militaries, Western missions or the previous US-backed government.

Topics: Afghan evacuees UAE Taliban

350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla

350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla

350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla
  • Spanish forces had been alerted by Moroccan counterparts that "a group of 350 sub-Saharan Africans" were trying to scale the fence
  • Another group of more than 300 people had tried to cross into Melilla on August 20
MADRID: Around 350 migrants tried to scale the fence from Morocco into Spain’s Melilla enclave before dawn on Saturday but none managed to get across, a Spanish government spokesman said.
Spanish border forces had been alerted at around 5:30 am by their Moroccan counterparts that “a group of 350 sub-Saharan Africans” were trying to scale the fence near the Barrio Chino border post, prompting Guardia Civil police to deploy a helicopter to head them off.
“No one got across,” the spokesman said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Another group of more than 300 people had tried to cross into Melilla on August 20 but none managed to get in, he said.
Three days earlier, more than 50 did succeed in entering the tiny enclave when around 150 people stormed the fence. And on July 22, more than 230 people managed to sneak into Melilla in one of the largest influxes in recent years.
Spain’s two tiny enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla have Europe’s only land border with Africa, making them a magnet for migrants desperate to escape grinding poverty and hunger.
In mid-May, Spain was caught off guard when more than 10,000 people swam or used small inflatable boats to cross into Ceuta as the Moroccan border forces looked the other way.
The influx came during a diplomatic crisis between Spain and Morocco, with Madrid angering Rabat by allowing a Western Sahara separatist leader to be treated at a Spanish hospital.
The border breach was widely seen as a punitive move by Morocco. Although most migrants were returned immediately, by the end of July some 2,500 remained in Ceuta, officials there said, among them around 800 unaccompanied minors.

Topics: sub-Saharan Africans migrants Morocco Spain Melilla enclave

